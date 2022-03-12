IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 164 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

This update brings a new kernel for IPFire which is based on Linux 5.15. It comes with a large number of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements. It brings improved performance for cryptographic operations on aarch64 and enables virtualisation support on this architecture, too.

Together with this new kernel, we are shipping the latest version of Intel's microcodes for various x86 processors fixing INTEL-SA-00528 and INTEL-SA-00532.

This release also patches the "Dirty Pipe" vulnerability (CVE-2022-0847), which has been discovered by Max Kellermann and allows overwriting data in arbitrary read-only files. This leads to privilege escalation because unprivileged processes can inject code into root processes.

This update brings a couple of improvements for IPFire's firewall engine.

Dropping any hostile traffic: Our IPFire Location Database contains a list of networks that are considered "hostile" - a network nobody under any circumstance wants to communicate with at all like bullet-proof internet service providers or stolen/hijacked address space. This is enabled by default on new installations, but left disabled in this update. We strongly recommend for everyone to enable this on the Firewall Options page. Read more in a special post.

A better source routing validation is being performed: The firewall will now reject any packets from systems that it cannot reach according to its own routing table.

Packets that are not recognised by the connection tracking (because they might belong to an invalid connection) are now being logged to help with any debugging.

Extra logging has also been added for any spoofing attempts on the RED interface. If IPFire receives a packet with its own source IP address, this will be logged as a spoofing attempt.

Users will be able to monitor any firewall hits from spoofing in the graphs as well

In order to run a Tor relay whilst using the IPFire Location filter, any connections belonging to Tor will from now on not be checking the Location filter

IPFire now hashes any passwords for system accounts using the YESCRYPT which is substantially stronger than the formerly used SHA512 (#12762)

URL Filter: The Shalla Secure Services and MESD blacklists have been removed, since they both have ceased service

Support for virtualisation on aarch64 with libvirt and KVM has been added

Pakfire is showing its status better on the web interface while installing updates or packages

Updated packages: expat 2.4.2, freetype 2.11.1, gdbm 1.20, hdparm 9.63, kmod 29, libxml2 2.9.12, libxslt 1.1.34, libusb 1.0.25, LVM2 2.02.188, pciutils 3.7.0, PCRE 2 10.39, perl-libwww 6.60, poppler-data 0.4.11, python3-setuptools 58.0.4, shadow 4.11.1, squid 5.4.1, tcl 8.6.12, zstd 1.5.1