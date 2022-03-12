Software-update: Wine 7.4

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.415 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • 'Light' theme enabled by default.
  • Bundled vkd3d library.
  • WineD3D, D3D12 and DXGI modules converted to PE.
  • More large scale cleanups to support 'long' type.
Bugs fixed in 7.4 (total 14):
  • 20296: Multiple apps crash due missing support for COM dll surrogate, dllhost.exe (League of Legends 08_18_2009_04, 3Dmark03, 3Dmark05, 3Dmark06)
  • 41053: RawInput (RegisterRawInputDevices) does not work for gamepads
  • 48508: Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy freezing in stable Wine 5.0
  • 50887: cannot read/run/open some files
  • 52204: Vibration on DualSense controller works incorrectly in all Games
  • 52476: QuickLOAD: wine 7 causes VB5 application to change input value by factor 10
  • 52562: advapi32:registry fails in Wine because some French timezone name translations are too long
  • 52581: Internet MIDI crashes with Light Blue theme enabled
  • 52596: The Godfather main menu cursor and text not rendered correctly
  • 52614: API set DLLs fail to load on Arch Linux with "failed to load apiset: c0000482"
  • 52618: 32-bit EXEs do not launch from build dir on macOS 10.14 in WOW64
  • 52626: MahjongSoul needs unimplemented function combase.dll.RoSetErrorReportingFlags
  • 52637: comctl32:listbox test_LBS_NODATA() fails in the Japanese and Chinese locales
  • 52639: comctl32:toolbar test_visual() fails in Wine with the Light theme

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 26,26MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-03-2022 • 06:53

12-03-2022 • 06:53

10 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (10)

+1rvt1
12 maart 2022 08:39
Het blijft jammer dat er geen OSX versie van Wine is :(
+2scholtnp
@rvt112 maart 2022 08:58
Het blijft jammer dat er geen OSX versie van Wine is
Je bedoelt Darling, vermoed ik? Voor zover ik weet werkt de grafische schil nog niet, maar de Command Line Interface wel.
+1Yzord
@scholtnp12 maart 2022 11:40
Bedoelt hij eigenlijk niet een soort Wine die windows apps draait op MacOS?

Edit: ow wacht, Wine kan ook op macOS gedraaid worden 8)7 dat wist ik nog niet. Eens even uitproberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yzord op 12 maart 2022 11:42]

+1rvt1
@Yzord12 maart 2022 18:50
Ik bedoel dus inderdaad om Windows apps op OS X te draaien..
+1Jerie
@rvt112 maart 2022 12:09
Wine werkt wel op macOS. Zit o.a. in Homebrew. Je kunt ook CrossOver kopen.
+2PrimusIP
@Jerie12 maart 2022 12:45
Of de portingkit, die is zelfs gratis. Ook supergebruikersvriendelijke manier om Windows games met Wine onder macOS te draaien.
https://www.portingkit.com

Ik draai daarmee prima Windows-Steam versie van Skyrim.
(En dus met Wine onder MacOS 12, op een M1 MacBook Air.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door PrimusIP op 12 maart 2022 12:49]

+1rvt1
@Jerie12 maart 2022 18:49
Is dat niet een oude versie van wine? Want wine vanaf de website is nog voor een oude versie voor OSX, dus geen 64bit..

Wellegt heb ik het verkeerd begrepen…
+2Jerie
@rvt112 maart 2022 19:50
Is dat niet een oude versie van wine? Want wine vanaf de website is nog voor een oude versie voor OSX, dus geen 64bit..

Wellegt heb ik het verkeerd begrepen…
Ik heb momenteel geen toegang tot m'n macOS machine maar ik kan je wel deze pagina sturen: https://formulae.brew.sh/cask/wine-stable#default dit is versie 7.0. Dat is eigenlijk prima, tenzij je echt fixes nodig hebt in een versie later. Maar dan kun je die versie specifiek installeren. Er staan instructies om 32 bit userland te installeren. Dus standaard doet-ie 64 bit.
0rvt1
@Jerie13 maart 2022 21:35
Op mijn 64Bit OSX can ik geen 32Bit windows applicaties draaien, dat was het probleem (net even geprobeert):
iMac:~ rvt$ /usr/local/bin/wine
-bash: /usr/local/bin/wine: Bad CPU type in executable
iMac:~ rvt$ /usr/local/bin/wine64 /Users/rvt/Downloads/G500_G600SeriesTrainerBaseInstall_120.exe
Application could not be started, or no application associated with the specified file.
ShellExecuteEx failed: Internal error.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rvt1 op 13 maart 2022 21:44]

0Jerie
@rvt114 maart 2022 10:26
M1 toevallig? Dan weet ik niet hoe het zit. In theorie zou je dan Windows ARM executables in Wine kunnen draaien, of Windows x86-64 executables plus Wine in Rosetta. Maar dat laatste zou transparant moeten gaan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

