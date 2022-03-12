Er is met versienummer 7.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.415 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: 'Light' theme enabled by default.

Bundled vkd3d library.

WineD3D, D3D12 and DXGI modules converted to PE.

More large scale cleanups to support 'long' type. Bugs fixed in 7.4 (total 14): 20296: Multiple apps crash due missing support for COM dll surrogate, dllhost.exe (League of Legends 08_18_2009_04, 3Dmark03, 3Dmark05, 3Dmark06)

41053: RawInput (RegisterRawInputDevices) does not work for gamepads

48508: Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy freezing in stable Wine 5.0

50887: cannot read/run/open some files

52204: Vibration on DualSense controller works incorrectly in all Games

52476: QuickLOAD: wine 7 causes VB5 application to change input value by factor 10

52562: advapi32:registry fails in Wine because some French timezone name translations are too long

52581: Internet MIDI crashes with Light Blue theme enabled

52596: The Godfather main menu cursor and text not rendered correctly

52614: API set DLLs fail to load on Arch Linux with "failed to load apiset: c0000482"

52618: 32-bit EXEs do not launch from build dir on macOS 10.14 in WOW64

52626: MahjongSoul needs unimplemented function combase.dll.RoSetErrorReportingFlags

52637: comctl32:listbox test_LBS_NODATA() fails in the Japanese and Chinese locales

52639: comctl32:toolbar test_visual() fails in Wine with the Light theme