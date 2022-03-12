Versie 21.12.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The last maintenance release of the 21.12 cycle is out with lots of usability polishing of keyframes, subtitles and proxy clips. Audio thumbnails on high zoom levels got a major performance optimization. This version also fixes 5 crashes including Wayland layout switching, time remapping module among others.

With this release we switched our AppImage building to KDE Craft that is already in use for our Windows and macOS builds. With this step our packages become more consistent in regard of bundled dependency versions across all platforms. Also the maintenance becomes less time consuming giving developers more time to focus on coding rather than packaging. We encourage users to reset their configurations to avoid any possible issues by going to menu Help -> Reset Configuration.