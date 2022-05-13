Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.14

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft afgelopen november Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. Sinds versie 16.11.12 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Visual Studio 2019 version 16.11.14

Issues Addressed in this release
  • Added the implementation for the remaining C++20 defect reports (a.k.a. backports). All C++20 features are now available under the /std:c++20 switch. For more information about the implemented backports, please see C++20 Defect Reports project on microsoft/STL GitHub repository and this blogpost
  • Updated Git for Windows version consumed by Visual Studio and installable optional component to 2.36.0.1
  • Fixed an issue with git integration, where if pulling/synchronizing branches that have diverged, output window would not show a localized hint on how to resolve it.
From Developer Community Security Advisory Notice

Visual Studio 2019 version 16.11.13

Issues Addressed in this release
  • Fixed vctip.exe regression from 16.11.12
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some applications built with Address Sanitizer (ASAN) to load in Windows 11.
  • Fixed another ASAN issue where multi-threaded applications with heap contention may experience deadlocks, false "wild pointer freed" reports, or a deadlock during process exit.

Versienummer 16.11.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1cracking cloud
13 mei 2022 14:16
maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig gewoon ondersteunen.
Echt? Ik zag toch echt een banner in beeld vanochtend in VS2019 met de mededeling dat ik moest overstappen op 2022 omdat 2019 niet meer ondersteund wordt.
+1TheVivaldi
@cracking cloud13 mei 2022 14:18
Volgens de eigen tijdlijn van Microsoft loopt de ondersteuning nog tot oktober voor versie 16.9 en tot 2029 voor versie 16.11: https://docs.microsoft.co...ses/2019/servicing-vs2019
+1tintilla
13 mei 2022 14:26
Beetje offtopic. Maar is het nog mogelijk om de VS2019 Community te downloaden?
Ik krijg namelijk enkel VS2022 Community gevonden.
+1biteMark
@tintilla13 mei 2022 14:45
Ja hoor, oudere downloads zijn hier te vinden :)
De vraag die je jezelf zou kunnen stellen is: why? Met VS2022 kan je nog prima tegen oudere versies van .NET aan programmeren.
+1RubeL
13 mei 2022 14:59
Sommige onderdelen zoals de BI stack zijn nog niet compatible met 2022.
