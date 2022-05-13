Microsoft heeft afgelopen november Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. Sinds versie 16.11.12 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Visual Studio 2019 version 16.11.14Issues Addressed in this release
From Developer Community
- Added the implementation for the remaining C++20 defect reports (a.k.a. backports). All C++20 features are now available under the /std:c++20 switch. For more information about the implemented backports, please see C++20 Defect Reports project on microsoft/STL GitHub repository and this blogpost
- Updated Git for Windows version consumed by Visual Studio and installable optional component to 2.36.0.1
- Fixed an issue with git integration, where if pulling/synchronizing branches that have diverged, output window would not show a localized hint on how to resolve it.
Security Advisory Notice
- Visual Studio 2019 creates bad key vault secret value while configuring Azure Cloud Service remote desktop, breaking VS UI
- CVE-2022-29117 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability A vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0 and .NET Core 3.1 where a malicious client can manipulate cookies and cause a Denial of Service.
- CVE-2022-23267 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability A vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0 and .NET Core 3.1 where a malicious client can cause a Denial of Service via excess memory allocations through HttpClient.
- CVE-2022-29145 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability A vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0 and .NET Core 3.1 where a malicious client can can cause a Denial of Service when HTML forms are parsed.
- CVE-2022-24513 Elevation of privilege vulnerability A potential elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Microsoft Visual Studio updater service improperly parses local configuration data.
Visual Studio 2019 version 16.11.13Issues Addressed in this release
- Fixed vctip.exe regression from 16.11.12
- Fixed a bug that prevented some applications built with Address Sanitizer (ASAN) to load in Windows 11.
- Fixed another ASAN issue where multi-threaded applications with heap contention may experience deadlocks, false "wild pointer freed" reports, or a deadlock during process exit.