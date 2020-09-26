Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.6

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor versie 10.6 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.6 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the sixth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 10 "buster" desktop

Versienummer 10.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (10)

+13raser
26 september 2020 20:35
Ik zie nergens een 10.6 download op de website. Versie 10.5 is de enige verkrijgbare versie.
+1DarkForce
@3raser26 september 2020 20:53
New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.
Aldus de Announcement
+1mrmrmr
26 september 2020 22:01
Het staat wel op de distributieservers, maar het is kennelijk nog niet beschikbaar als image.

Upgraden naar 10.6 lukt bij de 10.5 systemen onder mijn beheer.
0dingo35
27 september 2020 08:44
"This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available."

Beetje lage informatie dichtheid, dit bericht. Neem dan de info uit de links over, óf vervang dit hele bericht door de kop en de links, óf laat het helemaal weg. Beetje tweaker die Debian gebruikt heeft m op auto update staan...
0sfranken
@dingo3527 september 2020 18:46
Ik heb geen enkele Linux bak op auto update staan. Als ik klachten / crashende applicaties wil is het wel zo. Eerst de update(s) door de teststraat, komt alles daar goed doorheen dan doorpushen.
0delphium
@sfranken28 september 2020 12:49
Debian stable is al een van de meest stabiele distro's die er bestaan, mede door extreem uitgebreid testbeleid. Ik heb nog nooit, in 10 jaar, een update gehad die mijn Debian stable servers stuk heeft gemaakt. Ik weet niet of je veel custom scripts of software draait, maar als je alleen software uit de repositories draait is de kans extreem klein dat het mis gaat.
0sfranken
@delphium28 september 2020 13:14
Je geeft het antwoord op je eigen vraag al. Niet elk pakket wat de klant wil is uit de repo's te krijgen, en is alleen via een APT repo van de fabrikant beschikbaar.

Ik heb het ook meerdere keren meegemaakt dat op een Debian server alles keihard vasthing door een kernel update, maar dat was omdat de kernel een stuk hardware niet lekker (meer) detecteerde. Punt is: niks is 100% stabiel, ooit.
0delphium
@sfranken28 september 2020 13:49
Ik heb in dat geval makkelijk praten, aangezien ik zelf mijn klant ben. Ik gebruik louter software uit de repo's. Hardware wordt in principe van tevoren aangegeven als het niet meer ondersteund wordt en dat is dan meestal ook wel heeeeeeel erg oude meuk.

In jouw geval kan ik me zo voorstellen dat je de klant vertelt dat bij het gebruik van software buiten de repo's om, je niet meer dezelfde stabiliteit kunt garanderen. Als de klant dus hoge stabiliteit wil, dan zitten daar voorwaarden aan, toch? Ik heb ook een lokale server draaien met daarop gitlab en unifi. Die zijn inderdaad wel eens stuk gegaan na een update, maar dat wijt ik geenszins aan Debian.
0sfranken
@delphium28 september 2020 14:51
Hardware wordt in principe van tevoren aangegeven als het niet meer ondersteund wordt en dat is dan meestal ook wel heeeeeeel erg oude meuk.
In dit geval was het bij mij precies andersom. De hardware welke het niet goed deed was onderhevig aan vrij veel wijzigingen in de kernel omdat het een nieuw stuk tech was toen, en de support nog niet 100% final was in de kernel. Het was gelukkig snel opgelost door de vorige kernel te booten, en met een tijdelijke version-pin het vast te zetten.
In jouw geval kan ik me zo voorstellen dat je de klant vertelt dat bij het gebruik van software buiten de repo's om, je niet meer dezelfde stabiliteit kunt garanderen. Als de klant dus hoge stabiliteit wil, dan zitten daar voorwaarden aan, toch? Ik heb ook een lokale server draaien met daarop gitlab en unifi. Die zijn inderdaad wel eens stuk gegaan na een update, maar dat wijt ik geenszins aan Debian.
Dat vertel ik zeer zeker. De klant kan dat geen donder schelen, zolang het maar werkt. Ik wijt het ook niet aan Debian, trouwens. Het enige punt wat ik had was dat je opmerking:
Ik heb nog nooit, in 10 jaar, een update gehad die mijn Debian stable servers stuk heeft gemaakt.
Wel erg breed opgevat kan worden. Als iemand een stuk custom software heeft geinstalleerd via een 3rd party repo en dat gaat kapot krijg je vaak toch opmerking als "huh, ik dacht dat Linux/Debian zo stabiel was?????!?!?!?!!?!!!"

