Er is met versienummer 5.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.452 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.18 (total 42):
- Vulkan shader compilation using the new vkd3d-shader library.
- USER32 library converted to PE.
- Console no longer requires the curses library.
- Support for display modes with various orientations.
- A number of syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler.
- Non-recursive makefiles.
- 10603: IDirectSoundBufferImpl_SetFX needed for sound effects in several games
- 18670: QIP Infium 2.0 build 9030 crashes on exit (needs a proper implementation of WSACleanup)
- 21232: Multiple games and applications (Chromium-based browser engines, Blizzard games, League of Legends) crash due to hooking/anticheat validation (needs syscall thunks in ntdll.dll)
- 22749: Hard link creation from a Finddupe-generated batch file fails ('fsutil.exe' needs to support 'hardlink create' command)
- 35467: Multiple games crash on unimplemented function msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@PBDHH@Z (Lock On: Modern Air Combat, TRON 2.0)
- 36960: Avencast: Rise of the Mage fails to start (D3DXCreateTextureFromFileA failed)
- 37254: wineconsole/curses.c fails to build on NetBSD 6.1.4
- 37491: wineconsole requires/uses TERM environment variable
- 37644: .NET console applications using System.Console.Clear() crash when directly started in terminal
- 38964: widl: inconsistent null pointer checks in typelib writer
- 39469: PreSonus Studio One 3 says it requires Windows 7 SP1 (d3d11 '{bb2c6faa-b5fb-4082-8e6b-388b8cfa90e1}', 'ID3D11DeviceContext1' not implemented)
- 43107: The Witcher 3 fails to detect dx11 - registry dx11>opengl applied
- 44422: Vectric Aspire 9 : it does not load 3d images
- 45433: dark souls 3: cannot change resolution in fullscreen mode
- 45573: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game (anticheat engine, hooking of syscall return instructions)
- 45797: NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.x installer fails due to 'mshtml.OleObject_{Get,Set}Extent' stubs
- 47251: add support for ConPTY API (pseudo console)
- 47491: dinput event queue is overflowing and stalling the whole game/wineserver
- 48396: 'cmd.exe /c move file1 file2' doesn't respect non-interactive mode, causing prompt for overwrite if destination file exists
- 48397: 'cmd.exe /c move file1 file2' doesn't overwrite existing destination file in non-interactive mode
- 48952: NVDA hangs on start
- 49038: O.E.D.
- v 4.0 (Oxford English Dictionary) No longer starts.
- 49206: ITHVNR: hooked processes segfault
- 49309: vbscript:run test fails in Japanese locale
- 49335: Dolphin EasyReader for Windows 6.04 (TTS app) crashes after completing startup wizard (needs IMarkupServices::CreateMarkupPointer method implementation)
- 49343: Neverwinter Online: Launcher crash on Startup
- 49532: .NET 4.0 and higher fail to install via winetricks
- 49591: Multiple GOG installers display the error message "Out of Global Vars range"
- 49624: Protocol error: process 0020: recvmsg: Message too long on mac OS
- 49643: Calling ClipCursor too frequently can cause stack overflow in foreground window thread.
- 49647: wine 5.14 build fails in winegstreamer on Ubuntu 16.04 and Debian 9
- 49738: "warning: implicit declaration of function ‘strtoumax’" when compiling PuTTY with Winelib
- 49765: SlingPlayer Desktop crashes on unimplemented function msvcrt._snprintf_c
- 49770: Firestorm viewer crashes
- 49774: macDriver no longer functions within macOS VM
- 49806: WIDL doesn't tolerate attribute [hidden] within enums.
- 49811: cmd /c "cd "directory"&&"somecommand.exe"" tries to cd to "directory"&&"somecommand.exe"
- 49820: VBScript fails to parse decimal literals between -1 and 1 without 0 in front
- 49834: 45a63e5b3ce0e5d7fcc55ce57f315086b87f8ad7 breaks binary compatibility with 5.0 on passing main() argc
- 49847: Logos Bible 8: wineserver always using 100% CPU core
- 49850: No One Lives Forever crashes due to GetMotif stub in dmstyle
- 49889: wineserver shows failed assertion on shutdown