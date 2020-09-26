Er is met versienummer 5.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.452 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Vulkan shader compilation using the new vkd3d-shader library.

USER32 library converted to PE.

Console no longer requires the curses library.

Support for display modes with various orientations.

A number of syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler.

Non-recursive makefiles. Bugs fixed in 5.18 (total 42): 10603: IDirectSoundBufferImpl_SetFX needed for sound effects in several games

18670: QIP Infium 2.0 build 9030 crashes on exit (needs a proper implementation of WSACleanup)

21232: Multiple games and applications (Chromium-based browser engines, Blizzard games, League of Legends) crash due to hooking/anticheat validation (needs syscall thunks in ntdll.dll)

22749: Hard link creation from a Finddupe-generated batch file fails ('fsutil.exe' needs to support 'hardlink create' command)

35467: Multiple games crash on unimplemented function msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@PBDHH@Z (Lock On: Modern Air Combat, TRON 2.0)

36960: Avencast: Rise of the Mage fails to start (D3DXCreateTextureFromFileA failed)

37254: wineconsole/curses.c fails to build on NetBSD 6.1.4

37491: wineconsole requires/uses TERM environment variable

37644: .NET console applications using System.Console.Clear() crash when directly started in terminal

38964: widl: inconsistent null pointer checks in typelib writer

39469: PreSonus Studio One 3 says it requires Windows 7 SP1 (d3d11 '{bb2c6faa-b5fb-4082-8e6b-388b8cfa90e1}', 'ID3D11DeviceContext1' not implemented)

43107: The Witcher 3 fails to detect dx11 - registry dx11>opengl applied

44422: Vectric Aspire 9 : it does not load 3d images

45433: dark souls 3: cannot change resolution in fullscreen mode

45573: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game (anticheat engine, hooking of syscall return instructions)

45797: NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.x installer fails due to 'mshtml.OleObject_{Get,Set}Extent' stubs

47251: add support for ConPTY API (pseudo console)

47491: dinput event queue is overflowing and stalling the whole game/wineserver

48396: 'cmd.exe /c move file1 file2' doesn't respect non-interactive mode, causing prompt for overwrite if destination file exists

48397: 'cmd.exe /c move file1 file2' doesn't overwrite existing destination file in non-interactive mode

48952: NVDA hangs on start

49038: O.E.D.

v 4.0 (Oxford English Dictionary) No longer starts.

49206: ITHVNR: hooked processes segfault

49309: vbscript:run test fails in Japanese locale

49335: Dolphin EasyReader for Windows 6.04 (TTS app) crashes after completing startup wizard (needs IMarkupServices::CreateMarkupPointer method implementation)

49343: Neverwinter Online: Launcher crash on Startup

49532: .NET 4.0 and higher fail to install via winetricks

49591: Multiple GOG installers display the error message "Out of Global Vars range"

49624: Protocol error: process 0020: recvmsg: Message too long on mac OS

49643: Calling ClipCursor too frequently can cause stack overflow in foreground window thread.

49647: wine 5.14 build fails in winegstreamer on Ubuntu 16.04 and Debian 9

49738: "warning: implicit declaration of function ‘strtoumax’" when compiling PuTTY with Winelib

49765: SlingPlayer Desktop crashes on unimplemented function msvcrt._snprintf_c

49770: Firestorm viewer crashes

49774: macDriver no longer functions within macOS VM

49806: WIDL doesn't tolerate attribute [hidden] within enums.

49811: cmd /c "cd "directory"&&"somecommand.exe"" tries to cd to "directory"&&"somecommand.exe"

49820: VBScript fails to parse decimal literals between -1 and 1 without 0 in front

49834: 45a63e5b3ce0e5d7fcc55ce57f315086b87f8ad7 breaks binary compatibility with 5.0 on passing main() argc

49847: Logos Bible 8: wineserver always using 100% CPU core

49850: No One Lives Forever crashes due to GetMotif stub in dmstyle

49889: wineserver shows failed assertion on shutdown