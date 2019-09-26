Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.2.3 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. De release notes sinds versie 1.2.3-8017 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Version 1.2.3-8017-3 Fixed Issues Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to save the IP addresses of gateways and DNS servers after the reboot of Synology Router.

Fixed the issue where PPPoE Relay might fail to work normally after the reboot of Synology Router.

Fixed the issue where SRM might display the item "40MHz only" in the 5GHz band.

Fixed the issue where IPv6 on LAN might fail to be disabled when the interface of WAN is set up by Auto WAN.

Fixed the issue where SRM cannot display Channels 120-128 of the 5GHz band in Japan.

Fixed the issue where Wi-Fi might be forced to restart when password rotation is enabled but the guest network is disabled.

Fixed an issue where SRM might fail to renew the Let's Encrypt certificate after the reboot of Synology Router. Version 1.2.3-8017-2 Fixed Issues Fixed the issue where SRM might not establish the PPPoE connection with the previously saved credentials.

Fixed the issue where SRM might not work properly when the names of connected client devices contains non-UTF-8 characters.

Fixed the issue on RT2600ac where the 2.4GHz channel could not be configured manually and the 2.4GHz channel width could not be set as 20MHz.

Fixed the issue where the DDNS service provided by OVH might not work properly for SRM.

Fixed the issue where the SRM version number might not display properly. Security Updates Fixed a security vulnerability regarding WPA3 (CVE-2019-13377). Version: 1.2.3-8017-1 Important Note The update is available for Japan only. Fixed Issues Adjusted strings on user's interface of connection type in Network Center for certain network providers.