Software-update: Sigil 1.7.0

Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.7.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:
  • Added Find Replace Regular Expression validator
  • Added SIGIL_DISABLE_VERSION_META environment variable to control writing of Sigil Version
  • Enable JIT compiler for pcre library to improve regex look-up performance
  • Update the pcre library to version 8.45 (Final EOL)
Bug Fixes
  • Workaround to ensure the Saved Searches Controls editor widget is movable on all platforms
  • Make the External Xhtml Editor Button/Feature work with both PageEdit and non-PageEdit editors again
  • Fix Preview sync when CV transitions from xhtml to css and back to xhtml
  • Fix Preview sync when Find and Replace opens new tab with search target
  • Fix Preview sync when Validation error clicked on
  • Fix Preview sync when mathml is being used (compensate for mathjax changes)
  • Fix mathml use when external MathJax directory is specified in builds on Linux
  • Prevent Sigil from loading any manifested mimetype file from bad epubs, give load warning
  • Make Spellcheck dialog use double-click to control search in CV, to speed paging word list.
  • Prevent duplicate translated semantic names
  • Fix heading tool issues after self-closed BLOCK tags
  • Prevent stack overflow crashes in pcre lib due to recursion with some valid regex
  • Fix second window opening on macOS when first launching app with file
  • Remove [other.] semantic indicators for epub2
  • Fix crash in CSS Selectors Report when using Filters

Versienummer 1.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.7.0
Bestandsgrootte 80,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-07-2021

