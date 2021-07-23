Er is met versienummer 6.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.959 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Proper scrollbar theming.

More work towards WinSock PE conversion.

Preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.

Some progress on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion. Bugs fixed in 6.13 (total 31): 15381: CoFreeUnusedLibraries will crash COM server or cause 0x800703E6/I_RpcReceive error 0x3e6

28326: CDBurnerXP's audio player is missing some visual elements

28795: ExeInfoPE v0.0.3.0: PE protection schemes that abuse %gs won't run (breaks glibc TLS selector)

32517: installer of QQMusic 8.6 hangs

34966: Academagia (WPF game) dialog windows are invisible until alt-tabed out

35611: A lot of user32:msg tests fail in the Japanese locale

35921: Multiple games and applications need IDirectXVideoProcessorService via DXVA2CreateVideoService (DXVA Checker 3.x/4.x, Perfect World, Kodi)

37370: Doom 3 (CD version) installer: 'cancel' button does nothing in 'Please insert: DOOM 3 Disk x' dialog

39377: Add support for 'msidbControlAttributesFormatSize' in static text controls to format and label properties such as 'PrimaryVolumeSpaceRequired' (SkySaga installer)

41703: Workaround LdrUnloadDll() for C libraries that do not support the dlclose() function

43173: Far Cry 4 sound stops

45198: Project CARS 2 shows only a black screen (requires constant buffer offsetting)

45620: Dishonored 2 Demo crashes at launch

45807: Incorrect toolbar background in MFC apps, when visual theming enabled

50374: pCon.planner doesn't finish installation and doesn't open

50404: Sims 4 crashes on startup with builtin msvcrt

51152: The 64-bit ntdll:exception test fails in Wine

51262: Since 308a5e7 no 32bit program starts

51277: Multiple games become unresponsive with plugged in controller (INSIDE, The Hong Kong Massacre, Sniper Elite 3)

51281: C:\users\<user>\appdata\local not created on prefix update

51295: ntoskrnl.exe:ntoskrnl occasionally hangs in test_overlapped()

51329: Windows PC Health Check requires api-ms-win-core-featurestaging-l1-1-0.dll

51331: Battle.net client unusable, reports "The Battle.net Update Agent went to sleep. Attempting to wake it up..."

51340: d3d10core:d3d10core, d3d11:d3d11 test_texture_compressed_3d() fails on Nvidia (cw-gtx560)

51348: uxtheme.SetWindowTheme should use SendMessage to send WM_THEMECHANGED

51366: several wine-mono network tests fail with timeout

51368: World of Warcraft : undefined d3d state

51381: Battlefield 4 cannot find online matches

51382: NetEase Cloud Music crashes on zh_CN.UTF-8 locale.

51416: deferred context memory leak

51425: Mathearbeit G 5.6 installer reports null pointer exception in module 'shell32.dll' starting with Wine 6.9-142-g98d43c5dcfb