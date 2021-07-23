Er is met versienummer 6.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.959 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.13 (total 31):
- Proper scrollbar theming.
- More work towards WinSock PE conversion.
- Preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
- Some progress on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion.
- 15381: CoFreeUnusedLibraries will crash COM server or cause 0x800703E6/I_RpcReceive error 0x3e6
- 28326: CDBurnerXP's audio player is missing some visual elements
- 28795: ExeInfoPE v0.0.3.0: PE protection schemes that abuse %gs won't run (breaks glibc TLS selector)
- 32517: installer of QQMusic 8.6 hangs
- 34966: Academagia (WPF game) dialog windows are invisible until alt-tabed out
- 35611: A lot of user32:msg tests fail in the Japanese locale
- 35921: Multiple games and applications need IDirectXVideoProcessorService via DXVA2CreateVideoService (DXVA Checker 3.x/4.x, Perfect World, Kodi)
- 37370: Doom 3 (CD version) installer: 'cancel' button does nothing in 'Please insert: DOOM 3 Disk x' dialog
- 39377: Add support for 'msidbControlAttributesFormatSize' in static text controls to format and label properties such as 'PrimaryVolumeSpaceRequired' (SkySaga installer)
- 41703: Workaround LdrUnloadDll() for C libraries that do not support the dlclose() function
- 43173: Far Cry 4 sound stops
- 45198: Project CARS 2 shows only a black screen (requires constant buffer offsetting)
- 45620: Dishonored 2 Demo crashes at launch
- 45807: Incorrect toolbar background in MFC apps, when visual theming enabled
- 50374: pCon.planner doesn't finish installation and doesn't open
- 50404: Sims 4 crashes on startup with builtin msvcrt
- 51152: The 64-bit ntdll:exception test fails in Wine
- 51262: Since 308a5e7 no 32bit program starts
- 51277: Multiple games become unresponsive with plugged in controller (INSIDE, The Hong Kong Massacre, Sniper Elite 3)
- 51281: C:\users\<user>\appdata\local not created on prefix update
- 51295: ntoskrnl.exe:ntoskrnl occasionally hangs in test_overlapped()
- 51329: Windows PC Health Check requires api-ms-win-core-featurestaging-l1-1-0.dll
- 51331: Battle.net client unusable, reports "The Battle.net Update Agent went to sleep. Attempting to wake it up..."
- 51340: d3d10core:d3d10core, d3d11:d3d11 test_texture_compressed_3d() fails on Nvidia (cw-gtx560)
- 51348: uxtheme.SetWindowTheme should use SendMessage to send WM_THEMECHANGED
- 51366: several wine-mono network tests fail with timeout
- 51368: World of Warcraft : undefined d3d state
- 51381: Battlefield 4 cannot find online matches
- 51382: NetEase Cloud Music crashes on zh_CN.UTF-8 locale.
- 51416: deferred context memory leak
- 51425: Mathearbeit G 5.6 installer reports null pointer exception in module 'shell32.dll' starting with Wine 6.9-142-g98d43c5dcfb