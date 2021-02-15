Software-update: Linux kernel 5.11

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 5.11 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. Versie 5.11 bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor AMD's ZEN 2 en 3, in zowel de desktop, laptop en server-uitvoeringen. Meer informatie over de verbeteringen in deze release is te vinden bij Phoronix. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen in Linux Kernel 5.11:

The 11 Most Interesting Features For Linux 5.11
  • Intel Integer Scaling (IS) graphics support most notable for pixel art type games. The Intel Windows driver has supported it for a while but now the Linux driver has finally enabled it after having a user-space user of it (Kodi with its retro gaming support).
  • Intel async page flipping support as another open-source graphics performance optimization albeit long overdue for it getting flipped on.
  • Initial support for AMD Green Sardine and Van Gogh APUs as forthcoming products. There is also support for Dimgrey Cavefish as another Radeon RX 6000 series GPU that is yet to be released. For current Radeon RX 6800/6900 "Sienna Cichlid" hardware there are performance improvements.
  • Better AMD performance with Schedutil... After the frequency invariance performance regression was fixed, the regression is not only addressed but for many workloads now better off than where it was on Linux 5.10 or prior.
  • Nouveau KMS for NVIDIA GA100 / GeForce RTX 3000 series "Ampere". This is just the kernel mode-setting / display support and no 3D acceleration. So at least the display should be lighting up well to allow you to continue to NVIDIA's website to install the proprietary driver until the open-source Nouveau driver has complete Ampere support in a later kernel version.
  • New ARM hardware support including OUYA game console support for that once popular NVIDIA Tegra powered console.
  • Btrfs performance improvements.
  • Intel WiFi 6GHz band support for WiFi 6E within the common IWLWIFI driver. (Meanwhile Intel's WiMAX support was finally demoted with Linux 5.11.)
  • USB4 and Thunderbolt support improvements including support for Intel Maple Ridge as the company's first discrete Thunderbolt 4 controller.
  • Sound support for Intel Alder Lake along with other Alder Lake device IDs and additions for that interesting Intel platform debuting later this year.
  • Syscall User Dispatch as important for Wine / Windows gaming on Linux with Steam Play (Proton / Wine). The initial motivation is about intercepting system calls made by some Windows programs under Wine so they can be easily intercepted with low overhead. This stems from some newer Windows games trying to bypass the Windows API in the name of copy protection schemes.

Versienummer 5.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Linux kernel

Reacties (12)

+1kevinr1
15 februari 2021 19:02
Wordt een kernel aangepast voor een bepaalde distro?

Laten we zeggen dat ik Ubuntu server wil draaien. Worden dan de grafische drivers van Nvida verwijderd? En de drivers voor draadloze communicatie, die zal ik toch nooit gebruiken...
+2scholtnp
@kevinr115 februari 2021 19:12
De additionele hardware drivers worden dynamisch geladen, dus behalve diskspace kost het je niets. Zelf compileren en dingen weglaten die je niet nodig hebt zal dus nauwelijks de benodigde geheugenruimte van de kernel verkleinen.
+1kevinr1
@scholtnp15 februari 2021 19:29
Het gaat me niet perse om de grootte, maar meer om veiligheid, en de meuk die een kernel met zich meebrengt.

Dus als ik het zo lees, wordt alles ingeladen wat ingeladen moet worden. En de rest wordt niet ingeladen.
+1Frank71
@kevinr115 februari 2021 21:05
Je kunt ook zelf een kernel bouwen, met enkel hetgeen je erin wilt hebben. Dan weet je zeker dat er geen (onnodige) meuk wordt ingeladen ;)
+1kevinr1
@Frank7115 februari 2021 22:51
Exact. Alleen ik verwacht dan veel afhankelijksheidsproblemen.
+1rbr320
@kevinr116 februari 2021 01:56
Waarom verwacht je daar afhankelijkheidsproblemen mee? Als jij de source code van de kernel kloont, de configuratie doorloopt om precies te kiezen wat je wilt hebben en dan compileert krijg je gewoon een werkende kernel. Als een bepaalde module die jij nodig hebt afhankelijk is van een andere module, wordt die module gewoon meegecompileerd.
0FireDrunk
@kevinr117 februari 2021 07:51
Er zit bij de kernel een menu (tui) waarmee dat vrijwel automatisch voor je geregeld wordt.
Als jij iets uitvinkt wat andere dingen nodig hebben, worden die dus ook automatisch uit gevinkt (en vice-versa).

Zie hier: https://www.howtogeek.com...omize-your-ubuntu-kernel/
0Typnix
@kevinr116 februari 2021 07:25
Dat is niet veel anders ten opzichte van Windows. Daarom is het ook een best practice te noemen om alle modules niet mee te compileren of uit te zetten die je niet nodig hebt. Sowieso is het verstandig om vanuit een security baseline zoals https://www.cisecurity.org/cis-benchmarks/ een server verder te harden.
0beerse
@kevinr118 februari 2021 11:43
De 'meuk' die de kernel laadt worden kernel modules genoemd. Als je zoekt op "linux kernel modules explained" dan krijg je een aardige lijst met pagnia's over kernel modules. Zoek er 1 uit die mapt op je linux-distributie.

Het beste kan je het al dan niet laden van modules configureren. Dan hoef je niet steeds opnieuw te bouwen en linken en kan je gewoon gebruik blijven maken van de updates en upgrades van je distributie zodat je wel de patches en dergelijke mee pakt.
+1rbr320
@kevinr116 februari 2021 02:01
Wordt een kernel aangepast voor een bepaalde distro?

Laten we zeggen dat ik Ubuntu server wil draaien. Worden dan de grafische drivers van Nvida verwijderd? En de drivers voor draadloze communicatie, die zal ik toch nooit gebruiken...
Ja, de meeste distributies passen eigen patches toe voordat ze een nieuwe kernel als binary package uitgeven. Echter ik kan je verzekeren dat de Nouveau driver voor Nvidia graphics en drivers voor draadloze communicatie altijd in de "generic" kernel van Ubuntu zullen worden meegeleverd, omdat het drivers zijn voor veel voorkomende hardware. Zoals @scholtnp al correct stelt, je kunt wel de schijfruimte die de kernel in beslag neemt iets verkleinen door zelf een stripped-down versie van de kernel te compileren, maar de memory footprint zal niet tot nauwelijks afnemen.
0beerse
@kevinr118 februari 2021 11:52
De meeste distributies passen de kernel zelf aan: Voor de continuiteit houden ze de kernel versie vaak vast maar worden selectief wel (security) updates van nieuwere kernels terug-gepoort (backported). Daarnaast vinden ze zelf ook verbeterpunten die ze zelf doorvoeren (en doorgeven aan de centrale kernel om in een volgende versie mee te pakken.

Bij ubuntu weet ik dat de grafische drivers in een eigen pakket zitten. Die kan je gewoon de-installeren als ze er opstaan. Zelf gebruik ik meestal aptitude om een ascii-art-grafische tool te hebben op de tekst console. Dan heb je overzicht in wat er geïnstalleerd is en waarom (afhankelijkheden?) en kan je daar wat aan doen (alternatieven selecteren).

Eerlijk is eerlijk, aptitude heeft wel een aparte interface. Type op het vraagteken voor wat basic help of zoek op internet een 'beginners' handleiding voor aptitude.
0Eelco de V
15 februari 2021 18:32
USB4 and Thunderbolt support improvements including support for Intel Maple Ridge as the company's first discrete Thunderbolt 4 controller.
Weet iemand of er ook PCIe (3.0 x4) kaarten komen met deze losse thunderbolt/usb 4 controller er op? Of is er alsnog moederbord/cpu hardware support nodig?

