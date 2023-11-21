Versie 5.16.10 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Changed local storage to one year for free accounts

The local storage duration for free accounts has been changed to one year, allowing messages stored locally to remain accessible for a year for free users. This change will take effect for both new installations and reinstalls.

The local storage duration for free accounts has been changed to one year, allowing messages stored locally to remain accessible for a year for free users. This change will take effect for both new installations and reinstalls. Updated Zoom app icon

Zoom is unveiling a new icon designed for both the desktop client and web. This updated icon will apply to various aspects of the Zoom client, including the system tray and taskbar, and also extend to the website icon, browser tab icon, URL icon, and bookmark icon. New and enhanced General features Swedish language support

With the newly added language support, Zoom users now have the option to change the language of their Zoom web page and desktop client to Swedish, in addition to the currently supported languages.

With the newly added language support, Zoom users now have the option to change the language of their Zoom web page and desktop client to Swedish, in addition to the currently supported languages. Ability to sign-in and switch between multiple accounts

If allowed by account owners or admins, users can sign in to multiple accounts and switch between them without going through the sign-out and sign-in process. This allows for a more efficient and seamless experience. This feature is available for everyone by default. This feature won’t be immediately available as it is dependent on a backend server update currently scheduled for November 28, 2023.

If allowed by account owners or admins, users can sign in to multiple accounts and switch between them without going through the sign-out and sign-in process. This allows for a more efficient and seamless experience. This feature is available for everyone by default. This feature won’t be immediately available as it is dependent on a backend server update currently scheduled for November 28, 2023. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Disable Meeting Summary with AI Companion - DisableSmartMeetingSummaries

Disabled by default, this allows admins to disable the in-meeting toolbar option for Meeting Summary. If disabled, users will not be able see or interact with the Meeting Summary feature, but their audio will still be transcribed and included in the summary and available for questions by others. Disable Meeting Questions with AI Companion - DisableAICQueries

Disabled by default, this allows admins to disable the in-meeting toolbar option for AI Companion. If disabled, users will not be able see or interact with the AI Companion feature, but their audio will still be transcribed and available for questions by others. Disable ability to switch quickly between accounts - DisableMultipleAccountsSwitch

Disabled by default, this policy allows admins to disable the ability to switch between multiple Zoom accounts on the Zoom app. If the policy is enabled, users must manually sign out and then sign in to another account, which has been the default behavior up until this release. Disable What’s new window - DisableDiscoverWhatsNew - Windows, macOS

Disabled by default, this policy allows admins to disable the What’s New window, which highlights new features and enhancements for the desktop client version currently installed.

Join Zoom Event session from calendar on local Zoom Room

Zoom users can view their upcoming calendar events and join Zoom Events sessions on a local Zoom Room, if available, from the calendar tab on the Zoom client. Previously, the Join from Room option was not available for Zoom Events sessions, and only available for non-Zoom Events meetings and webinars. New and enhanced Meeting/webinar features Updated streaming consent and indicator

Since meeting content, such as audio and video, may be live streamed to Youtube and other video platforms for rebroadcast or streamed to a third-party service for transcription, the consent prompt and streaming indicators are being updated to better inform meeting participants of what is being streamed and with whom.

Since meeting content, such as audio and video, may be live streamed to Youtube and other video platforms for rebroadcast or streamed to a third-party service for transcription, the consent prompt and streaming indicators are being updated to better inform meeting participants of what is being streamed and with whom. Smart Recording with AI Companion enhancement: Meeting Coach

Hosts can get even more information from their cloud recordings by having AI Companion analyze key meeting and conversation factors. Analytics are provided on your talk speed, talk-listen ratio, longest spiel (or monologue), filler word usage, and patience and are accessible when viewing the cloud recording. This is controlled at the Account, Group, and User level, as a sub-setting under the Smart Recording with AI Companion setting.

Hosts can get even more information from their cloud recordings by having AI Companion analyze key meeting and conversation factors. Analytics are provided on your talk speed, talk-listen ratio, longest spiel (or monologue), filler word usage, and patience and are accessible when viewing the cloud recording. This is controlled at the Account, Group, and User level, as a sub-setting under the Smart Recording with AI Companion setting. Gallery view enhancement for participants joined through Zoom Room companion mode

Meeting participants that join by Zoom Room after connecting through Companion mode will not be displayed as a separate tile in Gallery view, and instead will only be listed in the Participants panel, nested under the Zoom Room they are connected to. New and enhanced Meeting features AI Companion language support extended to 33 languages

Meeting participants can speak in one of 33 languages and have their portion understood and transcribed by AI Companion for use answering questions about the current meeting or as part of the meeting summary. English is used by default if participants have not yet chosen a speaking language for automated captions, and if a language mismatch is detected, they will be prompted to confirm their current speaking language. Ensuring the correct spoken language is chosen improves the quality of the generated transcript for AI Companion questions.

Meeting participants can speak in one of 33 languages and have their portion understood and transcribed by AI Companion for use answering questions about the current meeting or as part of the meeting summary. English is used by default if participants have not yet chosen a speaking language for automated captions, and if a language mismatch is detected, they will be prompted to confirm their current speaking language. Ensuring the correct spoken language is chosen improves the quality of the generated transcript for AI Companion questions. Auto-start AI Companion questions and meeting summary options when scheduling

When scheduling a meeting in the Zoom app, hosts can enable auto-start for AI Companion questions and meeting summary. This gives hosts more granular control over which meetings should be scheduled with AI Companion features set to automatically start, while still allowing them the ability to manually start these features for others not scheduled to auto-start the AI Companion features. New and enhanced Team Chat features Enhanced user presence in chats and channels

For an enhanced user experience, Zoom is introducing inline presence visibility for both 1:1 chats and group chats/channels. This feature will enable users to quickly identify another user's presence, especially in group chats and channels where only the conversation title is shown.

For an enhanced user experience, Zoom is introducing inline presence visibility for both 1:1 chats and group chats/channels. This feature will enable users to quickly identify another user's presence, especially in group chats and channels where only the conversation title is shown. Continuous Meeting Chat enhancements for external invitees

Continuous Meeting Chat (CMC) is enhanced to offer better support for external users invited to meetings with dedicated group chats. Previously, external users (those not on the same Zoom account) could not be automatically added to the dedicated group chat, requiring hosts to manually adjust the group chat settings to allow the addition of external users and manually include them. Admins can allow their users to add external users to the dedicated group chat created for a scheduled meeting, with the additional optional setting to automatically add external users to the group chat.

Continuous Meeting Chat (CMC) is enhanced to offer better support for external users invited to meetings with dedicated group chats. Previously, external users (those not on the same Zoom account) could not be automatically added to the dedicated group chat, requiring hosts to manually adjust the group chat settings to allow the addition of external users and manually include them. Admins can allow their users to add external users to the dedicated group chat created for a scheduled meeting, with the additional optional setting to automatically add external users to the group chat. Chat with everyone” links embedded into meeting invites set up with Continuous Meeting Chat

Meeting invites for meetings scheduled with Continuous Meeting Chat (CMC) will include a “Chat with Everyone” link. This link lets invitees start chatting and collaborating before or after the meeting. These "Chat with Everyone" links will be available in meeting invites scheduled using Zoom web scheduler, Zoom Calendar client, Google Workplace add-on, Google & Firefox extensions, and Outlook add-in. External invitees can join the chat if admins and the host allow external participants in these group chats.

Meeting invites for meetings scheduled with Continuous Meeting Chat (CMC) will include a “Chat with Everyone” link. This link lets invitees start chatting and collaborating before or after the meeting. These "Chat with Everyone" links will be available in meeting invites scheduled using Zoom web scheduler, Zoom Calendar client, Google Workplace add-on, Google & Firefox extensions, and Outlook add-in. External invitees can join the chat if admins and the host allow external participants in these group chats. New quick create menu in Team Chat

To enhance the user-friendly experience in Team Chat, the following improvements are set to be implemented: The Team Chat dropdown will be removed, and a new + option will be introduced. All actions previously found under the Team Chat dropdown will be relocated to the newly introduced + menu. The current New Chat icon will be replaced with a + icon. All "create new" actions, such as creating a New Chat, New Channel, Invite New Contact, and more, will be included in the new + dropdown.

To enhance the user-friendly experience in Team Chat, the following improvements are set to be implemented: New and enhanced Mail and Calendar features Mark all emails as read

Users can mark all emails as read on the Zoom Mail client.

Users can mark all emails as read on the Zoom Mail client. Auto-advance feature for Zoom Mail

Users can use the Auto-advance feature for Zoom Mail. This feature shows the next conversation after deleting or archiving the current conversation.

Users can use the Auto-advance feature for Zoom Mail. This feature shows the next conversation after deleting or archiving the current conversation. Support for multiple signatures in Zoom Mail

Users can create and manage multiple signatures in their Zoom Mail settings page. They can select, view, or update signatures. They can also set the default signature for new emails or reply/forward messages. New and enhanced Phone features Emergency address validation

When entering an international address for an individual user in Italy or Spain, the system will automatically validate the address to ensure the accurate provision of emergency services. Note that if the address is not valid, a recommendation is provided to the end user. The following information is mandatory when submitting an address: Street name House number Town/City Postcode Province

When entering an international address for an individual user in Italy or Spain, the system will automatically validate the address to ensure the accurate provision of emergency services. Note that if the address is not valid, a recommendation is provided to the end user. The following information is mandatory when submitting an address: New and enhanced Contact Center features UI enhancements to engagement controls

There are several UI enhancements to the following features to provide a more consistent experience for agents: The Engagement Controls across Voice, Video and Messaging have been moved to a common location in a toolbar below the main engagement area. This will provide agents a very consistent experience to find these controls in the same location for every engagement channel Some examples of the engagement controls that have been moved to the common location: Voice engagement controls such as mute, upgrading to video, add call, transfer, hold, and recording. Video engagement controls such as mute, start/stop video, chat, hold, transfer, share screen, and show captions. Messaging engagement controls such as transfer, release, and upgrade to voice/video.

There are several UI enhancements to the following features to provide a more consistent experience for agents: Enhancements to contacts search experience

There are major usability enhancements to contact search experience when making an outbound or transferring an engagement. This new search experience allows users to quickly find the desired contact and decide on how to reach the desired contact. These enhancements only apply to voice and messaging channels.

There are major usability enhancements to contact search experience when making an outbound or transferring an engagement. This new search experience allows users to quickly find the desired contact and decide on how to reach the desired contact. These enhancements only apply to voice and messaging channels. Enhancements to leave button experience

This enhancement improves the leave button experience for consumers ending video sessions using a browser or kiosk. It provides a smoother leave flow so that consumers immediately leave the call when they click or tap Leave or End. If there are still participants in the engagement, they can rejoin.

This enhancement improves the leave button experience for consumers ending video sessions using a browser or kiosk. It provides a smoother leave flow so that consumers immediately leave the call when they click or tap Leave or End. If there are still participants in the engagement, they can rejoin. Enhancement to Completed Engagements tab

Engagements will display in the Completed Engagements tab in the client for 12 hours after the engagement ends. Previously, engagements displayed for 12 hours after the engagement began. This change ensures that engagements with durations exceeding 12 hours will appear in the Completed Engagements tab in the client.

Engagements will display in the Completed Engagements tab in the client for 12 hours after the engagement ends. Previously, engagements displayed for 12 hours after the engagement began. This change ensures that engagements with durations exceeding 12 hours will appear in the Completed Engagements tab in the client. Consumer engagement history

Supervisors and agents can view consumer engagement in the History tab. They can view related information for each engagement, including start/end times, engagement ID, assigned agent, notes, and queues. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding the end of meeting feedback survey still appearing when disabled by admins

Resolved an issue with presence status not syncing between Team Chat and Phone

Resolved an issue with retention periods and gif searches