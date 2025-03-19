Driver-update: Nvidia Studio Driver 572.83 WHQL

Nvidia Studio Driver Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release Highlights

NVIDIA Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

Applications

The March NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates including the official release of Remix, ChatRTX support for new NVIDIA Inference Microservices (NIMs), and enhanced Blackwell support within OctaneRender.

Fixed Application Bugs
  • [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
  • [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]

Fixed General Bugs

  • [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
  • [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
  • Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
  • PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
  • PC may boot to a black screen when connected via DisplayPort with certain monitors [5131002]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 5090

Versienummer 572.83 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

Wildfire 20 maart 2025 00:10
De Game Drivers 572.83 WHQL zijn er ook gewoon hoor. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/242277/
rbr320 @Wildfire20 maart 2025 00:52
Dat is bekend download: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL
Wildfire @rbr32020 maart 2025 06:39
Die had ik even gemist. Nou ja... dan maar een extra herinnering voor sommigen. :P
PixelPionier 20 maart 2025 10:25
Waarom zijn er eigenlijk 2 versies? 1) studio en 2) games. Waarom kan dat niet in 1 driver geintegreerd zitten? Het lijkt me toch dat de meeste mensen hun systeem voor beide doeleinden gebruiken en er relatief weinig mensen zijn die het maar voor 1 van die 2 doelen hebben. Wat moeten die dan kiezen?
zahndy @PixelPionier20 maart 2025 14:02
De studio versie heeft langere support en zou stablieler/meer getest moeten zijn.
Als je grafisch bezig bent wil je gewoon dat het stabiel draait en blijft draaien.
De Game Ready versie is meer bleeding edge/krijgt snel updates ivm compatibiliteit met games.

verder is er geen verschil.
0x0 @PixelPionier20 maart 2025 19:13
De Studio driver heeft al de nVidia (gaming) meuk niet.
Volgens mij zit er verder nauwelijks of geen verschil tussen.
Je kan uitstekend gamen met de Studio driver.

nVidia probeerd overigens gewoon om de meuk alsnog te installeren wanneer je voor de Studio driver kiest.
Dus een beetje oppassen bij de installatie.
zahndy 20 maart 2025 14:05
Ik heb HDR altijd aan en bijna een hele week dagelijks mogen genieten van IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL bluescreens.
Pas na 5 dagen ofzo heeft windows een dump weten te maken en kon ik zien dat het aan de driver lag.
0x0 @zahndy20 maart 2025 19:10
Interessant.

Ik sla meestal gewoon een versie over... om probkemen te voorkomen :)

