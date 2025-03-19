Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Release Highlights
NVIDIA Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.Applications
The March NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates including the official release of Remix, ChatRTX support for new NVIDIA Inference Microservices (NIMs), and enhanced Blackwell support within OctaneRender.Fixed Application Bugs
- [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
- [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]
Fixed General Bugs
- [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
- [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
- Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
- PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
- PC may boot to a black screen when connected via DisplayPort with certain monitors [5131002]