Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

nVidia Studio Drivers provide artists, creators and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

New AI features in top creative apps, running on nVidia RTX GPUs, are changing - and accelerating - the way we create. The May nVidia Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest AI-powered features in creative applications including nVidia Broadcast app v1.2, Topaz Labs Gigapixel, Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI, AVerMedia CamEngine and VoiceEngine, and the latest nVidia Omniverse app and connector betas including Omniverse Machinima and Omniverse Audio2Face.

In addition, this release also provides support for the latest nVidia Studio laptops powered by the new GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs.