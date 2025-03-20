Software-update: Bitwarden 2025.3.0

Bitwarden logo Bitwarden is een crossplatform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2025.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

  • Verification of new devices, grace period for new accounts: Newly created accounts will be exempt from new device login protection for the first 24 hours after account creation. Learn more here.
  • Login request banner notifications: Login with device requests will now prompt a banner notification to appear in the web app while pending approval. Learn more about login with device here.
  • Domain verification renamed: Domain verification, available for Enterprise organizations, has been renamed to "claimed domains". Learn more here.
  • Claimed accounts: When an Enterprise organization claims a domain, any member accounts with emails that match the domain will now be claimed by the organization, allowing account deletion by administrators. Claimed accounts also have a few other restrictions on account actions. Learn more here.
  • Unassigned items in reports: Organization-owned items not assigned to a collection are now listed with interactive links for further review in organization vault health reports.
  • Move to GitHub Container Registry: Container images have been moved from Docker Hub to GitHub Container Registry. If you're deploying with a method that doesn't use the bitwarden.sh or bitwarden.ps1 scripts, update image references to GitHub Container Registry URLs (e.g. ghcr.io/bitwarden/image_name:version).

Bron: Bitwarden

Neggs 20 maart 2025 08:20
Handige tool - alleen begrijp ik niet waarom TOTP mogelijk is. Dat gaat voorbij aan het MFA idee volgens mij
Malarky @Neggs20 maart 2025 08:23
Dat mag iedereen voor zichzelf bepalen. Als je wachtwoord uitlekt of onderschept wordt heeft MFA met TOTP in Bitwarden nog steeds zin.

Dat niet iedereen zich prettig voelt met MFA code in zelfde app als wachtwoord: dan gebruik je meerdere tools.
zordaz @Malarky20 maart 2025 09:28
Precies dit. Ik denk trouwens dat heel veel mensen Bitwarden en een TOTP tool op hetzelfde apparaat hebben staan. Daar zou je dan dezelfde kritiek op kunnen hebben. Twee fysiek verschillende apparaten en twee losse tools zijn misschien nog beter, maar het gaat vooral om de risicoafweging. Voor 'gewone' gebruikers zie ik geen groot issue het allemaal in Bitwarden te hebben. Overigens heeft Bitwarden ook een losse Authenticator app.
StormRider @Neggs20 maart 2025 08:24
Naja, veel mensen hebben nog een wachtwoord van: Teddy123.
Elke vorm van 2staps is beter omdat de code tijdelijk is. Hiermee kunnen sites dus afdwingen dat als je overal hetzelfde wachtwoord gebruikt toch een unieke login hebt.

Ik zou blij zijn als mijn ouders dit zo zouden opslaan in 1 wachtwoord beheerder. :*)

Tuurlijk voor bank/crypto accounts moet je dit niet beide opslaan in bitwarden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door StormRider op 20 maart 2025 08:28]

Domino @Neggs20 maart 2025 08:41
Ik gebruik dan wel geen bitwarden (keepassxc) maar ik sla totp codes gewoon op in de database.
De database zelf is wel weer beveiligd met mfa (keyfile en yubikey)
beerse @Neggs20 maart 2025 13:50
Dat bitwarden zelf direct totp ondersteund naar de te ontsluiten systemen heeft qua beveiliging zeker een nadeel. Corrigeer mij als ik het voor totp mis heb voor totp: BitWarden probeert de mfa in te lossen door de totp of passkey van bitwarden zelf af te vuren. Zelf gebruik ik het alleen bij passkeys. Als ik een passkey toegang wens, dan komt die passkey uit mijn bitwarden-kluis. Maar die bitwarden-kluis vuurt wel zijn passkey af waarmee ik de vingerafdruk van mijn apparaat gebruik. En op apparatuur waar de passkey naar bitwarden nog niet is ingericht moet ik zelfs de mfa van bitwarden gebruiken.

Het grote voordeel is wel dat ik vanaf meerdere systemen werk en op elk systeem alleen bitwarden hoef in te richten en af te configureren. Daarna kan ik de mfa en passkey naar alle in bitwarden opgeslagen systemen gebruiken. Dus voor een nieuw systeem hoef ik niet alle remote-systemen af om de mfa of passkey bij te werken.

En voor de voorzichtigen onder ons: Je kan natuurlijk met 2 kluizen werken: 1 voor de accounts/wachtwoorden en 1 voor de passkeys/mfa's.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 20 maart 2025 13:52]

The Third Man @Neggs20 maart 2025 14:42
Niemand verplicht jou om dezelfde vault voor meerdere factoren te gebruiken. Je kan ook je TOTP's in een aparte vault doen, of juist voor die accounts met een TOTP het wachtwoord in een andere vault of keymanager. Wat je trouwens ook vaak ziet is dat mensen wel de TOTP in een aparte app doen (authy of zo) maar de TOTP recovery key in hun keymanager bewaren. Dat is dan indirect ook het idee van MFA voorbij aan het gaan.
NoUser @The Third Man3 april 2025 18:30
Authy ?
Dan liever 2FAS (OSS) (2fas.com)
The Third Man @NoUser3 april 2025 20:07
Dank voor de tip, da’s een beter idee inderdaad.
Kale Kiwi @Neggs31 maart 2025 07:54
Ze hebben ook gewoon een aparte app mocht je dat willen: https://apps.apple.com/nl...ator/id6497335175?l=en-GB

