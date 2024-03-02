Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- Add missing translations for rule page.
Removed
- The update checker can also deal with development releases
- Rule actions no longer complain when the category is already set
Fixed
- Unused translation on budget page
- Issue 8521 (Total buget bar is missing when using SQLite)
- Issue 8544 (Recurring transaction calendar preview is not working properly)
- Issue 8555 (Has no budget becomes has no category)
- Discussion 8557 ("Delete ALL your transactions" also removes all asset opening balance information)
- Issue 8575 (Creating rule from bill no longer pre-fills triggers and actions)
- Issue 8578 (Display Bug: foreign currency is red & negative in deposits)
- Errors in incoming webhook URLs are properly caught