Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added Add missing translations for rule page. Changed The update checker can also deal with development releases

Rule actions no longer complain when the category is already set Removed Unused translation on budget page Fixed Issue 8521 (Total buget bar is missing when using SQLite)

Issue 8544 (Recurring transaction calendar preview is not working properly)

Issue 8555 (Has no budget becomes has no category)

Discussion 8557 ("Delete ALL your transactions" also removes all asset opening balance information)

Issue 8575 (Creating rule from bill no longer pre-fills triggers and actions)

Issue 8578 (Display Bug: foreign currency is red & negative in deposits)

Errors in incoming webhook URLs are properly caught