Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.10

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Add missing translations for rule page.
Changed
  • The update checker can also deal with development releases
  • Rule actions no longer complain when the category is already set
Removed
  • Unused translation on budget page
Fixed
  • Issue 8521 (Total buget bar is missing when using SQLite)
  • Issue 8544 (Recurring transaction calendar preview is not working properly)
  • Issue 8555 (Has no budget becomes has no category)
  • Discussion 8557 ("Delete ALL your transactions" also removes all asset opening balance information)
  • Issue 8575 (Creating rule from bill no longer pre-fills triggers and actions)
  • Issue 8578 (Display Bug: foreign currency is red & negative in deposits)
  • Errors in incoming webhook URLs are properly caught

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.1.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.1.10
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-03-2024 • 19:28

02-03-2024 • 19:28

5

Bron: Firefly III

Firefly III

Reacties (5)

Pasteis 2 maart 2024 21:41
Is het mogelijk om deze op een “normale” shared hosting te gebruiken, zoals bijv waar je ook wordpress installeert?

Ik zat het installatie documentatie te bekijken en er worden allerlei randvoorwaarden gesteld
JeroenED @Pasteis2 maart 2024 22:10
Ik heb dit tijdens een emergency gedaan (Ik huurde een server bij OVH die op 10 maart 2021 mee in vlammen opging). Dit werkte eigenlijk goed. Maar aangezien het emergency was niet veel meer gedaan dan wat nodig was voor het te kunnen draaien. Vb. De cronjob voor recurring transactions en autobudgets heb ik niet ingesteld maar als je dit kan instellen op de shared hosting lijkt het mij perfect te bruiken op shared hosting. Misschien zal je wel composer en artisan commando's eerst lokaal moeten draaien en dat deployen maar je server.
jurroen @Pasteis2 maart 2024 23:58
Zeker! Idealiter met een hoster die CloudLinux heeft, CageFS, de laatste PHP versie én natuurlijk SSH toegang.

Echter, je zult jezelf moeten afvragen of je dat écht wilt. De hoster kan in theorie ook bij die data. Een aanvaller ook, als ze jouw account óf de volledige server weten te compromisen (eerste is waarschijnlijker dan de tweede).

Firefly kan ook op een Raspberry Pi in je meterkast draaien. Ben je wel afhankelijk van jouw skills qua management en backups. Maar is ook goedkoper.

Er is hier geen verkeerde keuze in. Het is een afweging die je zelf moet maken.
jeroen.wouda 3 maart 2024 01:11
Als je de docker versie van FireFly gebruikt dan kun je FF op 'bijna' elke host gebruiken. (die docker ondersteunt)
foppe-jan 4 maart 2024 17:59
beschrijving klopt niet echt, want hij kan niet meer direct met de bunq api praten, alleen maar via derden (die je dan toegang moet geven, waar ik niet heel blij van word).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

