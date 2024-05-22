Versie 3.25 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.25:
- Added optional Tracker Status column in main transfers view
- Forced tracker announce now correctly posts a refresh event instead of always a start event
- Fixed minor timing issues after tracker announce manually cancelled
- Stopped new temporary contacts posting an online notification if created by incoming message
- Contacts button in main window blinks if incoming message is waiting and contacts view is closed
- Fixed crash in diagnostic file operations log when closed and re-opened within certain interval
- Fixed translation problems with labels at top of home view and top of floating channel window
- Fixed minor problems with ctrl-left and ctrl-right word skipping in all edit boxes and text controls
- Numerous rendering fixes in rich text controls
- Several other minor tweaks to the GUI
- Updated IP location tables