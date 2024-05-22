Versie 3.25 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.25: Added optional Tracker Status column in main transfers view

Forced tracker announce now correctly posts a refresh event instead of always a start event

Fixed minor timing issues after tracker announce manually cancelled

Stopped new temporary contacts posting an online notification if created by incoming message

Contacts button in main window blinks if incoming message is waiting and contacts view is closed

Fixed crash in diagnostic file operations log when closed and re-opened within certain interval

Fixed translation problems with labels at top of home view and top of floating channel window

Fixed minor problems with ctrl-left and ctrl-right word skipping in all edit boxes and text controls

Numerous rendering fixes in rich text controls

Several other minor tweaks to the GUI

Updated IP location tables