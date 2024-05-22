Software-update: Tixati 3.25

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.25 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.25:
  • Added optional Tracker Status column in main transfers view
  • Forced tracker announce now correctly posts a refresh event instead of always a start event
  • Fixed minor timing issues after tracker announce manually cancelled
  • Stopped new temporary contacts posting an online notification if created by incoming message
  • Contacts button in main window blinks if incoming message is waiting and contacts view is closed
  • Fixed crash in diagnostic file operations log when closed and re-opened within certain interval
  • Fixed translation problems with labels at top of home view and top of floating channel window
  • Fixed minor problems with ctrl-left and ctrl-right word skipping in all edit boxes and text controls
  • Numerous rendering fixes in rich text controls
  • Several other minor tweaks to the GUI
  • Updated IP location tables

Versienummer 3.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

05-05 Tixati 3.34 1
19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
08-'24 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

ToolBee 22 mei 2024 19:03
Prima programmaatje, doet alles wat het moet doen. :)
"Uiteraard gebruik ik dit alleen om Linux-distro's binnen te halen"... ;)
Breppo @ToolBee22 mei 2024 19:06
En LibreIoffice!
Prachtig programma.
Werkt prima uit de doos, maar ook veel mogelijkheden om het aan te passen.
Ja, ook het "gedateerde" uiterlijk.
ToolBee 22 mei 2024 19:09
"het "gedateerde" uiterlijk. "... Ik hou ervan! 8-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

