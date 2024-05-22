Software-update: Leaf Node Monitoring 2024.01

Leaf Node logo (79 pix)Leaf Node Monitoring is een programma voor het monitoren van de status van servers. Het is opensource, geschreven in c++ en Qt, en beschikbaar voor Android, Linux en Windows. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten, detecteert automatisch de draaiende services en open poorten, en geeft alles in een overzichtelijk scherm weer. Er wordt een kleine vergoeding gevraagd voor het downloaden, maar de grootte daarvan staat vrij. Begin deze week is versie 2024.01 uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.01 released!

Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.01 is now available for download and as a free upgrade for previous customers. This release is focussed on better notifications and alerting and a few small visual tweaks.

Notification History

Notifications (alerts) are now persistent. You can look back at what alerts you’ve got in the past. The alerts are now “stateful”. In the previous version you got a notification each time a check had an error. In this new release you will get one notification when the error is detected and one notification when the error is resolved, no matter how many times a host is checked and still down.

The spinner that is visible when checks are running in the top left part is replaced with an indeterminate progress bar. This makes the screen not jump around anymore since it is in the same place as the timer text (“Next check in X seconds“).

OpenSSL Library availability

One of the most heard pieces of feedback from users that have compiled Leaf Node Monitoring themselves, especially for Android, was that they have issues with OpenSSL. That is tricky to get right on Android. On Windows and Linux it’s rather easy as it’s an option in the Qt Online Installer. I’ve added a big fat red notification to indicate if OpenSSL was found runtime and included the version the program was built against. Some Qt installs have OpenSSL 1.1.1, some have 3.0.0.

Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.01 is now available

The Google Play store version is updated and the downloads here on the website are as well. If you purchase via the website you can choose your own price. You get an archive with a Windows Installer, a Linux AppImage, the source code and an Android APK. If you purchase via the Google Play Store the price is set and you only get an APK. That APK is able to export it’s own source code however, so you are able to compile for other platforms if you whish.

Leaf Node Monitoring

Versienummer 2024.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Leaf Node
Download https://www.leafnode.nl/download/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (3)

The Realone 22 mei 2024 20:15
Ik ben wel benieuwd naar wie dit gebruikt en wat de use-case nou precies is. Het draait enkel op de achtergrond op een desktop OS naar wat ik lees, dus het lijkt me niet dat dit gericht is op 24/7 monitoring. Start je het dan als je je PC aan zet en stopt je monitoring effectief aan het "einde van de dag" (ofwel als je je PC uitzet)?

Het lijkt me "handig" als een tooltje dat je af en toe een keer aan zet als je wilt weten hoe je omgeving ervoor staat, maar dan zou ik het eerder een health check i.p.v. monitoring noemen.

Voor wie zoekt naar 24/7 monitoring en externe notificaties en het toch simpel wil houden, kijk eens naar tool als Uptime Kuma.
spnw @The Realone22 mei 2024 20:37
Ik ben wel benieuwd naar wie dit gebruikt en wat de use-case nou precies is. Het draait enkel op de achtergrond op een desktop OS naar wat ik lees, dus het lijkt me niet dat dit gericht is op 24/7 monitoring. Start je het dan als je je PC aan zet en stopt je monitoring effectief aan het "einde van de dag" (ofwel als je je PC uitzet)?

Het lijkt me "handig" als een tooltje dat je af en toe een keer aan zet als je wilt weten hoe je omgeving ervoor staat, maar dan zou ik het eerder een health check i.p.v. monitoring noemen.
Het draait ook op Android, maar inderdaad zoals je het beschrijft is wel de use case op dit moment. Fire and forget. Auto-start is zou een goed idee zijn inderdaad.

Grootste voordeel is dat het geen server opzetten en beheren vereist zoals de meeste andere tools (zoals Nagios, Icinga, Uptime Kuma, etc). Uptime kuma gebruik ik zelf ook, maar dat vereist toch veel meer opzet en beheer-werk (updates van het docker image, reverse proxy voor SSL, notificaties via SMTP etc).

Enige vergelijkbare tool voor de desktop is cStatus (https://www.hnsoft.pt/cstatus), maar dat draait alleen op Windows.
cschmidt77 22 mei 2024 20:28
Ik denk dat ik uptime kuma prefereer: https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma

