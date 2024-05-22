Leaf Node Monitoring is een programma voor het monitoren van de status van servers. Het is opensource, geschreven in c++ en Qt, en beschikbaar voor Android, Linux en Windows. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten, detecteert automatisch de draaiende services en open poorten, en geeft alles in een overzichtelijk scherm weer. Er wordt een kleine vergoeding gevraagd voor het downloaden, maar de grootte daarvan staat vrij. Begin deze week is versie 2024.01 uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.01 is now available for download and as a free upgrade for previous customers. This release is focussed on better notifications and alerting and a few small visual tweaks.

Notifications (alerts) are now persistent. You can look back at what alerts you’ve got in the past. The alerts are now “stateful”. In the previous version you got a notification each time a check had an error. In this new release you will get one notification when the error is detected and one notification when the error is resolved, no matter how many times a host is checked and still down.

The spinner that is visible when checks are running in the top left part is replaced with an indeterminate progress bar. This makes the screen not jump around anymore since it is in the same place as the timer text (“Next check in X seconds“).

One of the most heard pieces of feedback from users that have compiled Leaf Node Monitoring themselves, especially for Android, was that they have issues with OpenSSL. That is tricky to get right on Android. On Windows and Linux it’s rather easy as it’s an option in the Qt Online Installer. I’ve added a big fat red notification to indicate if OpenSSL was found runtime and included the version the program was built against. Some Qt installs have OpenSSL 1.1.1, some have 3.0.0.

The Google Play store version is updated and the downloads here on the website are as well. If you purchase via the website you can choose your own price. You get an archive with a Windows Installer, a Linux AppImage, the source code and an Android APK. If you purchase via the Google Play Store the price is set and you only get an APK. That APK is able to export it’s own source code however, so you are able to compile for other platforms if you whish.