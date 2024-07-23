Software-update: Tixati 3.28

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.28 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 3.26 ziet er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 3.28:
  • Fixed problems with tree/list view settings not applying after program restart
  • Several changes to peer start/stop algorithms to get faster connection when new download starts
  • Raised maximum connecting peers limit within a single transfer from 10 to 16
  • Increased rate at which new peers are started 35% if there are few online peers
  • Fixed crash in preload window when using the Apply To All option
  • Fixed minor problems with DPI compensation when reloading window position after monitors reconfigured
  • Minor adjustments to the smooth scrolling algorithm
Tixati version 3.27:
  • Added Client Profiles feature to Settings > Transfers > Trackers
  • Peer ID, extended client ID, and HTTP user agent configurable in profiles
  • Can select client profile from transfer or category right-click menu under Trackers submenu
  • New Client ID setting in transfer Options tab under peers subsection
  • Added xfer_client_id: to individual tracker options
  • Added xfer_client_profile: to individual tracker options
  • Added client profile selection button to preload window in trackers view
  • Fixed problems with icon sizing in tree/list views on high-DPI screens
  • Fixed check/radio button rendering problems on Windows platforms
  • Added adaptive tree column sizing and loading based upon current DPI
  • Fixed problems with window size inflation when dragging between different DPI monitors
  • Added name generator to user name change window in Home view and Channels view
  • Fixed ping RTT chart and diagnostic chart line drawing color in Windows builds
  • Fixed several minor problems with logging in Peer Properties window
  • Fixed combo box sizing problems that sometimes clip text on right side
  • Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-07-2024 • 13:42

23-07-2024 • 13:42

1

Bron: Tixati

