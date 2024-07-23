Versie 3.28 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 3.26 ziet er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 3.28: Fixed problems with tree/list view settings not applying after program restart

Several changes to peer start/stop algorithms to get faster connection when new download starts

Raised maximum connecting peers limit within a single transfer from 10 to 16

Increased rate at which new peers are started 35% if there are few online peers

Fixed crash in preload window when using the Apply To All option

Fixed minor problems with DPI compensation when reloading window position after monitors reconfigured

Minor adjustments to the smooth scrolling algorithm Tixati version 3.27: Added Client Profiles feature to Settings > Transfers > Trackers

Peer ID, extended client ID, and HTTP user agent configurable in profiles

Can select client profile from transfer or category right-click menu under Trackers submenu

New Client ID setting in transfer Options tab under peers subsection

Added xfer_client_id: to individual tracker options

Added xfer_client_profile: to individual tracker options

Added client profile selection button to preload window in trackers view

Fixed problems with icon sizing in tree/list views on high-DPI screens

Fixed check/radio button rendering problems on Windows platforms

Added adaptive tree column sizing and loading based upon current DPI

Fixed problems with window size inflation when dragging between different DPI monitors

Added name generator to user name change window in Home view and Channels view

Fixed ping RTT chart and diagnostic chart line drawing color in Windows builds

Fixed several minor problems with logging in Peer Properties window

Fixed combo box sizing problems that sometimes clip text on right side

Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI