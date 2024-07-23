Versie 3.28 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 3.26 ziet er als volgt uit:
Tixati version 3.28:
Tixati version 3.27:
- Fixed problems with tree/list view settings not applying after program restart
- Several changes to peer start/stop algorithms to get faster connection when new download starts
- Raised maximum connecting peers limit within a single transfer from 10 to 16
- Increased rate at which new peers are started 35% if there are few online peers
- Fixed crash in preload window when using the Apply To All option
- Fixed minor problems with DPI compensation when reloading window position after monitors reconfigured
- Minor adjustments to the smooth scrolling algorithm
- Added Client Profiles feature to Settings > Transfers > Trackers
- Peer ID, extended client ID, and HTTP user agent configurable in profiles
- Can select client profile from transfer or category right-click menu under Trackers submenu
- New Client ID setting in transfer Options tab under peers subsection
- Added xfer_client_id: to individual tracker options
- Added xfer_client_profile: to individual tracker options
- Added client profile selection button to preload window in trackers view
- Fixed problems with icon sizing in tree/list views on high-DPI screens
- Fixed check/radio button rendering problems on Windows platforms
- Added adaptive tree column sizing and loading based upon current DPI
- Fixed problems with window size inflation when dragging between different DPI monitors
- Added name generator to user name change window in Home view and Channels view
- Fixed ping RTT chart and diagnostic chart line drawing color in Windows builds
- Fixed several minor problems with logging in Peer Properties window
- Fixed combo box sizing problems that sometimes clip text on right side
- Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI