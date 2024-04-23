Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.14 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changed
Fixed
- You may have to define again which asset accounts you want to see on the dashboard. Sorry about that.
- Expanded some database models.
- Limit the number of error messages Firefly III will send (so Mailgun keeps liking me).
- PR 8746 (Set date to now when cloning journal)
API
- Issue 8748 (Release tarballs mistakenly include the
.zipartifact)
- Discussion 8750 (API To change transaction fails to find destination_id)
- Issue 8779 (Change Password Form not working ≥ 6.1.11)
- Issue 8781 (Bill information missing in /api/v1/search/transactions responses)
- Issue 8752 (Transactions reorder not work (error 404))
- Issue 8613 (Some minor color issues)
- Issue 8776 (report-data/category/expenses has wrong sums with specific date range)
Instructions
- Issue 8804 (Unable to create rules with negation via API)
- Installation instructions for Docker, Portainer, Kubernetes or self-managed servers
- Or read the upgrade instructions for Docker, Kubernetes or self-managed servers