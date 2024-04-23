Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.14

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.14 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed
  • You may have to define again which asset accounts you want to see on the dashboard. Sorry about that.
  • Expanded some database models.
  • Limit the number of error messages Firefly III will send (so Mailgun keeps liking me).
  • PR 8746 (Set date to now when cloning journal)
Fixed
  • Issue 8748 (Release tarballs mistakenly include the .zip artifact)
  • Discussion 8750 (API To change transaction fails to find destination_id)
  • Issue 8779 (Change Password Form not working ≥ 6.1.11)
  • Issue 8781 (Bill information missing in /api/v1/search/transactions responses)
  • Issue 8752 (Transactions reorder not work (error 404))
  • Issue 8613 (Some minor color issues)
  • Issue 8776 (report-data/category/expenses has wrong sums with specific date range)
API
  • Issue 8804 (Unable to create rules with negation via API)
Instructions

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.1.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.1.14
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Firefly III

Firefly III

Lennyz 23 april 2024 11:35
Hoe verhoud Firefly zich tot bijvoorbeeld Actual Budget? Ik ben Actual Budget nu aan het uitproberen om als vervanger van YNAB te dienen.
DeeD2k2 @Lennyz23 april 2024 20:06
Ik ken actual niet, maar een voordeel van Firefly vind ik dat het door een Nederlander ontwikkeld wordt en dat hij actief is hier op Tweakers: https://tweakers.net/gallery/37422/

Falco @Lennyz23 april 2024 12:16
Dat Actual Budget kende ik nog niet, bedankt voor de tip!
Jaldea @Lennyz23 april 2024 12:29
Actual budget: https://actualbudget.com/pricing/
Actual is now open-source and 100% free. New signups are currently disabled until we figure out a plan for a potential hosted option. Go to the repo to learn more. You can self-host it and modify it however you want. See the blog post.

