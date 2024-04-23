Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en Gnome 43. In versie 6.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We added 21 new languages to the Welcome Screen: Albanian, Armenian, Basque, Bengali, Bulgarian, Estonian, Galician, Icelandic, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Malay, Norwegian Nynorsk, Polish, Serbian, Slovak, Swahili, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Some of these languages only have little of our custom Tails applications translated, but other applications included in Tails are better translated. If you want to translate Tails better in these languages or translate Tails into other languages, you can contribute to the Tor Project Weblate. New languages will be included automatically in future versions of Tails as soon as 25% of strings are translated.

Update Tor Browser to 13.0.14.

Update the Tor client to 0.4.8.11.

Rename the localization section of the Welcome Screen as Language and Formats.

Make Upgrade later the default option in the dialog opened by Tails Upgrader.

Include more errors in the detection of read and write errors on the USB stick.

Fix a reliability issue that disabled Wi-Fi on some hardware. (#20045)

Disable SysRq keys, which allowed crashing a Tails session from the keyboard and bypass the lock screen. (#20334)

Disable Speculative Store Bypass to improve our mitigation of Spectre v4. (#20335)

Improve the error message when creating a Persistent Storage is impossible. (#20328)

For more details, read our changelog.