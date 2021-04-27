Versie 21.04 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The new Speech to Text feature allows to automatically transcribe any audio to text using the Vosk speech recognition toolkit. Currently there is support for 17 languages and dialects using the official models. Download the model and add it as a dictionary in the settings or simply drag and drop it. You can find more information on how to install the needed dependencies and speech models in the user manual.

This cycle received a good amount of interface and usability improvements.

Besides the availability of zoombars in the monitor and keyframe scroll bars, zoombars are now available in the timeline as well. You can easily zoom in/out in the timeline by dragging the edges of the timeline scrollbar. (Vertical zoombars coming soon.)

Key binding info has been added on the left while context item information has been moved to the right of the status bar.

The timeline got a visual overhaul with more and better looking guides/marker colors, the guides have been moved above the timeline ruler while preview and zone bars have been moved below.

The new Media Browser allows you to easily navigate through your file system and add clips directly to the Bin or Timeline. You can enable it from View menu.

The effect’s keyframe panel has new icons, improved keyframe grabbing and new functions.

Besides the new shiny features a lot of enhancements have been added as well like the ability to delete all effects in selected clips, ability to download LUTs directly from the interface, added Drop Area to “Master” button to drop effects to it and polishing the rotoscoping monitor overlay to name a few.

The beloved typewriter effect is back with a vengeance with 3 animation modes.

The Alpha Strobe effect can be applied to text, images or videos.

The new Effect Zones allow you to apply effects to specific regions of tracks or the timeline. Zones can be set from the effect zone bar in the timeline or from the interface in the effect panel.

The new online resources widget features more source footage providers such as Pixabay and Pexels besides the already available Freesound and Internet Archive. Other possible providers are being considered, see here for more details.

It is important to give credit of the downloaded sources so we’ve added an option to directly import the license attribution as a project note.