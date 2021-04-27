Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kdenlive 21.04

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.04 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Speech to text

The new Speech to Text feature allows to automatically transcribe any audio to text using the Vosk speech recognition toolkit. Currently there is support for 17 languages and dialects using the official models. Download the model and add it as a dictionary in the settings or simply drag and drop it. You can find more information on how to install the needed dependencies and speech models in the user manual.

Interface and Usability Improvements

This cycle received a good amount of interface and usability improvements.

Zoombars

Besides the availability of zoombars in the monitor and keyframe scroll bars, zoombars are now available in the timeline as well. You can easily zoom in/out in the timeline by dragging the edges of the timeline scrollbar. (Vertical zoombars coming soon.)

Key binding information

Key binding info has been added on the left while context item information has been moved to the right of the status bar.

Improved timeline visuals

The timeline got a visual overhaul with more and better looking guides/marker colors, the guides have been moved above the timeline ruler while preview and zone bars have been moved below.

New Media Browser

The new Media Browser allows you to easily navigate through your file system and add clips directly to the Bin or Timeline. You can enable it from View menu.

Improved Keyframe panel

The effect’s keyframe panel has new icons, improved keyframe grabbing and new functions.

Effects

Besides the new shiny features a lot of enhancements have been added as well like the ability to delete all effects in selected clips, ability to download LUTs directly from the interface, added Drop Area to “Master” button to drop effects to it and polishing the rotoscoping monitor overlay to name a few.

Typewriter

The beloved typewriter effect is back with a vengeance with 3 animation modes.

Alpha Strobe

The Alpha Strobe effect can be applied to text, images or videos.

Effect Zones

The new Effect Zones allow you to apply effects to specific regions of tracks or the timeline. Zones can be set from the effect zone bar in the timeline or from the interface in the effect panel.

Online Resources

The new online resources widget features more source footage providers such as Pixabay and Pexels besides the already available Freesound and Internet Archive. Other possible providers are being considered, see here for more details.

It is important to give credit of the downloaded sources so we’ve added an option to directly import the license attribution as a project note.

Other noteworthy fixes
  • Add AV1 render profile.
  • Add “unused clip” filter in Project Bin.
  • Add channel selection to audio waveform filter.
  • Add ITU 2020 colorspace in clip properties.
  • Re-enable audio playback on reverse speed.
  • Improved Flatpak support.
  • Allow keyboard grab of subtitles.
  • Treat GIFs as video, not as image.
  • Fix many compile warnings and prepare for Qt6.
  • Fix wipes for slideshow clips.
  • Alpha shapes: allow going outside screen.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 92,10MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-04-2021 • 17:25

27-04-2021 • 17:25

4 Linkedin

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

03-05 Kdenlive 22.04.0 4
12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
10-11 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
13-10 Kdenlive 21.08.2 4
05-09 Kdenlive 21.08.1 11
16-08 Kdenlive 21.08 7
06-'21 Kdenlive 21.04.2 0
Kdenlive

Reacties (4)

+1i-chat
27 april 2021 18:35
Ik snap nooit zo goed dat van alle KDE applicaties die in de KDE Gear groep vallen, altijd alleen Kdenlive op Tweakers bij software updates genoemd wordt 🤔
... dan moet je de anderen submitten, dat kan HIER


Persoonlijk snap ik dan weer weinig van het idee om maar zoveel mogelijk 'linux' apps naar windows te willen porten zonder daarbij extra werk te doen aan de UI-code.

Je ziet het al bij sommige software zoals LibreOffice en Firefox, Backend is doorgaan wel goed, (ok), maar de front-end is gewoon ruk. Voor een LibreOffice denk ik dan al snel, als men er óók in slaagt een geweldige web-ui voor te ontwikkelen waarom dan geen windows native UIj,
Ik wil voor de software die in gebruik het liefste gewoon een UI die goed integreert in de rest van het systeem. Geen GTK apps in Kubuntu en geen QT apps in Linux Mint,

De enige consessie daarin is LibreOffice onder windows, maar ook daarvan geldt dat ik liever gewoon een native versie had die netjes integreert met de rest van het systeem. zowel kwa update-beheer als kwa layout- en theming

Overingens is dit wel een fijne editor voor je vakantie (als we daar ooit weer aan toekomen) video's veel beter dan iMovie op de mac van...

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 27 april 2021 18:44]

+1Jogai
@i-chat28 april 2021 21:38
Nou, ik snap het wel. UI code is soms een aanzienlijk deel van de codebase, dus dat kost potentieel weer heel wat uren, die je ook kan besteden aan de core van je programma.

Dan zie ik liever dat de win32 apps worden omgezet naar UWP WPF MAUI... Oh shit windows ui is ook een nachtmerrie... Laat maar.
0PureTryOut
27 april 2021 17:53
Ik snap nooit zo goed dat van alle KDE applicaties die in de KDE Gear groep vallen, altijd alleen Kdenlive op Tweakers bij software updates genoemd wordt 🤔
+1Jogai
@PureTryOut28 april 2021 21:26
Applicaties zoals Kontact, Kate, Konsole, Dolphin etc. zijn natuurlijk standaard applicaties in de KDE desktop omgeving. Dat zijn maar een fractie van de tweakers bezoekers die dat gebruiken, en de kans is dan nog groot dat ze niet eens de standaard applicaties gebruiken. KDEnlive is daarentegen minder een standaard applicatie, en een van de bbetere, intuitieve video-editors wat het interresanter maakt voor een veel groter publiek.

