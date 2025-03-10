Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris, maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om datacorruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt dataredundantie via RAID-Z en bespaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS-website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Supported Platforms Linux: compatible with 4.18 - 6.13 kernels

FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE Changes Add 'zfs-qemu-packages' workflow for RPM building #17005

Linux 6.13 compat: META (#17098)

zpool: allow relative vdev paths #17042

arc: avoid possible deadlock in arc_read #17071

Don't try to get mg of hole vdev in removal #17080

spa: fix signature mismatch for spa_boot_init as eventhandler required #17088

Better fill empty metaslabs #17081

suspend_resume_single: clear pool errors on fail #17054

include: move zio_priority_t into zfs.h

vdev_file: make FLUSH and TRIM asynchronous #17064

Fix wrong free function in arc_hdr_decrypt #17079

vdev_file: unify FreeBSD and Linux implementations (#17046)

Fix metaslab group fragmentation math (#17037)

range_tree: convert remaining range_* defs to zfs_range_*

Linux 6.12 compat: Rename range_tree_* to zfs_range_tree_*

Free memory in an error path in spl-kmem-cache.c #17041

Update the dataset name in handle after zfs_rename (#17040)

zio: do no-op injections just before handing off to vdevs #17029

Fix "make install" with DESTDIR set (#16995) #16994

optimize recv_fix_encryption_hierarchy() #16929

Add kstats tracking gang allocations #17003

Expand fragmentation table to reflect larger possibile allocation sizes #16986

Fix typos in zpool_do_scrub() error messages (#17028)

Clarify documentation of zfs destroy on snapshots (#17021)

Linux 6.14: BLK_MQ_F_SHOULD_MERGE was removed

Linux 6.14: dops->d_revalidate now takes four args

zio: lock parent zios when updating wait counts on reexecute #17016

Avoid ARC buffer transfrom operations in prefetch #17013

Add recursive dataset mounting and unmounting support to pam_zfs_key (#16857)

Update pin_user_pages() calls for Direct I/O #16956 #17006

Make the vfs.zfs.vdev.raidz_impl sysctl cross-platform #16980

FreeBSD: Add setting of the VFCF_FILEREV flag

zinject: add "probe" device injection type #16947

zinject: make iotype extendable #16947

ZTS: remove get_arcstat

ZTS: update existing kstat users to new helper

ZTS: reimplement kstat helper function

Fix several typos in the man pages #16965

zfs-destroy.8: Fix minor formatting typo #16962

Update RELEASES.md LTS release to 2.2 #16945 #16948

style: remove unnecessary spaces in sa.h #16955

Makefile.in: pass ARCH for modules_install as well #16944

zinject: count matches and injections for each handler #16938

FreeBSD: Use ashift in vdev_check_boot_reserve() #16942

ZTS: remove empty zpool_add--allow-ashift-mismatch test #16931