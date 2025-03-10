Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris, maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om datacorruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt dataredundantie via RAID-Z en bespaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS-website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Supported Platforms
Changes
- Linux: compatible with 4.18 - 6.13 kernels
- FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE
- Add 'zfs-qemu-packages' workflow for RPM building #17005
- Linux 6.13 compat: META (#17098)
- zpool: allow relative vdev paths #17042
- arc: avoid possible deadlock in arc_read #17071
- Don't try to get mg of hole vdev in removal #17080
- spa: fix signature mismatch for spa_boot_init as eventhandler required #17088
- Better fill empty metaslabs #17081
- suspend_resume_single: clear pool errors on fail #17054
- include: move zio_priority_t into zfs.h
- vdev_file: make FLUSH and TRIM asynchronous #17064
- Fix wrong free function in arc_hdr_decrypt #17079
- vdev_file: unify FreeBSD and Linux implementations (#17046)
- Fix metaslab group fragmentation math (#17037)
- range_tree: convert remaining range_* defs to zfs_range_*
- Linux 6.12 compat: Rename range_tree_* to zfs_range_tree_*
- Free memory in an error path in spl-kmem-cache.c #17041
- Update the dataset name in handle after zfs_rename (#17040)
- zio: do no-op injections just before handing off to vdevs #17029
- Fix "make install" with DESTDIR set (#16995) #16994
- optimize recv_fix_encryption_hierarchy() #16929
- Add kstats tracking gang allocations #17003
- Expand fragmentation table to reflect larger possibile allocation sizes #16986
- Fix typos in zpool_do_scrub() error messages (#17028)
- Clarify documentation of
zfs destroyon snapshots (#17021)
- Linux 6.14: BLK_MQ_F_SHOULD_MERGE was removed
- Linux 6.14: dops->d_revalidate now takes four args
- zio: lock parent zios when updating wait counts on reexecute #17016
- Avoid ARC buffer transfrom operations in prefetch #17013
- Add recursive dataset mounting and unmounting support to pam_zfs_key (#16857)
- Update pin_user_pages() calls for Direct I/O #16956 #17006
- Make the vfs.zfs.vdev.raidz_impl sysctl cross-platform #16980
- FreeBSD: Add setting of the VFCF_FILEREV flag
- zinject: add "probe" device injection type #16947
- zinject: make iotype extendable #16947
- ZTS: remove get_arcstat
- ZTS: update existing kstat users to new helper
- ZTS: reimplement kstat helper function
- Fix several typos in the man pages #16965
- zfs-destroy.8: Fix minor formatting typo #16962
- Update RELEASES.md LTS release to 2.2 #16945 #16948
- style: remove unnecessary spaces in sa.h #16955
- Makefile.in: pass ARCH for modules_install as well #16944
- zinject: count matches and injections for each handler #16938
- FreeBSD: Use ashift in vdev_check_boot_reserve() #16942
- ZTS: remove empty zpool_add--allow-ashift-mismatch test #16931