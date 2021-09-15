Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenZFS 2.1.0

Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om data corruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt data-redundancy via raid-z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS website. De ontwikkelaars hebben deze zomer versie 2.1.0 uitgebracht met de volgende opmerkingen:

Supported Platforms
  • Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 5.13 kernels
  • FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE
Major New Features
  • Distributed Spare RAID (dRAID) - Create pools using a new distributed variant of RAIDZ which enables dramatically faster resilver times using integrated hot spares. Full redundancy can be restored to the pool in a fraction of the time normally required to do a full disk replacement. #10102
  • Compatibility Property - The new compatibility property lets administrators specify the set of features which should be enabled on the pool. This fine grained control makes it easy to create portable pools and maintain pool compatibility between OpenZFS versions and across platforms. #11468 #11861
  • InfluxDB Support - Collect pool statistics with the zpool influxdb command in an InfluxDB time-series database for analysis and monitoring. #10786
Changes to the zpool / zfs commands
  • zpool create -u - Prevent filesystems from being automatically mounted. #11254
  • zpool history -i - Pool history now includes how long each command took for performance analysis. #11440
  • zpool status - Informs users of any disks which are using a non-optimal block size. #11088
  • zfs send --skip-missing|-s - Skip missing snapshots when sending replication streams. #11710
  • zfs rename -u - Rename a filesystem without remounting. #10839
Notable Changes
  • Extensive modernization of the man pages. #12125 #12129 #12149 #12169 #12212
  • Updated vdev_id to support daisy-chained JBODs in multipath mode. #11526
  • Updated arcstat with new L2ARC statistics and added -a (all) and -p (parsable) command line options. #10743
  • Support for memory and CPU hotplugging. #11212
  • Renamed acltype=posixacl to acltype=posix, an alias was added for compatibility. #10918
  • Added automated ABI validation for public library interfaces. #11287
  • Added sysctl for fletcher4 on FreeBSD #11270
Performance
  • Improved performance for interactive I/O. #11166 #11116
  • Optimized prefetch for parallel workloads. #11652
  • Improved scalability by reduced contention on locks and atomics. #11288 #12172 #12145 #11904
  • Reduced pool import time. #11470 #11502 #11469 #11467 #11467
  • Reduced fragmentation from ZIL blocks. #11389
  • Improved zfs receive performance with lightweight write. #11105
  • Improved memory management. #12152 #11429 #11574 #12150
  • Improved module load time. #11282
Additional Information
  • Documentation - Updated OpenZFS documentation for Linux and FreeBSD.
  • Change log - Complete v2.0.0 - v2.1.0 change log
  • Module options - The default values for the module options were selected to yield good performance for the majority of workloads and configurations. They should not need to be tuned for most systems but are available for performance analysis and tuning. See the module parameters documentation for the complete list of the options and what they control.
Versienummer 2.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OpenZFS
Download https://github.com/openzfs/zfs/releases/tag/zfs-2.1.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 15-09-2021 00:47
4 • submitter: Maurits van Baerle

15-09-2021 • 00:47

4 Linkedin

Submitter: Maurits van Baerle

Bron: OpenZFS

Update-historie

18-09 OpenZFS 2.1.1 0
15-09 OpenZFS 2.1.0 4

Reacties (4)

Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1foxgamer2019
15 september 2021 05:38
4f92fe0
@tonyhutter tonyhutter released this on Jul 2

Deze release is toch alweer van een tijd geleden, ze zijn namelijk nu bezig met Linux 5.14/5.15 support dat binnenkort moet uitkomen.
+2Maurits van Baerle
@foxgamer201915 september 2021 14:19
Er staat ook “deze zomer” ;) Beter laat dan nooit.
0beerse

@foxgamer201916 september 2021 14:43
Misschien kan jij ze insturen als je ziet dat ze uit is. O-)
0foxgamer2019
@beerse16 september 2021 14:47
Dat doe ik ook hoor. :)

Voor software is een aantal maanden al best oud.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

