Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om data corruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt data-redundancy via raid-z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS website. De ontwikkelaars hebben deze zomer versie 2.1.0 uitgebracht met de volgende opmerkingen:

Supported Platforms Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 5.13 kernels

FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE Major New Features Distributed Spare RAID (dRAID) - Create pools using a new distributed variant of RAIDZ which enables dramatically faster resilver times using integrated hot spares. Full redundancy can be restored to the pool in a fraction of the time normally required to do a full disk replacement. #10102

Compatibility Property - The new compatibility property lets administrators specify the set of features which should be enabled on the pool. This fine grained control makes it easy to create portable pools and maintain pool compatibility between OpenZFS versions and across platforms. #11468 #11861

InfluxDB Support - Collect pool statistics with the zpool influxdb command in an InfluxDB time-series database for analysis and monitoring. #10786 Changes to the zpool / zfs commands zpool create -u - Prevent filesystems from being automatically mounted. #11254

zpool history -i - Pool history now includes how long each command took for performance analysis. #11440

zpool status - Informs users of any disks which are using a non-optimal block size. #11088

zfs send --skip-missing|-s - Skip missing snapshots when sending replication streams. #11710

zfs rename -u - Rename a filesystem without remounting. #10839 Notable Changes Extensive modernization of the man pages. #12125 #12129 #12149 #12169 #12212

Updated vdev_id to support daisy-chained JBODs in multipath mode. #11526

Updated arcstat with new L2ARC statistics and added -a (all) and -p (parsable) command line options. #10743

Support for memory and CPU hotplugging. #11212

Renamed acltype=posixacl to acltype=posix, an alias was added for compatibility. #10918

Added automated ABI validation for public library interfaces. #11287

Added sysctl for fletcher4 on FreeBSD #11270 Performance Improved performance for interactive I/O. #11166 #11116

Optimized prefetch for parallel workloads. #11652

Improved scalability by reduced contention on locks and atomics. #11288 #12172 #12145 #11904

Reduced pool import time. #11470 #11502 #11469 #11467 #11467

Reduced fragmentation from ZIL blocks. #11389

Improved zfs receive performance with lightweight write. #11105

Improved memory management. #12152 #11429 #11574 #12150

Improved module load time. #11282 Additional Information Documentation - Updated OpenZFS documentation for Linux and FreeBSD.

Change log - Complete v2.0.0 - v2.1.0 change log

Module options - The default values for the module options were selected to yield good performance for the majority of workloads and configurations. They should not need to be tuned for most systems but are available for performance analysis and tuning. See the module parameters documentation for the complete list of the options and what they control.