Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om data corruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt data-redundancy via raid-z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.1.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Supported Platforms
Changes
- Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 5.14 kernels
- FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE
- Fixed data integrity issue when underlying disk returns error #12391 #12443
- ZTS: Waiting for zvols to be available #12553
- Verify embedded blkptr's in arc_read() #12535
- Linux 5.15 compat: get_acl() #12548
- Allow sending corrupt snapshots even if metadata is corrupted #12541
- arc: Drop an incorrect assert #9897 #12020 #12246
- Compressed receive with different ashift can result in incorrect PSIZE on disk #12522 #8462
- Linux 5.15 compat: standalone <linux/stdarg.h> #12531
- Linux 5.15 compat: block device readahead #12532
- Detect iSCSI in the zpool cmd vdev media script #12206
- CI: don't install abigail-tools #12529
- Update ABI files via new libabigail version #12529
- Libabigail: make .abi files more consistent #12529
- CI: use fresh libabigail via docker image #12529
- Check for libabigail version #12529
- ZTS: Remove exceptions for flaky zhack on FreeBSD #12527
- FreeBSD: Don't remove SA xattr if not SA znode #12514
- Fix cross-endian interoperability of zstd #12008 #12022
- ZTS: Waiting for zvols to be available #12515
- Correct checking bdev_check_media_change message #12492
- Make 'zpool labelclear -f' work on offlined disks #12511
- vdev_id: Return an error if config file is not found #12486
- zpool-remove.8: describe top-level vdev sector size limitation #11339 #12472
- Initialize parity blocks before RAID-Z reconstruction benchmarking #12473
- ZTS: Add tests for creation time #12432
- Linux 4.11 compat: statx support #8507
- zfs.4: Fix typo s/compatiblity/compatibility/ #12464
- Remove b_pabd/b_rabd allocation from arc_hdr_alloc() #12398
- Optimize arc_l2c_only lists assertions #12421
- Fix/improve dbuf hits accounting #12422
- Avoid vq_lock drop in vdev_queue_aggregate() #12297
- Use more atomics in refcounts #12420
- ZTS: Avoid unset $tmpdir in redacted_panic #12455
- Restore FreeBSD sysctl processing for arc.min and arc.max #12161
- zfs: add missed dependency of zfs module on zlib #12442
- Add zfs.sh -r flag to reload modules #12450
- Fix usage of find in tests/Makefile.am #12453
- Run arc_evict thread at higher priority #12397
- Make get_key_material_file fail more verbosely #12410
- Enable /proc/diskstats for zvols #12440 #12066
- Man zpool-scrub.8: describe sequential scrub #12429
- Modify checksum obtain method of QAT #12343
- Allow disabling of unmapped I/O on FreeBSD #12446
- Add comment on metaslab_class_throttle_reserve() locking #12419
- Assorted fixes for the performance tests #12408
- Read past end of argv array in zpool_do_import() #12339
- Add missing properties to zfs allow manpage #12402
- Fixes in persistent L2ARC #12365
- Initialize dn_next_type[] in the dnode constructor #12383
- Zero pad bytes following TX_WRITE log data #12383
- Zero pad bytes when allocating a ZIL record #12383
- Initialize all fields in zfs_log_xvattr() #12383
- Initialize "autoreplace" in spa_ld_get_props() #12383
- Linux 5.14 compat: explicity assign set_page_dirty #12427
- Fix unfortunate NULL in spa_update_dspace #12380 #12428
- Linux 5.14 compat: blk_alloc_disk() #12362 #12409
- zloop: Add a max iterations option, use default run/pass times #12411
- FreeBSD: Ignore make_dev_s() errors #12375
- Remove old orig_fd variable from zfs send #12404
- Optimize allocation throttling #12314
- CI: generate ABI files if changed #12379
- Minor ARC optimizations #12348
- dmu_redact.c does not call bqueue_destroy #12118
- A few fixes of callback typecasting (for the upcoming ClangCFI) #12260
- Remove unused fields from zvol_task_t #12361
- FreeBSD: Switch from MAXPHYS to maxphys on FreeBSD 13+ #12378
- zpool_influxdb: fix -Werror=stringop-truncation #12344
- Correct zfs-send(8) on readonly sends #12336
- Introduce dsl_dir_diduse_transfer_space() #12300
- config/libatomic: require -latomic iff atomic.c doesn't link w/o it #12345 #12359
- Tinker with slop space accounting with dedup #12271
- Fix ARC ghost states eviction accounting #12279
- Update bug report template #12340
- file reference counts can get corrupted #12299
- dprintf_dnode: strcpy -> strlcpy #12311
- Replace strchrnul() with strrchr() #12312
- FreeBSD: Use unmapped I/O for scattered/gang ABD buffers #12320
- FreeBSD: Hardcode abd_chunk_size to PAGE_SIZE #12328
- Move gethrtime() calls out of vdev queue lock #12281
- Use substantially more robust program exit status logic in zvol_id #12302
- Print zvol_id error messages to stderr rather than stdout #12302
- Udev rules: use match (==) rather than assign (=) for PROGRAM #12302
- Udev rules: replace deprecated $tempnode with $devnode #12302
- Udev rules: use non-ancient comma syntax #12302
- Compact dbuf/buf hashes and lock arrays #12289
- Fix abd leak, kmem_free correct size of abd_t #12295
- Upstream: dmu_zfetch_stream_fini leaks refcount #12294
- ZED: Match added disk by pool/vdev GUID if found (#12217)
- Optimize small random numbers generation #12183
- FreeBSD: Implement xattr=sa #11997
- FreeBSD: Clean up ASSERT/VERIFY use in module #11971