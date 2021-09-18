Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om data corruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt data-redundancy via raid-z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.1.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Supported Platforms Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 5.14 kernels

FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE Changes Fixed data integrity issue when underlying disk returns error #12391 #12443

ZTS: Waiting for zvols to be available #12553

Verify embedded blkptr's in arc_read() #12535

Linux 5.15 compat: get_acl() #12548

Allow sending corrupt snapshots even if metadata is corrupted #12541

arc: Drop an incorrect assert #9897 #12020 #12246

Compressed receive with different ashift can result in incorrect PSIZE on disk #12522 #8462

Linux 5.15 compat: standalone <linux/stdarg.h> #12531

Linux 5.15 compat: block device readahead #12532

Detect iSCSI in the zpool cmd vdev media script #12206

CI: don't install abigail-tools #12529

Update ABI files via new libabigail version #12529

Libabigail: make .abi files more consistent #12529

CI: use fresh libabigail via docker image #12529

Check for libabigail version #12529

ZTS: Remove exceptions for flaky zhack on FreeBSD #12527

FreeBSD: Don't remove SA xattr if not SA znode #12514

Fix cross-endian interoperability of zstd #12008 #12022

ZTS: Waiting for zvols to be available #12515

Correct checking bdev_check_media_change message #12492

Make 'zpool labelclear -f' work on offlined disks #12511

vdev_id: Return an error if config file is not found #12486

zpool-remove.8: describe top-level vdev sector size limitation #11339 #12472

Initialize parity blocks before RAID-Z reconstruction benchmarking #12473

ZTS: Add tests for creation time #12432

Linux 4.11 compat: statx support #8507

zfs.4: Fix typo s/compatiblity/compatibility/ #12464

Remove b_pabd/b_rabd allocation from arc_hdr_alloc() #12398

Optimize arc_l2c_only lists assertions #12421

Fix/improve dbuf hits accounting #12422

Avoid vq_lock drop in vdev_queue_aggregate() #12297

Use more atomics in refcounts #12420

ZTS: Avoid unset $tmpdir in redacted_panic #12455

Restore FreeBSD sysctl processing for arc.min and arc.max #12161

zfs: add missed dependency of zfs module on zlib #12442

Add zfs.sh -r flag to reload modules #12450

Fix usage of find in tests/Makefile.am #12453

Run arc_evict thread at higher priority #12397

Make get_key_material_file fail more verbosely #12410

Enable /proc/diskstats for zvols #12440 #12066

Man zpool-scrub.8: describe sequential scrub #12429

Modify checksum obtain method of QAT #12343

Allow disabling of unmapped I/O on FreeBSD #12446

Add comment on metaslab_class_throttle_reserve() locking #12419

Assorted fixes for the performance tests #12408

Read past end of argv array in zpool_do_import() #12339

Add missing properties to zfs allow manpage #12402

Fixes in persistent L2ARC #12365

Initialize dn_next_type[] in the dnode constructor #12383

Zero pad bytes following TX_WRITE log data #12383

Zero pad bytes when allocating a ZIL record #12383

Initialize all fields in zfs_log_xvattr() #12383

Initialize "autoreplace" in spa_ld_get_props() #12383

Linux 5.14 compat: explicity assign set_page_dirty #12427

Fix unfortunate NULL in spa_update_dspace #12380 #12428

Linux 5.14 compat: blk_alloc_disk() #12362 #12409

zloop: Add a max iterations option, use default run/pass times #12411

FreeBSD: Ignore make_dev_s() errors #12375

Remove old orig_fd variable from zfs send #12404

Optimize allocation throttling #12314

CI: generate ABI files if changed #12379

Minor ARC optimizations #12348

dmu_redact.c does not call bqueue_destroy #12118

A few fixes of callback typecasting (for the upcoming ClangCFI) #12260

Remove unused fields from zvol_task_t #12361

FreeBSD: Switch from MAXPHYS to maxphys on FreeBSD 13+ #12378

zpool_influxdb: fix -Werror=stringop-truncation #12344

Correct zfs-send(8) on readonly sends #12336

Introduce dsl_dir_diduse_transfer_space() #12300

config/libatomic: require -latomic iff atomic.c doesn't link w/o it #12345 #12359

Tinker with slop space accounting with dedup #12271

Fix ARC ghost states eviction accounting #12279

Update bug report template #12340

file reference counts can get corrupted #12299

dprintf_dnode: strcpy -> strlcpy #12311

Replace strchrnul() with strrchr() #12312

FreeBSD: Use unmapped I/O for scattered/gang ABD buffers #12320

FreeBSD: Hardcode abd_chunk_size to PAGE_SIZE #12328

Move gethrtime() calls out of vdev queue lock #12281

Use substantially more robust program exit status logic in zvol_id #12302

Print zvol_id error messages to stderr rather than stdout #12302

Udev rules: use match (==) rather than assign (=) for PROGRAM #12302

Udev rules: replace deprecated $tempnode with $devnode #12302

Udev rules: use non-ancient comma syntax #12302

Compact dbuf/buf hashes and lock arrays #12289

Fix abd leak, kmem_free correct size of abd_t #12295

Upstream: dmu_zfetch_stream_fini leaks refcount #12294

ZED: Match added disk by pool/vdev GUID if found (#12217)

Optimize small random numbers generation #12183

FreeBSD: Implement xattr=sa #11997

FreeBSD: Clean up ASSERT/VERIFY use in module #11971