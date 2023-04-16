Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om datacorruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt dataredundantie via RAID-Z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS-website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.1.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Supported Platforms Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 6.2 kernels

FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE Changes Removed Python 2 and Python 3.5- support #12925

linux 6.3 compat: needs REQ_PREFLUSH | REQ_OP_WRITE #14695

Fix "Add colored output to zfs list" #14712

ZTS: Log test name to /dev/kmsg on Linux #13227

Add Linux kmemleak support to ZTS #13084

Linux 6.2 compat: META #14689

Fix console progress reporting for recursive send #14448

zfs_main.c: fix unused variable error with GCC #14441

Use setproctitle to report progress of zfs send #14376

Additional limits on hole reporting #14512 #14641

Add colored output to zfs list #14621 #14350

Colorize zpool iostat output #14621 #14459

Add more ANSI colors to libzfs #14621

linux 6.3 compat: add another bdev_io_acct case #14658 #14668

Update vdev state for spare vdev #14653

zed: add hotplug support for spare vdevs #14295

zed: post a udev change event from spa_vdev_attach() #14172

zed: mark disks as REMOVED when they are removed

FreeBSD: Remove extra arc_reduce_target_size() call #14639

Improve arc_read() error reporting

QAT: Fix uninitialized seed in QAT compression #14632 #14463

Fix for mountpoint=legacy #14599 #14604

ZFS_IOC_COUNT_FILLED does unnecessary txg_wait_synced() #13368

Update workflows

Workaround GitHub Action failure #14530

Ubuntu 22.04 integration: GitHub workflows #14148

initramfs: fix zpool get argument order #14572

Turn default_bs and default_ibs into ZFS_MODULE_PARAMs #14293

Add missing increment to dsl_deadlist_move_bpobj() #14573

Optimize the is_l2cacheable functions #14494 #14563

System-wide speculative prefetch limit. #14516

Prefetch on deadlists merge #14402

Introduce minimal ZIL block commit delay #14418

Pack zrlock_t by 8 bytes #14317

Remove few pointer dereferences in dbuf_read() #14199

Switch dnode stats to wmsums #14198

Micro-optimize zrl_remove() #14200

Remove atomics from zh_refcount #14196

Optimize microzaps #14039

autoconf: add support for openEuler #14241

Set DEFAULT_INIT_SHELL to /sbin/openrc-run for Gentoo and Alpine #12683 #12692

rpm: add support for openEuler #14222

Revert zfeature_active() to static

Move dmu_buf_rele() after dsl_dataset_sync_done() #14522 #14523

Partially revert eee9362 #14502

#14502 Fix a race condition in dsl_dataset_sync() when activating features #13816

initramfs: Make mountpoint=none work #14455

Avoid a null pointer dereference in zfs_mount() on FreeBSD #14218

Allow mounting snapshots in .zfs/snapshot as a regular user #13758