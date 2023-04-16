Het opensource zfs-bestandssysteem werd oorspronkelijk door Sun ontwikkeld voor Solaris maar in 2013 heeft een aantal ontwikkelaars OpenZFS opgericht om de verdere ontwikkeling te waarborgen. Het bestandssysteem wordt momenteel officieel ondersteund op Linux en FreeBSD. Het bevat onder andere methodes om datacorruptie in zowel de data als de metadata te voorkomen, biedt dataredundantie via RAID-Z en spaart ruimte door de data transparant te comprimeren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de OpenZFS-website. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.1.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Supported Platforms
Changes
- Linux: compatible with 3.10 - 6.2 kernels
- FreeBSD: compatible with releases starting from 12.2-RELEASE
- Removed Python 2 and Python 3.5- support #12925
- linux 6.3 compat: needs REQ_PREFLUSH | REQ_OP_WRITE #14695
- Fix "Add colored output to zfs list" #14712
- ZTS: Log test name to /dev/kmsg on Linux #13227
- Add Linux kmemleak support to ZTS #13084
- Linux 6.2 compat: META #14689
- Fix console progress reporting for recursive send #14448
- zfs_main.c: fix unused variable error with GCC #14441
- Use setproctitle to report progress of zfs send #14376
- Additional limits on hole reporting #14512 #14641
- Add colored output to zfs list #14621 #14350
- Colorize zpool iostat output #14621 #14459
- Add more ANSI colors to libzfs #14621
- linux 6.3 compat: add another bdev_io_acct case #14658 #14668
- Update vdev state for spare vdev #14653
- zed: add hotplug support for spare vdevs #14295
- zed: post a udev change event from spa_vdev_attach() #14172
- zed: mark disks as REMOVED when they are removed
- FreeBSD: Remove extra arc_reduce_target_size() call #14639
- Improve arc_read() error reporting
- QAT: Fix uninitialized seed in QAT compression #14632 #14463
- Fix for mountpoint=legacy #14599 #14604
- ZFS_IOC_COUNT_FILLED does unnecessary txg_wait_synced() #13368
- Update workflows
- Workaround GitHub Action failure #14530
- Ubuntu 22.04 integration: GitHub workflows #14148
- initramfs: fix zpool get argument order #14572
- Turn default_bs and default_ibs into ZFS_MODULE_PARAMs #14293
- Add missing increment to dsl_deadlist_move_bpobj() #14573
- Optimize the is_l2cacheable functions #14494 #14563
- System-wide speculative prefetch limit. #14516
- Prefetch on deadlists merge #14402
- Introduce minimal ZIL block commit delay #14418
- Pack zrlock_t by 8 bytes #14317
- Remove few pointer dereferences in dbuf_read() #14199
- Switch dnode stats to wmsums #14198
- Micro-optimize zrl_remove() #14200
- Remove atomics from zh_refcount #14196
- Optimize microzaps #14039
- autoconf: add support for openEuler #14241
- Set DEFAULT_INIT_SHELL to /sbin/openrc-run for Gentoo and Alpine #12683 #12692
- rpm: add support for openEuler #14222
- Revert zfeature_active() to static
- Move dmu_buf_rele() after dsl_dataset_sync_done() #14522 #14523
- Partially revert eee9362 #14502
- Fix a race condition in dsl_dataset_sync() when activating features #13816
- initramfs: Make mountpoint=none work #14455
- Avoid a null pointer dereference in zfs_mount() on FreeBSD #14218
- Allow mounting snapshots in .zfs/snapshot as a regular user #13758