Software-update: GIMP 2.10.28

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.10.28 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Nieuw in versie 2.10 zijn onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine en de mogelijkheid om het canvas te roteren. Daarbij treffen we diverse nieuwe en verbeterde tools aan. De complete releasenotes voor versie 2.10.28 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

GIMP 2.10.28 Released

GIMP 2.10.28 is now released. This is a bugfix release, because we are giving most of our time and efforts to the development version (2.99.x).

Note: you may have noticed we skipped GIMP 2.10.26. A build bug has been discovered just after tagging the release. GIMP 2.10.28 is the same without the bug. We recommend against building and using GIMP 2.10.26.

Highlights
  • Bug fixes for GIMP on Windows; see below for details.
  • The Dashboard dockable now has memory support in OpenBSD.
  • Performance improvements for GIMP on macOS Big Sur were applied in our macOS packages since GIMP 2.10.22 as experiments. We felt confident enough to move the code to our main codebase.
  • The following plug-ins received fixes: C-source, DICOM, GIF, PS, Sunras, BMP, DDS, PSD, TIFF, Gimpressionist, metadata viewer and several script-fu scripts as well as the script-fu interpreter itself.
  • Some accessibility issues in themes were fixed, such as mouse-hover feedback or problematic colors.
  • A new Script-Fu function (dir-make) enables to create directories from scripts.

To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.

Versienummer 2.10.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 238,09MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-09-2021 11:36

18-09-2021 • 11:36

12 Linkedin

Bron: The GIMP

Update-historie

25-02 GIMP 2.99.10 18
21-12 GIMP 2.10.30 24
21-10 GIMP 2.99.8 4
18-09 GIMP 2.10.28 12
05-'21 GIMP 2.99.6 43
03-'21 GIMP 2.10.24 5
10-'20 GIMP 2.10.22 11
06-'20 GIMP 2.10.20 20
02-'20 GIMP 2.10.18 20
10-'19 GIMP 2.10.14 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+112+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1ggj87
18 september 2021 13:39
Dit wordt vaak genoemd als gratis alternatief voor Photoshop. Als je er mee overweg kunt zal het vast allemaal werken maar als beginner dus totaal niet. Het is echt enorm ingewikkeld en naar elke functie moet je googlen.
+1BushWhacker
@ggj8718 september 2021 13:55
Helemaal mee eens
Maar voor Photoshop geldt precies hetzelfde.
Heb ik wel eens geprobeerd, maar ik snap er geen zak van
Gelukkig heb ik Paint.net nog ...
+1Elefant
@BushWhacker18 september 2021 20:01
Gimp en photoshop zijn professionele pakketten niet bedoeld voor huis tuin en keuken gebruik. Als je onder Linux een voortreffelijk programma wil waarmee je in een handomdraai images kan editen, gebruik dan KolourPaint. Werkt als Paint maar beter door de handige sneltoetsen. Ik gebruik het voornamelijk om screenshots te editen, Meestal ben doe ik stuk of 6 bewerkingen binnen de minuut en klaar. In Gimp ben ik dan nog steeds aan het zoeken naar naar het juiste gereedschap. Nee, dit soort programma's gebruiken geen layers, masks, plug-ins etc.

Tip: Wat ik bijvoorbeeld handig vindt is dat als ik een andere image-bestand in de bestandsbeheerder naar klembord kopieer, ik het er zo in kan plakken. proportioneel grootte veranderen doe je door selectie in de hoek te selecteren daarna shift ingedrukt te houden en dan te slepen. Croppen door selectie te maken en Ctr+T.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 18 september 2021 20:12]

+1BushWhacker
@Elefant18 september 2021 20:43
KolourPaint kende ik nog niet.Thnx.
Ik gebruik Gnome, maar er zijn ook pakketten in Snap en Flathub zie ik.

Ik ga hem proberen.
+1beerse
@BushWhacker19 september 2021 14:31
Helemaal gelijk. Voor het bewerken van plaatjes zijn nog veel meer applcaties.

Voor mijzelf: als ik met screen-dumps bezig ben dan wissel ik tussen green-shot en snag-it. De editor in Snagit vind ik voor dat doel veel beter omdat het zich voor mij beperkt tot wat ik met screen-shots nodig heb.

Als ik met foto's bezig ben wissel ik veel tussen picasa, xnview, irfanview en nog een paar programma's. Gewoon omdat ze voor mij makkelijk maken wat ik met foto's wil doen.

Uiteindelijk ben ik niet zo'n grafisch artiest dat ik een pakket als photo-shop of gimp nodig heb of regelmatig gebruik. De paar keer dat ik een foto wilde retoucheren of aanpassen ben ik er met beide niet goed uit gekomen...

Om kort te gaan: Er is geen beste grafisch programma. Het is maar net wat je wilt doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 19 september 2021 14:31]

+1Jeldert
@ggj8718 september 2021 13:53
Is dat als beginner met Photoshop ook niet precies zo ingewikkeld?
+1Cergorach
@Jeldert18 september 2021 16:23
Met een paar verschillen, verschillende opleidingen behandelen Photoshop en er is legio relatief goedkoop opleidingsmateriaal (magazines, boeken, filmpjes, etc.). Met Gimp is de keuze wat beperkter...

Het grote voordeel voor mij is bij PS de snelle en relatief simpele automation.
+1rbr320
@Cergorach18 september 2021 23:41
Met andere woorden: Adobe heeft zich stevig ingekocht in het onderwijsproces waardoor grafische ontwerpers in spe al vroeg het idee krijgen dat Photoshop absoluut onontbeerlijk is voor hun werkzaamheden en zij (of hun toekomstige werkgever) de rest van hun carrière Adobe blijven betalen voor het gebruik van software waarvoor prima gratis alternatieven beschikbaar zijn.
+1Uruk-Hai

@ggj8718 september 2021 13:58
Dat is wel erg negatief en eenzijdig gesteld. Alsof Photoshop simpel is.

Ik laat onze leerlingen met GIMP werken omdat GIMP dingen kan die Inkscape niet kan. Licenties voor Adobe zijn duur en niet de moeite waard ten opzichte van wat Photoshop en Illustrator kunnen ten opzichte van GIMP en Inkscape. Ik merk dat je echt niet alles over GIMP hoeft te weten om er productief mee te (laten) werken.

Ik vind dat bepaalde zaken beter kunnen, maar het gegeven dat GIMP gratis is en zowel verkrijgbaar is voor MacOS, Linux als voor Windows vind ik belangrijker dan de nadelen.
+1Mike Wazowsky
@ggj8720 september 2021 08:35
Persoonlijk vind ik die stelling nog steeds juist en ook je reactie. Ik ben geen grafische editor maar ik heb wel iets meer nodig dan Paint. Foto vrijstaand maken, kleuren aanpassen, lagen etc. Mijn collega's gebruiken wel Photoshop en daarom ben ik ook een tijdje overgegaan op Photoshop maar voor de functies die ik nodig had voldeed GIMP. GIMP kan *.psd opslaan en openen, dus ik ben weer teruggegaan naar GIMP.
Uiteraard kost het wat meer moeite om een van deze pakketten te leren, maar dat lijkt me logisch, het zijn gewoon professionele pakketten.

Voor simpele bewerkingen zoals foto uitsnede, pijltje of tekst erin gebruik ik al zo lang als ik me kan herinneren Irfanview. Snel en simpel door de bestanden heen kijken en aanpassen.

Wat ik wel een heel handige functie in Photoshop vind is het exporteren en dat je in het dialoogscherm de grootte van de afbeelding kan aanpassen. Ik hoop dat dit ook in GIMP komt.
+1Slaiter
18 september 2021 13:53
Wist je dat Gimp ook een behoorlijke uitgebreide help functie heeft?

Klein voorbeeld, maar voor degene die met foto's bezig is het volgende voorbeeld.

https://docs.gimp.org/2.1...ml#gimp-using-photography

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 18 september 2021 13:57]

+1tinus61
@Slaiter18 september 2021 19:43
Ook Youtube staat uiteraard vol GIMP handleidingen, tips en trucs.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

