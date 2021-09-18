Versie 2.10.28 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Nieuw in versie 2.10 zijn onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine en de mogelijkheid om het canvas te roteren. Daarbij treffen we diverse nieuwe en verbeterde tools aan. De complete releasenotes voor versie 2.10.28 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

GIMP 2.10.28 is now released. This is a bugfix release, because we are giving most of our time and efforts to the development version (2.99.x).

Note: you may have noticed we skipped GIMP 2.10.26. A build bug has been discovered just after tagging the release. GIMP 2.10.28 is the same without the bug. We recommend against building and using GIMP 2.10.26.

Bug fixes for GIMP on Windows; see below for details.

The Dashboard dockable now has memory support in OpenBSD.

dockable now has memory support in OpenBSD. Performance improvements for GIMP on macOS Big Sur were applied in our macOS packages since GIMP 2.10.22 as experiments. We felt confident enough to move the code to our main codebase.

The following plug-ins received fixes: C-source, DICOM, GIF, PS, Sunras, BMP, DDS, PSD, TIFF, Gimpressionist, metadata viewer and several script-fu scripts as well as the script-fu interpreter itself.

Some accessibility issues in themes were fixed, such as mouse-hover feedback or problematic colors.

A new Script-Fu function (dir-make) enables to create directories from scripts.

To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.