Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Zojuist is versie 5.6.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- A few new pages for the new v2 layout.
- Added a new currency.
- You can now manage loans and debts a little better, see also the documentation for help.
- Some screenshots are now in the GitHub repository for better management.
- Added a service worker and updated icons.
Removed
- Added all PHP requirements to the composer file.
- A better cache routine for layout v2 pages.
- All LDAP libraries have been upgraded.
- New issue templates and help text for easier GitHub support.
- First preparations for multi-administration and group membership options.
- The search will return nothing if you submit invalid values, instead of everything.
Fixed
- All telemetry options have been removed.
Security
- Issue 4894 Bad number comparison
- Issue 4987 Budgeted amount includes inactive budgets
- Issue 4988 Can't select liability account from imported transactions
- #5042 HTTP 500 when creating Personal Access Token or OAuth Client
- Various Sonarqube issues.
- Correct menu display.
- The IBAN validator will filter special characters.
- In some cases, piggy banks would report being full or empty while this was not actually the case.
- Various other bugs and minor issues.
API
- Feature to be able to rebuild Docker images and show security warnings in new builds.
- CVE-2021-3663 A missing rate limiter makes brute-forcing the login easy.
- It also fixes CVE-2021-3728, CVE-2021-3729 and CVE-2021-3730, all variations of the same security vulnerability: some actions in Firefly III were vulnerable to CSRF.
- You can disable webhooks with an extra field in API submissions.
- There is a static cron token (see
.env.example) which is useful for Docker.
- A better endpoint to move transactions around, see api-docs.firefly-iii.org.