Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Firefly III 5.6.0

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.6.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • A few new pages for the new v2 layout.
  • Added a new currency.
  • You can now manage loans and debts a little better, see also the documentation for help.
  • Some screenshots are now in the GitHub repository for better management.
  • Added a service worker and updated icons.
Changed
  • Added all PHP requirements to the composer file.
  • A better cache routine for layout v2 pages.
  • All LDAP libraries have been upgraded.
  • New issue templates and help text for easier GitHub support.
  • First preparations for multi-administration and group membership options.
  • The search will return nothing if you submit invalid values, instead of everything.
Removed
  • All telemetry options have been removed.
Fixed
  • Issue 4894 Bad number comparison
  • Issue 4987 Budgeted amount includes inactive budgets
  • Issue 4988 Can't select liability account from imported transactions
  • #5042 HTTP 500 when creating Personal Access Token or OAuth Client
  • Various Sonarqube issues.
  • Correct menu display.
  • The IBAN validator will filter special characters.
  • In some cases, piggy banks would report being full or empty while this was not actually the case.
  • Various other bugs and minor issues.
Security
  • Feature to be able to rebuild Docker images and show security warnings in new builds.
  • CVE-2021-3663 A missing rate limiter makes brute-forcing the login easy.
  • It also fixes CVE-2021-3728, CVE-2021-3729 and CVE-2021-3730, all variations of the same security vulnerability: some actions in Firefly III were vulnerable to CSRF.
API
  • You can disable webhooks with an extra field in API submissions.
  • There is a static cron token (see .env.example) which is useful for Docker.
  • A better endpoint to move transactions around, see api-docs.firefly-iii.org.

Versienummer 5.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.6.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-09-2021 19:40
9 • submitter: KelvinX

17-09-2021 • 19:40

9 Linkedin

Submitter: KelvinX

Bron: Firefly

Update-historie

22-12 Firefly III 5.6.8 16
12-12 Firefly III 5.6.6 1
13-11 Firefly III 5.6.4 0
09-10 Firefly III 5.6.2 25
26-09 Firefly III 5.6.1 0
17-09 Firefly III 5.6.0 9
03-'21 Firefly III 5.5.1 0
05-'20 Firefly III 5.2.6 0
04-'20 Firefly III 5.2.3 0
01-'20 Firefly III 5.0.0 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0lowfi
17 september 2021 21:43
Grappig. Hoe verhoudt zich dit tot bv YNAB?
+2Jerie
@lowfi17 september 2021 23:21
YNAB host je niet zelf, en je kan er donder op zeggen dat dit Amerikaanse bedrijf je data doorverkoopt. Sterker nog, dat probleem is de reden dat Firefly III is ontwikkeld:
I built Firefly III specifically because self-hosting is the only way to guarantee your data is (fairly) safe. At least, out of the hands of nefarious corporations. So hosting a public instance for everybody to use is kind of exactly against that idea.
Ik draai 'm zelf in Docker. Er is ook een k8s versie.
+1ChillinR
@Jerie18 september 2021 08:06
YNAB is begonnen als desktopapplicatie. Ik heb zelf de laatste offline-versie, YNAB 4 en gebruik die nog, omdat ik inderdaad niet naar de cloud wil met mijn financiën.

Helaas is men daarna naar de cloud gegaan ja, dus wordt YNAB 4 niet meer onderhouden. En helaas heb je er nog wel een licentiesleutel voor nodig (blijft gelukkig oneindig geldig), maar het werkt nog steeds. Op Windows althans.
+1lowfi
@Jerie18 september 2021 16:28
Nou ja ze zeggen dat niet te doen. Kan je wel het nodige over vinden.

Bedoel eigenlijk meer de werkwijze (digitale enveloppen). Die staat me zo aan bij ynab.

Heb meer meerdere budget app/excels gebruikt maar die keken vooral terug en niet vooruit.

Was persoonlijk deze nog niet tegengekomen.
+1spnw
18 september 2021 10:21
Snapt deze tool ook ING CSV exports? Is dit een dubbele boekhouding zoals gnucash?
+1Nonstop decay
@spnw18 september 2021 10:42
Ik was ook benieuwd naar deze tool en ben de GitHub-pagina gaan lezen. Daarop staat "A double-entry bookkeeping system.", dus het lijkt erop dat ze inderdaad ook werken met dubbele boekhouding. Welke CSV's je wel en niet makkelijk kunt importeren is denk ik een kwestie van proberen. ;)
+1JeroenED
@Nonstop decay18 september 2021 14:35
Ik ben indertijd overgstapt van gnucash naar dit en csv import was kwestie van je headers juist associëren. Natuurlijk ook opletten met csv-format. (Comma, semicolon, quote, double quote, etc)

Met andere woorden: hij kan de excel van je tante ook importeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenED op 18 september 2021 14:36]

+1beerendlauwers
17 september 2021 20:05
Al veel baat aan deze gehad, heel leuk tooltje!
+1xzaz
18 september 2021 08:49
Mooi. 4988 is ook gefixed :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True