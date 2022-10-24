Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.8 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: Option to use only "front center" audio channel

Add support for OCR via Google's Cloud Vision API

"Convert colors to dialog" (also batch)

Add EBU stl file property icon

Add new sub format

Add new json sub format

Add new sub format

Add shortcut "Loop selection"

Add shortcut for "Open containing folder"

Add shorcuts for play with speed 1.5x/2x

Add "nOCR" option to "Batch convert"

New proxy settings

Add "ASSA image color picker" incl. shortcut

Add CLI param /deletecontains:word

Add ignore white space to compare

Enable "Audio to text" for Linux

Add "Allow overlap" in "Change speed"

Add bookmarks to spell check dialog

Add dictate shortcut for main text box

Change spell check window font size via context menu

Add experimental "Audio to text via Whisper"

Add toolbar icon for source view toggle

SE can now be installed via "winget install Nikse.SubtitleEdit" Improved: Update Polish translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Italian translation

Update Korean translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update French translation - the Peirre

Update Hungarian translation

Add error label for "Batch convert"

Batch convert: Improved "Remove lines with style/actor"

Allow empty split for "split at video/cursor"

Improve fullscreen play video size with mpv

Can detect Tesseract 5 on Linux

OCR selected lines only (list view context menu)

Audio to text: Auto select downloaded model after download

Allow for multiple X-TIMESTAMP-MAPs in WebVTT

Use subtitle file name for blank video

Add list view column sort to "File - Plugins"

Add "Use once" button for binary image compare

Add drag-n-drop to "Audio-to-text" batch

Do not halt on errors in "Audio to text" batch

SE does not contain/install any "*_user.xml" dictionary files

Add bold support to DCP format

A few fixes for eng_OCRFixReplaceList.xml

Most plugins should now work on Linux

Add import/export of binary export profile

Mp4 import: Support sample size + default size/dur

Add mp4 support in "Batch convert" Fixed: Fix crash with large files (+25GB) in burn-in

Fix crash when switching text-boxes/list-view-items

Fix minor bug for shortcut "Go to prev line and play"

Fix minor issue with "FCE:Remove dash single line"

Re-add FinalCutProXml properties

Don't check "Continuation style" when merging dialog

Fix ASSA background box issue

Fix "*" showing in titlebar after offsetting with no change

Fix issues with NQC shot change rules

Fix UI issue in copy-paste translate

Fix merge lines for Greek

Fix not showing vobsub from mp4

Fix writing bd sup hours > 6½ hours

Fix installer dot net version check

Fix a few typos

Fix for mp4 with vtt subtitles

Fix rounding error when writing ASSA