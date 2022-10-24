Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.8

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.8 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New:
  • Option to use only "front center" audio channel
  • Add support for OCR via Google's Cloud Vision API
  • "Convert colors to dialog" (also batch)
  • Add EBU stl file property icon
  • Add new sub format
  • Add new json sub format
  • Add new sub format
  • Add shortcut "Loop selection"
  • Add shortcut for "Open containing folder"
  • Add shorcuts for play with speed 1.5x/2x
  • Add "nOCR" option to "Batch convert"
  • New proxy settings
  • Add "ASSA image color picker" incl. shortcut
  • Add CLI param /deletecontains:word
  • Add ignore white space to compare
  • Enable "Audio to text" for Linux
  • Add "Allow overlap" in "Change speed"
  • Add bookmarks to spell check dialog
  • Add dictate shortcut for main text box
  • Change spell check window font size via context menu
  • Add experimental "Audio to text via Whisper"
  • Add toolbar icon for source view toggle
  • SE can now be installed via "winget install Nikse.SubtitleEdit"
Improved:
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Italian translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update French translation - the Peirre
  • Update Hungarian translation
  • Add error label for "Batch convert"
  • Batch convert: Improved "Remove lines with style/actor"
  • Allow empty split for "split at video/cursor"
  • Improve fullscreen play video size with mpv
  • Can detect Tesseract 5 on Linux
  • OCR selected lines only (list view context menu)
  • Audio to text: Auto select downloaded model after download
  • Allow for multiple X-TIMESTAMP-MAPs in WebVTT
  • Use subtitle file name for blank video
  • Add list view column sort to "File - Plugins"
  • Add "Use once" button for binary image compare
  • Add drag-n-drop to "Audio-to-text" batch
  • Do not halt on errors in "Audio to text" batch
  • SE does not contain/install any "*_user.xml" dictionary files
  • Add bold support to DCP format
  • A few fixes for eng_OCRFixReplaceList.xml
  • Most plugins should now work on Linux
  • Add import/export of binary export profile
  • Mp4 import: Support sample size + default size/dur
  • Add mp4 support in "Batch convert"
Fixed:
  • Fix crash with large files (+25GB) in burn-in
  • Fix crash when switching text-boxes/list-view-items
  • Fix minor bug for shortcut "Go to prev line and play"
  • Fix minor issue with "FCE:Remove dash single line"
  • Re-add FinalCutProXml properties
  • Don't check "Continuation style" when merging dialog
  • Fix ASSA background box issue
  • Fix "*" showing in titlebar after offsetting with no change
  • Fix issues with NQC shot change rules
  • Fix UI issue in copy-paste translate
  • Fix merge lines for Greek
  • Fix not showing vobsub from mp4
  • Fix writing bd sup hours > 6½ hours
  • Fix installer dot net version check
  • Fix a few typos
  • Fix for mp4 with vtt subtitles
  • Fix rounding error when writing ASSA

Subtitle Edit

Versienummer 3.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.8
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-10-2022 12:14 15

24-10-2022 • 12:14

15

Bron: Nikse.dk

Update-historie

15-04 Subtitle Edit 4.0.12 0
28-01 Subtitle Edit 4.0.11 4
22-12 Subtitle Edit 4.0.10 11
19-12 Subtitle Edit 4.0.9 2
09-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.8 5
07-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.7 3
06-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.6 2
04-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.5 17
03-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.4 8
12-'23 Subtitle Edit 4.0.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Subtitle Edit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
9
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Ontzettend 24 oktober 2022 12:45
ik gebruik dit programma al jaren. works like a charm. srt-plugin voor aftereffects erbij en je hebt een heel effectieve pipeline.
DickvanMaurik 24 oktober 2022 13:14
Ik zoek eigenlijk iets om subtitles te vertalen van Engels naar Nederlands voor een paar ontzettend oude films/series die alleen EN ondertiteld zijn... Is daar dit programma voor of ben ik dan verkeerd?
ThanosReXXX @DickvanMaurik24 oktober 2022 13:52
Ja, die optie zit er wel in, al werkt het niet 100% voor Nederlands, dus je krijgt soms letterlijke vertalingen van bijvoorbeeld gezegdes of typisch Engelse zegswijzen, die in het Nederlands dan nergens op slaan, dus je zou je vertaalde tekst nog wel even na moeten lopen. Ik gebruik daar bijvoorbeeld Notepad++ voor.
Maar het kan dus wel.

Wat je ook kunt gebruiken, is deze online translator, dat werkt min of meer hetzelfde, dus ook daar zal je de tekst achteraf nog even na moeten lopen.
Azara @DickvanMaurik24 oktober 2022 14:45
Werkt best aardig als eerste vertaling, maar je moet inderdaad alles nakijken om een beetje goede vertaling te krijgen. En dat kost tijd....... Maar voor 1x s'avond thuis kijken is het eerste resultaat ook wel bruikbaar.
Polydeukes 24 oktober 2022 12:30
Hey, dit programma had ik een paar weken geleden moeten hebben. Heb behoorlijk gezocht naar een simpele sub-editor, maar kon toen niks fatsoenlijks vinden. Ben uiteindelijk bij online editor https://www.veed.io/ terechtgekomen en heb de subs met Handbrake in de video ge-embed zodat ik geen watermerk in beeld had... De volgende keer ga ik deze eens proberen.
ThanosReXXX @Polydeukes24 oktober 2022 13:53
Ik gebruik SubtitleEdit al jaren. Als je er eenmaal aan gewend bent, gebruik je nooit meer iets anders. Super overzichtelijk en gebruiksvriendelijk.
Breppo 24 oktober 2022 14:47
Ik gebruik het programma ook al jaren.
Om te syncen, maar ook om veelgemaakte fouten automatisch te herstellen en bij sommige ondertitels de extra info voor doven en slechthorenden te verwijderen. TELEFOON RINKELT. HOND BLAFT. Dat soort dingen.
Ook handig is het omzetten van drie regels naar twee regels. Het beeld is tegenwoordig breed genoeg.

Enige probleem dat ik tegenkom is dat er bij het syncen alleen geluid is en geen beeld als het gaat om 10-bits hevc/h265 bestanden.
SadisticPanda @Breppo24 oktober 2022 15:56
Geen probleem hier, ffdshow filters installeren en speelt die ze wel af.
Breppo @SadisticPanda25 oktober 2022 15:18
Zal ik doen. Hartelijk voor de tip!
briswa 24 oktober 2022 12:46
Tip wat ik toevallig tegen kwam: in Bazarr heb je een optie "Automatic Subtitles Synchronization" welke (schijnbaar) weer subsync of ffsubsync gebruikt.
Dan zou je het in theorie niet meer zelf hoeven te doen met Subtitle Edit, maar kan je het automatisch laten doen. Ik weet niet hoe goed het werkt, ik heb het zelf nog niet gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door briswa op 23 juli 2024 15:15]

JaimeJeter @briswa24 oktober 2022 12:50
Dat werkt vaak wel goed, weet ik uit ervaring.
Jiskefet296 @briswa24 oktober 2022 13:13
Heb ook een automatische synchoniseerder geïnstalleerd en nooit meer omgekeken... https://subsync.online/en/download.html

Werkt als een tierelier.
sIRwa3 @Jiskefet29624 oktober 2022 16:24
Nou die gaan we testen, zit nog met een koreaans film die met 10 minuten voice-over begint.. Russisch heb ik nog wel eens op zicht kunnen doen.. dit is onbegonnen werk :D
Jiskefet296 @sIRwa324 oktober 2022 17:20
Haha. Hij pakt helaas niet alle talen. Wat ik soms doe is de bijpassende Engelse vertaling downloaden als referentie. Die is vaak makkelijker te vinden dan de Nederlandse. Tekst naar tekst vertalen gaat namelijk veel beter dan geluid naar tekst. Daarna kun je de Engelse vertaling met Nederlands laten synchroniseren.

Dus van je Koreaanse film de al gesynchroniseerde Engelse vertaling downloaden en die door dit programma gooien. Hoop dat het werkt. Succes!
sIRwa3 @Jiskefet29624 oktober 2022 17:26
abort abort! het ging juist om de engelse text. de nederlands versie die hoop had ik al opgegeven :)

toch bedankt voor de update, is behulpzaam!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq