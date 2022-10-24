Versie 8.2.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 8.2.2
This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus apt upgrades and Linux kernel 5.15.61 and includes important updates and bug fixes as listed below.
Updates
- Bump to shairport-sync 4.1.0-rc2 with Airplay 2
- Improve layout and styling for Config screens
- Improve resource usage in PHP-FPM pool
- Improve Tag view performance by using thumbnail for cover
- Improve spacing on mobile Playbar and Playback views
- Improve source mount/unmount and mountmon logging
- Add option to select Airplay 1 or Airplay 2 protocol
- Add option to enable On-Screen Keyboard for Local display
- Add overlay message for Smartphone Landscape mode
- Show comment tag in Tag/Album view if Prefs option is Yes
- Start/stop nqptp on-demand for shairport-sync Airplay 2
Bug fixes
- Update checker incorrectly reporting update available
- TRX individual volume not set when Master vol opt-in is No
- Button centering on modal footer buttons
- Word break on Tag view text cover
- Audio info reporting File path 'null' when queue empty
- Playbar/Playback showing dash "-" when empty Queue
- Playbar showing timeline/time when empty Queue
- Position of knob volume level and time for Pi 7" Touch