moOde audio player 8.2.2

Versie 8.2.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus apt upgrades and Linux kernel 5.15.61 and includes important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates

Bump to shairport-sync 4.1.0-rc2 with Airplay 2

Improve layout and styling for Config screens

Improve resource usage in PHP-FPM pool

Improve Tag view performance by using thumbnail for cover

Improve spacing on mobile Playbar and Playback views

Improve source mount/unmount and mountmon logging

Add option to select Airplay 1 or Airplay 2 protocol

Add option to enable On-Screen Keyboard for Local display

Add overlay message for Smartphone Landscape mode

Show comment tag in Tag/Album view if Prefs option is Yes

Start/stop nqptp on-demand for shairport-sync Airplay 2

Bug fixes