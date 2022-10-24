Software-update: moOde audio player 8.2.2

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.2.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.2.2

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus apt upgrades and Linux kernel 5.15.61 and includes important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates

  • Bump to shairport-sync 4.1.0-rc2 with Airplay 2
  • Improve layout and styling for Config screens
  • Improve resource usage in PHP-FPM pool
  • Improve Tag view performance by using thumbnail for cover
  • Improve spacing on mobile Playbar and Playback views
  • Improve source mount/unmount and mountmon logging
  • Add option to select Airplay 1 or Airplay 2 protocol
  • Add option to enable On-Screen Keyboard for Local display
  • Add overlay message for Smartphone Landscape mode
  • Show comment tag in Tag/Album view if Prefs option is Yes
  • Start/stop nqptp on-demand for shairport-sync Airplay 2

Bug fixes

  • Update checker incorrectly reporting update available
  • TRX individual volume not set when Master vol opt-in is No
  • Button centering on modal footer buttons
  • Word break on Tag view text cover
  • Audio info reporting File path 'null' when queue empty
  • Playbar/Playback showing dash "-" when empty Queue
  • Playbar showing timeline/time when empty Queue
  • Position of knob volume level and time for Pi 7" Touch

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-10-2022 15:34
1 • submitter: bitlab

24-10-2022 • 15:34

1

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

07-06 moOde audio player 9.3.6 0
26-05 moOde audio player 9.3.5 1
14-05 moOde audio player 9.3.4 1
29-04 moOde audio player 9.3.3 2
14-04 moOde audio player 9.3.2 2
23-03 moOde audio player 9.3.0 13
08-03 moOde audio player 9.2.6 5
24-02 moOde audio player 9.2.5 1
07-02 moOde audio player 9.2.4 5
22-01 moOde audio player 9.2.3 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Goudvis 24 oktober 2022 18:13
Fijne speler! Heeft hier kodi op de raspi3 vervangen als headless muziek speler.
In bijzonder configuratie met de externe mdac liep veel soepeler dan ik gewend was van kodi.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq