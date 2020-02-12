Versie 2.11 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld en sinds kort is de browser ook beschikbaar voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

When we first launched the Pop-out video, the response was fantastic. For this release, we decided it was time to roll up our sleeves and revisit this feature to make it even better.

For the uninitiated, Pop-out video allows you to watch a video in a separate, floating window. The always-on-top window can be moved wherever you like while you carry on browsing in your other tabs.

There was room for improvement here, though. In our first version of this feature, launching the window was hidden behind menus and extra clicks. Not anymore.

Now, enabling picture-in-picture is much more straightforward. A single click on a small video box icon displayed in the center of the video will launch it in the same movable, resizable, floating window you know and love.

The perfect solution when you want to catch a match while also get on with your work.

Watching videos in Vivaldi should be intuitive and useful. If you’re watching a video that’s part of a playlist you’ll also see forward and back buttons in the new pop-out, letting you skip tracks or go back to something that caught your fancy.

We’ve also worked further on Vivaldi’s Theme-Scheduling in this version. Earlier Vivaldi did not follow the operating system’s (OS) Dark/Light mode by default.

From now on, Vivaldi will change its default theme to match your operating system’s light/dark settings. For example, if you have set your MacOS to dark mode, Vivaldi will be launched in dark mode by default.

One of Vivaldi’s strengths is the host of keyboard shortcuts it provides so that you can browse a lot faster.

In this update, we’ve introduced a unique accessibility feature that allows you to focus between different areas of the User Interface and active pages using F6(or Shift+F6).

You can use F6 to cycle (or Shift+F6 to reverse) keyboard focus between the webpage, bookmarks bar, tab bar, and address bar. From there, you can move between other sub-elements.

Improved full-screen tab casting that adjusts to fit in the current window.

Upgraded developer tools.

We are looking at an exciting year ahead with much more on the anvil. And while we continue to build Vivaldi even better for you, we’d love your feedback on our new version. Download Vivaldi 2.11 right away.