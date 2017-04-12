Dinsdag de nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. Uitgebreide releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
This release has several notable changes. The most visible are:
We expect these items will make the day to day running of OpenBSD systems significantly easier. Other notable improvements include:
- New syspatch(8) utility for binary base system updates to supported -stable amd64 and i386 releases
- The acme-client, a privilege separated ACME client for easy maintenance of Let's encrypt TLS certificates
This release also has updated versions of OpenSMTPD, OpenSSH, LibreSSL, mandoc as well as incremental improvements to all other named subprojects.
- Several enhancements to vmm(4), including support for third-party BIOSes and Linux guests
- New arm64 platform targeting Pine64, Raspberry Pi 3 and Opteron A1100
- Continuing SMP improvements, particularly in the network stack
- New xenodm(1) X display manager
- Improved capabilites in a number of IEEE 802.11 wireless network drivers
- Updates to the package system tools as well as the package collection itself, with increased number of prebuilt packages for the more popular (and faster) architectures