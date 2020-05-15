Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.45 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende problemen verholpen
The 1.45.1 update addresses these issues:
- Smoke test failure on search
- April 2020 Recovery Endgame
- Lists in views are no longer on a separate GPU layer candidate
- Can't connect to the extensions Marketplace bug
- Terminal attempts to do automatic github authentication even when disabled.
- [v1.45] Cannot authenticate proxies
- Setting has an invalid type, expected "array". Fix in JSON
- Don't show task error when task providers provide shell tasks