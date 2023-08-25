Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2.1

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. De releasenotes voor de eerste update voor versie IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 zijn hieronder te vinden.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2.1 Is Out!

We’ve just released the first bug-fix update for v2023.2. You can update to this version from inside the IDE, using the Toolbox App, or via snaps, if you’re using Ubuntu. You can also download it directly from our website. Here is the list of the most notable improvements and fixes included in the latest build:

  • We’ve resolved the issue with the main toolbar appearing only for the first open project, both on WSL and when using tiling windows managers on Linux, by reverting to the native header. [IDEA-323700]
  • It’s now possible to select a theme on Linux after syncing settings from Windows with the Sync with OS option enabled. [IDEA-283945]
  • The console in the Services tool window no longer unexpectedly pulls focus from other tool windows. [IDEA-219699]
  • The IDE no longer unexpectedly enters full screen mode on a secondary monitor when the Linux native header is switched off. [IDEA-326021]
  • Dragging and dropping a text selection to the gutter now moves the text to the selected line as expected instead of duplicating it. [IDEA-324204]
  • It is once again possible to exit full screen mode on a secondary monitor when the native Linux header is switched off. [IDEA-323706]
  • Issues that were causing window resizing and drag-and-drop functionalities to malfunction when using a secondary monitor on Linux with the native header switched off have been fixed. [IDEA-327169, IDEA-327723]
  • The list of directories in the Project tool window once again loads correctly. [IDEA-326394]
  • The IDE no longer freezes when specifying generic type parameters in Groovy. [IDEA-316712]
  • The IDE no longer freezes when editing XHTML files. [IDEA-238917]
  • Printing works as expected again. [IDEA-323747]
  • Updating bundled plugins no longer removes plugin files from the IDE’s installation folder. [IDEA-326800]
  • The OpenAPI Specification plugin no longer erroneously requires the schema type field to be an array when using OpenAPI 3.1.0. [IDEA-317690]
  • The IDE now supports OpenAPI 3.1. [IDEA-322411]
  • The IDE once again properly displays all Docker container logs after container restart. [IDEA-318041]
  • We fixed the issue causing source entries to be duplicated when creating a source folder via the New Directory dialog. [IDEA-310739]
  • The issue that caused the IDE to falsely ignore or falsely report errors in the code after editing annotation type method names has been fixed. [IDEA-323331]
  • It’s once again possible to select and open several files simultaneously in the Files tab of the Search Everywhere dialog. [IDEA-326262]
  • The issue that caused window controls to be obscured when using the High Contrast theme on Linux with the native header switched off has been fixed. [IDEA-326930]
  • The IDE no longer displays the license dialog every time the JetBrains Client opens. [GTW-5838]

As of v2023.2.1, IntelliJ IDEA’s bundled Android plugin provides the features and bug fixes of Android Studio Giraffe Stable, including support for Android Gradle Plugin (AGP), version 8.0.0. Please note, that support doesn’t include the features which require signing into Firebase Account.

For a complete list of issues addressed in this bug-fix update, take a look at the release notes. Please, feel free to share your feedback with us or report any bugs you encounter using our issue tracker.

m_roeling 25 augustus 2023 09:00
A, daar zitten wat fijne bugfixes tussen waar ik op Ubuntu 23.04 flink last van had :+ _/-\o_
NLxDoDge 25 augustus 2023 09:15
Eindelijk de Project bug is opgelost :) daar heb ik super veel last van gehad, dan moet je altijd alle Intellij Windows herstarten. Maar als ik dan net lekker bezig ben duurt dat wel lang met 10 projecten (Microservices).
Zidane007nl 25 augustus 2023 09:30
Moet nog ervaren of de fullscreen bug die ik met Ubuntu 22.04 constant had bij openen project nu echt is opgelost. Openen van een aantal projecten gebeurde gisteren toch in fullscreen ...

