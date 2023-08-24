Versie 3.56.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een crossplatform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements and features Duplicate segment function

Keyboard shortcuts search function #1646

DV Analyzer import #1664

Allow user to reload current file on command #1674

Customizable timestamp transfer #1017

Extract multiple segments to images #1672

Allow customizing per-stream bitstream filters #1680

Reorganize settings screen

Always show total frame count in timeline #1677

Add webp to image capture formats #1671 (only works with html5)

If overwrite option is disabled, skip existing files #1655

Add more output format categories #1539

Ffmpeg v6 and newest electron Fixes: Fix track screen appearing behind export confirm #1540

Fix "hide all notifications" bug #1541

fix timestamp issue and improve clicking variables

Increase smart cut bitrate by 20% #126

Clarify mov faststart #1654

Output file template improvements

Notify about enable full waveform #260

Seg num padding fixes #1446

Don't select segment when double clicking #1612

Don't auto-close dialog on timer if there are warnings #1658

Add context menu to input fields #1217

Many small fixes