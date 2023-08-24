Versie 3.56.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een crossplatform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Improvements and features
Fixes:
- Duplicate segment function
- Keyboard shortcuts search function #1646
- DV Analyzer import #1664
- Allow user to reload current file on command #1674
- Customizable timestamp transfer #1017
- Extract multiple segments to images #1672
- Allow customizing per-stream bitstream filters #1680
- Reorganize settings screen
- Always show total frame count in timeline #1677
- Add webp to image capture formats #1671 (only works with html5)
- If overwrite option is disabled, skip existing files #1655
- Add more output format categories #1539
- Ffmpeg v6 and newest electron
- Fix track screen appearing behind export confirm #1540
- Fix "hide all notifications" bug #1541
- fix timestamp issue and improve clicking variables
- Increase smart cut bitrate by 20% #126
- Clarify mov faststart #1654
- Output file template improvements
- Notify about enable full waveform #260
- Seg num padding fixes #1446
- Don't select segment when double clicking #1612
- Don't auto-close dialog on timer if there are warnings #1658
- Add context menu to input fields #1217
- Many small fixes