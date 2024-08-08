Software-update: OPNsense 24.7.1

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.7.1 released

This release includes a batch of dashboard changes due to the reliable feedback we have received from you all so far. There will be more dashboard changes in the future mostly relating to UX and sane default behaviour so just know we are aware. A few smaller regressions due to the Phalcon module replacement efforts have been fixed as well. IPv6 behaviour has been adjusted for SLAAC and the web GUI.

Last but not least we found and fixed a number of issues with FreeBSD 14.1 and are including its security advisories from yesterday while at it. MVC/API conversions are already being carried out in the development version and it seems that PPP-related connectivity will get a bigger makeover too. The roadmap for 25.1 will be discussed and likely published later this month.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: guard destroy on traffic widget
  • system: adjust address display in interfaces widget
  • system: fix display of multiple sources in thermal sensor widget
  • system: add load average back to system info widget
  • system: remove dots from traffic widget graphs
  • system: add publication date to announcement widget
  • system: fix monit widget status code handling
  • system: allow and persist vertical resize in widgets
  • system: improve formatting of byte values in widgets
  • system: update OpenVPN widget server status color
  • system: add aggregated traffic information about connected children in IPsec widget
  • system: remove animated transition from row hover for table widgets
  • system: improve the styling of the widget lock button
  • system: apply locked state to newly added widgets as well
  • system: account for removal of rows in non-rotated widget tables with top headers
  • system: use "importmap" to force cache safe imports of base classes for widgets
  • system: allow custom fonts in the widgets with gauges (contributed by Jaka Prasnika)
  • system: add monitor IP to gateway API result (contributed by Herman Bonnes)
  • system: better define "in use" flag and safety guards in certificates section
  • system: export p12 resulted in mangled binary blob in certificates section
  • system: when using debug kernels prevent them from triggering unrelated panics on assertions
  • system: switch Twitter to Reddit URL in message of the day
  • system: fix API exception on empty CA selection
  • system: skip tentative IPv6 addresses for binding in the web GUI (contributed by tionu)
  • interfaces: avoid deprecating SLAAC address for now
  • firewall: show inspect button on "xs" size screen
  • firewall: fix parsing port alias names in /etc/services
  • captive portal: fix client disconnect (contributed by Vivek Panchal)
  • firmware: revoke old fingerprints
  • ipsec: add aggregated traffic totals to phase 1 view
  • kea-dhcp: ignore invalid hostnames in static mappings to prevent DNS services crashes
  • openvpn: use new trust model to link users by common_name in exporter
  • openvpn: DCO mode only supports UDP on FreeBSD
  • openvpn: add "float" option to instances (contributed by Christian Kohlstedde)
  • backend: patch -6 address support into pluginctl
  • mvc: fix API endpoint sending data without giving the Response object the chance to flush its headers
  • plugins: os-acme-client 4.5
  • plugins: os-apcupsd 1.2
  • plugins: os-caddy 1.6.2
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.23
  • plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.9.1 fixes more compatibility issues with new dashboard (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • src: pf incorrectly matches different ICMPv6 states in the state table
  • src: ktrace(2) fails to detach when executing a setuid binary
  • src: NFS client accepts file names containing path separators
  • src: xen/netfront: Decouple XENNET tags from mbuf lifetimes
  • src: dummynet: fix fq_pie traffic stall
  • src: mcast: fix leaked igmp packets on multicast cleanup
  • src: wg: change dhost to something other than a broadcast address (contributed by Sunny Valley Networks)
  • ports: curl 8.9.1
  • ports: dhcrelay 0.6
  • ports: kea 2.6.1
  • ports: nss 3.102
  • ports: php 8.2.22
  • ports: rrdtool 1.9.0
  • ports: syslog-ng 4.8.0

Coder71 8 augustus 2024 21:32
Deze update loste hier het kpn probleem (stilstaand beeld na wisselen zender) op.
The Zep Man
@Coder719 augustus 2024 07:45
Deze update loste hier het kpn probleem (stilstaand beeld na wisselen zender) op.
Tip voor wie dit soort problemen in de toekomst wil vermijden:

Schakel voor live TV over van multicast naar unicast. Dit doe je door bijvoorbeeld de KPN applicatie te gebruiken op een Android/Apple TV-apparaat. Dan heb je geen exotische zaken zoals IGMP proxies nodig voor het ontvangen van een video stream.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 9 augustus 2024 08:04]

Rolfie @The Zep Man9 augustus 2024 11:06
Volgens mij heb je dan ook een aanzienlijke mindere kwaliteit van je stream.

Het kan een oplossing zijn, maar multicast geeft volgens mij beter beeld. Deze oplossing zou ik dus niet standaard adviseren voor iemand.
The Zep Man
@Rolfie9 augustus 2024 11:47
Volgens mij heb je dan ook een aanzienlijke mindere kwaliteit van je stream.
Het is TV. De kwaliteit daarvan is sowieso bagger.
s.vanrossem @Coder718 augustus 2024 22:09
Ik gok een crashende IGMP-proxy :Y) . Heb zelf een lelijk script eromheen gemaakt die de service start als deze crasht. Fijn als het blijkbaar weer is opgelost :P .

Wat nog niet is opgelost is de interface flapping op m'n APU4C4. De interfaces staan weer maximaal te klapperen :(. Zal m'n guide er even op aanpassen https://gitlab.com/-/snippets/2592568 ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door s.vanrossem op 9 augustus 2024 06:55]

NIK0 @s.vanrossem9 augustus 2024 20:00
Nice @s.vanrossem !!
Heb je dit issue ook al kenbaar gemaakt op het OpnSense forum..? Meestal zijn ze wel snel om dit soort dingen te fixen als ze het kunnen naspelen..
Heb zelf een apu 4b4 waar volgens mij dezelfde NIC in zit:
sysctl -a | grep -E 'dev.(igb|ix|em).*.%desc:'
dev.igb.3.%desc: Intel(R) I211 (Copper)
dev.igb.2.%desc: Intel(R) I211 (Copper)
dev.igb.1.%desc: Intel(R) I211 (Copper)
dev.igb.0.%desc: Intel(R) I211 (Copper)
sysctl -a | grep -E 'dev.(igb|ix|em).*.iflib.driver_version:'
dev.igb.3.iflib.driver_version: 2.5.19-fbsd
dev.igb.2.iflib.driver_version: 2.5.19-fbsd
dev.igb.1.iflib.driver_version: 2.5.19-fbsd
dev.igb.0.iflib.driver_version: 2.5.19-fbsd

maar dmesg zie ik niet geflood worden met die meldingen.. (Ik zit nog op versie 24.1.10_2-amd64 )

[Reactie gewijzigd door NIK0 op 9 augustus 2024 20:04]

KVan @Coder719 augustus 2024 08:39
Ik kan bevestigen dat ook hier dat vervelende vastlop6van het beeld voorbij is.
blackgoku @Coder719 augustus 2024 14:07
Toevallig een goede handleiding of setting hoe ik dit het beste kan instellen, heb het tot heden niet aan de praat gekregen.
Jack Flushell @Coder718 augustus 2024 21:58
"Het KPN probleem": goed dat je het er even tussen haakjes achter zet wat het probleem is, ook al is het kennelijk een algemeen bekend probleem?

Hoe dan ook: Het lijkt me sterk dat de update het probleem heeft opgelost. Veel waarschijnlijker is dat de reboot (want nieuwe main versie met bijbehorende kernel) het probleem heeft "verhoplen". Je had hetzelfde effect gezien als je de oude had gereboot waarschijnlijk. Of KPN moet specifiek gebruik maken van dingen die hier geupdate zijn, maar ja, dat weet ik niet, want ik weet niet wat jij bij KPN afneemt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 8 augustus 2024 21:58]

LMD @Jack Flushell8 augustus 2024 22:09
Er was een probleem in de kernel die met deze update verholpen is, enige manier om dit te verhelpen was op versie hiervoor zelf de update door te voeren via shell.

Dit was niet verholpen met een reboot, maar komt door de update van versie 24.7.

Zie ook dit draadje op forum van OPNsense:
https://forum.opnsense.or...41719.msg205921#msg205921
Jack Flushell @LMD15 augustus 2024 09:34
Aha! Interessant!
vangramsbergen 9 augustus 2024 09:49
Deze update zorgt er bij mij voor dat de Adguard Home plugin van Mimugmail niet meer werkt. Tijdelijke oplossing is dns rechtstreeks via Inbound te laten gaan.
Xanthine @vangramsbergen9 augustus 2024 10:44
Bij mij geen issue met os-adguardhome-maxit versie 1.12 van mimugmail.
vangramsbergen @Xanthine9 augustus 2024 11:13
Ik heb het opgelost door de plugin opnieuw te installeren. Herstarten van de service werkte niet.
meowmofo 8 augustus 2024 22:42
Ik heb een vaag probleem met deze release dat na een reboot de GUI niet werkt, en ik deze eerst moet restarten via /usr/local/etc/rc.restart_webgui , gebeurt bij elke reboot.
retep69 8 augustus 2024 22:45
Na de upgrade van 24.7 heb ik een issue met HAProxy:
real_server is DOWN, reason: Layer4 connection problem, info: "General socket error (Network is down)", check duration: 0ms. 0 active and 0 backup servers left. 0 sessions active, 0 requeued, 0 remaining in queue.
De health monitor, rules en conditions zijn gelijk gebleven en de real server is gewoon te pingen vanaf OPNSense.
Heeft iemand hetzelfde probleem?

