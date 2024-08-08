Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This release includes a batch of dashboard changes due to the reliable feedback we have received from you all so far. There will be more dashboard changes in the future mostly relating to UX and sane default behaviour so just know we are aware. A few smaller regressions due to the Phalcon module replacement efforts have been fixed as well. IPv6 behaviour has been adjusted for SLAAC and the web GUI.

Last but not least we found and fixed a number of issues with FreeBSD 14.1 and are including its security advisories from yesterday while at it. MVC/API conversions are already being carried out in the development version and it seems that PPP-related connectivity will get a bigger makeover too. The roadmap for 25.1 will be discussed and likely published later this month.