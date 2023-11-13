Versie 23.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 23.08.3 continues the stabilization effort of this release cycle in preparation for the Qt6 upgrade. Some highlights of this release include: Importing clips is now faster (as part of the performance improvements task); added a new PNG with alpha render profile and fixes the video with alpha render profiles; time remapping can now be applied to sequences and Whisper now works on all systems.