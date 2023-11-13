Versie 23.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 23.08.3 released
Kdenlive 23.08.3 continues the stabilization effort of this release cycle in preparation for the Qt6 upgrade. Some highlights of this release include: Importing clips is now faster (as part of the performance improvements task); added a new PNG with alpha render profile and fixes the video with alpha render profiles; time remapping can now be applied to sequences and Whisper now works on all systems.Full log
- Fix timeremap. Commit.
- Fix replace clip keeping audio index from previous clip, sometimes breaking audio. Commit. See bug #476612.
- Create sequence from selection: ensure we have enough audio tracks for AV groups. Commit.
- Fix timeline duration incorrect after create sequence from timeline selection. Commit.
- Fix project duration not updating when moving the last clip of a track to another non last position. Commit. See bug #476493.
- Don’t lose subtitle styling when switching to another sequence. Commit. Fixes bug #476544.
- Fix crash dropping url to Library. Commit.
- When dropping multiple files in project bin, improve import speed by not checking if every file is on a remote drive. Commit.
- Fix titler shadow incorrectly pasted on selection. Commit. Fixes bug #476393.
- Fix pasted effects not adjusted to track length. Commit.
- Fix timeline preview ignored in temporary data dialog. Commit. Fixes bug #475980.
- Speech to text: fix whisper install aborting after 30secs. Commit.
- Don’t try to generate proxy clips for audio with clipart. Commit.
- Clip loading: switch to Mlt::Producer probe() instead of fetching frame. Commit.
- Multiple fixes for time remap losing keyframes. Commit.
- Add png with alpha render profile. Commit.
- Fix Mix not correctly deleted on group track move. Commit.
- Fix rendering with alpha. Commit.
- Rotoscoping: don’t auto add a second kfr at cursor pos when creating the initial shape, don’t auto add keyframes until there are 2 keyframes created. Commit.
- Fix keyframe param not correctly enabled when selecting a clip. Commit.
- Fix smooth keyframe path sometimes incorrectly drawn on monitor. Commit.
- Properly adjust timeline clips on sequence resize. Commit.
- Remove unused debug stuff. Commit.
- Fix project duration not correctly updated on hide / show track. Commit.
- Fix resize clip with mix test. Commit.
- Fix resize clip start to frame 0 of timeline not correctly working in some zoom levels,. Commit.