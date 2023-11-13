Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.41

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.41 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Added
  • Ability to specify subnet lengths for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, used for rate limiting requests, in the configuration file (#6368).
  • Ability to specify multiple domain specific upstreams per line, e.g. [/domain1/../domain2/]upstream1 upstream2 .. upstreamN (#4977).
Changed
  • Increased the height of the ready-to-use filter lists dialog (#6358).
  • Improved logging of authentication failures (#6357).

Configuration changes

  • New properties dns.ratelimit_subnet_len_ipv4 and dns.ratelimit_subnet_len_ipv6 have been added to the configuration file (#6368).
Fixed
  • Schedule timezone not being sent (#6401).
  • Average request processing time calculation (#6220).
  • Redundant truncation of long client names in the Top Clients table (#6338).
  • Scrolling column headers in the tables (#6337).
  • $important,dnsrewrite rules not overriding allowlist rules (#6204).
  • Dark mode DNS rewrite background (#6329).
  • Issues with QUIC and HTTP/3 upstreams on Linux (#6335).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.41
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-11-2023 17:13 25

13-11-2023 • 17:13

25

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
07-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.52 47
Meer historie

Lees meer

AdGuard Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
25
9
0
0
16
Wijzig sortering
roawser 13 november 2023 17:19
AdGuard werkt bij mij al 2 jaar goed op een simpele Raspberry. Het heeft een heldere gebruiksinterface. Destijds de reden om over te stappen vanaf pihole is dat Adguard een auto-update functie heeft, achter een simpele knop in de webinterface. Ik schat dat er zo ongeveer ruim 10 updates zijn geweest sinds die tijd. In twee gevallen werkte de update-functie niet en moest ik alsnog zelf met binaries aan de slag op de raspberry.
bonyuri @roawser13 november 2023 17:27
Ik ben overgestapt van PiHole naar Adguard, vooral vanwege de native integratie met DoH/DoT. Je kunt dat wel doen in PiHole, maar ik vond het maar onhandig en met Adguard is dat allemaal native geregeld.
Ook de reporting in de WebUI van Adguard vind ik persoonlijk beter.
KeizerH @bonyuri13 november 2023 18:02
Mee eens, zeer prettig voor newbs zoals ik die willen starten met een Raspberry Pi:)!

Vpn wiregaurd erbij en werkt echt goed voor al mijn apparaten :)!
xirixiz @KeizerH14 november 2023 10:54
En wat ook nog een bonus is, is dat upstream servers en andere beperkingen per subnet gebdefinieerd kunnen worden. Ideaal om een verschil aan te brengen tussen bijvoorbeeld verschillende vlans (kids, guests, etc).

Ik heb het op mijn router draaien in OpenWRT. Werkt super.
Eerst in Docker op mijn NAS, maar dat had toch een aantal nadelen tov op de router.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xirixiz op 23 juli 2024 14:52]

BenJG 13 november 2023 19:48
Dit kun je dus ook installeren op Merlin Asus router software. Dan zit het 'gewoon' op je router. Heerly de peerly. Met vriendelijke groet.
Nark0tiX @BenJG13 november 2023 23:58
Klopt maar vreet wel ram als je aardig wat blocklists hebt.
LooneyTunes 14 november 2023 01:06
Er is altijd baas boven baas. ;)

Hier draaien zowel Pi-Hole als AdGuard (ieder op een eigen Raspberry 2B) na elkaar.
Het verkeer gaat éérst door de Pi-Hole en dan door Adguard.

En ondanks dat ze beiden dezelfde blocklists hebben zie je op beide apparaten de blocked-percentages zo rond de 2 a 3 % hangen. (De Pi-hole is grofweg 1% hoger dan Adguard)
KiberHD @LooneyTunes14 november 2023 07:17
Ik zit hier tegen de 14% aan en dan zijn de telefoon en tablet van mijn vriendin excluded want die kijkt wel graag reclame 😵‍💫
lenwar
@LooneyTunes14 november 2023 12:46
Dus eerst door pi-hole en dan door AGH?

Dus even voor mijn beleving bijvoorbeeld:
Telefoon --> pi-hole --> AGH --> <dns-server>

Dus pi-hole mist zo veel, dat AGH nog steeds 2% van alle verzoeken afvangt?
Dan is er wel wat vreemds aan de hand op je pi-hole installatie, want ze zouden in grote lijnen toch echt hetzelfde moeten doen. (AGH is wat flexibeler met wildcards dan pi-hole, door beperkingen in de engine van dnsmasq, maar dat zou niet zo'n groot verschil moeten maken)


Als je het al op die manier wil chainen, zou ik het als ik jou was dan omdraaien. Kijken wat dan de verschillen zijn?
LooneyTunes @lenwar14 november 2023 15:23
De situatie zoals die hier draait: (uiteraard veel te beknopt)

Internet komt binnen via Ziggo (192.168.1.1).
Met aan de LAN zijde een router (172.16.1.200) die wifi regelt met de Pihole op 192.168.1.100 als DNS.
Daarna een 2e router (10.0.0.200) voor alle intern bekabelde ellende, met 172.16.1.100 als DNS.
Wifi wordt hier niet of nauwelijks gebruikt, dus die data kan je negeren.

Ziggo ---> router1 ---> router2 ---> intern lan

Maar ik zal ze eens omdraaien, kijken wat effect is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LooneyTunes op 23 juli 2024 14:52]

lenwar
@LooneyTunes15 november 2023 11:01
offtopic:
Dat klinkt zo op het eerste oog niet als de meest efficiënte opzet voor een netwerk, maar je zal er vast een reden voor hebben :)
Ik zou persoonlijk router 1 gewoon als access point gebruiken, en eventueel, als je apparatuur er mee overweg kan, je wifi-clients in een apart vlan zetten als dat je doel was. Dat scheelt een hop in je verkeer naar buiten.
Maar wat ik al schreef. Je zal er een reden voor hebben :) dus zie het niet als ‘aanval’ of zo.


Zie je met jouw opzet nog wel waar de DNS-verzoeken vandaan komen op beide DNS-servers?
LooneyTunes @lenwar15 november 2023 20:42
Zie je met jouw opzet nog wel waar de DNS-verzoeken vandaan komen op beide DNS-servers?
De raspberries zien beiden alleen maar de bijbehorende router als DNS client.

Dit is zo'n beetje organisch gegroeid toen er nog wel (veel) WiFi verkeer was. (gescheiden netwerken, met 0 kans dat je via de WiFi het 'echte' netwerk op kan)
Binnenkort (volgend jaar) maar eens kijken of het allemaal anders kan/moet.
De gehele verbinding gaat toch op de schop binnenkort (overstap naar glas) en dan moeten de router(s?) toch vervangen worden door spul wat wel gigabit aankan (om te routeren) (er draaien nu 2 Netgear R6220's die het net aankunnen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door LooneyTunes op 23 juli 2024 14:52]

lenwar
@LooneyTunes16 november 2023 11:38
De raspberries zien beiden alleen maar de bijbehorende router als DNS client.
Dat is dan wel zonde. Het is op zich wel fijn als je een beetje inzicht kan krijgen, wie wat doet.

Als je mettertijd naar wat anders zoekt, zou ik, als ik jou was kijken naar een router/setup waarin je VLANs kan definieren. Zo kan je (bijvoorbeeld) makkelijk je Wifi-netwerk van je bekabelde netwerk scheiden, of bijvoorbeeld 'gasten' of wat IoT-apparaten alleen internettoegang geven, zonder dat ze de rest van je netwerk zien.

Ik ben persoonlijk een groot fan van de line-up van Ubiquity / Unifi. Het heeft een beetje een leercurve, maar het is erg flexibel.
Freekers @LooneyTunes14 november 2023 16:04
Hoeveel latency voegt deze setup toe t.o.v. een normaal (unfiltered) DNS request richting de upstream resolver?
LooneyTunes @Freekers14 november 2023 20:58
Ik denk dat het zo rond de 80+ ms zit.
Adguard heeft het over 'Average processing time: 40 ms' en wat de Pi-Hole er aan toevoegt kan ik zo 123 niet zien.
Maar de rest van het netwerkverkeer heeft er geen last van.
hottestbrain 13 november 2023 18:45
Tevens leuk om te weten is dat het native beschikbaar is als addon voor home assistant.
xirixiz @hottestbrain14 november 2023 10:58
Maar dat is niet de AdGuard instance zelf. Je kan AdGuard vanuit HASS bedienen en je stats monitoren.

"The AdGuard integration allows you to control and monitor your AdGuard Home instance in Home Assistant"
lenwar
@xirixiz14 november 2023 12:40
Je kunt ook AdGuard Home als add-on installeren.
https://github.com/hassio-addons/addon-adguard-home

Dan draait hij technisch gezien als container naast Home Assistant Core. (zoals alle andere add-ons ook doen.) Je kunt met behulp van de 'Integration' voor AdGuard Home, zowel de add-on als een installatie op een ander platform uitlezen/bedienen.
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/adguard/

Dat zijn dus twee verschillende dingen.
Inegrations zitten in 'Home Assistant Core'. Dat zijn dus functies voor binnen HA Core, en add-ons zijn extra applicaties die je veelal gebruikt samen met Home Assistant, maar niet altijd. (zo heeft AGH als zodanig weinig met Home Assistant te maken). Als je dus een Add-on ergens voor gebruikt, heb je meestal ook nog iets van een integration nodig om het te kunnen gebruiken binnen HA.


Edit: Typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 23 juli 2024 14:52]

xirixiz @lenwar15 november 2023 17:58
Ja op die manier wel inderdaad. Ik draai HASS op mijn NAS in Docker en dan is dat niet mogelijk, dat zou ook vreemd zijn. Wel kan ik inderdaad (als ik dat zou willen), AdGuard kunnen "managen" via HASS via de intergratie.

Maar goed, ik denk dat het wel duidelijker is voor iedereen met deze toelichting :*) .
lenwar
@xirixiz16 november 2023 11:48
Hij had het ook nadrukkelijk over de add-on natuurlijk. Niet de integration ;). Maar ik geef toe. In spraaktaal kan het wel eens verwarrend zijn. Home Assistant als 'installeerbaar product' bestaat eigenlijk ook niet.

- Home Assistant Core (dit is wat men 'Home Assistant' noemt, en de werkelijke applicatie is. Die doet effectief alles.)
- Home Assistant Container. Een Home Assistant Core-installatie in een container. (Wat je dus bijvoorbeeld op een Docker-installatie kan zetten)
- Assistant Supervised. Een soort docker-installatie, waar je Home Assistant Core in een docker-container draait en ook add-ons kan beheren (wat dus technisch gezien andere docker containers zijn). Docker wordt daan door 'Home-assisant' beheerd.
- Home Assistant OS. Een image dat je plat op een stuk hardware zet. Dit is een beheerd OS met Home Assistant Supervised er op. Hiermee creëer je dus eigenlijk een soort applicance.


Ik heb persoonlijk Home Assistant OS op een stuk hardware draaien.
EverLast2002 14 november 2023 08:49
Dan vermeld ik bij deze ook dat ie als plug-in beschikbaar is voor OPNsense 😊
UTMachine @EverLast200214 november 2023 10:34
Als 3rd party, dat maakt het minder makkelijk/leuk.
lenwar
@EverLast200214 november 2023 13:03
Onder aan de streep is AGH één losse binary met één configuratiebestand.
Je kunt het op alles draaien wat enigsins op Linux of (free/open)BSD lijkt en een geschikte CPU-architectuur heeft.

Op het moment van schrijven voor de Linux-achtigen:
AMD64, x386, ARMv5, ARMv6, ARMv7, ARM64, MIPS, MIPSLE, MIPS64, MIPS64LE, PPC64LE.

Je hebt geen extra libraries/software nodig.
Dit is eigenlijk ook het grootste verschil met pi-hole. Dat is een gepatchte dnsmasq, met een webserver ervoor (lighttpd uit m'n hoofd) en een PHP-installatie met alle libraries/packages onderdelen nodig hebben. (het meeste zal al in een standaard OS-installatie staan).
Freekers 14 november 2023 16:05
Fixed:
Issues with QUIC and HTTP/3 upstreams on Linux (#6335).

Deze versie introduceert juist issues met QUIC upstreams on Linux voor mij. Ik heb er een issue voor geopend... https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/issues/6422
Mrgrind 15 november 2023 20:19
blockt deze app ook youtube adds ??

ik heb heb op me nas geinstalleerd maar heb nog steeds last van youtube adds.. is er 1 manier dat ie die wel blockt wil graag hem via de tv verbinden

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq