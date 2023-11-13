AdGuard Home versie 0.107.41 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-45283 and CVE-2023-45284. Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.20.11. Added Ability to specify subnet lengths for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, used for rate limiting requests, in the configuration file (#6368).

Ability to specify multiple domain specific upstreams per line, e.g. [/domain1/../domain2/]upstream1 upstream2 .. upstreamN (#4977). Changed Increased the height of the ready-to-use filter lists dialog (#6358).

Improved logging of authentication failures (#6357). Configuration changes New properties dns.ratelimit_subnet_len_ipv4 and dns.ratelimit_subnet_len_ipv6 have been added to the configuration file (#6368). Fixed Schedule timezone not being sent (#6401).

Average request processing time calculation (#6220).

Redundant truncation of long client names in the Top Clients table (#6338).

Scrolling column headers in the tables (#6337).

$important,dnsrewrite rules not overriding allowlist rules (#6204).

rules not overriding allowlist rules (#6204). Dark mode DNS rewrite background (#6329).

Issues with QUIC and HTTP/3 upstreams on Linux (#6335).