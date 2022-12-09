Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 527.37 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Portal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt en Jurassic World Evolution 2. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games featuring NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Portal with RTX and updates for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Jurassic World Evolution 2.

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Games utilizing DLSS 3 may crash when ending a recording using Shadowplay or OBS with NVENC [3817185]

Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]

[Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060 [3876764]

[RTX 4090] No display when hot plugging back and forth between DisplayPort and HDMI [3672801]

Errors in Adobe Premiere and After Effects with H.264 and HEVC content [3881781]