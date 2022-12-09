Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 527.56 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 527.37 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Portal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt en Jurassic World Evolution 2. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games featuring NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Portal with RTX and updates for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Fixed Issues
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • Games utilizing DLSS 3 may crash when ending a recording using Shadowplay or OBS with NVENC [3817185]
  • Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]
  • [Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060 [3876764]
  • [RTX 4090] No display when hot plugging back and forth between DisplayPort and HDMI [3672801]
  • Errors in Adobe Premiere and After Effects with H.264 and HEVC content [3881781]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 4090

Versienummer 527.56 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-12-2022 07:20
2 • submitter: zikje

09-12-2022 • 07:20

2

Submitter: zikje

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

29-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.88 WHQL 7
09-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74 WHQL 23
17-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.62 WHQL 34
27-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.47 WHQL 37
14-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.49 WHQL 9
28-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.36 WHQL 14
17-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.21 WHQL 9
24-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 WHQL 27
10-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL 13
05-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.76 hotfix 11
Meer historie

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Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

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SageCloud 9 december 2022 09:48
Het versienummer in de titel correspondeert niet met het versienummer in de begeleidende tekst.
Xfade 9 december 2022 16:43
Deze moest geïnstalleerd worden als je Portal RTX wil spelen.

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