Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 527.37 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Portal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt en Jurassic World Evolution 2. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games featuring NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Portal with RTX and updates for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Jurassic World Evolution 2.Fixed Issues
Open Issues
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
- Games utilizing DLSS 3 may crash when ending a recording using Shadowplay or OBS with NVENC [3817185]
- Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]
- [Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060 [3876764]
- [RTX 4090] No display when hot plugging back and forth between DisplayPort and HDMI [3672801]
- Errors in Adobe Premiere and After Effects with H.264 and HEVC content [3881781]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]