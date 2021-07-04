Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Firebird 4.0

Firebird logo (75 pix)Bekende databases om grote hoeveelheden gegevens in op te slaan zijn natuurlijk de database van Oracle, de DB2-database van IBM en SQL Server van Microsoft. Een ander database management system is Firebird, dat de Interbase-database van Inprise als oorsprong heeft. Inprise werd later bekend als Borland Software en heet tegenwoordig Micro Focus. De voor Firebird relevante geschiedenis is op deze pagina te lezen. Deze relationele database kan worden geïnstalleerd op verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder het Linux- en het Windows-platform, waardoor het breed kan worden ingezet. De eerste alfaversie van Firebird 4.0 zag het licht in 2017. Na heel veel ontwikkelingen is dan eindelijk versie 4.0 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

Firebird 4.0 is released

Firebird Project is happy to announce general availability of Firebird 4.0 — the latest major release of the Firebird relational database.

Firebird 4.0 introduces new data types and many improvements without radical changes in architecture or operation, the most important are:
  • Built-in logical replication;
  • Extended length of metadata identifiers (up to 63 characters);
  • New INT128 and DECFLOAT data types, longer precision for NUMERIC/DECIMAL data types;
  • Support for international time zones;
  • Configurable time-outs for connections and statements;
  • Pooling of external connections;
  • Batch operations in the API;
  • Built-in cryptographic functions;
  • New ODS (version 13) with new system and monitoring tables;
  • Maximum page size increased to 32KB.
Please refer to the Release Notes for the full list of changes. The complete Language Reference is also available.

Binary kits for Windows, Linux and Android platforms (both 32-bit and 64-bit) are immediately available for download.
Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Firebird
Download http://firebirdsql.org/en/firebird-4-0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

04-07-2021 23:19

04-07-2021 • 23:19

17 Linkedin

Bron: Firebird

Update-historie

07-'21 Firebird 4.0 17
01-'18 Firebird 2.5.8 0
09-'17 Firebird 4.0 alpha 1 0
07-'16 Firebird 2.5.6 0
04-'16 Firebird 3.0.0 8
07-'14 Firebird 2.5.3 6
11-'12 Firebird 2.5.2 6
10-'11 Firebird 2.5.1 8
02-'10 Firebird 2.5.0 rc2 4
12-'09 Firebird 2.5.0 rc1 7
Meer historie

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+112+22+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+2wiert.tweakers
5 juli 2021 10:11
Lang verhaal kort:

Jim Starkey is de oorspronkelijke auteur van InterBase wat met versie 6 rond de dot-com bubble open source werd, geforkt als Firebird en na versie 6 weer closed source.

Tot en met InterBase 6 was de bedrijfshistorie als volgt: Groton Database Systems (vandaar de bestandsextensie .gdb) werd overgenomen door Ashton-Tate (in de dBase tijd), Ashton-Tate door Borland (in de Turbo Pascal, Turbo C++, Paradox en Quattro-Pro tijd), Borland kreeg een paar jaar na het uitkomen van Delphi (populair buiten de USA), C++ Builder (populair in de USA) en JBuilder een rename naar Inprise vlak nadat ze Visigenic hadden overgenomen en ze heftig de enterprise markt in wilden en de investeringen daarvoor gebruikten door de inkomsten van de software en database tools (inclusief InterBase) en daar de investeringen en marketing grotendeels weg te halen.

De rename mislukte, en rond het open source maken van InterBase werd de rename teruggedraaid: Inprise werd weer Borland. Inmiddels waren ze zoveel geld kwijt dat ze de software en database tools afsplitsten in CodeGear, en met veel moeite (want nakrtaandeel was ingezakt) verkochten aan Embarcadero Technologies.

Het restant Borland modderde door, kreeg de focus op application life-cycle management (onder andere CaliberRM, Caliber DefineIT, StarTeam) en werd overgenomen door Micro Focus.

Embarcadero Technologies werd gekocht door Idera Software, een soort Computer Associates, en langzaam uitgemolken. Nieuwe versies van de software zijn nog steeds fijn om te gebruiken mits je de .0 versies overslaat en voor wijzigen in bestaande zaken wacht tot het eerste service pack en voor nieuwe zaken tot het eerste service pack van de volgende versie. Het is een trend die je helaas breder ziet: kwaliteit is vaak ondergeschikt aan snelheid.

Embarcadero Technologies werkt onder de eigen naam en brengt nog steeds InterBase, Delphi en C++ Builder uit. JBuilder heeft het tegen Eclipse afgelegd.

Dit is op hoofdlijnen de geschiedenis van Borland rond de periode dat InterBase de basis van Firebird werd. Daarom ontbreken er vele details wat verder van die periode. De details van InterBase en Firebird zelf staan in de link van het artikel heel goed uitgelegd.
+1u34186
4 juli 2021 23:39
Ik kom deze database eigenlijk nooit in het wild tegen... Iemand hem wel eens in productie gezien?

Ik ken Firebird vooral vanwege de naamwisseling van Firefox toen Firefox Firebird heette.
+2Z-Dragon
@u341865 juli 2021 09:08
Ik ontwikkel mee aan desktopsoftware die het gebruikt. Ideaal omdat het simpel is van opzet (database een enkel bestand) en vrijwel geen onderhoud vraagt. Qua functionaliteit een mooie balans tussen SQLite en PostgreSQL. Laatstgenoemde is geweldig voor veeleisend gebruik op servers, maar ik moet er niet aan denken het uit te rollen naar honderden half brakke systemen zonder echte beheerder. Vrij uniek is dat je zowel met apart proces als zonder (embedded) kunt werken.
+1oef!
@u341865 juli 2021 00:18
Begin 2000 heb ik db migraties naar Firebird gedaan. Daarna heb ik het nooit meer in het wild gezien.
+1elinsen
@oef!5 juli 2021 15:27
In de huisartsenpraktijk gebruiken we MicroHIS als huisartsinformatie-systeem.
Die is een jaar of twee/drie geleden ook overgestapt op Firebird.
+1cricque
@u341865 juli 2021 00:02
Ja zelfs voor een paar projecten gebruikt. Zeker in combinatie met Delphi was het zeker een hit, ex collega had ook firebird db draaien voor kritische energie doeleinden. Gemakkelijk in gebruik, zeer snel een aanrader
+1Maurits van Baerle
@u341865 juli 2021 07:32
Firebird is langzamerhand de ingebouwde database in LibreOffice aan het worden omdat hun oude db engine Java vereiste.
+1bjwild
@u341865 juli 2021 08:17
Syntess ERP systeem gebruikt dat nog als database hier.
0dycell
@bjwild5 juli 2021 10:40
Bij die applicatie kwam ik het ook tegen. Iedere update van de applicatie moet de gehele database gebackupped en restored worden anders wordt de software traag (volgens de leverancier zelf, proces zit in de updater ingebouwd). Nu kan het zijn dat de database niet geschikt is voor de software of dat de software gewoon brak is, maar echt veel vertrouwen geeft het niet...
0wiert.tweakers
@dycell5 juli 2021 14:07
Dat zou eigenlijk niet hoeven voor slechts een Syntess versie update, maar voor een Firebird versie update is het wel handig om te doen zodat je een backup hebt die een restore overleeft (iets wat bij het MKB vaak beperkt is tot de eerste stap) en een on-disk-structure upgrade kunt doen.

Ik ben benieuwd of ODS 13 die van InterBase niet in de weg zit: https://ib-aid.com/en/art...k-structure-ods-versions/
0dycell
@wiert.tweakers5 juli 2021 15:10
maar voor een Firebird versie update is het wel handig om te doen zodat je een backup hebt die een restore overleeft
Dat snap ik en daarom vind ik het ook een positief punt. Maar gezien ze met voortdurende builds werken wordt dit dus iedere (kleine) update uitgevoerd. Volgens mij geeft het pakket ook na een maand een melding dat je weer moet 'optimaliseren'. Wat dus weer een backup/restore betekent.

Het geeft mij geen fijn gevoel...
0wiert.tweakers
@dycell13 juli 2021 13:33
Ik denk dat ze dit inderdaad beter "backup en restore" kunnen noemen en uitleggen dat er daarna een goed geteste backup beschikbaar is.
+1Htbaa
@u341865 juli 2021 08:51
Als ik me niet vergis gebruikt AccountView van Visma Firebird.
+1jimshatt
4 juli 2021 23:41
Ik weet dat Firebird al heel lang bestaat, ik hoorde er voor het eerst van toen Mozilla wat nu Firefox heet van naam veranderde van Phoenix naar Firebird en dus later naar Firefox. Maar in al mijn jaren als developer ben ik nog nooit iemand tegen gekomen die dit gebruikt.

Misschien komt het doordat ze een eigen licentie hanteren, of twee zelfs, en mij is niet duidelijk of de gebruiker daarin de keuze heeft zoals bij andere multi-license projecten, of een andere constructie. Ze claimen dus wel Open Source te zijn, maar daarvoor moet je dus de licentie in duiken om het echt te weten. Het zit wel in Debian dus het zal wel goed zijn. Ik snap niet waarom ze niet gewoon een algemeen bekende licentie nemen.

Wellicht heeft het zijn eigen niche.
+1nielsnl68
@jimshatt5 juli 2021 00:32
In het verleden toen ik nog in delphi software ontwikkelde heb ik veel met Interbase en later Firebird gewerkt. Ik gebruikte het voor al mijn programma's omdat het simple in gebruik was. bv doordat het een bestand heeft waar alle tabellen zijn opgeslagen, een beetje zoals sqlite maar veel uitgebreider.

Ik heb heb nog even gebruikt voor web sites maar dat werkte minder goed,
+1Janbraam
5 juli 2021 00:20
Inprise werd later bekend als Borland Software en heet tegenwoordig Micro Focus
. Volgens https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micro_Focus was Borland overgenomen door Micro Focus, dat heeft niets te maken met een naamswijziging... Ok, Wikipedia kan het natuurlijk ook bij het kromme begin hebben... }:O
0wiert.tweakers
@Janbraam5 juli 2021 14:12
Het is wat handiger om bij https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CodeGear te beginnen en dan na lezen de link naar Borland te nemen en van daaruit de diverse afslagen (Idera, Micro Focus, etc) te nemen. Er is nogal veel gebeurd; zie ook wat ik als hoofdredactie schreef op wiert.tweakers in 'downloads: Firebird 4.0'

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

