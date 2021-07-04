Bekende databases om grote hoeveelheden gegevens in op te slaan zijn natuurlijk de database van Oracle, de DB2-database van IBM en SQL Server van Microsoft. Een ander database management system is Firebird, dat de Interbase-database van Inprise als oorsprong heeft. Inprise werd later bekend als Borland Software en heet tegenwoordig Micro Focus. De voor Firebird relevante geschiedenis is op deze pagina te lezen. Deze relationele database kan worden geïnstalleerd op verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder het Linux- en het Windows-platform, waardoor het breed kan worden ingezet. De eerste alfaversie van Firebird 4.0 zag het licht in 2017. Na heel veel ontwikkelingen is dan eindelijk versie 4.0 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

Firebird 4.0 is released



Firebird Project is happy to announce general availability of Firebird 4.0 — the latest major release of the Firebird relational database.



Firebird 4.0 introduces new data types and many improvements without radical changes in architecture or operation, the most important are: Built-in logical replication;

Extended length of metadata identifiers (up to 63 characters);

New INT128 and DECFLOAT data types, longer precision for NUMERIC/DECIMAL data types;

Support for international time zones;

Configurable time-outs for connections and statements;

Pooling of external connections;

Batch operations in the API;

Built-in cryptographic functions;

New ODS (version 13) with new system and monitoring tables;

Maximum page size increased to 32KB. Please refer to the Release Notes for the full list of changes. The complete Language Reference is also available.



Binary kits for Windows, Linux and Android platforms (both 32-bit and 64-bit) are immediately available for download.