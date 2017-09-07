Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Firebird 4.0 alpha 1

bron: Firebird

Firebird logo (75 pix)Bekende databases om grote hoeveelheden gegevens in op te slaan zijn natuurlijk de database van Oracle, de DB2-database van IBM en SQL Server van Microsoft. Een ander database management system is Firebird, dat de Interbase-database van Inprise als oorsprong heeft. Inprise werd later bekend als Borland Software en heet tegenwoordig Micro Focus, de geschiedenis relevant tot Firebird is op deze pagina is na te lezen. Deze relationele database kan worden geïnstalleerd op verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder het Linux- en het Windows-platform, waardoor het breed kan worden ingezet. De eerste alphaversie van Firebird 4.0 is uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

Firebird 4.0 Alpha 1 release is available for testing

Firebird Project announces the first Alpha release of Firebird 4.0, the next major version of the Firebird relational database, which is now available for testing.

This Alpha release arrives with an early preview of the features and improvements currently under development by the Firebird development team, as well as with countless bugfixes. Our users are appreciated giving it a try and providing feedback to the development mailing list. Apparent bugs can be reported directly to the bugtracker.

Alpha releases are not encouraged for production usage or any other goals that require a stable system. They are, however, recommended for those users who want to help in identifying issues and bottlenecks thus allowing to progress faster through the Beta/RC stages towards the final release.

Please read the Release Notes carefully before installing and testing this Alpha release.
Versienummer 4.0 alpha 1
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Firebird
Download http://www.firebirdsql.org/en/firebird-4-0-0-alpha1/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

