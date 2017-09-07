Netgear heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn Nighthawk S8000 gaming & streaming switch uitgebracht. Deze switch, ook wel als GS808E aangeduid, heeft acht gigabitethernetpoorten en ondersteunt het bundelen van tot wel vier poorten onder de naam link aggregation. Dit wordt onder andere ondersteund door Netgears lijn van nas-producten zoals de ReadyNAS. Ook het design is apart te noemen voor een netwerkswitch en deze is dan ook bedoeld om in het zicht neer te zetten. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 1.0.2.3 en de lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

GS808E Firmware Version 1.0.2.3



New Features and Enhancements: Added an “EDIT” button on QoS setting page to help simplify the configuration.

Added DHCP refresh function to the bottom reset button: Press and hold the reset button for 5 seconds to enable and refresh DHCP IP address. Press and hold the reset button for 10 seconds to change the settings back to factory default values.

Added port priority configurable field to port status submenu.

Changed QoS priority levels from 3 to 4 and changed the default priority to high. Bug Fixes: Can’t discover device through UPnP when system name is configured with special character

Changed UPnP device icon for S8000 to show up as a switch in Windows network infrastructure list.

Instead of staying expanded, menu collapses after applying the new setting.