WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 7.01 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugs fixed:
  • updating an encrypted file in a solid RAR archive produced a corrupt archive if updated file was the first in archive, no password was specified when starting updating and file name encryption in the updated archive wasn't enabled;
  • WinRAR 7.00 crashed after switching to "Flat folders view" mode from archive subfolder;
  • switch -ep4 duplicated the specified path instead of excluding it when extracting;
  • if archive created by Unix RAR version contained symlinks with path separator characters in target paths, these characters could be broken when modifying such archive with Windows RAR;
  • invalid file name was displayed in file rename and file execute WinRAR error messages;
  • SFX "Shortcut" command failed to recognize empty parameters defined like "Shortcut=D,"",folder", while correctly recognizing such parameters without quote marks like "Shortcut=D,,folder";
  • volume reconstruction didn't work in WinRAR.exe if "rc" command was specified with .rev file, such as "WinRAR rc arc.part1.rev". Unlike RAR, WinRAR required to use only .rar file name here.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)

Prince 25 april 2024 12:17
Ik gebruik WinRAR al een hele poos niet meer (ik neem gewoon 7z), dus ik ben ook niet mee met de laatste ontwikkelingen e.d., maar ik vind die eerste bugfix toch een vrij grove
updating an encrypted file in a solid RAR archive produced a corrupt archive if updated file was the first in archive, no password was specified when starting updating and file name encryption in the updated archive wasn't enabled;
Dit zorgt voor potentieel gegevensverlies en laat encrypted files nu net toch de ietswat belangrijkere data zijn....
Dit zou voor een product zoals WinRAR toch al lang in de testing hadden moeten zitten en ik ben het volledig eens dat dit een beta is, maar dergelijke fout had alpha nooit mogen verlaten naar mijn mening...
Dit laat toch zien dat de testing niet zo uitputtend mogelijk gedaan is; en bij WinRAR is het zo eenvoudig als een batch file schrijven en alle stappen laten doorlopen die je kan bedenken.
Ablaze @Prince25 april 2024 12:51
Ik durf te wedden dat de meeste users hier nog nooit een solid archive hebben gemaakt, laat staan het allereerste bestand in een versleuteld solid archive hebben geprobeerd te updaten zonder het wachtwoord op te geven. Dit is niet echt een grove fout.
Prince @Ablaze25 april 2024 13:59
En wat als je een grote export hebt en hiervan dagelijks een backup maakt?
Standaard zet je steeds solid aan bij backups, want dat geeft betere compressie indien je meerdere bestanden hebt en heeft geen nadelig effect indien 1 bestand.
Hier maak je dus 1 gecomprimeerde file van 1 groot bestand. En nu doe je op dat ene bestand een update... zonder dat je het weet heb je een corrupte backup.
Cergorach @Prince25 april 2024 14:12
Als je dagelijks een backup maakt, dan gebruik je daarvoor backup software en NIET WinRAR.

En het is geen backup, als je de backup niet controleert en dus de bug ontdekt... ;)
twiFight @Prince25 april 2024 14:25
Hier maak je dus 1 gecomprimeerde file van 1 groot bestand. En nu doe je op dat ene bestand een update... zonder dat je het weet heb je een corrupte backup.
Nee hoor, dat gaat helemaal prima, zonder problemen.
Je bent nog twee factoren verwijderd van wanneer het fout gaat. Wat dus aangeeft hoe niche de use case is. Maar blijf gerust hameren hoor. Vooral 7zip gebruiken dan. Daar hebben we meerdere opties voor.
DrPoncho @Prince25 april 2024 12:37
Wat een flauwekul. Kijk hoe specifiek de case is; jij gaat voor al die opties cases schrijven? En gaat er nooit een over het hoofd zien? En dit is exact waar betas voor zijn, hoezo mag dit de alpha niet verlaten? Als je betas gebruikt op kritieke data ben je zelf niet zo handig bezig.

En als laatste; elk complex stuk software komt uiteindelijk kritieke bugs tegen, ook 7z. Denken dat je alles kunt voorkomen is een illusie.
Prince @DrPoncho25 april 2024 13:55
De firma WinRAR heeft 1 product: WinRAR.
Hun hoofd industrie sectoren zijn naar hun eigen zeggen: Legal, Government, Finance, Education en Healthcare.

Als jij 1 product hebt dat de effectieve data van al dit type sectoren behandeld, dan is een overdreven testing zeker aan de orde. Want dit specifieke issue kan voor dataverlies zorgen van bvb persoonsgegevens. Zelfs al is het 'per ongeluk' of 'door een bug', het is een datalek dat je moet doorgeven. De momenten dat je solid encrypted archives gaat maken, dan zal het niet gaan over de gegevens van 1 of 2 mensen, maar over substantiële aantallen.

Eens dat een Bèta niet in productie hoort gedraaid te worden, maar daar gaat het me ook niet om. Ik geef aan dat ik twijfels heb bij de testing.
Ik geef ook niet aan dat je alles kan voorkomen, maar het is wél de bedoeling om dit als doel te hebben.
DrPoncho @Prince25 april 2024 14:26
Waaruit maak jij op dat dat niet hun doel is?
Prince @DrPoncho25 april 2024 20:35
Ik geef toch niet aan dat dit niet hun doel is. Ik kan gewoon niet begrijpen hoe dit niet getest is. Dit moet rechtstreeks uit de flows te halen zijn.
In deze flows had sowieso moeten staan wat WinRAR moet doen bij een update van een encrypted file, en of een wachtwoord verplicht is of niet en blijkbaar heeft dit bij een solid archive toch speciale effecten. (Dit is overigens sowieso nieuw voor mij, ik dacht dat je bij een solid archive niets kon doen op bestandsniveau, maar zoals ik ook toegaf, ik ben het al een tijdje niet aan het volgen).

Iedereen blaast het hier precies wel hard op met dat ik zeg dat ik niet zie hoe dit in een professionele omgeving over het hoofd is kunnen zien. En ik krijg reacties van dat WinRAR niet alles kan testen tot dat het sowieso de schuld is van de gebruiker "omdat die beta software gebruikt", "omdat die zijn archief niet test" tot zelfs dat het niet belangrijk is omdat het een functie is die niemand gebruikt. En finaal zelfs mensen die moeite doen om me opzettelijk niet te begrijpen (wat veel zegt over hoe het zal zijn om met dergelijk type mensen samen te werken)

sjeezes... Ik gebruik het niet en zal het ook niet gebruiken - ik zou maar eens een suggestie kunnen doen en krijg dan de WinRAR community over me heen.
anzaya @Prince26 april 2024 00:04
[takes.some popcorn.and.cola] :P
MrSigy 26 april 2024 02:03
Ik heb weinig vertrouwing in de continuiteit van winrar vergeleken mer 7z
https://www.qpic.ws/images/erercr.jpg
Ik vermoed dat dit een solid archief is als de data onder 64GB is. Dus ik gebruik deze.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrSigy op 24 juli 2024 17:26]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

