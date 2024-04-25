RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 7.01 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bugs fixed:
- updating an encrypted file in a solid RAR archive produced a corrupt archive if updated file was the first in archive, no password was specified when starting updating and file name encryption in the updated archive wasn't enabled;
- WinRAR 7.00 crashed after switching to "Flat folders view" mode from archive subfolder;
- switch -ep4 duplicated the specified path instead of excluding it when extracting;
- if archive created by Unix RAR version contained symlinks with path separator characters in target paths, these characters could be broken when modifying such archive with Windows RAR;
- invalid file name was displayed in file rename and file execute WinRAR error messages;
- SFX "Shortcut" command failed to recognize empty parameters defined like "Shortcut=D,"",folder", while correctly recognizing such parameters without quote marks like "Shortcut=D,,folder";
- volume reconstruction didn't work in WinRAR.exe if "rc" command was specified with .rev file, such as "WinRAR rc arc.part1.rev". Unlike RAR, WinRAR required to use only .rar file name here.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 (32bit)
WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 7.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)