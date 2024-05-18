Software-update: Wine 9.9

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 9.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.366 titels, wat er 34 minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Support for new Wow64 mode in ODBC.
  • Improved CPU detection on ARM platforms.
  • Removal of a number of obsolete features in WineD3D.
Bugs fixed in 9.9 (total 38):
  • #25009 Password Memory 2010 - Titlebar color rendering error
  • #26407 Shadowgrounds Survivor crashes after viewing the map
  • #26545 Crysis2: Red color on highlights of Bumpmap/Specular Highlights
  • #27745 Racer is unplayable
  • #28192 regedit: The usage message arrives too late in the wine console
  • #29417 Mouse pointer laggy/slow in Dweebs and Dweebs 2 when virtual desktop mode is enabled
  • #31665 Femap unexpected crash on rebuild database (or any command that involves it i.e. import)
  • #32346 Window is too large with Batman and Head Over Heels remakes
  • #39532 Assassin's Creed Unity doesn't run
  • #40248 Some .NET applications throw unhandled exception: System.NotImplementedException: 'System.Management.ManagementObjectSearcher.Get' when using Wine-Mono
  • #44009 Syberia Gog version: crash after cinematics
  • #44625 Cybernoid 2 exits but x window drawing updates are frozen
  • #44863 Performance regression in Prince of Persia 3D
  • #45358 Assassin's Creed Syndicate (AC Unity; AC Odyssey) broken graphics
  • #49674 Feature Request: Restoring previous resolution upon an app crashing
  • #51200 High repaint label volume causes freezing
  • #53197 Total War: Shogun 2 crashes on unimplemented function d3dx11_42.dll.D3DX11LoadTextureFromTexture
  • #55513 Paint.NET 3.5.11 runs unstable on Wine 8.x (and later) because of a bug in Mono
  • #55939 Moorhuhn Director's Cut crashes after going in-game
  • #56000 Window title is not set with winewayland
  • #56422 Exact Audio Copy installer crashes
  • #56429 Applications crash with BadWindow X error
  • #56483 ShellExecute changes in Wine 9.5 broke 64-bit Winelib loading in WoW64 builds
  • #56485 Visual novel RE:D Cherish! displays white screen instead of logo video
  • #56492 Opentrack/TrackIR head tracking broken
  • #56498 Incorrect substring expansion for magic variables
  • #56506 strmbase TRACEs occasionally fail to print floats
  • #56527 Final Fantasy XI Online: Opening movie triggers a 'GStreamer-Video-CRITICAL'.
  • #56579 Setupapi fails to read correct class GUID and name from INF file containing %strkey% tokens
  • #56588 FlatOut 1 display resolution options limited to current desktop resolution using old wow64
  • #56595 Fallout 3 is slow
  • #56607 steam: no tray icon starting with wine 9.2
  • #56615 Spelunky won't start (GLSL version 1.20 is too low; 1.20 is required)
  • #56653 GetLogicalProcessorInformation can be missing Cache information
  • #56655 X11 Driver fails to load
  • #56661 Project Diablo 2 crashes
  • #56671 Disney Ratatouille demo renders upside down on Intel graphics
  • #56682 msvcrt:locale prevents the msvcrt:* tests from running on Windows 7

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 9.9
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

17-05 Wine 10.8 0
03-05 Wine 10.7 77
18-04 Wine 9.0.1 6
05-04 Wine 10.5 5
22-03 Wine 10.4 0
08-03 Wine 10.3 0
22-02 Wine 10.2 3
09-02 Wine 10.1 23
22-01 Wine 10.0 9
11-01 Wine 10.0-rc5 0
Xander2 18 mei 2024 12:16
Wine is toch wel een voorbeeld waar een commercieel bedrijf aanzienlijk positieve invloed teweeg brengt.

Ik kan me herinneren dat het project jarenlang voortsukkelde en nu een bruisende en actieve community heeft vergaard die grote stappen in development zet.

Mooi om te zien.
MrFax @Xander219 mei 2024 03:43
Nou voortsukkelde is een beetje overdreven. Het project is jarenlang gewoon goed doorgegaan, maar er is door Valve wel grote vaart in gezet.

Dat kan ook wel he als je gewoon ff een hele team bij elkaar vindt om dedicated code te gaan schrijven voor Wine/Proton. Daar heeft de Wine Community geen geld voor, Valve wel.

Sjah 18 mei 2024 18:52
Wine zal me zorg zijn, ik gebruik het via Steam/Proton wel. Voorbeeld is Tesla Effect, en Flight Simulator, dat draait prima. Voor mij geen game zowat, en wil ik toch eens gamen, en is het er niet in Steam, dan een no-go; nee, ik ben geen gamer. Dit onder linux, maar een echte gamer van jaar of 13, zal ik Windows aanraden, die wil geen gezeur.
powerboat @Sjah18 mei 2024 21:39
Proton == Wine
Mark de Vaal @powerboat18 mei 2024 22:41
Precies dit en met wat Steam tweaks + GE tweaks.

Ik draai experimental bleeding edge.

