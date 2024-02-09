Software-update: Directory Opus 13.2

Directory Opus logo (75 pix) GPSoftware heeft de eerste update voor versie 13 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 54 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New in 13.2:
  • Fixed crash on startup in Licence Manager if user had an old Opus 12 cert and for some reason the Opus 13 stock cert couldn't be found.
Changes from 13.1.1 beta:
  • Fix for Opus crashing on startup on some systems (we think due to a particular cloud storage software)
  • Added Prefs / Misc / Advanced / Troubleshooting / crash_handler flag, which lets the custom crash handler be disabled if needed.
  • Added limit on how often the crash handler process will be restarted if it is killed or fails to start repeatedly.
  • When factory-resetting Preferences / File Displays / Title Bar, the Custom Title string is now set to the initial default rather than cleared. Also improved the default slightly.
  • Improved default colors for Legacy Office-style toolbars, if turned on.
  • Fixed Legacy Office-style toolbars colors not being imported from Opus 12 configs.
  • Fixes for reported crashes.
Changes from 13.1.2 beta:
  • In the button editor, fixed popup argument menus disappearing if the mouse moved over the editor toolbar behind the menu.
  • Fixed search field auto-search not working when the history suggestion list was open (it now only prevents an auto-search if the cursor up/down keys have been used to select entries in the list).
  • Fixed file changes not being detected in expanded folders on network drives.
  • Fixed keyboard navigation in drop-down menus off the location bar not working properly.
  • Increased long_operation_notify_time default to 5 seconds, and it is now used (doubled, with a minimum of 10 seconds) as the timeout for reading directories. This should help with sleeping HDDs which take a long time to spin-up, and can be increased via Preferences if particularly slow hardware requires it.
  • Fixed standalone viewer freeze if you used Back or Forward mouse buttons to change files while using some third-party viewers.
  • Fixed newly created files not appearing when in Flat View > Mixed No Folders mode.
  • The path field in the wildcard folder format editor now has a help menu.
  • Fixed context menu appearing (wrongly) for the Preferences / Folders / Folder Formats / Default Format group.
  • The Go EXPANDBRANCH=collapse command (bound by default to Alt+Up) now automatically collapses the parent branch if the currently selected item is a file or an already-collapsed folder. Add the noparent argument to disable this new behaviour.
  • Added Go EXPANDBRANCH=clearselect argument; when used with collapse, causes selected items in collapsed branches to be deselected automatically.
  • Fixed issue reading/setting metadata in some file formats with paths > 260 chars in length.
  • Fix for wildcard folder formats not matching lib:// paths correctly.
  • Fixed issue with Favorites branches that contained ':' characters.
  • Fixed the option to reset to the default dark colors when updating an old configuration with dark colors. Previously, this didn't do anything and left the dark colors as they were from the old config. If you're already converted your config, you can achieve the same result by loading the Default Dark theme in Preferences.
  • Added more extensions to the Video & Audio plugin's fallback list. This should help on machines where the extensions aren't correct in the registry or file type groups.
  • Fixes for reported crashes (including script calling GetShellPropertyList without assigning the result, and script resizing a Blob to 0 bytes).
Directory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshot
Versienummer Directory Opus 13.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GP Software
Download https://www.gpsoft.com.au/DScripts/download.asp?id=release
Bestandsgrootte 23,07MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-02-2024 • 16:55
9 • submitter: BazerK

09-02-2024 • 16:55

9

Submitter: BazerK

Bron: GP Software

LittlePig 10 februari 2024 10:43
In mijn optiek elke cent waard, ik gebruik het programma elke dag. Al sinds de 'Amiga days' zo'n beetje de hele dag. Zowel prive als zakelijk. Ik werk veel met files, mappen, structuren, data opslag etc. Naast Windows zelf wordt DOpus het meest gebruikt. Voor vele zal het overkill zijn en voldoet Windows explorer en varianten. Als je jezelf verdiept in de scripting is het een enorme voldoening als je de taken aftrapt met een button.

Photoshop is ook niet voor iedereen en dat beschouw ikzelf als de facto standaard voor fotobewerking. DOpus is een professionele tool die continue wordt doorontwikkeld en in die zin vind ik de prijs meer dan verantwoord. Ik vond al dat mijn laatste upgrade erg lang geldig was voor het geld dat ik ervoor heb betaald.

Overigens, de tekst uit de inleiding:
'Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen.'

Als iets 'veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar' is zou ik dat niet direct als een 'probleem' willen kwalificeren. Er is een leercurve, beginnende gebruikers zullen tijd moeten investeren als je er meer uit wilt halen. Dat geldt voor veel software. Er zijn voldoende lichtere file management producten te overwegen.

Wellicht is de beoogde doelgroep te ruim en zou een DOpus light variant een goede instapper zijn. Ik Zal Jonathan Potter daar eens over polsen :) .
MOmax @LittlePig10 februari 2024 15:50
Ten aanzien van beginnende gebruikers zou ik als groot voordeel en gelijk bereikbaar en nuttig willen noemen:
- flat view toggle function (alleen de bestanden zien van alle onderliggende folders eventueel met/zonder subfolders)
- filter bar (filter op bestandstype/naam eventueel met regex)
Uiteraard is de combi van een filter op een flat view mogelijk.
Wellicht ook aanwezig in andere file managers, maar hierdoor alleen al wil je nooit meer Explorer.
Lizard 9 februari 2024 20:24
Vanaf versie 13 is er een nieuw licentie model:
New licencing model
We've been discussing how to handle the problem of long development periods between major releases (e.g. 7 years between Opus 12 and 13) and after much debate have decided that with Opus 13 we're moving to an upgrade subscription model instead of occasional paid major upgrades.
Bron: https://resource.dopus.co...103#new-licencing-model-7
BazerK @Lizard9 februari 2024 22:52
Klopt, die discussie hadden we al bij v3.1
xyquesz @Lizard10 februari 2024 13:56
Dus in plaats van 1 keer per 7 jaar betalen voor een major upgrade is het nu elk jaar kassa.

Slim van ze, want een beetje DOpus addict wil natuurlijk altijd actueel blijven.
1DMKIIN
@Lizard10 februari 2024 01:43
Ondanks dat een absolute zekerheid (wederom) niet zéker komt te heersen... quote ik graag nog even ter herinnering de staart van die ene desbetreffende paragraaf; als verlengde van de afgetopte quote:
We may offer a "lifetime" licence in the future but haven't decided on that yet. Since no one will need to pay for a subscription for at least one year (and for many people it'll be two years) we have a bit of time to work out the details.
Magic666 @1DMKIIN10 februari 2024 07:57
OT: als ik dit weer lees ben ik toch blij met mijn echte lifetime license van XYplorer.

DO blijft een waanzinnig programma hoor, maar die prijzen en subscriptions... nou nou.
WeAreLegion 10 februari 2024 08:15
Toevallig 2 weken geleden gekocht, nou ja geupgrade. Ik had nog een hele oude key en deze kon ik gebruiken voor een upgrade, was dan voor versie 13 ongeveer 12 euro kwijt en 2 jaar updates. Dat was wel een mooie deal.

Wel jammer dat ze nu overstappen naar een subscription based model, maar zelf heb ik daar pas over 2 jaar last van. Programma zelf is echt top!
TrippleP75 10 februari 2024 19:49
Ik krijg een aanbod van 50 AUD (+/- 30 euro) voor een upgrade van versie 12 naar versie 13 en 2 jaar updates? Prijs voor de upgrade toen (2021) was AUD 37.50.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TrippleP75 op 22 juli 2024 23:35]

