GPSoftware heeft de eerste update voor versie 13 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 54 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New in 13.2: Fixed crash on startup in Licence Manager if user had an old Opus 12 cert and for some reason the Opus 13 stock cert couldn't be found. Changes from 13.1.1 beta: Fix for Opus crashing on startup on some systems (we think due to a particular cloud storage software)

Added Prefs / Misc / Advanced / Troubleshooting / crash_handler flag, which lets the custom crash handler be disabled if needed.

flag, which lets the custom crash handler be disabled if needed. Added limit on how often the crash handler process will be restarted if it is killed or fails to start repeatedly.

When factory-resetting Preferences / File Displays / Title Bar, the Custom Title string is now set to the initial default rather than cleared. Also improved the default slightly.

Improved default colors for Legacy Office-style toolbars, if turned on.

Fixed Legacy Office-style toolbars colors not being imported from Opus 12 configs.

Fixes for reported crashes. Changes from 13.1.2 beta: In the button editor, fixed popup argument menus disappearing if the mouse moved over the editor toolbar behind the menu.

Fixed search field auto-search not working when the history suggestion list was open (it now only prevents an auto-search if the cursor up/down keys have been used to select entries in the list).

Fixed file changes not being detected in expanded folders on network drives.

Fixed keyboard navigation in drop-down menus off the location bar not working properly.

Increased long_operation_notify_time default to 5 seconds, and it is now used (doubled, with a minimum of 10 seconds) as the timeout for reading directories. This should help with sleeping HDDs which take a long time to spin-up, and can be increased via Preferences if particularly slow hardware requires it.

default to 5 seconds, and it is now used (doubled, with a minimum of 10 seconds) as the timeout for reading directories. This should help with sleeping HDDs which take a long time to spin-up, and can be increased via Preferences if particularly slow hardware requires it. Fixed standalone viewer freeze if you used Back or Forward mouse buttons to change files while using some third-party viewers.

Fixed newly created files not appearing when in Flat View > Mixed No Folders mode.

The path field in the wildcard folder format editor now has a help menu.

Fixed context menu appearing (wrongly) for the Preferences / Folders / Folder Formats / Default Format group.

The Go EXPANDBRANCH=collapse command (bound by default to Alt + Up ) now automatically collapses the parent branch if the currently selected item is a file or an already-collapsed folder. Add the noparent argument to disable this new behaviour.

command (bound by default to + ) now automatically collapses the parent branch if the currently selected item is a file or an already-collapsed folder. Add the argument to disable this new behaviour. Added Go EXPANDBRANCH=clearselect argument; when used with collapse , causes selected items in collapsed branches to be deselected automatically.

argument; when used with , causes selected items in collapsed branches to be deselected automatically. Fixed issue reading/setting metadata in some file formats with paths > 260 chars in length.

Fix for wildcard folder formats not matching lib:// paths correctly.

Fixed issue with Favorites branches that contained ':' characters.

Fixed the option to reset to the default dark colors when updating an old configuration with dark colors. Previously, this didn't do anything and left the dark colors as they were from the old config. If you're already converted your config, you can achieve the same result by loading the Default Dark theme in Preferences.

Added more extensions to the Video & Audio plugin's fallback list. This should help on machines where the extensions aren't correct in the registry or file type groups.

Fixes for reported crashes (including script calling GetShellPropertyList without assigning the result, and script resizing a Blob to 0 bytes).