De Mozilla Foundation heeft een update voor versie 102.1.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102, die op dit moment nog niet als automatische update van versie 91.x wordt aangeboden, heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes OpenPGP Key Manager will clear selected keys after a deletion is performed Fixes Update notification popups were still displayed after switching to another desktop workspace on Linux

macOS display issues made Thunderbird unusable

OpenPGP public key was not automatically attached after enabling encryption from reminder and default setting is "Do not encrypt"

Importing OpenPGP keys stored in binary format failed

Exporting an OpenPGP public key from Account Settings failed

Saving encrypted OpenPGP attachments created corrupt files

Receiving many OpenPGP keys in a single email caused Thunderbird to hang

POP3 message download progress bar was not displayed

OAuth2 authentication was not available when the mail domain did not match the OAuth provider domain

OAuth did not work with some POP servers

RSS feed URL links in headers panel could not be activated by keyboard

Self-signed TLS certificates did not work with POP3 connections

Non-ascii characters in passwords did not work with POP3 connections

An error was not displayed when an incorrect password was entered for a POP3 account

NNTP articles were not displayed in preview pane when a Primary Password was set

NNTP articles did not download when the hostname of the server was not all in lower-case

Saving NNTP messages to local disk failed

Drag and Drop from Address Book into Compose window sometimes added unexpected contacts to the target

"Default" label not shown for emails when editing a contact

Contact Title, Role, and Organization fields could be displayed in the wrong order

Contact birthdays on February 29 were displayed incorrectly in non-leap years

Detection of photos in vCards improved

Drag and drop contacts to another address book was not available

Contacts stored in a Google CardDAV address book contained extra backslashes in text fields

Contacts without First/Last/Display Names appeared blank in contact list

Auto-attaching vCard and OpenPGP keys did not always work as expected

Settings page used caused excessive CPU usage

Calendar did not respect Date and Time Formatting in Settings

OpenPGP Key Import wizard did not adapt to dark theme

Various visual and theme improvements

Various accessibility improvements