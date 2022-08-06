Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.1.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft een update voor versie 102.1.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102, die op dit moment nog niet als automatische update van versie 91.x wordt aangeboden, heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • OpenPGP Key Manager will clear selected keys after a deletion is performed
Fixes
  • Update notification popups were still displayed after switching to another desktop workspace on Linux
  • macOS display issues made Thunderbird unusable
  • OpenPGP public key was not automatically attached after enabling encryption from reminder and default setting is "Do not encrypt"
  • Importing OpenPGP keys stored in binary format failed
  • Exporting an OpenPGP public key from Account Settings failed
  • Saving encrypted OpenPGP attachments created corrupt files
  • Receiving many OpenPGP keys in a single email caused Thunderbird to hang
  • POP3 message download progress bar was not displayed
  • OAuth2 authentication was not available when the mail domain did not match the OAuth provider domain
  • OAuth did not work with some POP servers
  • RSS feed URL links in headers panel could not be activated by keyboard
  • Self-signed TLS certificates did not work with POP3 connections
  • Non-ascii characters in passwords did not work with POP3 connections
  • An error was not displayed when an incorrect password was entered for a POP3 account
  • NNTP articles were not displayed in preview pane when a Primary Password was set
  • NNTP articles did not download when the hostname of the server was not all in lower-case
  • Saving NNTP messages to local disk failed
  • Drag and Drop from Address Book into Compose window sometimes added unexpected contacts to the target
  • "Default" label not shown for emails when editing a contact
  • Contact Title, Role, and Organization fields could be displayed in the wrong order
  • Contact birthdays on February 29 were displayed incorrectly in non-leap years
  • Detection of photos in vCards improved
  • Drag and drop contacts to another address book was not available
  • Contacts stored in a Google CardDAV address book contained extra backslashes in text fields
  • Contacts without First/Last/Display Names appeared blank in contact list
  • Auto-attaching vCard and OpenPGP keys did not always work as expected
  • Settings page used caused excessive CPU usage
  • Calendar did not respect Date and Time Formatting in Settings
  • OpenPGP Key Import wizard did not adapt to dark theme
  • Various visual and theme improvements
  • Various accessibility improvements

