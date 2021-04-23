SpaceX lanceert astronauten in gebruikte capsule met gebruikte raket

Ergens wel gek dat ze miljarden in raket technologie blijven pompen terwijl werkelijk iedereen die wel eens naar de lucht kijkt weet dat raketten de oplossing uiteindelijk gewoon niet zijn. persoonlijk denk ik dan ook dat we eerder electro-gravitics eens zouden moeten gaan proberen eigenlijk. ik vraag me ook af wat er gebeurd als je een raket een meter of 200 onder water trekt, deels vult met lucht, loslaat en de motor dan vlak voor het bereiken van het water oppervlakte start of iets... de natuur als natuurlijke katapult of deeltjes versneller gebruiken om te lanceren. of natuurlijk Elons hyperloop tunnels, maar dan recht omhoog.... zodat je een hyper aanloop hebt voor je raket, misschien ook iets te versnellen met repelling magnetisme ... ze vuren nu alleen kleine gewichten af met die rail gun maar kan dat dan niet in het groot... rakketten zijn zo 1800... kom eens met wat nieuws... liefst rond, slank, zonder hypersonic boom...
hier een voorbeeld van iets nieuws:
https://www.cgtrader.com/...arabolic-zero-g-simulator
Non-Parabolic Zero-G Simulation. (Concept)
instead of using an entire expensive plane, doing the zero g simulation, a drone could perform the exact same function burning no jet fuel, and goes straight up and down instead of flying great distances away from the starter location. not only is this much cheaper but you can have more training in the same amount of time before the next fall. also the simulation space can easily be much bigger than the inside of a planes space depending on the design of the zero-G simulator drone.
the person enters the drones simulation room and the drone slowly gains altitude. the drone can maintain altitude until the person is ready to " be dropped". a control person can be on board the simulation drone, or remain in contact with the entire simulation room monitoring and controlling it from the ground, as the drone can be pre-programmed to act as desired automatically or on command as well, even allowing for a emergency catch-stop-hoover mode. catching the person softly, and then evading an incoming outside flying object for instance.
cameras inside the simulation room detect the location of the falling object or person, relative to the zero G rooms 6 outer walls and matches the crafts real-world altitude or location and velocity, perfectly centering itself around the falling object, always allowing for a perfect straight down free fall without hinder (can correct for wind or other events automatically, detecting motion outside its outer surroundings keeping the jumper and the craft both safe with special pre-programmed maneuver's) for creating a simulated zero G environment as it keeps itself centered to the location of the falling object, keeping the object perfectly centered in between the walls, the floor and the ceiling of the zero G environment.
when the crafts altitude gets closer to the ground, (onboard equipment "knows" where the ground is at zero altitude) it can slowly stop falling, adding a bit more power to the rotors, allowing the floor to very softly and precisely catch the falling object or person, making sure the object is on firm ground before the craft performs a soft landing making the sky diving experience near risk free. what would make this simulation craft/ride really cool is to have 6 flat screens inside the simulation room, 1 each covering an entire wall, (strong plastic covers to avoid damage to the (green) screens) now we can project a sky box of choice around the free falling person, like project the outside sky, or some high tech laboratory for instance making the falling person believe he is experiencing weightlessness in a hi-tech alien lab or whatever other training scenario we can think of, and again one could even augment with AR HMD, creating a second layer of virtual information allowing for completely new types of "space" games. the simulation room creates a safer way to free fall so that the user can even wear an HMD without damaging it.
film makers could have a complete hoovering film set including 360 green screens, and even a green suit wearing, a green facial gel wearing stunt men and 360 green screens plus simulated weightlessness inside a fully equipped mobile studio, for longer periods in shorter amounts of time, allowing actors the ability of apparent weightlessness using a green screen for projecting sci-fi- sets in the background, like the iss fooling even more people uhh i mean creating even better fantasies for usage in film production allowing us to simulate space with even better quality, much closer to "reality" or closer to what we expect it to be like, sci-fi movies...
[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 23 april 2021 16:14]