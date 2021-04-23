Cookies op Tweakers

SpaceX lanceert astronauten in gebruikte capsule met gebruikte raket

SpaceX heeft vrijdag met succes vier astronauten gelanceerd in de eerder gebruikte Endeavour-capsule, met een hergebruikt Falcon 9-raketdeel. Het gaat om de derde bemande missie van SpaceX in een jaar tijd.

De Crew-2-missie had vrijdag een succesvolle lancering vanaf Cape Canaveral in Florida. Aan boord van de Dragon-capsule zijn twee Amerikaanse NASA-astronauten, een van de Japanse ruimtevaartorganisatie JAXA en de Fransman Thomas Pesquet van ESA. De vier maken een vierentwintig uur durende tocht naar het International Space Station.

SpaceX gebruikt dezelfde Endeavour-capsule als bij zijn eerste bemande ruimtevlucht, een demovlucht in maart vorig jaar. Toen waren twee NASA-astronauten aan boord. Een van hen, Bob Behnken, is overigens de man van een van de astronauten van de huidige Crew-2-missie, Megan McArthur. De eerste trap van de nu gebruikte Falcon 9 werd vorig jaar ook al ingezet, bij de Crew-1-missie.

Bij de Crew-1-missie transporteerde de Dragon-capsule Resilience vier astronauten richting het ISS, in november vorig jaar. De lancering van Crew-2 had eigenlijk donderdag moeten plaatsvinden, maar wind en hoge golven op de Atlantische Oceaan maakten dat SpaceX voor uitstel naar vrijdag koos. De capsule zou bij lanceerproblemen in de oceaan landen.

Zaterdag moet de docking van Crew Dragon bij het ISS plaatsvinden. Als dat succesvol verloopt, verblijven de astronauten zes maanden in het ruimtestation.

Door Olaf van Miltenburg

Nieuwscoördinator

23-04-2021 12:54

23-04-2021 • 12:54

216 Linkedin

Wetenschap SpaceX Ruimtevaart

+2holoduke51
23 april 2021 13:01
Toch wel mooi om te zien hoe disruptive SpaceX is op de launch market.
Vooral Europa staat er beetje bij te kijken. Krijgen haast geen contract meer.
Als je bekijkt hoe hard de prijs per kilo omlaag gaat per jaar dankzij SpaceX. Heel indrukwekkend.
Over een jaar of 5 kan zelfs een universiteit een eigen sateliet de lucht in laten schieten.
+2Frozen
@holoduke5123 april 2021 14:42
Over een jaar of 5 kan zelfs een universiteit een eigen sateliet de lucht in laten schieten.
Ondertussen heeft Tu Delft al 13 jaar geleden hun eerste satelliet de lucht in gestuurd, die vandaag de dag nog steeds werkt: https://www.tudelft.nl/lr/delfi-space/delfi-program
De 2e satelliet, Delfi-n3Xt was gelanceerd op 21 november 2013 (ook al 8 jaar geleden). Deze werkte sinds een maand weer op wonderbaarlijke wijze, waardoor weten we nog niet maar daar ben ik de komende tijd mee bezig om dat uit te zoeken. Hopelijk kunnen we de oorzaak vinden.
0Blokker_1999

@Frozen23 april 2021 17:31
Depanagedienst die eindelijk wat tijd had om langs te komen?
0EliteGhost
@Frozen24 april 2021 10:21
Die hebben ze laten lanceren, dat hebben ze niet zelf gedaan ;)
+1Creator_
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:05
Aan de ene kant tof dat satellieten lanceren zo toegankelijk wordt; maar ik vraag me wel af of dat wenselijk is qua vervuiling enzo. Je kunt nu al soms op timelapsefoto's een hele lijn starlink-sattelieten zien, wanneer is de ruimte om de aarde heen 'vol'?
+2EthirNandor3
@Creator_23 april 2021 13:16
De SpaceX raketten zijn wat moderner dan de SLS, Soyuz of de Ariane e.a. en vervuilen bijna niet:
  • De tweede trap verbrand in de atmosfeer
  • Ze gebruiken hydraulische systemen in plaats van explosieve bouten zodat er geen deeltjes en scherfjes rondslingeren.
  • De capsule land weer op aarde, de eerste trap ook.
  • Zelfs de brandstof (gezuiverde kerosine + zuurstof) is veel minder vervuilend dan de vaste brandstof en (Hypergolic) chemicaliën die veel rakketten gebruiken (en ook in de boosters zitten die spaceX niet gebruikt).
Het is ongeveer de minst vervuilende raket die er bestaat, en als het goed is blijft er niets achter in een baan om de aarde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EthirNandor3 op 23 april 2021 17:20]

+2PommeFritz
@EthirNandor323 april 2021 13:20
je bedoelt neem ik aan "hypergole" chemicaliën, een hyperbool is een wiskundige kromme :)
+2MSalters

@PommeFritz23 april 2021 14:25
Zelfs die correctie zou het not niet correct maken, want de TEA-TEB combinatie die SpaceX gebruikt om de motoren mee te starten is ook hypergool.

Overigens gebruiken de andere genoemde systemen ook geen hypergole brandstoffen; al die raketten gebruiken dat voor ontstekers net zoals SpaceX doet. Hypergole brandstoffen hebben simpelweg te veel nadelen.
+1bergsegek
@MSalters23 april 2021 16:56
Klopt dat ze een klein beetje gebruiken van deze brandstof, alleen verbleekt dat tegen de meerdere tonnen van een volledige rakket. Je moet het zien als de startmoter van de auto, en wordt dus enkel gebruikt in de eerste seconden voor het op gang brengen van de turbo pomp.

Wanneer deze op snelheid is voed de motor met een feedback loop van de uitstoot vanuit de normale brandstof de turbo pomp turbine.
+1aadje93
@bergsegek23 april 2021 20:32
[mierenneukmodus] de turbopomp van een auto doet niets met brandstof, maar zorgt voor extra lucht en dus meer vermogen (in combi met meer brandstof) in hetzelfde volume [/mierenneukmodus]
+1mcDavid
@MSalters23 april 2021 17:21
De Russische Proton raket die tot SpaceX het volledige marktaandeel van ze afpakte zo'n beetje het gros van de commerciële lanceringen deed, gebruikte anders wel degelijk hypergole brandstroffen als hoofdbrandstof.
+1EthirNandor3
@mcDavid23 april 2021 17:27
klopt, en die Soyuz (Proton) is al meer dan 1000 keer gelanceerd.

Hypergole brandstof is ook de basis voor de Chinese en indiaanse raketten, de boosters van de SLS, de boosters van de Ariane raket, de Atlas, en zo'n beetje alle andere leveranciers.

Daarbij vergeleken is SpaceX beter bezig, vandaar mijn eerdere reactie :)
+1janderk
@MSalters23 april 2021 15:19
De volgende generatie (Spaceship met Raptors engines) gebruikt geen TEA-TEB meer om te starten, maar een ignition torch. Stuk handiger als je straks vanaf Mars weer moet starten. Plus methaan ontbrandt een stuk makkelijker dan RP-1 (kerosine).

De Crew Dragon capsule heeft trouwens Draco & SuperDraco motoren die ook hypergolische brandstoffen gebruiken. En mocht je je druk maken over hypergolische brandstoffen. Elke F16 heeft het ook aan boord voor hun EPU's.
0mclegodude
@PommeFritz23 april 2021 13:35
das een parabool, een hyperbool is een stijlfiguur in de taal. vaak overdrijvend. ;)

Edit. Weer wat geleerd!

[Reactie gewijzigd door mclegodude op 23 april 2021 16:17]

+1RulazZ
@mclegodude23 april 2021 13:48
Een hyperbool kan beide zijn:En dit geldt overigens eveneens voor een parabool:

[Reactie gewijzigd door RulazZ op 23 april 2021 13:50]

+1torp
@RulazZ23 april 2021 15:11
Het is ongeveer de minst vervuilende raket die er bestaat
@EthirNandor3 plaatste zelf een sterk voorbeeld van een hyperbool als stijlfiguur.
+1Goderic
@mclegodude23 april 2021 13:48
Een hyperbool is ook een wiskundige kromme ;)
+1ericpronkcom
@mclegodude23 april 2021 14:07
In dat geval is een parabool ook een stijlfiguur ;) (zowel een hyperbool en parabool bestaan niet alleen als stijlfiguur maar ook in de wiskunde)

Dit gaat wel erg off topic ;)

Helaas is deze 'vervuiling' al vrij snel waar te nemen en zal alleen nog maar erger worden zodra space x zijn mesh van satellieten vergroot :( op een aantal nacht foto opname hier in de Alpen heb ik al aantal maal een streep kunnen waarnemen (een treintje satellieten)
0EthirNandor3
@mclegodude23 april 2021 17:21
Correct, iets te snel getypt in mijn lunchpauze. Intussen aangepast.
+2DigitalExorcist
@EthirNandor323 april 2021 13:21
Het gaat vooral om wat @Creator_ zegt over 'vervuiling' in de baan om de Aarde: astronomen klagen al dat de hoeveelheid satellieten de metingen/waarnemingen verstoren, en dat zal er niet minder op worden als straks iedereen en z'n moeder satellieten gaat lanceren (denk aan Amazon die ook dergelijke plannen heeft).

Dit is een leuke video die aangeeft wat het wérkelijke risico en probleem is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS1ibDImAYU
+1locke960
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 18:15
Voor de astronomie is het een tweesnijdend zwaard. Door zeer lage kosten wordt het haalbaar om allerlei grote instrumenten in een baan om de aarde te brengen, of zelfs verder weg. Denk aan een veel grotere Hubble telescoop, of een grote radiotelescoop op de achterkant van de maan. Of aan nieuwe soorten instrumenten die alleen in de ruimte realiseerbaar zijn omdat ze in een zwaartekrachtveld teveel vervormen. enz. enz.

Geweldig potentieel dus, maar het duurt nog even, eerst komen de nadelen. En niet alle astronomen gaan zomaar toegang krijgen tot die nieuwe speeltjes. En zeken iet de amateurs.
+1user121
@EthirNandor323 april 2021 14:25
Hoe kom je er bij dat ze veel minder vervuilen dan andere lanceer systemen? De delta IV van ULA gebruikt waterstof in de eerste trap. De uitstoot is dan vooral water. Ik zou deze video eens bekijken. Lijkt me erg leerzaam.
https://youtu.be/C4VHfmiwuv4
+1Chris_147
@user12123 april 2021 14:31
Tja, en waar komt die waterstof vandaan?
99,999% zeker niet uit elektrolyse.
+1user121
@Chris_14723 april 2021 14:45
Precies je kan dus niet zomaar stellen hoeveel een lanceer systeem nu wel of niet vervuild. Maar kijk vooral de video eens. Het is veel complexer dan je denkt. De post van EthirNandor3 is ook in het geheel niet onderbouwd en volgens mij vooral een persoonlijke mening.
+2Chris_147
@user12123 april 2021 15:02
Ik had niet door dat je video van Everyday Astronaut was. Ik lees liever:
https://everydayastronaut.com/rocket-pollution/
+1mjtdevries

@Chris_14723 april 2021 14:52
Maar dat is niet de schuld van de raket. Het zou wel milieuvriendelijk kunnen.

In bij de productie kun je de vervuiling zelf beperken. Door bv de CO2 die vrij komt niet in de atmosfeer los te laten maar op te vangen en te verkopen. (gebeurd nu al)

Dat kan niet bij een raket die kerosine in de lucht verbrand.
+1EthirNandor3
@user12123 april 2021 17:36
Ok, maar die Delta IV lanceert 1 keer per jaar en kost 400 mil+.

Daarbij moet voor waterstof de tank groter zijn en is er een dikke laag isolatie die opbrand in de atmosfeer. Ik ben benieuwd hoe schoon dat is.

Als je naar de meest gebruikte of nieuwe grote raketten kijkt: Proton (soyuz), Atlas, SLS (boosters), Ariane (boosters), de Chinese en Indiaanse rakketen - en dan vergeet ik er nog een boel denk ik: er wordt nog heel veel tonnen met zeer giftig Hypergole brandstoffen gebruikt.

En dan hebben we het alleen nog maar over de brandstof, al die raketten - inclusief de Delta-IV - hebben eerste trappen die opbranden in de atmosfeer, explosieve bouten die rotzooi achterlaten etc.
Deze discussie begon over ruimte-troep in een baan, niet over brandstof.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EthirNandor3 op 23 april 2021 17:40]

+1Blokker_1999

@EthirNandor323 april 2021 13:34
vervuilen bijna niet? Hoe kom je daar bij? Ze verbranden nog altijd kerosine. Ja, beter dan wat er uit de SRBs komt, maar dit is nu net iets waar bijvoorbeeld ook regelmatig waterstof wordt ingezet.

Ze gebruiken hydraulische systemen ten behouve van hergebruik. Met explosieve bouten ben je aan de ene kant zeker van je scheiding, maar heb je kans op beschadiging. Iets wat hergebruik in de weg zit. Dat is de reden waarom SpaceX geen explosieve bouten gebruikt.

Capsules met atronauten hebben altijd een return gekend. De eerste trap hergebruiken doen ze vooral om economische redenen.
0Stoney3K

@Blokker_199923 april 2021 14:33
vervuilen bijna niet? Hoe kom je daar bij? Ze verbranden nog altijd kerosine. Ja, beter dan wat er uit de SRBs komt, maar dit is nu net iets waar bijvoorbeeld ook regelmatig waterstof wordt ingezet.
Er zijn nog steeds geen lanceersystemen die puur en alleen op hydrolox lopen. SLS heeft bijvoorbeeld de hoofdtrap op hydrolox (de oude RS-25 motoren) maar daar zitten nog altijd boosters aan vast. En de rest van de lanceersystemen is (voorlopig) allemaal nog kerolox, althans voor de eerste trappen.

H2 + O2 alléén geeft niet genoeg stuwkracht om vanaf zeeniveau van de grond te komen. Starship wordt straks één van de eersten die met een andere brandstof gaat werken.
+1Ford Prefect
@Stoney3K23 april 2021 15:37
Er zijn nog steeds geen lanceersystemen die puur en alleen op hydrolox lopen.
New Shepard van Blue Origin is 100% Hydrolox, misschien niet het meest indrukwekkende gevaarte maar toch :-)

Edit: Oh ja, hoe kon ik deze vergeten: Delta IV Heavy, ook helemaal hydrolox!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ford Prefect op 23 april 2021 15:42]

+1Ghxst
@Ford Prefect23 april 2021 18:59
Jammer genoeg is het winnen van waterstof lang niet zo schoon.
0EthirNandor3
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 17:40
Alles is relatief: de brandstof is niet anders dan een vliegtuig of auto.
Deze discussie begon over rotzooi achter laten in een baan om de aarde.

In beide doet de Falcon9 het een stuk beter dan vrijwel alle andere rakketten, met mogelijk de delta-IV als uitzondering, hoewel die extra grote tanks met een dikke isolatielaag laat opbranden in de atmosfeer. Ik weet niet hoe vervuilend dat is.
0CH4OS
@EthirNandor324 april 2021 04:20
De tweede trap verbrand in de atmosfeer
En komt er dus CO2 vrij, o.a. Perfect schoon wordt het dus nooit bedoel ik daarmee. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 24 april 2021 12:06]

+1BevrorenKaas
@Creator_23 april 2021 13:28
Aan de andere kant, als lanceren zo veel goedkoper en betrouwbaarder is, word het ook beter haalbaar om iets te lanceren dat puin ruimt. In het begin worden waarschijnlijk alleen complete defecte satellieten naar beneden gehaald en later komen er vast ook oplossingen voor brokken ruimte puin (meters) en daar na misschien zelfs hele kleine stukjes rommel :)
0vanaalten
@BevrorenKaas23 april 2021 13:42
Technisch gezien wel, maar het is alsnog wel een uitdaging lijkt mij:
Wat is het verdienmodel achter een puinruimmissie?

Dan ga je kijken wie er baat hebben bij minder puin en dat is praktisch iedereen die ooit een satelliet wil lanceren, maar - bijvoorbeeld - SpaceX zal misschien zeggen "onze spullen maken geen rommel, waarom zouden wij betalen voor de rommel die door anderen is achtergelaten?

Dan kan je zeggen "iedereen moet evenredig meebetalen aan puinruimen", maar er is hier geen overkoepelende organisatie voor. Ik overdrijf wat, maar met wat goede wil kan iedereen vanaf z'n achtertuin een satelliet lanceren - wie gaat het geld bij mij incasseren?

Ja, er zit voor iedereen een duidelijk belang in. Maar er moet nog heel wat gebeuren voor er structureel puin geruimd wordt, lijkt me.
0dok33
@vanaalten23 april 2021 13:53
Het verdienmodel kan gaan zijn dat de materialen in die oude satellieten goedkoper te salvagen zijn dan nieuw te winnen uit erts. Bijvoorbeeld.

Phracking was ook lang niet economisch te doen, maar is toch wel hoe nu op grote schaal olie uit de grond komt. Voldoende schaarste maakt het allemaal mogelijk.
+1vanaalten
@dok3323 april 2021 14:03
Dat is wel een kunststukje extra... puinruimen is vooralsnog: duwtje richting atmosfeer om oude rommel te laten verbranden in de dampkring. Wat jij voorstelt is een complete satelliet opvangen en op de een of andere manier op aarde laten landen.

Technisch zal het wellicht wel kunnen, maar dan heb je een flinke raket nodig om de puinruimer omhoog te schieten; de puinruimer moet dan 'iets' hebben om willekeurige satellieten te kunnen vastgrijpen, moet een flinke hoeveelheid brandstof hebben om de omloopsnelheid van ~25000km/u naar nul te brengen, moet een hitteschild of zo hebben om zichzelf en de puin-satelliet tegen verbranden te beschermen, zodat het vervolgens ergens in zee stort. Complicerende factor is dan nog dat zo'n satelliet wellicht flink uitstekende zonnepanelen heeft, wat het vastgrijpen en veilig terugbrengen moeilijker maakt.

Daar zal het met een boot opgevist worden en vervolgens heb je dus 1 satelliet van het formaat van een bestelbusje waar misschien nog wat winbare materialen in zitten.

Ik betwijfel of de kosten van zo'n operatie ooit rendabel gaan zijn. De grote winst zal veel meer zitten in een puinvrije omloopbaan zodat het ISS of welke satelliet dan ook geen rommel hoeft te ontwijken. Maar hoe je dat organisatorisch voor elkaar krijgt weet ik nog even niet.
+1dok33
@vanaalten23 april 2021 14:48
Je denkt wel klein, en erg 'nu'.

Er moeten ooit ook rauwe materialen op Mars komen. Van aarde de ruimte in kost daarvan een flink stuk moeite. Misschien is in de ruimte bij elkaar vegen en dan verder sturen wel ooit een voordeligere manier, afhankelijk van hoeveel junk we tegen die tijd (zie Wall-E) omhoog hebben gejaagd.

Uiteraard is het nu nog niet interessant. Maar dat zijn wel meer dingen lange tijd niet geweest.
Wie had honderd jaar geleden gedacht dat Lithium en Kobalt zo belangrijk zouden worden?
Of dat Koper herwinnen uit kabels uit afgebroken gebouwen interessant is.
0vanaalten
@dok3323 april 2021 15:23
Oh, dat zal allemaal misschien wel komen, maar de discussie begon met
"Aan de andere kant, als lanceren zo veel goedkoper en betrouwbaarder is, word het ook beter haalbaar om iets te lanceren dat puin ruimt. In het begin worden waarschijnlijk alleen complete defecte satellieten naar beneden gehaald en later komen er vast ook oplossingen voor brokken ruimte puin (meters) en daar na misschien zelfs hele kleine stukjes rommel"

...opruimen door naar beneden te halen, geen geavanceerde plannen voor 100 jaar in de toekomst.
+1Knijper1962
@vanaalten23 april 2021 14:55
Metaalfabriekjes, metaalbewerking in LEO .niet naar beneden halen, maar ter plekke recyclen/gebruiken ?
0derooke
@vanaalten24 april 2021 10:52
Ze moeten een Recupel systeem voorzien. Voor iedere lancering betaal je x bedrag aan Milieutax (gelijk wij al doen) om als je het later wil wegdoen niet meer moet betalen.
Dit bedrag moet afhankelijk zijn van het gewicht die in de ruimte blijft hangen . Plus het recupereren kan ook een beetje opbrengsten geven.
Zo is het wel rendabel voor de opberg firma
0vanaalten
@derooke24 april 2021 10:56
Dat vereist nog steeds een wereldwijde overkoepelende organisatie die door iedereen erkend wordt. Met bijbehorende politieke discussies wie er de leiding gaan hebben.

Ben bang dat dat nog even duurt...
0derooke
@vanaalten24 april 2021 10:58
Dat is zeker waar. Maar ze zijn al aan het kijken voor ruimte regels (America dacht ik) dus wie weet binnen dit en 15 jaar. . ..
+1A_Trouwborst
@dok3323 april 2021 13:58
Het lijkt mij niet praktisch haalbaar om die satellieten te salvagen. Ik denk dat het een stuk eenvoudiger is om ze uit hun baan te duwen o.i.d. waardoor ze in de atmosfeer verbranden
+1killercow
@A_Trouwborst23 april 2021 14:36
Als je somehow tonnen aan herbruikbaar aluminium (of andere materialen) bij elkaar weet te sprokkelen *in* de ruimte, dan kan ik me best voorstellen dat daar een markt voor gaat komen. Uiteindelijk is het nog steeds duur om het materiaal vanaf hier naar boven te schieten. Zeker als het daar ook verkrijgbaar is.
0Gé Brander
@killercow23 april 2021 18:57
Schraap het bij elkaar en stuur het door naar de maan, verwerk het daar. Dat moet toch wel kunnen met die grote Space-X dingen.
0BevrorenKaas
@vanaalten23 april 2021 15:23
Ik zeg toch niet dat spacex dat moet betalen? Ze maken het goedkoper om iets te lanceren, dus word het per definitie goedkoper voor projecten om oude zooi te de-orbiten. Zoiets zou bijvoorbeeld een nonprofit kunnen zijn waar overheden en satelliet exploitanten geld en kennis aan doneren omdat dat in hun eigen belang is.
+1Yalopa
@BevrorenKaas23 april 2021 15:52
Waarom mag een commerciële organisatie winst maken met een “goedkoper” product terwijl een non profit organisatie aangesteld moet worden om het puin te ruimen, gesponsord met overheidsgeld (jou geld & dat van mij)

Laat de vervuiler betalen, ze moeten het maar in hun prijs verrekenen.
0BevrorenKaas
@Yalopa24 april 2021 00:02
Omdat onze verneukte economie nou eenmaal zo werkt. Ik ben er ook niet blij mee.
0mikee368

@Yalopa25 april 2021 12:39
Spacex zorgt er al voer dat ze xelf geen ruimte puin achter laten. Alles dat van hun is wat in een baan om de aarde komt proberen ze zo snel mogelijk op te laten branden in de atmosfeer.
Hun 2de trap gaat nog een laatste keer aan om zichzelf terug de dampkring in te sturen en hun Starlink satellieten branden naar 5 jaar operatie vanzelf op in de atmosfeer zonder dat hier directe input voor nodig is als fail safe.

Dus waar moet SpaceX voor betalen dan? Omdat anderen te lacks zijn om hun troep wel op te ruimen?
0aadje93
@BevrorenKaas23 april 2021 20:16
het probleem is juist die fijne rommel. Een rondslingerende satteliet kan men vanaf aarde prima in de gaten houden. Juist die fijne deeltjes (boutjes, moertjes, schroefjes en nippeltjes :+ ) zijn het gevaar. Een rotsnelheid hebben ze, en met een kleine oppervlakte slaan ze makkelijk door plaat materiaal heen (de zijkant van ISS zegmaar) ipv dat ze uit elkaar klappen en zo de energie verdelen over mee fijn materiaal.
+1BevrorenKaas
@aadje9324 april 2021 00:07
Dat doe je zo:
https://cddis.nasa.gov/lw..._Nozzoli_presentation.pdf

en da's het makkelijkst als er geen atmosfeer tussen zit. een soort killer satelliet die kleine deeltjes herkent, hun omloopbaan berekent, en de volgende keer dat zo'n deeltje langs komt precies op de goede plaats en tijd een dikke laser puls afvuurt om hem een baantje lager te laten vliegen tot hij in de atmosfeer opbrand.

Daar zal je er toch een paar van moeten gaan lanceren, en dan is het fijn als lanceringen goedkoper worden.
0derooke
@BevrorenKaas24 april 2021 10:54
Is het niet zo als je iets afschiet(laser) dat de druk aan de ene kant ook weg wil aan de andere. (Dat dit dus veel energie zal kosten om het schietapparaat ook op z'n plaats te houden terwijl die schiet)
+1BevrorenKaas
@derooke24 april 2021 11:45
Dat klopt soort van, maar er is een trucje. Dat action=reaction gebeuren geld voor massa. (Laser) licht heeft een hele lage massa vergeleken met zijn energie. De rede dat het afval vertraagt is door het sublimerende materiaal, niet door het laserlicht. Dus je maakt eigenlijk een soort mini raketmotor op de plek waar de laser het afval verhit, en de brandstof daar voor is het afval zelf. De energie komt van de laser, maar die duwt de satelliet nauwelijks weg - want licht heeft weinig massa :)
0derooke
@BevrorenKaas24 april 2021 12:20
Ok bedankt voor de uitleg
+1Bezulba
@Creator_23 april 2021 14:30
Het is nooit vol. Nou ja, nooit.. dat is misschien wel iets te strak gemeld maar dankzij vreselijk slechte "infographics" lijkt het net alsof er miljarden satelieten rondvliegen en allemaal op 10cm afstand terwijl dat de dikste onzin is.

Stel je voor, de aarde een gladde bol volledig bedekt met een woestijn. Zet dan overal auto's op 1 meter afstand van elkaar neer. Enige idee hoeveel auto's je nodig hebt om dat te doen? Ietsjes meer dan wij momenteel hebben rondrijden.

En die hoeveelheid die je nodig hebt gaat alleen maar exponentieel omhoog hoe hoger de baan van de satelieten om de aarde is.
0Blokker_1999

@Bezulba23 april 2021 17:21
Maar er komt wel een moment dat het te veel wordt. Het ISS moet bijvoorbeeld steeds vaker en vaker uitwijken voor ruimteafval. Vergeet niet dat elk stukje gevolgd moet worden en dat je botsingen ten alle tijde wenst te vermijden daar er een enome hoeveelheid energie mee gemoeid is aan die snelheden. En het kleinste puin kunnen we niet eens volgen. En dat wordt wel degelijk een probleem voor de veiligheid van zowel mens als machine.
0mphilipp

@Creator_23 april 2021 14:25
Je kunt nu al soms op timelapsefoto's een hele lijn starlink-sattelieten zien
Die lijntjes zijn alleen als ze nét gelanceerd zijn. Vanaf dat moment gaan ze langzaam maar zeker naar hun eigen plekje en komen ze vanzelf verder uit elkaar te staan. Bovendien zijn ze inmiddels met een of ander spul behandeld zodat ze niet zo erg reflecteren. Maar hoe dan ook, die lijntjes zijn een tijdelijk verschijnsel.
0psdata
@Creator_23 april 2021 14:28
Kun je goed zien op het volgende linkje https://satellitemap.space/
De rijtes die je ziet moet je zien al tijdelijke parkeer baan
Hierna worden ze gepositioneerd om het geheel een betere dekking te verkrijgen
0Tranquility
@Creator_24 april 2021 13:36
Vergeet niet dat de ruimte in een baan om de Aarde "zelfregulerend" is. Met andere woorden, in onbruik geraakte satellieten zakken vanzelf vanuit hun baan langzaam naar beneden waar ze in de atmosfeer verbranden.
0Bob de Slager
@Creator_24 april 2021 21:42
Hoezo vraag je je dat af? Lichtvervuiling interresseert praktisch niemand wat, elke decennium zien we minder sterren door achterlijke naar boven gerichte reclame, gebouw en tuin(bouw)- verlichting. En nu gaan mensen opeens doen alsof sattelieten het probleem zijn (zijn ze grotendeels niet, moderne astrofotografie haalt sattelieten lang voordat starlink opgebouwd werd vrij makkelijk uit je opnames).

Praktijkvoorbeeld:
De gemeente verlicht mijn tuin 'snachts alsof het een drukke straat in de stad is, kan je over klagen, maar er is geen enkele regel waarop je je kan beroepen. De gemeente pruttelt wat over inbraakpreventie + verkeersveiligheid (beide niet relevant in mijn tuin), en dat is het dan.

edit: lichtvervuilers toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bob de Slager op 24 april 2021 22:07]

+1DigitalExorcist
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:07
Inderdaad. Dan bepaalt je budget alleen maar of je een nieuwe, tweedehands, of derdehands raket wil (kosten tov. risico!). Een erg mooie ontwikkeling!
+1MichaelvD
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:11
Over een jaar of 5 kan zelfs een universiteit een eigen sateliet de lucht in laten schieten.
Dat is inmiddels ook al mogelijk door het gebruik van Small en CubeSats. Er zijn ook launch providers zoals RocketLab die hebben een volledige infrastructuur waar je alleen met je experiment of idee hoeft aan te komen en zij zorgen voor een lancering, en de infrastructuur.
+1GewoonWatSpulle
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:31
Eh.. er zijn al redelijk wat universiteiten die satellieten in de ruimte hebben gebracht, (meerdere) micro satellieten dat wel maar die tellen ook!

Edit: o.a. de cubesats van de universiteit van Michigan

[Reactie gewijzigd door GewoonWatSpulle op 23 april 2021 13:32]

+1arie.v
@holoduke5123 april 2021 14:09
Als je het lanceerschema van de Ariane bekijkt dan valt het wel mee met het er naar kijken, ik denk eerder dat het een én-én situatie is.
0holoduke51
@arie.v23 april 2021 14:15
check anders deze link
https://en.wikipedia.org/...launch_market_competition
0arie.v
@holoduke5123 april 2021 15:06
Tsja, het kan zijn dat Ariane al aan de top van het aantal mogelijke lanceringen zit. Het loopt wel iets terug, maar kennelijk kan het nog steeds uit en levert het genoeg geld op. Dat bedoelde ik met én-én.
+1GeoBeo
@holoduke5123 april 2021 16:15
Toch wel mooi om te zien hoe disruptive SpaceX is op de launch market.
Vooral Europa staat er beetje bij te kijken. Krijgen haast geen contract meer.
En dit heeft iedereen die zich een beetje interesseert in ruimtevaart 10 jaar lang aan kunnen zien komen.

Europa liep al zwaar achter op het gebied van ruimtevaart, maar is nu gewoon echt volledig kansloos. Er is geen antwoord op Falcon 9 en er is niet eens een plan of een idee om te gaan concurreren met BFR/Spaceship.

De VOC van onze tijd is Amerikaans en niet Europees meer. Het trieste is dat we eigenlijk geen enkel excuus hebben (behalve politiek / economisch falen) om niet mee te komen met de Amerikanen.

Elon Musk (Zuid Afrikaan) voelde zich aangetrokken tot de VS en totaal niet tot Europa. En dat heeft een reden: Europa kan/wil niet meekomen met Amerikaanse innovatie en academisch onderzoek.
0EliteGhost
@GeoBeo24 april 2021 09:17
Beetje kort door de bocht. Op grotere hoogtes kan een Ariane 5 bijvoorbeeld nog altijd meer meenemen dan een Falcon 9 door een efficientere 2e trap (meen ik me te herinneren). De raketten zijn verschillend, met verschillende prestaties waardoor ze op een bepaald moment niet meer met elkaar concureren. Mede daardoor dat Ariane nog altijd klanten heeft.
0Bob de Slager
@GeoBeo24 april 2021 21:56
Europa liep al zwaar achter op het gebied van ruimtevaart
Arianespace was de meest commercieel succesvolle lanceerder die er ooit geweest is. Maar leuk verhaal verder.
is nu gewoon echt volledig kansloos
Europese ruimtevaart is er om twee redenen:
- onafhankelijk toegang tot de ruimte
- Bezighouden van raket experts (raketten zijn ook handig in tijd van oorlog)

Wetenschap is puur bijvangst wat dat betreft, en nu innovatie i ruimtevaart op een hoger plan is gekomen door een pionier als Musk, is de EU langzaam aan het bijdraaien van het idee dat je raketgeleerden alleen maar bezig moet houden, en komen er beetje bij beetje meer zinnige innovaties.
De VOC van onze tijd is Amerikaans
Mja, sillicon valley bestaat al een jaar of 50 als concept en aantrekker van engineers & kapitaal. Beetje een dooddoener.
Europa kan/wil niet meekomen met Amerikaanse innovatie en academisch onderzoek.
Euh... wut?
0K-aroq
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:08
Tsja, als je kijkt hoeveel commentaar Musk al krijgt van veel Europeanen, dan kan je je wel voorstellen hoe dat zal worden als er een Europese "Elon Musk" zou opstaan. Wij zijn toch allemaal meer van "dat kan toch niet" of "doe maar normaal" of "waar heb je dat nou voor nodig" (is volgens mij ook de meest voorkomende reactie op nieuwe zaken op dit notabene techforum) . En dan is het niet gek dat we achter gaan lopen.
+1Relief2009
@K-aroq23 april 2021 14:25
Dat is alleen als je in een bubbel leeft. In Nederland zijn we gewoon nuchter en lopen niet overal achteraan te rennen en te roepen dat iets o zo geweldig is.
+1Wulfklaue
@K-aroq23 april 2021 14:28
> En dan is het niet gek dat we achter gaan lopen.

Europa investeren gewoon niet deftig in innovatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wulfklaue op 23 april 2021 16:12]

0911GT2
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:30
Ik vind disruptive echt een modewoord en niet in de context van dit argument passen.
Het is feitelijk een 60 jaar oud proces wat ze moderniseren, zo geweldig disruptive vind ik dat niet. Sterker nog je zou kunnen stellen dat de technologie die gebruikt wordt achterhaald is.
Het lineair lanceren van raketten. Wat dat betreft vind ik het proces van Virgin veel interessanter waarbij je (ok nog met moederschip) de ruimte in vliegt veel interessanter en met het ook op transport ook veel interessanter. Als dat proces straks toepasbaar is op commerciële vluchten heb je volgens mij een veel grotere impact en mag je in mijn optiek meer van disruptive spreken.
+1Coolstart
@911GT223 april 2021 15:33
Met dat argument kan je alles kapot relativeren . Je kan zo stellen dat Tesla ook maar een is met 4 wielen en elektromotoren ook al 100jaar bestaan. Niets nieuws onder de zon volgens uw redenering. En P.S. een e-step is pas revolutionair.

Met lineair lanceren is toch niets mis mee, het aerodynamisch lanceren is enkel nuttig op lage hoogte. Virgin galactic maakt eigenlijk maar een hoge parabolische vlucht in vrijeval. Max 50km hoog dacht ik. Leuk, maar heeft weinig te maken met space travel.

SpaceX maakt space toegankelijker en goedkoper met herbruikbare rakettrappen. We komen van €50.000 per kg payload in de jaren 80 tot €2700 per kg vandaag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Coolstart op 23 april 2021 15:34]

0multikoe

@911GT223 april 2021 14:35
"Disruptive" slaat op de prijs en de lanceerfrequentie.
+1beantherio
@911GT223 april 2021 14:44
Techniek die geen impact heeft (zoals die van Virgin) is bij voorbaat niet disruptive. Virgin gebruikt trouwens net zo goed bekende technieken, maar dan in een iets andere vorm. Het concept waar ze zich op richten is trouwens al heel lang geleden uitgedacht en er zijn partijen die daar veel meer technische ambitie hebben gelegd. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Skylon of VentureStar. Dat zijn/waren pas echt technisch disruptieve programma's.

Holoduke51 had het trouwens over 'disruptive op de launch markt' en niet over de techniek. En qua kosten, turnaround en lanceerfrequentie kun je zonder meer stellen dat SpaceX distruptief bezig is op de lanceermarkt.
0Damic
@holoduke5123 april 2021 17:35
Unief kunnen dat nu al met RideShare missie's, dan kun je een plekje boeken om je satelliet in de ruimte te krijgen.
0nils7
@holoduke5123 april 2021 13:05
Blijkbaar veranderen de projecten van de heer Musk in goud:

Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink

Dan ben ik het meest benieuwd naar Neuralink en neem aan dat dat ook gaat slagen.
0himlims_
@nils723 april 2021 13:11
Paypal.com mp3.com - alleen dat linspire/lindows(?) was niet zo’n succes
+2Byron010
@himlims_23 april 2021 13:19
Bij zowel mp3.com als linspire zie ik in 1 min google'n geen link aan musk. (beide van michael robertson, misschien dat je ze daarom noemt?)

Paypal wel inderdaad
+1mphilipp

@Byron01023 april 2021 14:27
Maar Paypal was niet een Musk bedenksel. Hij is er ingestapt op een bepaald moment. Zelf heb ik geen idee wat zijn bijdrage is geweest; of ie alleen een financiele steun is geweest of dat ie ook het beleid bepaald heeft.
+1Byron010
@mphilipp23 april 2021 14:36
Elon musk was co-founder van X.com (online bank), die vervolgend gemerged is met Cofinity Inc (betaalsysteem), dit gebeurde in 2000. Die 2 bedrijven samen werden PayPal, welke vervolgens weer in 2002 is gekocht door Ebay (en sinds 2015 een zelfstandige onderneming is).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

[Reactie gewijzigd door Byron010 op 23 april 2021 14:36]

0mphilipp

@Byron01023 april 2021 14:40
Ohja, zo zat het. Ja, ik was te lui om te koekelen... :+
+1killercow
@mphilipp23 april 2021 14:39
Het moederbedrijf van PayPal en X.com (twee concurenten) zijn gefuseerd waarna Musk de grootste aandeelhouder was en men met de naam PayPal is doorgegaan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com
0Bob de Slager
@mphilipp24 april 2021 22:05
1 van de bijdrages van Musk was om elke nieuwe registrant bij Paypal eenmalig gratis geld te geven als ik het mij goed herrinner.

Met dergelijke lokkertjes heb je natuurlijk snel veel gebruikers, maar ik kan me voorstellen dat je moet kunnen lullen als brugman om dat er doorheen te krijgen bij investeerders.
0himlims_
@Byron01023 april 2021 13:20
dan klopt mijn beeld niet inderdaad; dacht dat ook die van musk waren.
+1lilmonkey
@himlims_23 april 2021 13:22
Da's voor het eerst dat ik dat hoor, wat heeft Musk met Linspire/Lindows en mp3.com te maken?
+1Scarto216
@himlims_23 april 2021 14:08
Vergeet vooral Zip2 niet. Een van z'n eerste echte successen. Het geld dat hij bij de verkoop daarvan verdiende, gebruikte hij om X.com mee te starten, wat later weer PayPal werd.
+1911GT2
@nils723 april 2021 13:26
Hyperloop... oh wacht
+1DigitalExorcist
@911GT223 april 2021 13:30
Dat komt nog wel. Net als The Boring Company. "Ik heb geen zin om in de file in Los Angeles te gaan staa... .oh wacht... ik begin gewoon een bedrijf dat autotunnels graaft!"
+1911GT2
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 13:34
Ja het was echt een succes... misschien moet je eens vragen hoe goed het ging in Las Vegas bij het convention center.
+1DigitalExorcist
@911GT223 april 2021 13:43
Best wel goed, aangezien de tunnel nu gebruikt wordt:

https://www.reviewjournal...onvention-center-2325137/

Hoe lang hebben wij ook alweer gedaan over een simpel metrobuisje onder Amsterdam precies?
+1Blokker_1999

@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 17:29
Had men er een voetgangerstunnel van gemaakt, was de capaciteit vele malen hoger geweest en de reistijd amper langer. Dat is mijn grootste kritiekpunt op de huidige tunnel in Vegas. Nog geen 2km in lengte en wagens die er met beperkte snelheid doorheen gaan. Maar daar wel honderden miljoenen aan besteden. Het is een beetje als de Eifeltoren in Vegas. Een attractie voor toeristen.

En vergelijk het eens met Amsterdam. Diameter buis, type ondergrond, obstructies in die ondergrond waar je langsheen moet gaan, aanleg van massatransportsysteem (wat Teslas in een buis echt niet zijn, daar haal je geen tienduizend reizigers per uur mee).

De tunnel in Vegas is een publiciteitsstunt. Niet meer dan dat.
+2RocketKoen

@Blokker_199923 april 2021 19:42
De tunnel in Vegas is een proof-of-concept. En het werkt blijkbaar, want ieder hotel en casino in de stad wil nu zijn eigen halte hebben.

En nu rijden er model 3's in met chauffeur @ 50kmh. Maar de tunnel is in principe bedoeld voor autonome busjes voor 12-18 personen die 120 rijden.

De "honderden miljoenen" vallen ook mee. Deze tunnel kost $52,5 miljoen over zijn levensduur. De andere kandidaat bij de aanbesteding (bovengrondse tramlijn) zou $216 hebben gekost.

Door deze lagere prijs is er ook geen cent belastinggeld of subsidie aan besteed. Het congrescentrum betaalt de volledige rekening. Ze verdienen dat weer terug doordat een ritje in de loop de helft goedkoper is dan een taxi of Uber.
0mikee368

@RocketKoen24 april 2021 17:42
Die chauffeur doet overigens niks. Hij/Zij controleert alleen dat het voertuig doet wat deze hoort te doen en moeten over de komende tijd er ook uit gaan als alles geregeld is dat dit ook daadwerkelijk kan.

De topsnelheid zal overigens nog aanzienlijk hoger gaan liggen dan de huidige ~50 kmh.
doordat deze specifieke tunnels zo kort zijn kunnen ze overigens ook niet de topsnelheid van 250 kmh halen. echter snelheden van 100-200 kmh gaan wel makkelijk gehaald worden in de uitgebreide tunnel die nu in het verschiet ligt.
0DigitalExorcist
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 20:41
Je hebt écht geen flauw idee hè?
+1911GT2
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 13:53
Gebruikt wordt, maar geen fractie is van wat er beloof is. Een tunneltje waar testla's door heen rijden gechauffeurd en niet harder dan 50k/h. Dat is ver weg van de belofte van de stroom met autonome auto's die op hoge snelheid door de tunnel zouden razen.
0DigitalExorcist
@911GT223 april 2021 13:59
Zijn ze nog mee bezig. Ook komt er een forse uitbreiding. Maar ja, COVID19 en zo.

https://www.theverge.com/...vegas-strip-tesla-tunnels

Meanwhile, in Nederland:
Een Noord/Zuidlijn komt al voor in het Plan Stadsspoor uit 1968.[5] Destijds besloot men te beginnen met de bouw van de huidige Oostlijn.
Eind jaren tachtig werd er op initiatief van D66 toch weer onderzoek naar de haalbaarheid van een Noord/Zuidlijn gedaan. Uiteindelijk resulteerde dit in een Raadsbesluit op 27 november 1996, waarna een volksraadplegend referendum plaatsvond op 25 juni 1997. Voor het referendum kwamen 123.198 stemmers opdagen, waarvan 79.861 (64,8%) tegen de komst van de lijn stemden; 42.961 kiezers stemden vóór aanleg.
Bron: https://nl.wikipedia.org/...nis_van_de_Noord/Zuidlijn

Kortom, wij doen gewoon 50 jaar over een tunneltje met een treintje waar Tesla 20 jaar geleden überhaupt nog niet bestond, laat staan elektrische auto's hád om te laten rijden door een tunnel van een bedrijf van de eigenaar van datzelfde Tesla.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 23 april 2021 14:01]

+2Relief2009
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 14:24
Doe eens die roze Musk aanbiddende bril af. Noord-Zuidlijn is veel meer dan alleen maar een tunnel boren.

Een simpele tunnel boren kunnen we in Nederland ook gewoon prima snel doen. Dat je dan een project erbij pakt wat meest vertraagd is, zegt niks over de slagkracht in Nederland. Daarnaast Nederland bestaat voornamelijk uit moerasgrond en tunnels boren in dit soort grond vergt meer dan alleen even een boormachine aanzetten. Zie hieronder voor meer info.
https://www.nemokennislin...boren-in-hollandse-bodem/

2,2 km in 3,5 maand. Niet slecht voor het o zo trage Nederland.
https://www.voorschotense...-eerder-dan-gepland-geree
+1911GT2
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 15:00
Heb je enig idee wat de ondergrond in new york is bijvoorbeeld, puur graniet die gaat nergens heen hoor als je daar in boort. Zelfde voor Londen maar dan kalksteen.

BAM, je weet wel die Nederlandse aannemer, legt metrolijnen aan in Parijs... dus wat is precies je punt?
Volgens mij zit je gewoon te kanten omdat het kan.
0aadje93
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 20:29
De meeste van die echte steden die jij noemt zijn dan ook gebouwd op keiharde ondergrond. Niet op de prut waar amsterdam op gebouwd is ;). Doe een beetje civiel technisch onderzoek en je snapt waarom noord-zuid lijn zo vreselijk complex was.
0DigitalExorcist
@aadje9323 april 2021 20:36
Het is en blijft een tunneltje. 50 jaar hè.
0aadje93
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 20:39
ik denk dat je niet helemaal wilt begrijpen dat een tunneltje maken niet even zo gedaan is, en dat naast andere ondergrond. Nederland ook een heel ander bouwbesluit heeft vergeleken met andere landen. Hoeveel tunnels zijn er in NL ingestort? De allereerste die gemaakt is ben ik tijdens zijn laatste grote renovatie nog doorheen gereden ;)
0Tranquility
@aadje9324 april 2021 13:44
Ben eigenlijk nog verbaasd waarom sinkholes niet veel vaker voorkomen in Amsterdam gezien de zachte prut.
0aadje93
@Tranquility25 april 2021 09:41
juist die zachte prut zorgt ervoor dat er geen sinkhole is, maar dat gewoon heel de bodem zakt. sinkhole krijg je juist in hardere grond die het lang volhoud tot er een te groot gat onstaan en heel de zooi instort ;)

Het is dus net andersom. Op veen zul je praktisch nooit een sinkhole gaan vinden, dat zakt meteen terug naar beneden.
+1mphilipp

@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 14:32
Kortom, wij doen gewoon 50 jaar over een tunneltje
Helemaal mee eens hoor, dat die NZ lijn veel en veel te lang heeft geduurd. Maar dat is voornamelijk politiek geneuzel geweest. Het is niet zo dat een figuur als Musk daar meer vaart in had gebracht. Misschien als ie burgemeester was geweest, maar ik weet uit ervaring dat de krachten in Amsterdam sterker zijn dan ministers en burgemeesters.

Daarbij komt dat het technisch ook iets lastiger ligt in het moeras waar Nederland op gebouwd is. De Boring Company kan niet zomaar even een NZ lijn graven onder een stad als Amsterdam, tenzij ze er een duikboot van maken. Dat is zo'n beetje het probleem met alle bouwprojecten hier. Je moet hier echt al heipalen van een meter of 30 de grond in jagen voordat je voorbij de pap bent. Daar hebben ze in andere delen van de wereld niet zo snel last van. Kijk naar de metro in Parijs. Gewoon lekker boren in keiharde steen. Hier moet je alles wat boven de metrolijn gebouwd is ondersteunen anders zakt het weg.
0Tranquility
@mphilipp24 april 2021 13:47
Tja dat krijg je als plat bergloos landje dat in feite niets anders dan zeebodem is. We mogen nog blij zijn dat het maar een meter of 30 pap is. ;)
0aadje93
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 20:27
Las vegas is één grote zandbak. Amsterdam is een stad gebouwt op veen en klei, niet echt lekker materiaal om een tunnel door heen te trekken. Laat staan met bestaande bebouwing op heipalen.

Leuk die tunnel, maar losse auto's erdoorheen laten rijden is natuurlijk verre van efficient, gewoon een tram/metro stel die als shuttle heen en weer gaat heeft een veelvoud van de capaciteit van een paar auto's.

Bijvoorbeeld gewoon de sneltram utrecht < - > ijsselstein/nieuwegein is een prima voorbeeld van een shuttle model waar op het einde maar 1 spoortje is, waar op gereden word, chaufeur loopt naar de "achterwagen" en start die wagen als frontwagen om weer terug te rijden naar het andere uiteinde.
0Fluttershy
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 23:16
Meanwhile, in Nederland
Wat een goedkope jij-bak...
+1mphilipp

@911GT223 april 2021 14:39
Ach, op SpaceX was in eerste instantie ook veel commentaar dat die boosters lang niet zoveel werden hergebruikt als beloofd. Dat is het commentaar van de criticasters die zitten te wachten op falen. Die kunnen het niet uitstaan dat Musk met z'n grote bek uiteindelijk tóch van alles voor elkaar krijgt. Hij is alleen erg optimistisch en zijn 'planningen' moet je altijd met een flinke korrel zout nemen.
Want inderdaad: die boosters werden aanvankelijk helemaal niet zo vaak hergebruikt. Maar dat kwam omdat ze helemaal uit elkaar werden gehaald na de vlucht om te zien of hun verwachtingen tav slijtage en vervuiling klopten. Dan durf je het aan om die dingen vaker te gebruiken. Het is een leerproces. Momenteel zie je dat ze echt meerdere keren succesvol worden hergebruikt. Ik weet zo even niet of ze veel moeten doen aan de boosters tussen elke vlucht, maar het bespaart een enorme hoeveelheid geld op den duur. En minder vervuiling.
+1mjtdevries

@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 15:08
Best wel goed, aangezien de tunnel nu gebruikt wordt:
Hoe lang hebben wij ook alweer gedaan over een simpel metrobuisje onder Amsterdam precies?
Hoe lang had Musk er ook alweer over gedaan over dat kleine stukje in Vegas?
Volgens hem kan hij 1 mijl per week graven. Hoe lang heeft ie ook al weer gedaan over 0,8 mijl in Vegas?
Oh ja, twee jaar!

Veel beloven weinig geven, doet de gek etc etc
Niets van wat Musk beloofd heeft in Vegas is geleverd.
Ze hebben nu een extreem dure tunnel waar mensen extreem langzaam doorheen rijden, en waarmee heel weinig mensen per uur vervoerd kunnen worden.
Voor een fractie van het geld hadden ze veel meer mensen kunnen vervoeren met normale bussen. Dat Vegas project is een compleet fiacso geworden.
En exact zoals voorspeld door bv figuren als Thunderf00t. Hoe irrirant zijn videos ook soms mogen zijn. Hij had het precies bij het rechte eind over dat Vegas project. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91-qwftOYVc
0bzuidgeest
@mjtdevries23 april 2021 17:21
Het is duidelijk dat de man goede en slechte ideeën heeft. Ik vind sommige dingen die hij zegt en doet ook niet kunnen, maar er zijn ook zeker dingen die ik bewonder.

* Niet bang om te laten zien dat iets nog niet helemaal goed gaat (rakketje landen)
* Niet bang om iets te proberen. Iedereen zei dat SpaceX ging falen met landen van raketten, tunnels boren zou ook een dom idee zijn. De raketten presteren ondertussen uitstekend, en bij het boren heb ik mijn twijfels bij of dat ooit wat word, maar wie weet. Maar ik bewonder het feit dat hij dingen probeert en probeert op grote schaal.
* Hoeveel CEO's of wat hij ook is vind je regelmatig op te werkvloer of zijn zo "aanspreekbaar". De meesten zien nooit hun eigen fabrieken. Ook dat vind ik top.

Daar staan genoeg andere dingen tegenover, zoals zijn handelen met covid e.d. Maar dat stopt mij niet van het noemen van de goede dingen.
0mjtdevries

@bzuidgeest23 april 2021 18:17
Iedereen zei dat SpaceX ging falen met landen van raketten
Waar komt die mythe toch vandaan? Van Musk zelf?
Niemand zei dat ie ging falen. Het concept was jaren eerder al bewezen. Het enige waar je vraagtekens bij zou kunnen zetten was of het commercieel haalbaar zou zijn. Maar de reden dat het concept van landen met raketten al jaren daarvoor bewezen was, was omdat veel mensen er brood in zagen.

Musk is goed in het verwijderen van stof van oude concepten en die nieuw leven in blazen. Alleen kijkt hij niet waarom er stof op dat oude concept lag. Soms blijkt de tijd er nu wel rijp voor, soms blijkt het onmogelijk te zijn en lag het niet voor niets onder stof.

Wat hij echt goed heeft gezien, is dat je een electrische auto nooit populair krijgt als je het positioneerd als een suffe auto voor geiteharenwollen figuren. Dat was wat de rest van de industrie deed.
Daar zit zijn kracht: verkoop verhalen goed kunnen vertellen en weten wat aanslaat bij je publiek.
Sommigen vinden dat misschien een negatieve beschrijving, maar dat is een gave die maar weinig mensen hebben.
+2bzuidgeest
@mjtdevries24 april 2021 18:24
Het enige waar je vraagtekens bij zou kunnen zetten was of het commercieel haalbaar zou zijn.
Sinds wanneer is commerciële haalbaarheid geen faal factor meer? Als je dat niet hebt kun je nog zo goed landen, als bedrijf kom je nergens. Als mensen allemaal zo zeker waren dat het haalbaar was (en ja ik weet van de oude experimenten hiermee) waarom deed niemand het dan?
Musk is goed in het verwijderen van stof van oude concepten en die nieuw leven in blazen. Alleen kijkt hij niet waarom er stof op dat oude concept lag. Soms blijkt de tijd er nu wel rijp voor, soms blijkt het onmogelijk te zijn en lag het niet voor niets onder stof.
En hoe is dat slecht? Er zijn zoveel dingen die als concept voor hun tijd bovenkomen en later door een 2e generatie pas commercieel haalbaar worden. Meestal door verbeteringen in de technologie die eerder niet voorhanden waren. De allereerste autos hadden batterijen niet brandstof motoren. Mogen we daarom nu geen EV maken omdat het een oud concept is? Nee, de batterijen van nu zijn beter en nu is het wel haalbaar. Maar iemand moet het aandurven (of gek genoeg zijn). Dat is ondernemerschap en dat vind ik soms wel applaus waard.
Daar zit zijn kracht: verkoop verhalen goed kunnen vertellen en weten wat aanslaat bij je publiek.
Heb je Musk wel een horen praten? Niet echt een glade jongen. Ik zou hem nooit omschrijven als een "goede verteller". Wat hij wel heeft zijn visies of dromen en ja die kan hij door het tonen van energie en enthousiasme goed verkopen. Is dat slecht? Ik vind van niet. Zijn producten zijn tenminste echt. Ik heb genoeg bedrijven gezien die pure vaporware waren in de laatste jaren met mooie verhalen zonder product. En goed op slecht Musk heeft altijd iets tastbaar.
0mikee368

@mjtdevries25 april 2021 01:14
Volgens hem kan hij 1 mijl per week graven.
incorrect. Dit is een lange termijn doel niet een direct doel. Ze zijn bezig hun techniek verder te ontwikkelen om dit uiteindelijk te kunnen bereiken.
En nee ze hebben er geen 2 jaar over gedaan om de Vegas tunnel te graven. Het hele project van tekenen tot leveren heeft ongeveer 2 jaar geduurd. Het graven zelf was in 6.5 maanden gedaan. Dus aanzienlijk sneller dan dat u hier claimt. Vooral omdat het om 1,7 mijl aan tunnels gaat i.p.v. 0,8. Misschien moet u toch maar eens gaan fact checken?

Ze hebben nu een tunnel die 1/4de van de andere optie was die op tafel lag. De topsnelheden van de tunnel zijn nog niet bereikt omdat ze hier naar toe aan het werken zijn nog.
ik weet overigens niet wat u extreem langzaam vind maar 60-80 km/h vind ik toch best vlot!
En exact zoals voorspeld door bv figuren als Thunderf00t.
Ook alleen maar als je naar halve en verdraaide waarheden kijkt die hij roept. Als je zijn claims fact checkt kom je op hele andere conclusies uit als het wat musk betreft aan gaat. met andere zaken doet hij vaak veel beter onderzoek.
0aadje93
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 20:20
Las Vegas heeft dan ook vrij weinig heipalen in de grond staan gezien het één grote zandbak is daar :+
+1Blokker_1999

@911GT223 april 2021 13:35
Daar was ie slim genoeg om enkel het idee te lanceren om daarna te zeggen: maar ik ga het niet ontwikkelen.
0Mosredna
@911GT223 april 2021 13:45
Lekker vasthouden aan het oude vertrouwde schieten we veel mee op inderdaad. Wat grotere risico's nemen kan goed uitpakken (Tesla, SpaceX, PayPal, Starlink) maar soms ook wat minder uitpakken, betekend natuurlijk niet dat het niet het proberen waard is..
+1911GT2
@Mosredna23 april 2021 13:56
Niks mis met het oude.
0Mosredna
@911GT223 april 2021 14:10
Wel als het oude vele malen vervuilender is dan het nieuwe toch?
0mjtdevries

@Mosredna23 april 2021 15:11
Het oude dat ook gewoon kerosine en waterstof als brandstof gebruikte en wat ook gewoon grote onderdelen opnieuw gebruikte.
Is dat het oude dat volgens jou vele malen vervuilender is?
+1Blokker_1999

@Martinspire23 april 2021 13:36
Waat zitten de scheurtjes bij Tesla? Ik heb zelf jarenlang sceptisch tegenover Tesla gestaan, had op momenten niet verwacht dat ze het zouden overleven maar vandaag is het een gezond bedrijf met gezonde groei.

En ook SpaceX werkt goed aan de weg en is goed winstgevend. Ja, soms loopt er eens iets mis. En ja, SpaceX is al eens ladingen verloren. Maar ook dat zie ik niet direct als een onoverkomelijk probleem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blokker_1999 op 23 april 2021 13:37]

+1Martinspire
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 14:46
https://radar.avrotros.nl...ankementen-schiet-tekort/

En met name het stuk over hoe Tesla er mee om gaat en dat ze een rechtszaak aan hun broek hebben omdat ze na de 2 jaar verplichte garantie niets willen doen aan iets wat duidelijk een ontwerpfout is. Dan heb je dus als klant een taxicentrale op schiphol wat hele mooie reclame is en dan laat je ze zo hard vallen.

Of het feit dat er een stichting is voor ontevreden tesla rijders.
0bzuidgeest
@Martinspire23 april 2021 17:26
Er is wel een stichting te vinden voor elke ontevreden met X groep. Dat zegt helemaal niet. Stichtingen zijn gewoon een middel om ontevreden klanten geld af te troggelen door dure advocaten met een missie. Er zijn er duizenden en duizenden van.

Die garantie houding van Tesla is ook niet uniek, zeker niet in Amerika. Apple doet (of deed) exact hetzelfde. Dat maakt het niet goed, maar ook niets bijzonders.

Radar presenteert net als de consumentbond alles op een manier die goed is voor kijkcijfers. Ik heb zo het vermoeden dat veruit de meeste Tesla rijders gewoon tevreden zijn.
0Martinspire
@bzuidgeest23 april 2021 18:09
Als ze zo tevreden zijn, dan laten ze dat wel heel slecht weten:

https://www.autozine.nl/top-100
https://www.consumentenbo...ts-reizen/automankementen & https://www.consumentenbo...11p20-automankementen.pdf
En ga zo maar door.

Ja menig bedrijf heeft wel een ontevreden groep, maar niet allemaal zetten ze een website op, gaan ze rechtszaken aanspannen en is er vrij veel informatie te vinden over slechte service en slechte kwaliteit van de producten. Tuurlijk er zijn ook tevreden klanten en er zullen ook best mensen uit de voeten kunnen met 2 jaar garantie, maar echt standaard is dat in Europa zeker niet. Leuk dat in de VS de consument nog slechter in zijn schoenen staat, maar dat is toch volkomen irrelevant? Nogmaals, de image van Tesla is vooralsnog goed, maar ze doen het vooral goed vanwege de subsidies en de gadgets of de nieuwigheid van EV's. Als die nieuwigheid er een beetje af is, dan is het nog maar de vraag hoeveel kopers merkvast blijven.
0bzuidgeest
@Martinspire24 april 2021 18:15
Tesla komt net als Apple uit Amerika en beiden hebben geen beste reputatie op het gebied van garantie. Apple is nog niet geweldig maar heeft over de jaren echt zijn houding moeten aanpassen naar EU/Nederlandse garantie maatstaven. Tesla is nog veel jonger als bedrijf en die moeten dat allemaal nog leren. Dat gaat niet zo vlug en kost net als bij Apple waarschijnlijk een paar rechtszaken.
Dat jij de relevantie in deze vergelijking niet kan zien verbaasd mij echt, elk bedrijf word gevormd door zijn historie en het land waar het vandaan komt.

Die linkjes zijn leuk, maar hoeveel mensen klagen daar nou werkelijk en hoeveel mensen rijden iedere dag rond in zo een tesla? Jij zoekt naar ontevreden mensen en verrassing dan vind je ook ontevreden mensen. Maar wellicht moet je nog leren dat tevreden mensen zich niet laten horen, alleen de klagers hoor je. Kijk maar op nieuwssites die commentaar toestaan. Als dat de maatstaf was stortte de wereld elke dag 100 keer in. Dat is echter niet zo. Maar klagers zijn luid dus die vallen meer op. En is er nog iemand die de consumentenbond serieus neemt? Die club heeft 20 jaar geleden al afgedaan bij mij. Wat een nitwits.

Tesla's is niet perfect en ik zie soms betere kwaliteit van Chinezen dan Amerikanen (in het algemeen). Maar dat rechtvaardigt niet het boegeroep dat ik van de anti-tesla / anti EV figuren zie.
0Martinspire
@bzuidgeest24 april 2021 20:27
Kijk, je kunt best een punt maken dat ze nieuw zijn en dat fouten maken erbij hoort en dat ze Amerikaans zijn dus niet zo servicegericht. Maar om te stellen dat je dan maar moet accepteren dat ze slechte producten afleveren is echt een drogreden. Verder mag je de consumentenbond niks vinden, maar dat doet niets af aan het feit dat het gewoon statistieken zijn. En dat een gemiddeld waardering van een dikke onvoldoende niet uit de lucht komt vallen. En nee, ik was niet aan het zoeken naar slechte berichten, gewoon automerken + waarderingen. Tevreden mensen laten zich heus wel horen, ik zou zelfs willen stellen dat Teslarijders zich onnatuurlijk vaak laten horen, maar dat er nu dus ook steeds meer negatieve berichten zijn en ze daar echt helemaal verkeerd mee omgaan. Juist een nieuw merk moet meer toegeven en meer service verlenen omdat het voor hen juist allemaal nieuwe problemen zijn. Ze krijgen gratis testgevallen aangeboden die ze zelf nog niet gevonden hebben en in plaats van "ok dat fixen we" gaan ze zich achter garantieregels scharen. Ja het is een Amerikaans merk, maar dat betekent niet dat de Nederlandse consument zich laat wegsturen. Je koopt in Europa een product en die moet degelijk zijn.

En tuurlijk kunnen mensen onnodig ontevreden zijn, maar als je structureel een probleem hebt met de ophanging en het gewoon duidelijk is dat dit een ontwerpfout is, dan moet je dat oplossen. Verplichte garantiejaren of niet. Een deugdelijk product is misschien iets Europees, maar nog steeds wettelijk verplicht te fixen. Dit heeft niks met vormen door historie. Dit is gewoon de verplichting die een verkoper aan gaat als je hier iets verkoopt. Dat jij je alleen laat leiden door alleen positieve berichten toont aan dat je je kop in het zand steekt en niet open staat voor het feit dat Tesla misschien niet het walhalla is wat men doet geloven. Zeker als je je op de Nederlandse markt begeeft heb je te voldoen aan bepaalde verwachtingen, service en wettelijke verplichtingen.
+1mphilipp

@Martinspire23 april 2021 14:49
1 ongeluk en ze staan weer met beide benen op de grond.
Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat zij zich zelf als eerste realiseren dat ze mensen op die raket hebben zitten, en dat ze heel erg serieus met die mensen om moeten gaat. Gelukkig zijn er verschillende (geteste) veiligheidssystemen die ervoor zorgen dat het wel heel vreemd moet lopen willen er mensen bij omkomen. De Russen hebben met hun Soyuz inmiddels in al die jaren ook wel wat 'mishaps' gehad, en gelukkig heeft steeds het veiliheidssysteem gewerkt en zijn menselijke slachtoffers uitgebleven. De meest recente was inmiddels 3 jaar geleden toen één van de boosters niet goed los kwam en de computer razensnel ingreep en de kosmonauten met de escape rocket wegschoot. Dit systeem is jaren geleden ook één keer in actie gekomen toen de raket op de launchpad in de fik ging. Seconden voor de ontploffing schoten ze naar veiligheid.
Kortom: ongelukken liggen altijd op de loer; maar men doet er van alles aan om de risico's te managen. Maar vraag het aan NASA, ESA, ULA, Roscosmos: het maakt niet uit hoeveel ervaring je hebt, een payload verliezen is altijd mogelijk. Mensen verliezen is erger en gelukkig komt dat niet vaak voor. NASA heeft dan weer het nadeel dat ze hij hun 2 ongelukken steeds 7 man tegelijk kwijtraakten, waarmee zij koploper zijn. Plus drie man in Apollo 1, dus zij hebben het trieste record...
0DigitalExorcist
@Martinspire23 april 2021 13:47
Tesla scheurtjes?? Haha.. nou, als Tesla 'scheurtjes' gaat vertonen, dan is de rést van de autoindustrie een sinkhole.
+1arie.v
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 14:06
Nou- er is letterlijk een scheurtje: er zijn problemen met de ophanging van diverse modellen, en Tesla loopt nu niet echt warm om hier iets aan te doen, waar andere automerken terugroepacties doen zonder te mopperen. Zie ook dit artikel.
0DigitalExorcist
@arie.v23 april 2021 14:31
Ah ja, die terugroepacties... https://www.autoweek.nl/a...ctric-na-reputatieschade/

Om maar van álle schandalen (én terugroepacties) van, goh ik roep maar wat, Volkswagen en de rést van de autoindustrie te zwijgen.

Vergeet niet, 20 jaar geleden bestónd Tesla überhaupt nog niet, die zijn er pas sinds 2003.... dan doen ze het oneindig veel beter dan onze Duitse buren die na 80 jaar er nog stééds een puinzooi van maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 23 april 2021 14:32]

0DigitalExorcist
@arie.v23 april 2021 16:32
Aha want dat is natuurlijk voorbehouden aan Tesla en gebeurd natuurlijk nooit bij elke andere fabrikant 🤣🤣

Stop maar gewoon, je hebt gewoon geen rijbewijs of een auto, en je staat een tikkeltje voor schut zo.
+2arie.v
@DigitalExorcist23 april 2021 16:55
Ik zal nog 1x op je reageren, want kennelijk dringt het niet tot je door: ik had waarschijnlijk (aanname) al een rijbewijs voordat jij uit de luiers was, en heb jaren 60k of meer schadevrij per jaar gereden. Dus, doe me een lol, ga geen discussie met me aan over autorijden, dat moet je jezelf niet aandoen. En ook al heb ik nu nog een auto (geen elektrische, met reden), ik reis met openbaar vervoer omdat het me veel tijd scheelt,

Dan over de door jou bewierookte Tesla: Ik vind het een goed concept, maar als organisatie faal je als je je klanten in de steek laat als er een aantoonbare constructiefout als bij de ophanging in zit. Als klanten je lief zijn, dan zorg je ervoor dat je dit verhelpt. Doe je dat, heb je voor 'eeuwig' een trouwe klant. Doe je het niet, dan heb je klanten die als taxibedrijf een aantal Tesla's werkloos in de garage hebben staan die de weg niet op mogen. Die klant ben je kwijt, met nog een hoop negatieve reclame voor je bedrijf. Juist als startend bedrijf moet je werken aan je klantenbasis, anders kan je nog zo'n mooi product maken - vertrouwen gaat te paard en komt te voet.

Ja, dit is ongetwijfeld ook bij andere producten gebeurd. Maar we hadden het daar niet over. En over SpaceX: ik heb met plezier naar de lancering vandaag gekeken. Ruimtevaart en astronomie is een hobby van me, en SpaceX maakt daar onderdeel van uit.

Fijn weekend, en wees lief voor jezelf.
+1bzuidgeest
@arie.v23 april 2021 17:34
Voor je andere bekritiseerd, zou je toch echt moeten beseffen dat het wel of niet erkennen van problemen of wel of niet doen van terugroepacties niet iets is dat uniek is aan Tesla, dus om daar het hele merk voor af te branden is een beetje kort door de bocht. En voor elke expert die iets aantoonbaar vind kun je meestal een andere vinden die het niet vind.

Gezien de enorme groei en prestaties die ze weg zetten in relatief korten tijd, is het te verwachten dat er af en toe wat misgaat. Voorlopig rijden 99% van de tesla's gewoon rond en breiden ze alleen maar uit. De statistieken die ik heb gezien zeggen eerder dat tesla's minder ongelukken hebben dan meer. Het verschil is de media aandacht. Veel poeha in het nieuws. En dan geen aandacht aan tesla geven als die de instrumentatie gegevens leveren waaruit blijkt dat men idiote dingen deed achter of verwijderd van het stuur.
0mjtdevries

@bzuidgeest23 april 2021 18:47
het wel of niet erkennen van problemen of wel of niet doen van terugroepacties niet iets is dat uniek is aan Tesla
Dat klopt. In de jaren zestig waren bedrijven als Ford ook goed in het niet erkennen van levensgevaarlijke ontwerp fouten.
Maar die mentaliteit is toch echt voorbij in de auto wereld. Tuurlijk zijn er nog steeds schurken zoals blijkt uit het dieselschandaal. Maar geen terugroep actie doen bij een levensgevaarlijke ontwerpfout? Dan moet je toch echt een heleboel jaren terug.
0bzuidgeest
@mjtdevries24 april 2021 18:41
Ik denk niet dat je zo ver terug hoeft.
Onder meer Ford heeft in de Verenigde Staten problemen gehad. Kopers van de Ford Fusion - een sedan die overeenkomsten heeft met de Mondeo - rapporteerden loszittende stuurwielen. Ford zag zich genoodzaakt om in 2018 bijna anderhalf miljoen auto's terug te roepen
En die kwam ik bij toeval tegen zonder er specifiek naar te zoeken. Dus nee, dat is niet van een heleboel jaren geleden. Chevy volt en opel ampera krijgen allebei ook een terugroep actie, iets met een brandje tijdens een botsproef.

En wat is levensgevaarlijk? Blijkbaar mogen ze gewoon rondrijden, als er werkelijk wat aan de hand was zou je alleen maar bij een keuringsinstantie aan de bel hoeven trekken. Ik vind op google vooral een issue met de achterbumper in hoog water.....
0DigitalExorcist
@arie.v24 april 2021 20:32
Veertien Volkswagen-bestuurders aangeklaagd wegens sjoemeldieselschandaal

https://www.nu.nl/economi...oemeldieselschandaal.html

Om maar even te zwijgen van al hun terugroepacties vanwege die koekblikken die ze durven te fabriceren 😂😂

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 24 april 2021 20:33]

0DigitalExorcist
@arie.v27 april 2021 10:35
https://www.nu.nl/economi...r-in-eerste-kwartaal.html

Ze falen echt zó hard dat ze duizenden procenten winst maken....
+1mikee368

@DeArmeStudent24 april 2021 17:27
Een deel van Deel 2 gekeken.
Helaas ik had hoge verwachtingen van de video maar er zijn te veel onwaarheden. Te veel zaken die door vele mensen in de tijd zijn weerlegd die betrokken zijn geweest met de zaken.

Leuk geprobeerd maar dit is simpelweg weer 1 van de vele Musk haters die de juiste knipsels bij elkaar heeft verzameld om een geloofwaardig verhaal bij elkaar te sprokkelen. Echter als je dit soort dingen al dik 10 jaar volgt en al deze achtergrond verhalen kent van vele kanten weet je dat het anders zit dan dat er word gezegd.
+1moonlander
23 april 2021 13:02
Jammer dat tweakers niet op voorhand een nieuwsbericht had kunnen plaatsen met een livestream. Heb het nu gemist.
+3Niosus
@moonlander23 april 2021 13:18
De Space Launch Now app is echt ideaal als je geen lanceringen wilt missen. Die geeft je op voorhand via een notificatie een waarschuwing. Wanneer een lancering verplaatst wordt, dan wordt de app ook geüpdatet. Zo mis je nooit nog een lancering!
+2IThom
@Niosus23 april 2021 14:15
Deze kende ik nog niet, ik gebruik de Next Spaceflight app, die is gemaakt door een van de gozers van het NasaSpaceFlight YouTube kanaal.
Heeft ook opties voor meldingen bij bijvoorbeeld starship tests.

[Reactie gewijzigd door IThom op 23 april 2021 14:40]

+1dijkmans93
@moonlander23 april 2021 13:04
Dat werkt niet echt want de meeste lanceringen worden verzet.
+2afong
@dijkmans9323 april 2021 13:11
Lanceringen kunnen inderdaad gescrubd worden door omstandigheden.
Volgens mij was deze lancering een dag eerder gepland, en ging toen niet door.

Tip aan @moonlander:
Abonneer je op het kanaal van SpaceX en/of NASA op YouTube. Dan kun je per launchmogelijkheid kiezen of je herinnerd wil worden wanneer de livestream begint.
+1moonlander
@afong23 april 2021 13:57
Die herinneringen push notificaties worden helaas nooit verstuurd door youtube.. En email notificaties stoppen ze mee.

Het is een mooie aanvulling op tweakers denk ik als ze ook livestreams tonen.
+1drocona
@moonlander23 april 2021 13:17
Dat probleem had ik ook bij eerdere lanceringen.

Heb gezocht of iemand daar al iets voor had gemaakt, kwam snel bij Discord uit (wat ik inmiddels veelvuldig gebruik voor alle socials en contact in plaats van Whatsapp/Signal).

Iemand heeft een Discord bot gemaakt die je in een kanaal kan koppelen en instellen, dan ontvang je op de interval die jij fijn vindt meldingen wanneer lanceringen plaatsvinden, inclusief informatie link en YouTube stream waar van toepassing.
Ik heb hem bijvoorbeeld ingesteld op 1 dag van te voren en nog een keer 1 uur van te voren. Zelfs de prototype launches zoals die van Starship staan er in en worden actief bijgewerkt en actueel gehouden.

Uiteraard kun je ook gewoon de website open houden, dan hoef je Discord niet te gebruiken, maar dan krijg je geen meldingen.

https://go4liftoff.com/launches

EDIT, zie nu ook dat ze een Android app hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door drocona op 23 april 2021 13:18]

0Blokker_1999

@moonlander23 april 2021 13:38
Tweakers is nog altijd geen ruimevaartwebsite. Er zijn sites en apps die zich daarin specialiseren. Ik heb geen zin in een nieuwsbericht dat er een lancering aankomt om dan een dag later te moeten lezen dat deze is uitgesteld.
0OCU-Macs
@moonlander23 april 2021 16:58
De "SpaceXnow" app downloaden. De geeft notificaties als een lancering aanstaande is.

https://spacexnow.com
+1Yucon
23 april 2021 13:04
Hebben ze eerder niet gezegd dat ze die capsules uitdrukkelijk maar 1x voor bemande vluchten zouden gebruiken en daarna voor vrachtvluchten? Is er iets veranderd waardoor ze dat nu toch doen?
+2DigitalExorcist
@Yucon23 april 2021 13:07
Kennelijk, want nu zitten er écht astronauten in.

EDIT: https://spacenews.com/nas...-spacecraft-and-boosters/

In juni 2020 is dat besloten ja.
WASHINGTON — NASA will allow SpaceX to reuse Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 first stages for launching them as soon as next year.

A modification to the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract NASA has with SpaceX, published last month, will allow SpaceX to reuse both the Falcon 9 first stage and Crew Dragon spacecraft starting with the second operational mission of the spacecraft, known as Post-Certification Mission (PCM) 2 or Crew-2. That change was described as part of a “bilateral modification” that also formally extended the length of the Demo-2 mission from two weeks to as long as 119 days.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 23 april 2021 13:09]

+1K-aroq
@Yucon23 april 2021 13:08
Voortschrijdend inzicht? Als ze hebben geconcludeerd dat het ding nog in prima staat is kan je altijd je plannen veranderen.
0Gepstra
@Yucon23 april 2021 13:10
Klopt, vorig jaar heeft NASA akkoord gegeven voor het lanceren met gebruikte boosters en capsules.
0mjtdevries

@Gepstra23 april 2021 15:17
Waarom ook niet? NASA heeft immers al vele jaren ervaring met het lanceren met gebruikte boosters en capsules. Zou wel raar zijn als je dat nu ineens niet wilt gaan doen bij een raket die daar ook voor ontworpen is.
0mikee368

@Yucon23 april 2021 21:37
Dit was al vroeg tijdig in de planning om te doen echter had het nog wat voeten in aarde om het volledig door alle processen te krijgen etc.
+2cloudcosmonaut
@Jan Onderwater23 april 2021 13:02
Nee, dat is duurzaam. Je spullen vaker dan een keer gebruiken.
+1pagani
@cloudcosmonaut23 april 2021 13:09
En vooral extreem veel goedkoper.
0torp
@pagani23 april 2021 14:02
Ja, dat vooral. Want zo'n lancering blijft natuurlijk gigantisch vervuilend voor de atmosfeer.
edit: Ik lees hieronder dat het wel minder vervuilend is dan we gewend zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door torp op 23 april 2021 14:04]

0mjtdevries

@torp23 april 2021 14:39
Want kerosine verbranden is weinig vervuilend?
Met zo'n uitspraak is de vliegtuigindustrie wel blij.

Een weinig vervuilende raket is natuurlijk alleen eentje die waterstof en zuurstof als brandstof gebruikt,
En die zijn er wel, maar niet heel veel.
+2EthirNandor3
@mjtdevries23 april 2021 17:19
Alles is relatief, maar dat klopt: waterstof is verbrand nog schoner (de Delta-IV bijvoorbeeld), maar heeft als nadeel dat de tank veel groter moet zijn, en er een dikke laag isolatie om de tank heen moet: Waterstof is moeilijk op te slaan en moet veel kouder. Dat verbrand ook allemaal op in de atmosfeer en ik weet niet hoe giftig dat is.

De Methaan/Zuurstof is een mooie tussenoplossing (SpaceX Starship, en Blue Origin's New Glen).

Die chemische verbrandingsstoffen (Hypergolic Propellant) is gewoon echt gif.

Maar Kerosine/zuurstof is niet vervuilender dan een vliegtuig of auto, en als je kijkt naar het aantal auto of vliegbewegingen zijn de raketlanceringen het nogal verwaarloosbaar op het totaal. We doen er beter aan om eens te kijken naar brandstof voor vliegtuigen, daar is veel meer te winnen. En allemaal elektrisch gaan rijden natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EthirNandor3 op 23 april 2021 17:23]

0mjtdevries

@EthirNandor323 april 2021 18:33
Dat verbrand ook allemaal op in de atmosfeer en ik weet niet hoe giftig dat is.
Bij de eerste trap hoeft dat niet. Die kun je terug laten landen zoals bij SpaceX, maar die kan ook terug vallen zonder te verbranden. bv de boosters van de space shuttle.
De volgende trappen verbranden wel, maar ook bij SpaceX zijn dat trappen met waterstof. Dus in dat opzicht geen verschil.

Die hypergolic brandstoffen zijn inderdaad heel giftig en meestal ook zeer bijtend.
Dat betekent overigens niet dat het verbrandingsproduct ook giftig en bijtend is. Vaak zelfs niet bij chemische reacties. Maar ik kan de verbrandingsproducten van die brandstoffen niet vinden. Dat schijnt niemand erg interessant te vinden :)
Niemand wil dat spul gebruiken, vandaar dat het alleen gedaan word voor situaties waarin hun voordelen echt van heel groot belang zijn. (zeer betrouwbaar, lang op te slaan)
en als je kijkt naar het aantal auto of vliegbewegingen zijn de raketlanceringen het nogal verwaarloosbaar op het totaal
Tenzij SpaceX gelijk krijgt dat rakketten de lange afstands vliegtuigen in de komende paar jaar gaan vervangen. Onze vakantie vluchten naar de VS, Azie en Australie. Dan is het echt wel een gigantisch probleem.
0mikee368

@mjtdevries25 april 2021 13:00
De volgende trappen verbranden wel, maar ook bij SpaceX zijn dat trappen met waterstof. Dus in dat opzicht geen verschil.
SpaceX heeft geen raket motoren die op waterstof werken. Waar haalt u die info vandaan?
Zowel de eerste als 2de trap of de Falcon 9 en Falcon heavy gebruiken kerosine motoren. De Merlin 1-D en de MVac versie daar van.

Starship hebruikt MethaLox motoren, de Raptor motoren. Ook voor de eerste trap (Super Heavy) en 2de trap (Starship).

Een voordeel van Starship is dat de zuurstof en brandstof compleet geproduceerd kan worden met duurzame energie bronnen. Dus ja het is nog steeds vervuilende maar je hoeft er teminste geen fossiele brandstoffen voor te boren.
0uiltje
@EthirNandor325 april 2021 00:02
Waterstof wordt sowieso nu nog altijd uit koolwaterstoffen gemaakt, oftewel het is een petrochemisch product. Je kan wel schone energie inzetten, maar dat is veel minder efficiënt, en we kunnen die elektriciteit dan gebruiken in andere processen, zoals LED verlichting of elektrisch rijden die wel efficiënt zijn.
0torp
@mjtdevries23 april 2021 15:03
Vraag dat liever aan @EthirNandor3, ik gaf alleen door wat ik las.
0Who Am I?
@mjtdevries23 april 2021 19:25
Het is allemaal relatief natuurlijk. Hoeveel vliegtuigen vliegen er dagelijks rond en hoeveel raketten worden er gelanceerd?
In deze (erg uitgebreide) wordt tot in detail uitgelegd dat de bijdrage van de ruimtevaart aan het broeikaseffect minimaal is:
https://youtu.be/C4VHfmiwuv4

Vergeet niet dat bij de productie en opslag van vloeibare waterstof ook veel CO2 vrij komt. Het gaat niet alleen om de uitstoot van de raket zelf.
+2pagani
@AtariXLfanboy23 april 2021 16:51
Een lancering van de SLS kost zo'n twee miljard dollar, de verwachte lanceringkosten van de Starship Heavy worden op 2 miljoen geraamd (refurbishen zit daar bij in). Laat dat verdubbel, ach, vervijfvoudigen, dan heb je 10 miljoen versus 2 miljard, een factor 200 verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pagani op 23 april 2021 16:52]

0AtariXLfanboy
@pagani24 april 2021 01:04
Jaja 'verwachtingen' en 'geraamd'. Ik kan daar nog maar weinig van zeggen behalve dat dit best knap berekend is aangezien er nog geen werkende Starship Heavy is. De SLS klopt en is denk ik ook niet het goedkoopste systeem dat je kunt bouwen met zelfs de verouderde space shuttle technologie. Dit is meer een banenmachine om verschillende senatoren in de senaat te houden. SpaceX is jammer genoeg met de veel goedkopere Falcon Heavy niet in staat om hetzelfde liftvermogen te leveren.
Voor dat de eerste Crew Dragon de lucht inging was er ook al bijna 3 miljard (waarvan 2.6 miljard
van NASA) aan de ontwikkeling uitgegeven. Per lancering werd gestreefd naar 140 miljoen wat maar net iets goedkoper dan de Soyuz is en dus niet 'extreem' veel goedkoper. Ook is dat nog maar afwachten of dat ook werkelijk zo is. (heeft iemand daar harde cijfers van?) Refurbishen brengt de kosten dus eerst omhoog en alleen als je dus meerdere malen dat doet met een beetje geluk een beetje omlaag.
Begrijp me goed... ik ben zeker voor het doorontwikkelen van de SpaceX projecten, maar niet voor de belachelijke verwachtingen die er gewekt worden. Een maanlanding in 2030 zou ik al prachtig vinden!

P.S. Vergeet bij de lanceerkosten van de Starship Heavy naar de maan niet de kosten van de refill in de ruimte... Wat was het ook al weer? 7 falcon heavy's (soms wordt er ook gesproken van 2 SLS lanceringen) om de brandstof naar boven te brengen maakt theorietjes over 'extreem veel goedkoper' bij voorbaat dubieus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AtariXLfanboy op 24 april 2021 15:20]

0Dauthi
@cloudcosmonaut23 april 2021 13:07
Nee, het is minder vervuilend, dat betekent nog niet dat het duurzaam is.
+1Odie
@Dauthi23 april 2021 13:19
Nee, het is minder vervuilend, dat betekent nog niet dat het duurzaam is.
Dingen niet na 1x gebruik weggooien maar hergebruiken is wel degelijk duurzaam. Of het nou een recyclebare fles betreft of een raket die je niet na 1x op de vuilnisbelt gooit: het is duurzaam (duurzamer) gebruik van middelen en resources.
+1Xm0ur3r
@Dauthi23 april 2021 13:27
Ligt eraan wat je definitie ervan is:

duurzaam:
geschikt of bestemd om lang te bestaan vb: deze tuinmeubelen zijn gemaakt van duurzaam materiaal Tegenstelling: vergankelijk

Duurzaam:
1) Bestendig 2) Blijvend 3) Consistent 4) Degelijk 5) Durabel 6) Hecht 7) Houdbaar 8) Kostbaar 9) Lang durend 10) Niet veranderd 11) Niet veranderend 12) Niet wankelbaar 13) Onveranderlijk 14) Onverslijtbaar 15) Onverzettelijk 16) Permanent 17) Solide 18) Stabiel 19) Standvastig 20) Sterk 21) Stevig

duurzaam:
duurzaam bijv.naamw. Uitspraak: [ˈdyrzam] (van zaken) wat lang blijft bestaan, met een lange levensduur Voorbeelden: `duurzame energiebronnen`, `een duurzame relatie`
0RulazZ
@Xm0ur3r23 april 2021 13:55
Ik vind het Engelse woord sustainable ook treffender voor het gebruik van wat wij in het Nederlands aanduiden als duurzaam. Het betekent ook zoiets als iets wat houdbaar is in de zin van vol te houden. Fossiele eindige brandstoffen zijn dit per definitie niet, die raken immers op, daar kunnen we niet mee blijven doorgaan (los van het effect op klimaat/milieu, wat helaas een politieke discussie is geworden ipv een wetenschappelijke).
0bazs2000
@RulazZ23 april 2021 15:22
Heel simpel gezegd zijn fossiele brandstoffen ook hernieuwbaar. Het is alleen dat wij meer verbruiken dan de natuur kan produceren. :+
0LittleKiller
@Dauthi23 april 2021 13:20
Waarom is het niet duurzaam dan? Wat is dan wel duurzaam?
0aadje93
@cloudcosmonaut23 april 2021 20:08
en waarom is dit dan ineens nieuws? De space shuttle werkte volgens hetzelfde principe.... Goed, daar werden de boosters gedumpt en kwam alleen de shuttle levend terug. Maar ik snap die enorme hype omtrent het hergebruik van ruimte materiaal niet zo goed. Het autonoom landen van de boosters is een knap staaltje techniek, dat zeker. Maar langzaam komt elke dwarse scheet van SpaceX in het nieuws
0multikoe

@aadje9323 april 2021 22:05
Maar langzaam komt elke dwarse scheet van SpaceX in het nieuws
Dat irriteert een kleine groep mensen inderdaad bijzonder.
+1ajolla
@Jan Onderwater23 april 2021 14:57
Volgens mij is het voornamelijk veel goedkoper.
Verbaast me trouwens dat die astronauten nog niet eerder 'gebruikt' zijn. _/-\o_
0Jan Onderwater
@ajolla23 april 2021 16:34
Natuurlijk gaat daarom, opvallend trouwens dat er hier weer lui rondlopen die geen humor hebben en mijn post negatief stemmen
+1ajolla
@Jan Onderwater24 april 2021 05:55
Moet je maar geen steken Onderwater geven. :Y)
0AtariXLfanboy
@ajolla23 april 2021 15:16
Zelfs dat valt dus nogal mee. Zit veel particulier en overheidsgeld in wat wat dat betreft eerst nog eens terugverdiend moet worden.
+1Macinjetosh
23 april 2021 13:14
De astronauten zijn ook gebruikt, vergeet dit artikel te vermelden alles is gerecycled dus.
0suprcow
23 april 2021 16:08
Ergens wel gek dat ze miljarden in raket technologie blijven pompen terwijl werkelijk iedereen die wel eens naar de lucht kijkt weet dat raketten de oplossing uiteindelijk gewoon niet zijn. persoonlijk denk ik dan ook dat we eerder electro-gravitics eens zouden moeten gaan proberen eigenlijk. ik vraag me ook af wat er gebeurd als je een raket een meter of 200 onder water trekt, deels vult met lucht, loslaat en de motor dan vlak voor het bereiken van het water oppervlakte start of iets... de natuur als natuurlijke katapult of deeltjes versneller gebruiken om te lanceren. of natuurlijk Elons hyperloop tunnels, maar dan recht omhoog.... zodat je een hyper aanloop hebt voor je raket, misschien ook iets te versnellen met repelling magnetisme ... ze vuren nu alleen kleine gewichten af met die rail gun maar kan dat dan niet in het groot... rakketten zijn zo 1800... kom eens met wat nieuws... liefst rond, slank, zonder hypersonic boom...

hier een voorbeeld van iets nieuws:
https://www.cgtrader.com/...arabolic-zero-g-simulator

Non-Parabolic Zero-G Simulation. (Concept)

instead of using an entire expensive plane, doing the zero g simulation, a drone could perform the exact same function burning no jet fuel, and goes straight up and down instead of flying great distances away from the starter location. not only is this much cheaper but you can have more training in the same amount of time before the next fall. also the simulation space can easily be much bigger than the inside of a planes space depending on the design of the zero-G simulator drone.

the person enters the drones simulation room and the drone slowly gains altitude. the drone can maintain altitude until the person is ready to " be dropped". a control person can be on board the simulation drone, or remain in contact with the entire simulation room monitoring and controlling it from the ground, as the drone can be pre-programmed to act as desired automatically or on command as well, even allowing for a emergency catch-stop-hoover mode. catching the person softly, and then evading an incoming outside flying object for instance.

cameras inside the simulation room detect the location of the falling object or person, relative to the zero G rooms 6 outer walls and matches the crafts real-world altitude or location and velocity, perfectly centering itself around the falling object, always allowing for a perfect straight down free fall without hinder (can correct for wind or other events automatically, detecting motion outside its outer surroundings keeping the jumper and the craft both safe with special pre-programmed maneuver's) for creating a simulated zero G environment as it keeps itself centered to the location of the falling object, keeping the object perfectly centered in between the walls, the floor and the ceiling of the zero G environment.

when the crafts altitude gets closer to the ground, (onboard equipment "knows" where the ground is at zero altitude) it can slowly stop falling, adding a bit more power to the rotors, allowing the floor to very softly and precisely catch the falling object or person, making sure the object is on firm ground before the craft performs a soft landing making the sky diving experience near risk free. what would make this simulation craft/ride really cool is to have 6 flat screens inside the simulation room, 1 each covering an entire wall, (strong plastic covers to avoid damage to the (green) screens) now we can project a sky box of choice around the free falling person, like project the outside sky, or some high tech laboratory for instance making the falling person believe he is experiencing weightlessness in a hi-tech alien lab or whatever other training scenario we can think of, and again one could even augment with AR HMD, creating a second layer of virtual information allowing for completely new types of "space" games. the simulation room creates a safer way to free fall so that the user can even wear an HMD without damaging it.

film makers could have a complete hoovering film set including 360 green screens, and even a green suit wearing, a green facial gel wearing stunt men and 360 green screens plus simulated weightlessness inside a fully equipped mobile studio, for longer periods in shorter amounts of time, allowing actors the ability of apparent weightlessness using a green screen for projecting sci-fi- sets in the background, like the iss fooling even more people uhh i mean creating even better fantasies for usage in film production allowing us to simulate space with even better quality, much closer to "reality" or closer to what we expect it to be like, sci-fi movies...

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 23 april 2021 16:14]

+1multikoe

@suprcow23 april 2021 19:41
Het idee om raketten op andere manieren dan via een raketmotor snelheid te geven lijkt leuk, maar het is een druppel op de gloeiende plaat. Dat idee van onder water trekken en loslaten bijvoorbeeld. Ga dat maar eens uitdenken:
Om te beginnen moet je een raket zien te bouwen die niet alleen het vacuum van de ruimte kan weerstaan (dus druk van binnenuit), maar ook de 20 bar extra druk van buiten naar binnen die heerst op 200 meter diepte. Bijvoorbeeld de motoren moeten zo gebouwd zijn dat het water op die diepte niet de motoren binnendringt. Die raket moet dus heel veel sterker en dus heel veel zwaarder worden.
Dan heb je een constructie nodig die de raket onder water brengt, 200 meter diep, op een veilige manier.
Dan laat je hem los. Heb je uitgerekend wat de eindsnelheid wordt op het moment dat hij het oppervlak bereikt. Dat is misschien 100 km/u. Stel, 200 km/u. Die 200 km/u bereikt de Falcon 9 in een paar seconden.
Dit soort problemen heb je met alle ideeen om de raket omhoog te slingeren en dan de motoren te ontsteken. Het extra gewicht dat nodig is om die extra krachten op te vangen weegt niet op tegen het voordeel.
0suprcow
@multikoe23 april 2021 20:22
mooi verhaal dank. maar als klein puntje, het van stil aan omhoog gaan tot die 200 en als water je nu die gewicht en kosten bespaard, door buoyancy binnen in de raket te gebruiken om die eerste op gang koming over te slaan maar een soort gratis op snelheid te komen zeg maar.... een hyperloop desnoods een gigantische katapult.... ach die rakketten gaat m toch niet worden... je kan trouwens ook (deels) onder water zijn in een beschermde sonische pijp of tunnel die je vacuum zuigt of iets.... maar ze verzinnen amper iets nieuws met die miljoenen per dag alsof de grote denkers met grootse plannen niet meer bestaan... je kunt ook de pijp leeg pompen en de raket laten er in zakken (scheelt weer energie?), dan de pijp weer vullen en lucht in de racket onder enorme druk of iets, zoals een sluis maar dan voor rakketten... of op een bepaalde manier de pijp vullen om zo het druk verschil te kunnen gebruiken IANARS....

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 23 april 2021 20:34]

+1multikoe

@suprcow23 april 2021 22:13
Ik zou zeggen, werk het uit, maak wat tekeningen, doe wat berekeningen, zo moeilijk is dat allemaal niet, en presenteer je idee bij SpaceX. Ze hebben aangetoond dat ze nogal innovatief kunnen zijn :)
+1Janwillem
@multikoe23 april 2021 23:25
Sommige mensen denken het echt allemaal beter te weten.. kom op jongens SpaceX zit vol met ervaren en gemotiveerde engineers die denken echt over alles na. Onderschat ze niet
0multikoe

@suprcow24 april 2021 06:50
Ik zit net even, uit nieuwsgierigheid, je copy-paste stukje te lezen over Non-Parabolic Zero-G Simulation. Interessant, maar ik vraag me af wat dat te maken heeft met het lanceren van raketten?

Het is wel een interessante constructie overigens, maar ik zou hem eens doorrekenen als ik jou was. Laat maar, ik doe het voor je, we laten mijn technische brein even los:

Stel, je brengt die persoon die in de film gewichtloos moet zijn, 100 km omhoog. Dat mote met een speciale ballong want op die hoogte kan niets vliegen. De luchtdruk op die hoogte is ongeveer die op Mars (1% van de luchtdruk op zeeniveau). Dat betekent dat wat je omhoog moet brengen feitelijk een drukvat moet zijn dat een constante druk van 1 atmosfeer vast kan houden, met zuurstoftanks enzo om de persoon binnenin in leven te houden.
Zie het verhaal van Felix Baumgartner en kijk eens naar de foto's (Felix sprong van 40 km hoogte). Dat moet dus omhoog, plus je drone-constructie om op weg naar beneden de illusie van gewichtsloosheid te creëeren. En het moet allemaal nog wat groter zijn dan die capsule van Felix, want hij kon al nauwelijks bewegen, laat staan een filmscript afwerken.

Dus, als je al dat gewicht omhoog hebt weten te krijgen, laat je de drone vallen. De drone zorgt voor een constante valversnelling van 9.8 m/s2, zodat de persoon binnen gewichtsloos is en de wanden niet raakt.
Na 149 seconden raakt de drone de grond, met een snelheid van 1460 m/s, ofwel zo'n 5000 km/h.
Je wil de opname misschien nog een paar keer overdoen, dus het lijkt verstandig om af te remmen voordat je de grond raakt. Om zoveel mogelijk gewichtsloze tijd over te houden, doe je dat het liefst zo kort mogelijk, dus met een zo hoog mogelijke vertraging. 6g is al aardig wat (dat is wat straaljagerpiloten over een langere periode kunnen doorstaan), dus we vertragen met 60 m/s2. Dat betekent dat je al 16 seconden voordat je een krater maakt moet gaan afremmen. Op dat moment moet de acteur al weer in zijn speciale stoel zitten. Dat niet alleen: de drone moet in staat zijn om een gewicht van een honderden kilo's (drukvat plus persoon, plus filmapparatuur) te kunnen vertragen met 6g.

Dus, al met al, een leuk idee, maar totaal onuitvoerbaar. Een beetje zoals het idee om raketten de ruimte in te slingeren in plaats van een raketmotor te gebruiken....

[Reactie gewijzigd door multikoe op 24 april 2021 06:53]

0suprcow
@multikoe24 april 2021 10:35
ok man. ik had het iets anders voor ogen maar interessante punten heb je. ik dacht als de kosten nu veel lager zijn als met parabool vlucht dan heb je meer oefen tijd of simulatie tijd. de persoon hoeft geen stoel de drone kan hem zeg maar scheppen tijdens het afremmen en dan weer terug omhoog of landen. tuurlijk is camera apparatuur en schermen zwaar maar er mogen ook flinke motoren in de afgeschermde drone waar wind etc. weinig invloed op heeft door de vorm. en inderdaad, een ballon kan helpen of 4 ballonnen kunnen helpen de drone nog hoger te krijgen eventueel goed idee. ik denk dat een drone weer sneller op zijn hoogste hoogte is, rechtstreeks omhoog zeg maar.. en de wanden zouden een plastic bescherm laag kunnen hebben voor het scherm om de oefen ruimte veilig en leeg te houden... denk met hele krachtige motoren dat je korter voor de kan afremmen maar moet de persoon in de cabine ook maar aankunnen indd. maar als je aan de drone denkt in het groot kan die ook vrij snel parabolische lucht sprongen maken indien nodig zodat je je tussen de motoren in gewichtloos voelt tijdens maneuvres.... zou wel fijn zijn om met een ar hmd door de muren heen te kunnen kijken om je heen als je aan de buiten kant cameras hebt, kan de persoon alsnog met zn head set naar buiten door de muren heen kijken als het ware... en zelfs omgekeerd keihard omhoog zou een leuke attractie kunnen zijn maargoed..

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 24 april 2021 10:51]

+1multikoe

@suprcow24 april 2021 22:53
Ik heb zo'n vermoeden dat je absoluut niet begrepen hebt waar ik het over had toen ik begon over versnelling en snelheid enzo. Klopt dat?

En, ik ben gewoon oprecht nieuwsgierig: waarom gebruikt jij geen hoofdletters, punten en komma's?
0suprcow
@multikoe25 april 2021 18:21
jij bent de rekenaar indd.

- oh, ik zag wel aantal punten en komma's?

ik heb trouwens nog wel een aantal ideeën die je vak kundig af mag breken :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 25 april 2021 18:23]

0multikoe

@suprcow25 april 2021 20:55
Ik denk dat je je door mij niet laat stoppen, dus we komen elkaar in een andere discussie nog wel tegen. Tot dan!
0suprcow
@multikoe25 april 2021 23:16
Denk je dat helium aan de complete binnenzijde zou kunnen helpen extra hoogte te behalen?
als je de binnenkant dus bijna helemaal met helium kon vullen / benutten, verwarmen en afkoelen, zou die nog snel genoeg kunnen vallen en weer actief kunnen worden gemaakt? dat je een soort van weerstand afgeschermde drone om een helium ballon heen bouwt?

fijne avond man.

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 26 april 2021 21:04]

0Blokker_1999

@suprcow23 april 2021 17:38
Klinkt leuk, maar gegeven dat we vandaag niet eens drones hebben die mensen mogen vervoeren, wat gaat dat kosten aan R&D en hoeveel jaren ga je daar voor nodig hebben? Je hebt ook een vrij grote ruimte nodig voor je experimenten of voor je filmcrew als je wenst te gaan filmen (vraag maar aan Tom Hanks in Apollo 13), hoeveel energie gaat dat kosten om dat op te tillen en er ook nog eens voor te zorgen dat het niet te pletter stort op de grond? En hoeveel zweeftijd denk je te hebben in zo een kooi? Lijkt me dat die een stuk korter gaat zijn dan bij een parabolische vlucht.
0pagani
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 19:43
Plus dat een drone het zweefeffect van een vliegtuig mist en daardoor extreem veel inefficiënter is dan een gevleugelde oplossing. Daarnaast kan een helikopter/drone veel minder hoog vliegen dan een vliegtuig, waardoor de valtijd juist veel korter is dan bij de huidige oplossingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pagani op 23 april 2021 19:44]

0suprcow
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 20:32
denk niet korter, denk eerder gelijk denkend aan de val snelheid voor persoon en vliegtuig of drone... maar je bent wel eerder weer direct omhoog op je hoogte punt, omdat je geen parabool vlucht hoeft uit te voeren? dus uiteindelijk meer trainings tijd dan in een vliegtuig en in kortere elkaar opvolgende momenten.... tis ook maar een idee een leuk ritje als zo een ding ergens stond ter demonstratie denk ik zou ik grof geld voor betalen denk ik... of met meerdere mensen tegelijk trainen als je hem een grotere radius geeft...

anyways de drone is goed afgeschermd van invloeden van buiten af en ik praat over echte motoren een keer ergens op schroeven.... breed basisch..... zo ingewikkeld is t allemaal niet meer.....
en een drone hoeft toch alleen de val snelheid van een object te matchen, hij hoeft alleen maar tijdelijk te vallen... op val snelheid....

[Reactie gewijzigd door suprcow op 23 april 2021 20:36]

0suprcow
@Blokker_199923 april 2021 20:32
ok dank voor je reactie.
0GenomDalar1983
23 april 2021 13:45
Vanaf 4:41:00 prachtig(e) moment/beelden van scheiding van de 2e trap en zicht op de aarde. :9~
0Cundo
23 april 2021 14:43
Heeft niemand vanaf 4:41:05 de stukken puin zien langsvliegen, op een haar na gemist?
0pagani
@Cundo23 april 2021 19:47
Die stukken komen van de raket zelf af en zijn met name ijsafzettingen die loskomen.
0Leitz
23 april 2021 23:45
Het is een soort action van de ruimtevaart
0mikee368

@mutley6927 april 2021 00:57
Wat een onzin. Niks van waar zelfs.
SpaceX zorgt er voor dat al hun "troep" uit een baan om de aarde gehaald word....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

