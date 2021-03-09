Politie kon sinds februari live berichten lezen van cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC

Belgische en Nederlandse politiediensten konden sinds medio februari de berichten van cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC live meelezen. De Nederlandse politie heeft de Sky ECC-servers dinsdag offline gehaald en in beslag genomen. De dienst had wereldwijd 70.000 gebruikers.

Naast het live meelezen van de berichten, zegt de Nederlandse politie honderden miljoenen berichten te hebben opgeslagen. Deze worden nu ontsleuteld en onderzocht. Dankzij het meelezen van de berichten, heeft de politie sinds medio februari naar eigen zeggen tientallen delicten als ontvoeringen, liquidaties en schietpartijen kunnen voorkomen.

Sky ECC verkocht gemodificeerde Android- en iOS-smartphones waarop een eigen berichtendienst werd geïnstalleerd. De goedkoopste telefoon is een iPhone SE voor 729 euro, de duurste was een iPhone 11 Pro voor 1539 euro. Gebruikers kregen daarbij een abonnement voor drie maanden; verlengen kostte 600 euro per drie maanden. Berichten werden met 521-bit elliptic-curve cryptography versleuteld en maximaal 48 uur opgeslagen op de servers van Sky ECC.

De politie zegt dat deze dienst na het kraken van EncroChat populair werd en wereldwijd zo'n zeventigduizend gebruikers had. Daarvan waren er zo'n elfduizend Nederlandse accounts. Het ontsleutelen was onderdeel van een 'grootschalig internationaal onderzoek'. Daar waren sowieso Belgische politiediensten bij betrokken, bevestigt de Belgische politie aan VRT. Politiediensten hebben jarenlang onderzoek gedaan naar Sky ECC; agenten van het Belgische Federal Computer Crime Unit wisten uiteindelijk de dienst te ontsleutelen.

In België zijn dinsdag ruim tweehonderd huiszoekingen verricht in het kader van het Sky ECC-onderzoek, met name in de provincie Antwerpen. In Nederland zijn dertig mensen aangehouden en zijn 75 woningen en kantoren doorzocht. Daarbij zijn 28 vuurwapens in beslag genomen.