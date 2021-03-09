Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Politie kon sinds februari live berichten lezen van cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC

Belgische en Nederlandse politiediensten konden sinds medio februari de berichten van cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC live meelezen. De Nederlandse politie heeft de Sky ECC-servers dinsdag offline gehaald en in beslag genomen. De dienst had wereldwijd 70.000 gebruikers.

Naast het live meelezen van de berichten, zegt de Nederlandse politie honderden miljoenen berichten te hebben opgeslagen. Deze worden nu ontsleuteld en onderzocht. Dankzij het meelezen van de berichten, heeft de politie sinds medio februari naar eigen zeggen tientallen delicten als ontvoeringen, liquidaties en schietpartijen kunnen voorkomen.

Sky ECC verkocht gemodificeerde Android- en iOS-smartphones waarop een eigen berichtendienst werd geïnstalleerd. De goedkoopste telefoon is een iPhone SE voor 729 euro, de duurste was een iPhone 11 Pro voor 1539 euro. Gebruikers kregen daarbij een abonnement voor drie maanden; verlengen kostte 600 euro per drie maanden. Berichten werden met 521-bit elliptic-curve cryptography versleuteld en maximaal 48 uur opgeslagen op de servers van Sky ECC.

De politie zegt dat deze dienst na het kraken van EncroChat populair werd en wereldwijd zo'n zeventigduizend gebruikers had. Daarvan waren er zo'n elfduizend Nederlandse accounts. Het ontsleutelen was onderdeel van een 'grootschalig internationaal onderzoek'. Daar waren sowieso Belgische politiediensten bij betrokken, bevestigt de Belgische politie aan VRT. Politiediensten hebben jarenlang onderzoek gedaan naar Sky ECC; agenten van het Belgische Federal Computer Crime Unit wisten uiteindelijk de dienst te ontsleutelen.

In België zijn dinsdag ruim tweehonderd huiszoekingen verricht in het kader van het Sky ECC-onderzoek, met name in de provincie Antwerpen. In Nederland zijn dertig mensen aangehouden en zijn 75 woningen en kantoren doorzocht. Daarbij zijn 28 vuurwapens in beslag genomen.

Wat vind je van dit artikel?

Geef je mening in het Geachte Redactie-forum.

Door Hayte Hugo

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 09-03-2021 19:00
129 • submitter: cruysen

09-03-2021 • 19:00

129 Linkedin

Submitter: cruysen

Lees meer

Rechtbank: gebruik van Encrochat-berichten als bewijs is rechtmatig Nieuws van 27 januari 2022
Cryptofoonmaker Sky Global klaagt overheid VS aan wegens inbeslagname websites Nieuws van 18 november 2021
FBI-beheer van An0m-communicatienetwerk leidt tot arrestaties in 16 landen Nieuws van 8 juni 2021
Bedrijf achter versleutelde chatdienst Sky ECC lijkt volledig opgedoekt Nieuws van 21 maart 2021
Sky ECC ontkent hack door Nederlandse en Belgische politie Nieuws van 10 maart 2021
Organisaties en bedrijven roepen regering op om encryptie niet te verzwakken Nieuws van 10 maart 2021
'Belgische en Nederlandse politie hebben cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC gekraakt' Nieuws van 9 maart 2021
'Politie infiltreerde al in januari 2019 op EncroChat-servers' Nieuws van 23 oktober 2020
Nederlands Forensisch Instituut kraakte iPhone 5 van verdachte Nieuws van 14 juli 2020
Politie las in real time mee met otr-berichten op cryptotelefoons van Encrochat Nieuws van 2 juli 2020
Meer producten en artikelen
Beveiliging en antivirus België Encryptie Nederland Politie

Reacties (129)

-Moderatie-faq
-11290125+190+220+31Ongemodereerd23
Wijzig sortering
+3(id)init
9 maart 2021 19:10
Op dread lees ik dat er "pirated copies" van de SkyECC app door malafide verkopers op niet beveiligde toestellen zijn verkocht en dat alleen berichten van en naar die onofficiële accounts gelezen kunnen worden.

Dread info blijkt te kloppen, SkyECC heeft het zojuist op hun website bevestigd https://www.skyecc.com/


Sky ECC platform remains secure and our authorized devices have not been hacked.

There have been recent news articles that claim Sky ECC has been hacked and is involved in criminal activity. This information is not accurate. We have looked into these claims and discovered that a small group of individuals illegally created and distributed an unauthorized version of Sky ECC which they modified and side-loaded onto unsecure devices. Security features that come standard with the Sky ECC phones were eliminated in these bogus devices.

Sky ECC considers these actions as malicious and we are taking legal action against these individuals for defamation and fraud.

We have also blocked these users from our system and enhanced security to prevent reoccurrence of this issue. The implementation of these enhancements temporarily interrupted our Sky ECC service which has now been re-established.

We continue to stand by our position and our product. We strongly support that people have the fundamental right to privacy. With the extensive and broadly documented rise worldwide of corporate espionage, cybercrime and malicious data breaches, systems like SKY ECC are the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal professionals, public health providers and vaccine supply chains, celebrities, manufacturers and many more.

We believe that the individual right to privacy is paramount for those who are acting within the law and we do not condone the use of our product for criminal activity. We also have our Terms of Service that every user must adhere to and, provided that they do, our company will work feverishly to protect their rights with the world's most secure platform.

[Reactie gewijzigd door (id)init op 9 maart 2021 21:20]

+1Mombakkes
@(id)init9 maart 2021 23:28
Volgens dit verwijderd bericht van Engadget zou Sky Ecc de politie gewoon toegang hebben gegeven tot de data. Gevonden via reddit
+2(id)init
@Mombakkes10 maart 2021 00:36
Bericht dat ik eerder op skyecc.com heb gelezen is ook weg maar staat nog wel in google cache ...

https://webcache.googleus...cd=10&hl=nl&ct=clnk&gl=nl

Afwachten of er morgen meer info komt

Update
SkyECC heeft meer iets meer info en een email adres voor media contacten op hun site gezet, jammer dat nederlandse media de FUD campagne van politie klakkeloos heeft overgenomen.

On March 8, 2021, SKY ECC received notification of several articles published in Belgium and the Netherlands alleging that Belgian and/or Dutch authorities have cracked or hacked SKY ECC encrypted communication software. SKY ECC maintains, after thorough investigation, that all such allegations are false.

SKY ECC authorized distributors in Belgium and the Netherlands brought to our attention that a fake phishing application falsely branded as SKY ECC was illegally created, modified and side-loaded onto unsecure devices, and security features of authorized SKY ECC phones were eliminated in these bogus devices which were then sold through unauthorized channels.

SKY ECC has not been contacted by any investigative authority. SKY ECC did not authorize or cooperate with the investigative authorities or those involved with the distribution of the fake phishing application. These actions are malicious and SKY ECC is actively investigating and pursuing legal action against the offending individuals for impersonation, false lights, trademark infringement, injurious falsehood, defamation, and fraud.

SKY ECC is built on “zero-trust” security principles which assumes every request as a breach and verifies it by employing layers of security to protect its users’ messages. All SKY ECC communications are encrypted through private tunnels via private distributed networks. All messages are encrypted with today’s highest level of encryption, 521-bit elliptic curve cryptography and end-to-end encryption.

“SKY ECC believes that the individual right to privacy is paramount for anyone acting within the law,” says Jean-François Eap, CEO of SKY ECC. “The platform exists for the prevention of identity theft and hacking, the protection of personal privacy rights, and the secure operation of legitimate personal and business affairs. With the global rise of corporate espionage, cybercrime and malicious data breaches, privacy and protection of information is the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal, public health, vaccine supply chains, manufacturers, celebrities and many more.”

SKY ECC firmly denies any allegation that it is the “platform of choice for criminals”. SKY ECC has a strict zero-tolerance policy that prohibits any criminal activity on its platforms. SKY ECC users and authorized distributors are expressly prohibited under the Terms of Service from using or distributing a SKY ECC device for any illicit, illegal or criminal use. Any accounts used for criminal activity are immediately deactivated.

SKY ECC service experienced temporary interruptions in connection with its servers on March 8, 2021 from 8 PM PST to 4AM PST. Services are now back to normal and SKY ECC has not been contacted by any investigative authority. SKY ECC servers do not store any user data, messages or backups.

SKY ECC remains a global leader in secure messaging technology, and all SKY ECC phones purchased directly from SKY ECC or its authorized distributors remain secure. We continue to stand by our promise of secure devices, secure networks and secure communications.

For further news updates: skyecc.com

For media inquiries, please contact media@skyecc.com

[Reactie gewijzigd door (id)init op 10 maart 2021 09:26]

+1IJzerlijm
@(id)init10 maart 2021 09:34
Leuk zo'n marketing verhaal. Zero Tolerance For Criminal Activity, nee logisch dat je nooit criminele activiteit kan zien als je bewust alles onzichtbaar maakt dat zich op je platform afspeelt.
+1bbob

@(id)init10 maart 2021 10:30
Even een gokje. Je verkoop telefoon die veel door criminelen gebruikt worden.
Het lijkt me dan niet verstandig toe te geven dat je geholpen hebt met het decoderen. Het zou je als medewerker van dit bedrijf wel eens je leven kunnen kosten.
Lijkt me dus logisch dat ze glashard ontkennen gehackt te zijn om meegewerkt hebben.
0robvanwijk

@(id)init11 maart 2021 16:16
SkyECC heeft meer iets meer info en een email adres voor media contacten op hun site gezet, jammer dat nederlandse media de FUD campagne van politie klakkeloos heeft overgenomen.
Net zo jammer als dat iemand de poging van de verkoper om zich er onderuit te praten klakkeloos heeft overgenomen... Als de politie en het bedrijf twee verschillende verhalen vertellen, waarom neem je dan meteen aan dat de politie liegt en het bedrijf de waarheid in pacht heeft? Ze hebben allebei een motief om de waarheid enigszins te verdraaien, maar alleen de verkoper heeft een motivatie om glashard alles bij elkaar te liegen. En als dit alleen maar FUD van de politie is, hoe verklaar je al die huiszoekingen dan?
+1k995
@(id)init9 maart 2021 23:20
LOL
Dus ze laten onbeveiligde bij hen onbekende toestellen toe op hun 'hyper beveiligde en prive" netwerk ?

Tja lijkt mij leugens of ze zijn compleet incompetent.

Als over de "systems like SKY ECC are the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal professionals, public health providers and vaccine supply chains, celebrities, manufacturers and many more."

Ja want de meeste van die mensen willen een telefoon waar ze niks mee kunnen en louter mee andere dergelijk phones communiceren. Misschien voor een celebrity en zijn minnares maar de rest zal gewoon beveiligde bedrijfs phones gebruiken hoor.
0surfin
@k99510 maart 2021 14:53
Misschien voor een celebrity en zijn minnares maar de rest zal gewoon beveiligde bedrijfs phones gebruiken hoor.
Dat wordt er toch ook gezegd:
"systems like SKY ECC are the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal professionals, public health providers and vaccine supply chains, celebrities, manufacturers and many more."

Of is een beveiligde bedrijfstelefoon iets anders dan een systeem als SKY ECC?
0k995
@surfin10 maart 2021 14:59
Dat is de reclame van ECC en ja een bedrijfstelefoon is gewoon deel van een beveiligd bedrijfsnetwerk wat iets heel anders is dan dit. Daar heb je een bruikbare phone die je gewoon beveiligd kan gebruiken. ECC zijn louter phones die als enige andere doel hebben te communiceren met elkaar.

Grote probleem (en verschil) ook is dat dit bedrijf weigerde mee te werken met politie en onderzoeken.
0Ynst2003
@(id)init9 maart 2021 19:11
dread?
+1biglia
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 19:15
Dread wordt wel eens de Reddit van het darkweb genoemd.
+1Adreal
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 19:15
Een sociaal netwerk op een TOR hidden service ala Reddit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dread_(forum)
+2BeepBoop
9 maart 2021 19:04
Ik vind het geweldig dat ze twee services vlak na elkaar gepakt hebben, dit hebben ze eerder gedaan met AlphaBay & Hansa. Gebruikers van AlphaBay gingen massaal naar Hansa en werden daar toen massaal gepakt.
+1Rainb0w
9 maart 2021 19:04
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom je zo'n peperdure telefoon zou willen? Whatsapp heeft ook prima encryptie en anders zijn er nog 10 gratis alternatieven met e2e encryptie.
+2thijsjek
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:09
De berichten zelf zijn encrypted, maar als ik jou een bericht stuur, dan kan Facebook/politie dat gewoon zien. Hoe vaak, hoelaat en je koppelt daar jouw 06nr aan. Aan een 06 nr kun je gewoon de locatie opvragen als politie bij een onderzoek.
Nou is dit geen hard bewijs, maar als ze al iets meer over je weten kun je zo aan een hele bende gelinkt worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijsjek op 9 maart 2021 19:13]

+1Rainb0w
@thijsjek9 maart 2021 19:12
Precies en op die argumenten spelen telegram en signal weer in dus dat lijkt mij een oplosbaar probleem?
+2thijsjek
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:32
Online zijn kan helaas niet zonder enige vorm van traceerbaarheid. Als je gewoon al het internet zelf neemt, je hebt een ip nr. En vanaf daar worden veel dingen gevraagd, ben je bij Tweakers geweest, op pornhub, zomaakikeenvuilebomb.nl of martijn.nl. dat komt al op 1 plaats terecht (bij een leek bij de provider DNS). En in Nederland mag je geen anonieme simkaart meer kopen. Dus behalve bij de bieb of publieke hotspots ben je ergens met je naam geregistreerd die dit bezoekt.
Wil je anoniem zijn op het internet, dan is een soort strenge online hygiëne nodig. Een apart toestel, die je alleen op publieke wifi, zonder netwerk mogelijkheid, alleen websites bezoekt, die je met een eigen email, waar je nooit met je normale dingen zou mee inloggen. Maak je 1 misstap en wordt je gepakt als de eigenaar van silk road.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ross_Ulbricht

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijsjek op 9 maart 2021 19:36]

0Player86
@thijsjek9 maart 2021 21:12
Ik heb laatst ook gewoon nog een anonieme simkaart aangeschaft.

Ik betaal anoniem, app anoniem, bel anoniem, zit anoniem op internet (VPN en het een en ander aan aangepaste instellingen). Is dat te achterhalen, misschien wel maar wel erg lastig, ik probeer er tenminste alles aan te doen om anoniem te blijven. Als er iets bekend is van mij is dat minimaal. Overheden, politie en bedrijven hoeven mij niet te volgen, dat is nergens voor nodig en ik heb recht op privacy en anonimiteit.
+2dec0de
@Player869 maart 2021 21:50
Ik ga er dan van uit dat je een google pixel telefoon hebt die je zonder simkaart gesetupt hebt, toen oemunlocking aan hebt gezet, toen zsm alles gewist en een zelf gecompileerde GrapheneOS op hebt gezet, met in de kernel al geregeld dat zonder VPN (wireguard protocol uiteraard) er geen netwerk communicatie mag zijn?

Want als dat niet zo is heb je al verloren.
+2DevaZ
@Player869 maart 2021 22:44
Tot dat 1 van je vrienden of kennissen je met naam en toe naam in zijn of haar telefoon zet, dan ben je in eens niet meer zo anoniem.
0Nyarlathotep
@Player869 maart 2021 22:16
Al die tijd, moeite, energie en geld er in gestopt... En voor wat? Wat voor voordeel heb jij nu ten opzichte van iemand die dit niet doet?
+1JackBol
@Nyarlathotep9 maart 2021 23:18
De geestelijke rust vanwege de illusie van anonimiteit.
+1Bert2000
@thijsjek9 maart 2021 20:54
Hoezo kun je geen anonieme sim kaart kopen? Ik heb vorig jaar nog een libara prepaid gekocht. Hoefde nergens mn naam op te geven.
+1vide
@Bert20009 maart 2021 21:22
Hoe herlaad je die? Want als je daarvoor je debetkaart of kredietkaart gebruikt, kan dat nummer ook aan een naam gekoppeld worden.

Edit: wat ik bedoel is uiteraard dat je om je anonimiteit te bewaren je dan inderdaad altijd met cash beltegoed moet aanschaffen (en dan nog is het de vraag of die herlaadkaartjes niet naar een bepaalde winkel herleid kunnen worden)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vide op 9 maart 2021 21:40]

+1dcell
@vide9 maart 2021 21:32
Beltegoed kopen en dan contant betalen ? 8-)
+1brigada
@dcell9 maart 2021 22:31
moet je niet beltegoed kopen in een winkel waar cameras hangen.
0kingown112
@brigada9 maart 2021 22:44
Zo onherkenbaar mogelijk naar de winkel gaan, winkel zoeken zonder cameras idk als die bestaan of via bijv. lebara een simkaart bestellen op iemand anders zijn adres en de brievenbus leeg roven. Genoeg manieren te verzinnen.
0Basxt
@brigada10 maart 2021 01:58
mondkapje en bril op. (ik speel gewoon even mee in de cirkeljerk)
0xbeam
@brigada10 maart 2021 03:41
Kijk je wel eens opsporings verzocht? De gemiddelde Primera beelden zijn niet zo geweldig. Daarnaast mogen ze die 8bit 360P Gifjes maar 2 weken bewaren.

En met de snelheid van het NL politie apparaat zit echt wel veel meer dan 2 weken tussen jouw opwaarderen en het opvragen van de beelden door de politie.

Je moet uiteraard wel netjes betalen anders brengt de Primera de belden zelf naar de politie zoals hij opsporingsdienst verzocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 10 maart 2021 03:44]

+1freaxje

@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:17
Hetzelfde als wat @thijsjek zegt is van toepassing op Telegram en Signal (en als je beiden niet oplet zijn zelfs de berichten niet end-to-end encrypted bij Telegram). Als je enige anonimiteit wil dan moet je je communicatie over bv. iets als Tor doen (wat ook weer kan gemonitored worden, als men echt z'n best doet en een zeker percentage van de Tor nodes in handen heeft).
+2WhatsappHack

@freaxje9 maart 2021 21:01
Signal bewaart in tegenstelling tot Telegram geen metadata
+1freaxje

@WhatsappHack9 maart 2021 21:05
Mja ze bewaren het nu niet. Maar bij een gelijkaardig politieonderzoek zou men de Signal servers kunnen overnemen en daarna wel de nodige metadata onderscheppen en/of opslaan.

Signal doet nl. niet iets zoals wat Tor doet om te (proberen te) verbergen welke IP adressen met elkaar praten en al helemaal niet wanneer ze dat doen. Sky ECC's servers zijn overgenomen geweest. Dit kan ook met Signal's servers.
0xbeam
@freaxje10 maart 2021 03:48
Als daar bang voor bent gebruik je toch je eigen server?

Hier een mooie kant en klaren Mohamed how to _/-\o_
https://gist.github.com/a...0614f4fe706a951c2b97651e7

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 10 maart 2021 03:49]

+1kodak

@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:18
Misschien zijn criminelen gewend om hun eigen diensten te verzorgen in plaats van te veel willen vertrouwen op diensten voor gewone gebruikers? Dan kan er nog zo veel bedacht zijn om lekken te voorkomen maar met hun eigen diensten kunnen ze ook iemand op eigen manier aanspreken als ze iets willen of niet naar hun zin is. Het gaat bij criminaliteit niet alleen om de technische oplossing maar ook wat er omheen zit aan relaties, vertrouwen, betalen om iets te verwachten of kunnen eisen enz.
+1kuurtjes
@kodak9 maart 2021 20:24
Ik ga er gewoon van uit dat ze niet zo technisch zijn en dat een cryptotelefoondienst daar gewoon op inspeelt.
+2Metten
@kuurtjes10 maart 2021 08:31
Dat lijkt mij eigenlijk ook, ze vroegen ongeveer €200 per maand voor deze dienst. Ik blijf dit bizar vinden en niet in verhouding staan tot wat reguliere apps als Signal doen. Sterker nog: door bijvoorbeeld Signal te gebruiken zal de communicatie waarschijnlijk veiliger zijn, want daar zit niet zo’n vreselijk stigma op.

Linksom of rechtsom: als je €200 per maand wilt lappen voor zo’n dienst is de kans héél groot dat je iets doet wat het licht niet kan verdragen. Als 10% van de gebruikers hiervan dat doet voor legitieme doeleinden (advocaten journalisten etc) dan is dat nog veel denk ik - en dan zullen dat waarschijnlijk misdaadjournalisten, strafrechtadvocaten etc zijn.
Het lijkt mij echt zéér stug dat een dienst als deze gebruikt wordt door mensenrechtenorganisaties om aan de ogen van dictoriale regimes te ontsnappen.
0litebyte
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:26
Je refereert nu privacy en encryptie direct aan criminaliteit - iets wat types als Grapperhaus ook graag doen.

Er zijn letterlijk vele honderdduizenden wereldwijd als niet meer is - waarbij gebruik van services als Signal ervan af hangt of ze voor de rest van hun leven in een smerige cel wegrotten of het niet overleven op andere manieren - zonder ook maar iets te doen wat gelinieerd is aan misdaad.
0.oisyn

@litebyte9 maart 2021 19:53
Waar héb je het over :?. @Rainb0w vraagt zich af waarom ze niet gewoon bestaande diensten als Whatsapp of Signal gebruiken, hij stelt niet dat die diensten voornamelijk door criminelen gebruikt worden, of dat alleen criminelen privacy willen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door .oisyn op 9 maart 2021 19:54]

0litebyte
@.oisyn9 maart 2021 20:02
op die argumenten spelen Telegram en Signal weer in.
+1.oisyn

@litebyte9 maart 2021 20:05
Ja Signal en Telegram spelen in op de argumenten dat metadata bij Whatsapp niet encrypted is (dat is het argument iig, of dat ook waar is laat ik maar even in het midden). Dat impliceert toch niet meteen dat alleen criminelen dat willen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door .oisyn op 9 maart 2021 21:11]

+1WhatsappHack

@.oisyn9 maart 2021 21:02
Enkel Signal speelt er op in trouwens. Telegram verzamelt metadata alsof het goud is, hehe. (En dat is het ook natuurlijk, digitaal goud.)
0michielRB
@.oisyn9 maart 2021 20:45
Eens, maar de telefoondienst die nu opgerold is _zeer waarschijnlijjk_ voor 99.999% door minder frisse types gebruikt. (de 1/1000% marge is er voor de buhne)
0PalingDrone
@michielRB10 maart 2021 01:10
Vermoed dat alleen de grote vissen dit soort telefoons aanschaffen en deze service gebruiken.
De kruimeltjes die gewoon ongegeneerd via WA handelen zijn stukken minder interessant om al die moeite voor te gaan doen, die lopen waarschijnlijk op de een of andere manier wel tegen de lamp, of niet.
0Mathijs
@litebyte11 maart 2021 14:18
Er zijn letterlijk vele honderdduizenden wereldwijd als niet meer is - waarbij gebruik van services als Signal ervan af hangt of ze voor de rest van hun leven in een smerige cel wegrotten of het niet overleven op andere manieren - zonder ook maar iets te doen wat gelinieerd is aan misdaad.
Dat zullen die regimes dan weer niet met je eens zijn, die vinden hetgeen die mensen doen wel degelijk misdaad en illegaal. Daar zit dan ook direct de afglijdende schaal.
+2biglia
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:12
Het heeft extra features die WhatsApp niet heeft. Je kan ze lezen op https://www.skyecc.store/features/

edit: Aanvullend een vergelijking met Wickr: https://twitter.com/SkyEC...tatus/1246106530702938112

Brute force
If logging in using wrong passwords, then CAPTCHA is used to ensure no one other than the person authorized to log in is allowed. There is a limit on password attempts, and the app will erase if it detects forced entry.

Secure environment
If the app does not feel the device to be secure or if the device is compromised in any way, you will not be able to log in.

Protected passwords
Messages and saved vault items have their own passwords.

Headers and Metadata
The app is capable of encrypting metadata and message headers, which adds another layer of security.

Push notification obscurity
If your data were to go to third-party vendors such as Apple or Google, the data is scrubbed before it goes to their push notification servers.

High-level encryption
SKY ECC uses 521-bit elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman cryptography. This basically means you and only you can read your messages.


SKY ECC and the World of Tomorrow
If you need a data security provider that does not take anything related to Internet security for granted, then SKY ECC is the company to turn to. SKY ECC always assumes the worst can happen to your computer systems, in terms of hacking. As far as end-to-end messaging is concerned, SKY ECC takes things next level. The following are some of the main features of SKY ECC’s data protection plan.

Self-destruct & Flash messaging
You have seen it in spy movies where messages disappear or self-destruct after its played. Well, now, this feature is available for everybody who uses SKY ECC’s messaging feature. You can set the time as to when you want the message to erase itself or even erase the message immediately, if necessary. Another similar feature is the flash messaging, which is when messages disappear 30 seconds after opening it. The encryption used by SKY ECC is so good that even we cannot read the messages or any other data sent by our users.

Group chat & Group broadcast
Group chat feature is exactly what you think it is. You will be able to chat with even large groups of people, with complete security. Group broadcast is a feature where you can send small messages to large groups with just a few taps. However, the security feature regarding chats is where SKY ECC shines. Your ID is randomly generated, and no one else can contact you unless you approve them. If you do not want to chat with someone for whatever reason, then blocking them is easy as well. You have complete control of who knows your chat ID and who can contact you.

Secure data

Most chat apps only take into account the security of the application itself and not all the in-between stuff. With SKY ECC everything from images, chats, notes, to audio messages, you can now share it, knowing that it is protected. A key reason for this security is that our secure messaging app uses tamper-resistant hardware. After all, SKY ECC’s basic philosophy is “zero trust”. The devices our company chooses, come with tamper-resistant chips, which also includes, no compromising back door features. The levels of security used is divided into three parts.
The hardware and software
All forms of communication, wi-fi, servers, routers, etc.
The app itself

Scaling made easy
Do you travel a lot, or are you planning on traveling? Then no problem, since SKY ECC has a large footprint of servers distributed throughout the world. SKY ECC also uses SIM cards from around the globe, which means you will always have data access around the world. The SIMs connect globally via private tunneling service, which means complete privacy of data at all levels. This service also includes any wi-fi service your data may be traveling through. SKY ECC will not let you log into your account if things don’t look right from a security standpoint. All communication, from the very beginning to the last letter you send, is encrypted.

[Reactie gewijzigd door biglia op 9 maart 2021 19:40]

0djwice
@biglia10 maart 2021 08:07
High-level encryption
SKY ECC uses 521-bit elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman cryptography. This basically means you and only you can read your messages.
https://nl.wikipedia.org/...uteluitwisselingsprotocol

A = g^a mod p

en de deel je g, p en A.
en krijg je B = g^b mod p

terug, waarbij K = B^a mod p = A^b mod p

En K de sleutel is die wordt gebruikt in de curve.

Dit mechanisme wordt tegenwoordig vaak gebruik in o.a. https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homomorfe_encryptie (klik door naar Engels voor meer details).
Als er (p-1) secondaire data punten zijn, bijvoorbeeld hetzelfde bericht op een onversleuteld medium, is dit algoritme te inverteren. En daarmee wordt K bekend en dus de sleutel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 10 maart 2021 08:07]

+1Gabriel_WB
@michielRB9 maart 2021 21:05
Nu het nieuws langzaam via de reguliere media naar buiten komt, is het een kwestie van tijd totdat de servers offline gaan en de homepage vervangen wordt door een "Deze server is offline gehaald door de Nederlandse Politie" notificatie.
+1biglia
@michielRB9 maart 2021 22:01
Ik had het eerst in de spoilers tag gezet maar dat werkt blijkbaar hier niet. Ik deed een copy&paste omdat deze website mogelijk ook zou verdwijnen.
0skunkopaat
@michielRB9 maart 2021 21:06
Een linkje had ik niet gelezen, de tekst heb ik gelezen. Het voegt voor mij dus werkelijk wat toe aan de discussie
+1BartDG
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:08
Ondermeer de gps wordt erop onklaar gemaakt zodat ze niet meer te traceren vallen via hun telefoon. Dat vinden die lui heerlijk.
+1junkchaser
@BartDG9 maart 2021 19:13
En hoe werkt het dan met de gsm-masten?
+2litebyte
@junkchaser9 maart 2021 19:42
die peilen een telefoon die niet op de naam van een persoon staat maar van een bedrijf. Sky ECC
+1michielRB
@litebyte9 maart 2021 20:40
Met een aantal dagen/weken uitpeilen van een dergelijke telefoon zullen er dan ook patronen zichtbaar worden, en is het appeltje-eitje om aan IMEI xyz een naam te koppelen.
+1litebyte
@michielRB9 maart 2021 21:16
Je kan natuurlijk een IMEI spoofer gebruiken, of die echt goed werken kan ik zelf niet bevesitgen. :)

Makkelijker is het om regelmatig van telefoon te wisselen. Als je een grote criminele org. hebt dan zijn kosten van enkele duizenden euro's per maand voor een paar telefoons die je veiligheid beloven peanuts.
+1HerrPino
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 21:26
WhatsApp heeft goede encryptie, maar decryptie is slechts 1 update verwijderd. WhatsApp is van Facebook en in principe met genoeg druk kan Facebook gedwongen worden om stil een update uit te rollen waarbij encryptie alleen nog in naam aan staat.
+1jurroen
@HerrPino10 maart 2021 08:00
Als WhatsApp de end-to-end encryptie eruit zou slopen, is dit na te gaan door middel van reverse engineering. Dat is natuurlijk wel een kwalijke zaak, omdat het dan al te laat is.

Dat gezegd hebbende, de E2EE van WhatsApp is van toepassing op berichtinhoud. Niet op metadata. Dat is - in mijn ogen - al genoeg reden om WA per definitie niet te gebruiken. Op dit moment is Signal de beste optie. Sommige andere applicaties, zoals Wire, hebben het voordeel dat ze geen telefoonnummer vereisen. Daar staat wel tegenover dat de userbase veel kleiner is - je zult waarschijnlijk meer contacten op Signal treffen dan op Wire.

Telegram laat ik buiten beschouwing; de is in een aantal aspecten minder privacyvriendelijk/veilig dan WhatsApp.
+1AW_Bos
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:08
Ik lees dat het gaat om gemodificeerde telefoons. Vermoedelijk om ervoor te zorgen dat mogelijke spionage-apps van politiediensten niet zomaar zullen werken, of snel gesignaleerd kunnen worden? Als je echt criminele plannen hebt in een groot circuit dan doe je er alles aan om zo veilig mogelijk te communiceren met je telefoon, en dan betaal je er graag grof voor.
+1rubentjuuuhh
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:13
Totdat ze je 06 nummer hebben en ze whatsapp alle metadata vragen van jouw chats. Met wie bericht jij? Wat voor 06 hangt daaraan? Binnen de kortste keren word je hele netwerk uitgepeild...

EDIT: Wil niet zeggen dat dit soort services een goed alternatief zijn

[Reactie gewijzigd door rubentjuuuhh op 9 maart 2021 19:15]

+1BeepBoop
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:17
Deze telefoons zijn vaak gemodificeerde en geprepareerde Android toestellen waarbij naast software modificaties ook hardware modificaties gemaakt zijn om te voorkomen dat er informatie lekt, of makkelijk informatie te onttrekken is vanuit het systeem.

Denk hierbij aan het verwijderen van de camera, microfoon en het dual booten van Android en het "veilige" systeem. Remote erase, panniekknop e.d.

Je wilt voorkomen dat een loopjongen die gepakt word alles stuk laat lopen door bijvoorbeeld een Whatsapp backup te hebben.
+1bilbob
@Rainb0w9 maart 2021 19:08
Een succesvolle crimineel zijn betekent nog niet dat je heel erg slim bent

[Reactie gewijzigd door bilbob op 10 maart 2021 13:08]

+1junkchaser
@bilbob9 maart 2021 19:12
Maw. er zijn bedrijven die criminelen in't zak zetten met zo'n telefoon ... begrijp ik dat nu goed dat dit de situatie is geworden? 8)7 Best wel humor!

[Reactie gewijzigd door junkchaser op 9 maart 2021 19:12]

0Woutervugt
@FiberSam10 maart 2021 16:35
Aannemen dat iemand dat net zo veel kan boeiuh als jouw terwijl je prima begrijp wat ie zeg is kleinerend en nogal egocentrisch
+1Ynst2003
9 maart 2021 19:07
kan iemand mij zeggen op welke grond dit gedaan wordt? Ik bedoel, je wéét dat waarschijnlijk >90% van de gebruikers van deze telefoons bezig zijn met onfrisse zaken, maar is dat voldoende om gewoon de gehele boel op te rollen / te kraken? Dan heb ik het over de cryptotelefoondienst he, niet over een drugsbende die gebruik maakt van deze diensten.

Want ik mag hopen dat gebruik maken van crypto-telefoons niet per definitie crimineel is?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ynst2003 op 9 maart 2021 19:09]

+2koekroeck
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 19:13
Gebruik er van is niet illegaal. In België gebruiken de toppolitici en de legertop ook zwaar beveiligde cryptotelefoons (en gelukkig maar). De verkoper mag alleen geen telefoons verkopen aan personen als er sprake kan zijn van illegale activiteiten...
+1Ynst2003
@koekroeck9 maart 2021 19:16
uit de berichtgeving lijkt het alsof men een sleepnet heeft uitgegooid en iedereen die ook maar gebruik maakte van deze dienst onder de loep werd genomen. Dat lijkt me toch niet de bedoeling. Prima dat je in een lopend onderzoek, op zoek gaat naar individuen achter een bepaald toestel, maar houd anderen daar buiten.

Of zie ik dat verkeerd hoe het in dit geval is gegaan?
+2jurroen
@Ynst200310 maart 2021 07:54
Om een vergeljking te trekken: het is hetzelfde als Linux ISOs op The Pirate Bay uploaden :9 TPB bestaat voor het grootste deel uit content die auteursrechten schend. Hoewel er niets mis is met het uploaden van legale content, is een gevolg dat als de authoriteiten toegang krijgen tot de database, ze alle gebruikers onder de loep nemen.

Hetzelfde bij SkyECC. Als je die volledig binnen wettelijke kaders gebruikt, maar bijvoorbeeld voor vreemdgaan, zal de Belgische federale dezelfde conclusie trekken en jouw berichten disregarden.
+2chime
@Ynst200310 maart 2021 11:50
Als uit eerdere onderzoeken blijkt dat wel verdacht veel criminelen gebruik maken van een welbepaalde dienst - dan wordt het wel eens interessanter om dat wat nauwer te bekijken.

Zeker als dan ook blijkt dat die respectievelijke toestellen nogal vaak op heel specifieke geografische locaties worden gebruikt dan wordt het helemaal verdacht. Hier was dat dus Antwerpen.

Dus ja - dan wordt wel eens een sleepnet uitgegooid.

Vergelijk het een beetje met een sluipweg die men vaak neemt om wat te smokkelen - die wordt dan ook wel eens afgesloten en elk voertuig gecontroleerd.

Normaal als er niks strafbaar is gebeurd gaan ze ook niks met je data doen. Theoretisch gezien is er ook een geheimhoudingsplicht voor iedereen die meewerkt aan zo een onderzoek.

Kan me zelfs voorstellen dat als je toch iets strafbaars zou bekennen in een bericht, maar dat die zaak niet onder het onderzoek valt het ook genegeerd wordt of niet gebruikt mag worden.

Maar zomaar een dienst hacken in een gerechterlijk onderzoek gaat niet mogen - of je zou graag willen dat al je bewijs bij het eerste process nietig wordt verklaard. Je moet al wel een vrij stevige reden hebben om dat te gaan mogen doen.
+1aileron
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 21:23
Als je een rijke stinkerd bent en je hecht veel waarde aan je privacy. De reden ervoor kan ook iets simpels als vreemdgaan zijn. Ja, dan ben je inderdaad een slachtoffer van dit gebeuren. Maar ja, als de politie alleen maar sexting berichtjes ziet zijn ze vrij snel klaar met jouw onder een vergrootglas houden.

Het lijkt er op dat hier wel degelijk gegronde redenen waren om op deze manier te werk te gaan. Met metadata hadden ze zeker weten kunnen achterhalen wie elke individuele gebruiker was van het systeem, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat ze daarmee alle misdrijven hadden kunnen voorkomen zoals ze dat nu hebben kunnen doen.

Althans, als je mag geloven wat er wordt beweerd. Om dit zo in de publiciteit te brengen is natuurlijk ook vanwege het afschrikkende effect.
+1k995
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 20:51
OP basis dat deze vooral gebruikt worden in het criminele millieu.
Ik zie niet in wat er mee nodig zou zijn, wie anders heeft er hier enkele duizden per jaar voor over om dergelijke sky-ecc phone te hebben?
0aileron
@k9959 maart 2021 21:30
Board members van grote bedrijven lijkt mij het meest obvious.

Maar ook dissidenten, denk aan een khashoggi. die had zo'n telefoon wel kunnen veroorloven en zou nu misschien nog leven als hij zo'n telefoon had.
+1k995
@aileron9 maart 2021 23:13
Board members zouden ofeen beveiligde bedrijfsphone moeten hebben , je gaat toch niet je bedrijfsgeheimen in handen van zo ene bedrijf steken?

Nee khashoggi was gewoon publiekelijk en is in de val gelokt, zo'n telefoon voor een journalist heeft weinig nut.
0aileron
@k99510 maart 2021 12:26
Niet je bedrijfsgeheimen in zo'n bedrijf stoppen, maar criminelen die wel zware delicten daar bespreken? Het idee is toch dat het super veilig is.

En khashoggi werd een target nadat ze er achter kwamen dat hij samenwerkte met andere dissidenten die een Social media campagne hadden opgestart tegen de saudische regering. Je moet maar eens de docu dissident kijken.
0k995
@aileron10 maart 2021 14:54
Een crimineel heeft geen IT organisatie die daarvoor zorgt, dit is puur een telefoon kopen en klaar. Makkelijk en relatief goedkoop gezien de beveiliging (wel dachten ze).

En nee nogmaals khashoggi was een vijand omdat hij publiekelijk kritiek gaf, hij werd in de val gelokt toen hij documenten kwam halen in de ambassade. Niks van dit was anders geweest met een dergelijke telefoon.
+1BevrorenKaas
9 maart 2021 19:02
Zijn "beveiligde communicatie" diensten zoals dat niet sowieso puur gigantische honeypots? Gelukkig zijn een hoop criminelen dom genoeg om er voor te vallen. (En duizenden euro's per jaar neer te tellen voor wat slecht toegepaste open source software, lol)
+2BeepBoop
@BevrorenKaas9 maart 2021 19:09
Nee. Ik heb zelf helaas geen device weten te bemachtigen voor research doeleinden maar ik verwacht dat ze technisch degelijk in elkaar zitten, echter vermoed ik dat ze niet hebben nagedacht over het feit dat hun servers waar vermoedelijk ook hun signing keys op staan gekopieerd/gehacked konden worden.

Als we kijken naar hoe de EncroChat "hack" gepleegd is vermoed ik dat ze hier dezelfde MO gebruikt hebben.
  • Schaf de software/hardware aan en zoek uit hoe het werkt, en hoe het update proces werkt
  • Zoek uit waar de server(s) staan en maak forensiche images van de schijven+memory
  • Bestudeer dit een paar weken en schrijf een mooi stuk malware wat je kan uitsturen als OTA
  • Fake downtime bij de hoster en installeer vervolgens de malware op een gekloonde server en stuur de OTA uit
+1BevrorenKaas
@BeepBoop9 maart 2021 20:03
Voor de prijs van die diensten verwacht ik dat OTA's en centrale servers die keys bevatten überhaupt gewoon geen ding zijn. Als er een belangrijke update is krijg je gewoon een nieuw device, en word de oude op zeer hoge temperatuur gerefurbished. Dan zijn je enige opties:
  • Een onbekende exploit (erg moeilijk)
  • Een client device te pakken krijgen (maar dan heb je maar één klant)
  • Het bedrijf infiltreren (daar kan je canaries voor implementeren zodat medewerkers anoniem aan de bel kunnen trekken)
+2BeepBoop
@BevrorenKaas9 maart 2021 20:12
Er is niet heel veel informatie bekend, behalve een paar foto's van de Politie zelf wat we hier kunnen zien is overigens zeer interessant.

De splash screen laat zien dat het hier gaat om https://skyecc.eu en niet https://www.skyecc.com als het geen photoshop is ;-)

Echter als we naar de privacy informatie van de EU website kijken kunnen we het volgende zien.
Note: SKY ECC is an official, registered distributor for Sky Global Holdings Inc. (hereafter ‘’SKY ECC’’) and will therefore also adhere to the Privacy Policy as laid out by SKY ECC: Privacy Policy. The Privacy Policy of SKY ECC is incorporated into and is subject to the Terms of Service of SKY ECC services. Your use of the SKY ECC Services indicates your consent to the Privacy Policy of SKY ECC and their Terms of Service.
Nu heb ik geen idee of Sky ECC branding voor hun resellers toestaat, maar er bestaat de kans dat de reseller hier gewoon meuk in hun software stopte : - )

[Reactie gewijzigd door BeepBoop op 9 maart 2021 20:13]

+1Ynst2003
@BeepBoop9 maart 2021 20:14
geen idee of deze info klopt, maar deze Tweaker heeft ook wel interessante informatie:
(id)init in 'nieuws: Politie kon sinds februari live berichten lezen van cryp...
Op dread lees ik dat er "pirated copies" van de SkyECC app door malafide verkopers op niet beveiligde toestellen zijn verkocht en dat alleen berichten van en naar die onofficiële accounts gelezen kunnen worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ynst2003 op 9 maart 2021 20:17]

+2BeepBoop
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 20:19
Ja als eindgebruiker heb je natuurlijk helemaal geen idee wat voor een software er draait op die systemen die je koopt. Kan best zijn dat de politie de enigste reseller in NL/BE was :)
+2JDTeunis
@Ynst20039 maart 2021 22:19
Een soortgelijke tekst staat nu ook op de blog van SKY ECC (.com):

https://www.skyecc.com/blog/
Sky ECC platform remains secure and our authorized devices have not been hacked.
There have been recent news articles that claim Sky ECC has been hacked and is involved in criminal activity. This information is not accurate. We have looked into these claims and discovered that a small group of individuals illegally created and distributed an unauthorized version of Sky ECC which they modified and side-loaded onto unsecure devices. Security features that come standard with the Sky ECC phones were eliminated in these bogus devices.

Sky ECC considers these actions as malicious and we are taking legal action against these individuals for defamation and fraud.

We have also blocked these users from our system and enhanced security to prevent reoccurrence of this issue. The implementation of these enhancements temporarily interrupted our Sky ECC service which has now been re-established.

We continue to stand by our position and our product. We strongly support that people have the fundamental right to privacy. With the extensive and broadly documented rise worldwide of corporate espionage, cybercrime and malicious data breaches, systems like SKY ECC are the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal professionals, public health providers and vaccine supply chains, celebrities, manufacturers and many more.

We believe that the individual right to privacy is paramount for those who are acting within the law and we do not condone the use of our product for criminal activity. We also have our Terms of Service that every user must adhere to and, provided that they do, our company will work feverishly to protect their rights with the world's most secure platform.
0biglia
@BeepBoop9 maart 2021 20:00
Dat is ook wat vergelijkbaar met Alphabay waarbij de automatische versleuteling van de berichten ongedaan werd gedaan na een update waardoor de berichten op de achtergrond onversleuteld werden doorgestuurd. Ik denk dat die apps moeten evolueren naar een platform waarbij de gebruikers zelf moeten instaan voor de versleuteling met behulp van andere software zoals PGP. Maar uiteraard is dat niet gebruiksvriendelijk.
+1Ginosius
9 maart 2021 19:48
Het zou de engineers/beheerders van Sky ECC sieren als ze bijvoorbeeld een technisch rapport naar buiten zouden brengen over wat ze fout hebben gedaan waardoor er nu miljoenen berichtjes decrypt kunnen worden.
+2litebyte
@Ginosius9 maart 2021 20:08
Ik denk dat medewerkers - in ieder geval verantwoordelijken beter kunnen onderduiken. Als ik me goed kan herinneren waren beheerders/initiatiefnemers van vergelijkbafre services na oprollen hun leven niet meer zeker - zeker toen bleek dat er toen ook vele berichten waren in te zien door politie/justitie.
+1fre0n
@litebyte10 maart 2021 01:26
Als ze werkelijk zo goed zijn in anomiseren moet dat een koud kunstje voor ze zijn :X
0EricTC
@Ginosius9 maart 2021 20:02
Eigenlijk ben ik ook wel benieuwd wat er nu fout gegaan is waardoor de politie toegang had. Per slot van rekening zijn er ook veel niet criminele toepassingen waarbij je ook een goede encryptie wil hebben om de data tegen kwaadwillenden te beschermen.
+1LaTiNo156
9 maart 2021 19:07
Ja ik snap ook niet waarom signal of whatsapp niet gebruikt kan worden.
Ik vraag me ook af hoe ze die versleutelde berichten hebben weten te de-encrypten.
+1freaxje

@LaTiNo1569 maart 2021 19:20
Het gaat over de metadata. Wie praat met wie en wanneer. Niet de berichten zelf.
+1alionfire
@freaxje9 maart 2021 19:27
Heh? Er staat toch echt dat de politie live kon meelezen met berichten en toegang had tot miljoenen berichten. Er staat nergens dat dit gaat over metadata.

Overigens zijn die algoritmes op zichzelf zeer sterk, maar zijn afhankelijkheden (zoals een server) of implementatiefouten vaak een ingang om de berichten te versleutelen.
+1freaxje

@alionfire9 maart 2021 19:30
Vermoedelijk beloofde Sky ECC dat ook de metadata beveiligd was, maar dat bleek geen van beiden veilig te zijn. Maar werd dat wel als argument gebruikt om criminelen te overtuigen. Bij WhatsApp, Signal, etc is het publiek en officieel zo dat de metadata niet beveiligd is. Wel de berichten zelf.

ps. Vergelijk het met de adressen op een envelop: het bericht in de envelop is veilig. De adressen zijn leesbaar voor iedereen. Ook de stempel van het postoffice waar de brief eerst afgestempeld werd. M.a.w. Sky ECC beloofde een veilig postoffice te zijn. Dat bleek niet zo te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door freaxje op 9 maart 2021 19:32]

+17ven
@LaTiNo1569 maart 2021 19:28
Hoe vaak lees je niet dat criminelen via whatsapp of telegram communiceerden en toch zijn opgepakt op basis van de berichten? De overheid kan blijkbaar aankloppen om de berichten alsnog in te zien. Dus of er is een backdoor of de berichten kunnen ontsleuteld worden.

Bij deze dienst zijn ze dus al een aantal jaar bezig om de beveiliging te doorbreken.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@7ven9 maart 2021 21:19
End-to-end encryptie beveiligt alleen tegen het onderweg afluisteren. Op het toestel zelf kun je natuurlijk prima afluisteren, ook met WhatsApp. Zitten er vijf man in een WA groep en ééntje wordt er opgepakt dan heeft de politie alle gesprekken die alle vijf in die groep hebben gevoerd.

Criminelen willen extra bescherming tegen opslag op servers, oude chats die op jouw toestel blijven staan, oude chats die op het toestel van je gesprekspartner blijven staan, keyloggers, GPS peiling, metadataverzameling en nog een reeks dingen waar WhatsApp niet tegen beschermt.
+1BeepBoop
@LaTiNo1569 maart 2021 19:24
Combinatie van metadata & een "veilig" device waarvan je weet dat er geen backups gemaakt kunnen worden of berichten naar buiten gekopieerd kunnen worden.
0blinchik
@LaTiNo15610 maart 2021 10:35
De meeste mensen nemen een backup van hun data op Google Drive, dit zit ingebakken in Whatsapp (en deze backup wordt zelfs niet bij je Google Drive volume geteld).

De backup wordt niet versleuteld met een private key want je kan die gewoon op een ander toestel terug importeren.

Dus de hele chat geschiedenis staat in 99% van de gevallen gewoon ongeëncrypteerd op de Google cloud en kan dus door politie of overheid indien nodig ingekeken worden.
+1kftnl
9 maart 2021 19:13
Ben je nou per definitie verdachte als je zo'n service gebruikt? De website van Sky ECC (die schijnbaar door de politie werd gerund) wekt de indruk van een legitiem bedrijf dat telefoons verkoopt met beveiligde communicatie. Bedrijven als Signal en Whatsapp claimen ook private en veilige communicatie. Dat lijkt me an sich niet strafbaar.

Stel dat ze de database van Skype te pakken krijgen, mogen ze die dan ook helemaal doorspitten op illegale activiteiten? Heeft een rechter-commissaris hier dan toestemming aan verleend?

Begrijp me niet verkeerd, ik vind het een erg goede zaak als georganiseerde criminaliteit wordt aangepakt. Zeker als je jongens als Taghi bekijkt dan gaat dat bijna richting terrorisme waarin het gebruiken van onorthodoxe manieren soms nodig is. Maar ik hoop wel dat hier goed de grenzen van wat mag in de gaten wordt gehouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kftnl op 9 maart 2021 19:13]

+1Mitsuko
@kftnl9 maart 2021 19:27
Terwijl we toch bezig zijn: Wat is er illegaal aan de service van Sky ECC? Wat gaf de politie het recht om hun servers in beslag te nemen? Het is duidelijk dat het meelezen heel nuttig is geweest om criminaliteit te bestreiden, en het voorkomen van liquidaties is nogal wat, maar ik mis een beetje de rechtvaardiging om in eerste instantie achter Sky ECC aan te gaan.
+1k995
@Mitsuko9 maart 2021 20:54
Rechters hebben geoordeeld dat de politie dit recht heeft, om dergelijke zaken te doen heeft de politie gewoon bevelschriften van de rechterlijk macht nodig.

Wat perfect wettelijk en democratisch is.
+2TigerXtrm
@k9959 maart 2021 22:13
Dat is een beetje kort door de bocht, niet?

"We willen deze hele dienst kraken want er zitten criminelen op."

Dat is niet heel anders dan:

"We willen alle woningen in deze wijk binnenvallen en doorzoeken, want er wonen criminelen in die wijk."

Het feit dat rechters blijkbaar carte blanche gegeven hebben om zo'n dienst te kraken zonder een duidelijke en specifieke verdenking vind ik persoonlijk behoorlijk eng.
+1k995
@TigerXtrm9 maart 2021 23:15
Als de politiek vermoeden heeft dat er een crimineel zich daar verstopt en een rechter geeft de toestemming dan ja, kunnen die een hele wijk doorzoeken.

En wat vind je eng aan de rechtsgang? Dit is hoe dat het hoort . Indien er hier wetten overtreden zijn kunnen mensne gerust klacht indienen en/of zelfs bewijzen laten teniet doen.
+1blinchik
@Mitsuko10 maart 2021 10:39
Uiteraard ben ik heel tevreden met het resultaat dat de criminele wereld zo'n stoot is toegebracht maar ik vind het ook ongelooflijk dat politie of een overheid zomaar een privaat bedrijf kan / mag hacken zonder dat er nog maar bewijs is.

Er zijn bv. ook verschillende apps die secure messaging aanbieden voor medische gegevens, die je ook zou kunnen gebruiken om voor criminele doeleinden berichten te sturen. Mogen die dan ook zomaar gehacked worden?
0RobLemmens
@Mitsuko9 maart 2021 19:51
Ze richten zich duidelijk op crimineel gebruik met dergelijke prijzen, dat alleen al is genoeg reden.
+1Mitsuko
@RobLemmens9 maart 2021 20:27
Dat vind ik een vrij zwak argument. Er zijn vast genoeg rijke mensen voor wie dit geen geld is en die goedkopere services niet vertrouwen omdat "je voor zo weinig geld geen kwaliteit kan krijgen".
+1Stijn98765
@Mitsuko9 maart 2021 22:23
Sky ECC telefoons kunnen enkel communiceren met andere Sky ECC telefoons. Je kan er niet mee surfen, mailen, navigeren,.... Dus een dure smartphone met maar 1 enkele app. Waarom zou je die willen als niet crimineel?
+1PalingDrone
@Stijn9876510 maart 2021 01:30
Om je geheime relatie verborgen te houden bijvoorbeeld.
Een scheiding kost al gauw heel veel meer dan een paar van die telefoontjes voor je vriendinnetjes. ;)
+1_ferry_
9 maart 2021 19:14
11000 gebruikers alleen al in NL. Dat is een hoop! En het zullen vast geen voorvechters van privacy zijn die daar ook nog eens 600€ per kwartaal voor over hebben.
Het zal vast wat tijd kosten om alles uit te pluizen, maar de nodige arrestaties tot gevolg hebben in de nabije toekomst.
+1Lennart
@_ferry_9 maart 2021 19:47
Om het nog meer in perspectief te zetten. We hebben in Nederland 355 gemeenten. 11.000/355 = 30~31 gebruikers per gemeente. Probeer maar eens in je eigen gemeente 30 'shady' adressen te vinden waar deze mensen zich op zouden moeten houden ..
+1The_Wounded
@Lennart9 maart 2021 20:50
Dat is natuurlijk een nutteloze berekening, in Amsterdam kunnen het er 3000 zijn en in lutjebroek 0
+1Crp
@The_Wounded9 maart 2021 21:48
He he, onderschat lutjebroek niet. Het kan ook een dekmantel zijn.
+1Lennart
@The_Wounded9 maart 2021 21:50
Weet je waar Hoenzadriel ligt (256 inwoners)? De mocro-maffia wel .. https://www.bd.nl/maasdri...-keer-afgevuurd~a456d8d1/
+1(id)init
@_ferry_9 maart 2021 20:02
De markt voor dit soort producten is enorm gegroeid nadat iCloud accounts van hollywood sterren en Bezos gehackt zijn en prive foto's gelekt zijn.

Mensen met geld als water zijn geschrokken en willen niet het slachtoffer van een hack worden dus kopen ze een dure anonieme burner phone met military grade encryption en geven er ook één aan bijvoorbeeld minnaar/minnares, advocaat, bodyguard enz.
+1paulmes
9 maart 2021 19:24
Vanwaar dit openbaar maken?
Lekker mee blijven lezen levert meer op.
+1biglia
@paulmes9 maart 2021 19:30
Ze hebben "maar" 3 weken kunnen meelezen. Waarschijnlijk werd toen het lek gedicht.

“In een eerste fase werd de versleutelde communicatie onderschept en opgeslagen, waarna gezocht werd naar een manier om die te ontcijferen”, zegt de federaal procureur. “In een tweede fase werd de inhoud van leesbaar gemaakte berichten gedurende ongeveer drie weken live meegelezen. Daarbij werden prioriteiten gesteld, aangezien er wereldwijd ongeveer 3 miljoen berichten per dag werden verstuurd. De hoogste prioriteit lag bij berichten waaruit mogelijk levensgevaar bleek. Daarnaast werd getracht om de geselecteerde gebruikers te identificeren en de criminele aard van hun communicaties aan te tonen, of te weerleggen.”

bron: hln.be

[Reactie gewijzigd door biglia op 9 maart 2021 19:30]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True