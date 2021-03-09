Politie kon sinds februari live berichten lezen van cryptotelefoondienst Sky ECC

Het heeft extra features die WhatsApp niet heeft. Je kan ze lezen op https://www.skyecc.store/features/
edit: Aanvullend een vergelijking met Wickr: https://twitter.com/SkyEC...tatus/1246106530702938112
Brute force
If logging in using wrong passwords, then CAPTCHA is used to ensure no one other than the person authorized to log in is allowed. There is a limit on password attempts, and the app will erase if it detects forced entry.
Secure environment
If the app does not feel the device to be secure or if the device is compromised in any way, you will not be able to log in.
Protected passwords
Messages and saved vault items have their own passwords.
Headers and Metadata
The app is capable of encrypting metadata and message headers, which adds another layer of security.
Push notification obscurity
If your data were to go to third-party vendors such as Apple or Google, the data is scrubbed before it goes to their push notification servers.
High-level encryption
SKY ECC uses 521-bit elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman cryptography. This basically means you and only you can read your messages.
SKY ECC and the World of Tomorrow
If you need a data security provider that does not take anything related to Internet security for granted, then SKY ECC is the company to turn to. SKY ECC always assumes the worst can happen to your computer systems, in terms of hacking. As far as end-to-end messaging is concerned, SKY ECC takes things next level. The following are some of the main features of SKY ECC’s data protection plan.
Self-destruct & Flash messaging
You have seen it in spy movies where messages disappear or self-destruct after its played. Well, now, this feature is available for everybody who uses SKY ECC’s messaging feature. You can set the time as to when you want the message to erase itself or even erase the message immediately, if necessary. Another similar feature is the flash messaging, which is when messages disappear 30 seconds after opening it. The encryption used by SKY ECC is so good that even we cannot read the messages or any other data sent by our users.
Group chat & Group broadcast
Group chat feature is exactly what you think it is. You will be able to chat with even large groups of people, with complete security. Group broadcast is a feature where you can send small messages to large groups with just a few taps. However, the security feature regarding chats is where SKY ECC shines. Your ID is randomly generated, and no one else can contact you unless you approve them. If you do not want to chat with someone for whatever reason, then blocking them is easy as well. You have complete control of who knows your chat ID and who can contact you.
Secure data
Most chat apps only take into account the security of the application itself and not all the in-between stuff. With SKY ECC everything from images, chats, notes, to audio messages, you can now share it, knowing that it is protected. A key reason for this security is that our secure messaging app uses tamper-resistant hardware. After all, SKY ECC’s basic philosophy is “zero trust”. The devices our company chooses, come with tamper-resistant chips, which also includes, no compromising back door features. The levels of security used is divided into three parts.
The hardware and software
All forms of communication, wi-fi, servers, routers, etc.
The app itself
Scaling made easy
Do you travel a lot, or are you planning on traveling? Then no problem, since SKY ECC has a large footprint of servers distributed throughout the world. SKY ECC also uses SIM cards from around the globe, which means you will always have data access around the world. The SIMs connect globally via private tunneling service, which means complete privacy of data at all levels. This service also includes any wi-fi service your data may be traveling through. SKY ECC will not let you log into your account if things don’t look right from a security standpoint. All communication, from the very beginning to the last letter you send, is encrypted.
