Rechter VS verbiedt overheid om handel met TikTok te blokkeren

Het spijt me, maar niet alle stellingen laten zich in één tweet of een zin samenvatten. Soms moet je je in de problematiek verdiepen om ze te vatten. Bijvoorbeeld: "This Article provides an overview of the current IP debates between the two largest economies in the world. It illustrates the transformation of the Chinese government’s role from inactive IP law enforcer to active facilitator of access to and acquisition of foreign technologies." (ofte: de transformatie van China van een land dat nauwelijks optrad tegen namaak tot een land dat actief het verkrijgen van buitenlandse technologie nastreeft en faciliteert)
Maar als je de essentie wil horen: China probeert zeer actief, onder andere via verplichte samenwerkingsverbanden in China, maar ook via allerlei "slinkse" wegen (zoals bijvoorbeeld inspecties door regelgevers) actief IP te ontvreemden van buitenlandse bedrijven. De "efficientie" van die intellectuele diefstal zit hem niet in één wet of regel, maar in de ganse manier waarop China omgaat met de regels en de buitenlandse bedrijven die zulke eigendom hebben. Het is maw niet ontypisch Chinees om grotendeels onder de radar te blijven met uiteindelijk zeer alomvattende processen om op alle mogelijke manieren hun doel te bereiken (cf de zogenaamde "stille kracht").
Zo te zien heb je heel wat anders gelezen dan wat je zelf hebt gepost:
Essentie:is: China heeft in loop der jaren veel vooruitgang geboekt met beschermen van IP en de bescherming zal verder uitgebreid worden in de toekomst. De USA claimt heel veel maar bij rechtzaken is de USA op 'unforeseen Chinese strength has emerged in numerous legal fields' gestuit.
staat op blz 195 van Shifting IP Battlegrounds in the U.S.–China Trade War
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3436974
blz 4: 'Indeed, in an apparent effort to address foreign concerns and to reaffirm
its WTO commitments, China has adopted provisions in its new Foreign Investment Law
that explicitly prohibit administrative organs and their staff from disclosing or illegally
providing to others the trade secrets of foreign investors that become known to them
during their performance of duties.'
blz 8/9 : 'China’s FDI regime, however, will change dramatically when its new Foreign Investment
Law takes effect on January 1, 2020. Under the new Law, except for sectors identified on
the negative list,39 foreign investment projects will no longer require government
approval, thus reversing a basic FDI policy of 40 years. The new Law also explicitly
prohibits government agencies and their staff from “using administrative means to force the transfer of technology.”'
conclusie bevat vaak 'may' zinnen alles is mogelijk
https://journals.library....andarts/article/view/4740
een hoop claims die die China zijn afgewezen
blz 164/165 'Although China has denied most
of the United States’ claims, especially those of forced technology transfer for foreign investors seeking to enter the Chinese market, the country has gradually amended some laws and regulations under pressure from the United States in the past year'
met als conclusie: 'Consequently, an increasing demand to rethink, redesign, or reinterpret the law in light of unforeseen Chinese strength has emerged in numerous legal fields related to international economic relations—and IP is, evidently, no exception.'