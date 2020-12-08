Cookies op Tweakers

Rechter VS verbiedt overheid om handel met TikTok te blokkeren

Een Amerikaanse rechter heeft de regering van de VS geblokkeerd in pogingen om handel met TikTok te verbieden. Eerder zei de rechter al dat TikTok in Amerikaanse downloadwinkels moest blijven staan, nu zijn ook de andere maatregelen van tafel.

Het ministerie van Handel wilde voorkomen dat Amerikaanse bedrijven nog handel zouden drijven met TikTok en moederbedrijf ByteDance, maar volgens de rechter is dat een ongeldige toepassing van de wet die dat mogelijk moet maken, schrijft The Verge. Eerder verbood dezelfde rechter al om TikTok vlak voor de presidentsverkiezingen uit downloadwinkels te halen.

Een verbod op handelen met TikTok zou er mogelijk voor zorgen dat Amerikaanse makers geen video's meer op het platform zouden mogen publiceren. Sommige bedrijven verdienen geld aan het publiceren van video's, terwijl andere bedrijven juist geld uitgeven aan TikTok met advertenties.

De deadline die de regering van de Amerikaanse president Trump had gesteld voor de verkoop van TikTok aan een Amerikaans bedrijf verliep vrijdag. ByteDance had een constructie voorgesteld dat Walmart en Microsoft in de VS een dochterbedrijf met de naam TikTok Global zouden beginnen.

De Amerikaanse regering vond dat aanvaardbaar, maar de Chinese regering blokkeerde daarop de export van bepaalde technieken rond kunstmatige intelligentie, waaronder waarschijnlijk ook TikToks algoritmes. Daardoor ging die deal niet direct door.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Nieuwsredacteur

08-12-2020 07:58

08-12-2020 • 07:58

150

Economie en maatschappij Politiek en recht China tiktok Verenigde staten

Reacties (150)

+1R.Mats
8 december 2020 08:05
En dan gaat het naar een hoge rechter en die zegt weer dat het wel kan.

Mijn mening is vanaf het begin hetzelfde gebleven: als buitenlandse bedrijven niet zelfstandig in China mogen opereren, zou het andersom ook niet mogen.
+2Keypunchie
@R.Mats8 december 2020 09:28
als buitenlandse bedrijven niet zelfstandig in China mogen opereren, zou het andersom ook niet mogen.
Op zich geen gek principe. Maar dan moet je een wet maken die dat zegt.

Nu is het omdat de president eens een keer een gekke bui heeft toevallig dit bedrijfje, volgende dag is het weer dat bedrijfje.

Dat is geen beleid, maar willekeur en in een rechtsstaat worden burgers en bedrijven, ook de buitenlandse, beschermd tegen overheidswillekeur.
0batjes

@Keypunchie9 december 2020 07:08
Het is niet dit bedrijfje wel en dit bedrijfje niet. Van wat ik nu zo terug kan vinden staan er zo'n 100 Chinese bedrijven op de zwarte lijst, maar volgens mij waren het er wel zo'n 1000.
Zo willekeur is het niet.
0TheDragonNL
@R.Mats8 december 2020 08:15
Het probleem is dat als je dat beperkt tot China het discriminatie is
En dat is in de Westerse wereld niet toegestaan

Je zou net als China, dus alle landen moeten dwingen om niet zelfstandig te opereren.
Maar ik zie dat niet gebeuren
+1WK100
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 08:32
Dit is simpelweg niet waar. De VS heeft bijvoorbeeld Iran sancties opgelegd.
+1Quintiemero
@WK1008 december 2020 09:12
Maar dat maakt het niet direct discriminatie. Het is namelijk via internationaal recht mogelijk om andere landen sancties op te leggen.

Dat het gerechtvaardigd is en het wellicht te pas en te onpas wordt gebruikt is een ander verhaal.
+1Deakers
@WK1008 december 2020 10:08
De sancties van de VS tegen Iran zijn niet via internationaal recht tot stand gekomen.
( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IILeKU7kRhk )
0Anoniem: 143912
@WK1008 december 2020 09:51
Dit is simpelweg niet waar. De VS heeft bijvoorbeeld Iran sancties opgelegd.
Als ik even google dan zie ik voornamelijk sancties tegen Iraanse olie instustrie (sancties tegen Iraanse staat) https://www.state.gov/iran-sanctions/
Bedoel je dan dat als een private Iraanse bedrijf zaken doet ook onder USA sancties vallen? Wellicht is het niet eens mogelijk voor een Iraans private persoon een visa te krijgen voor USA en een Amerikaanse vennootschap op te richten. Maar stel dat het lukt en USA gaat om 1 of andere reden verbieden dan zou ik gewoon gaan procederen ogv non discriminatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 09:59]

+1pepsiblik
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 10:06
Sancties worden opgelegd onder een andere wet. Het gaat dan om de nationale veiligheid. Die wet hebben ze hier niet willen toepassen op China, want dan gaat het niet meer om een bedrijf maar om alle Chinese bedrijven.
0batjes

@pepsiblik9 december 2020 07:10
Er is een executive security order gegeven. Het gaat om veel meer bedrijven dan Huawei en Tiktok. Er worden elke maand tientallen Chinese bedrijven op de zwarte lijst gezet. Afgelopen maand 33, maar ja, daar horen we niets over.
0SuperDre
@WK1008 december 2020 12:18
Maar dan moeten er dus wel gegronde redenen zijn om die sancties op te leggen, wat in dit geval niet zo is.
+11stFox
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 09:01
Je zou dan een soort Eye-for-an-eye wetgeving kunnen maken.
Als een land beperkende maatregelen heeft dan mag ons land (of in dit geval de US) deze maatregel ook aannemen voor specifiek dat land. Dan is het geen discriminatie meer maar een reactie op het eigen handelen van het land waar het om gaat.
+1J_van_Ekris

@1stFox8 december 2020 10:21
Daar hebben we de WTO voor, om dat soort disputen structureel op te lossen, in plaats van dat er een handelsoorlog komt. Het "Hij doet dit, dus ik doe het terug" reduceert de handelspolitiek al snel tot kleuterniveau.
+1mbbs1024
@J_van_Ekris8 december 2020 15:50
En laat nu net de VS, het WTO saboteren, zodat die hun werk niet meer naar behoren kunnen doen.
0J_van_Ekris

@mbbs10248 december 2020 16:14
Klopt, ik hoop dat vanaf 20 Januari er weer wat normaler gereageerd wordt...
0Ramoncito
@mbbs10248 december 2020 18:09
Dat zagen we al met het het Antigua debacle in 2003... Als het negatief uitpakt voor de VS, dan honoreren zij gewoon de uitspraak niet...

Eigenlijk zou ik denken: Waarom dan eigenlijk geen ruil? Deeltje TikTok tegen een deeltje Apple Store in China. Iedereen blij! ;)
0whitefox
@Ramoncito8 december 2020 22:51
Om eerlijk te zijn zie je dat bij alle grote landen in alle internationale organisaties. Of het nu de VS, China of Rusland betreft in danwel de VN, WHO of Internationaal gerechtshof zodra een uitspraak dreigt die negatief uit kan vallen wordt oftewel de organisatie gedraineerd, met veto's gestrooid of het gewoon genegeerd.
0batjes

@J_van_Ekris9 december 2020 07:12
Als de WTO China nou eens van de ontwikkelland lijst haalt, zou al mooi begin zijn. Wij betalen er zelf voor dat China kosteloos troep onze kant op kan sturen.
0J_van_Ekris

@batjes9 december 2020 12:13
De status als ontwikkelland levert in praktijk niet veel op, zie https://theconversation.c...trade-organisation-124602
0batjes

@J_van_Ekris9 december 2020 13:24
Er wordt daar geen woord gerept over de enorme korting op het versturen van post. Waar de "ontwikkelde" landen zoals wij voor betalen. Niet voor niets dat de verzendkosten vanuit China een heel stuk lager zijn dan verzendkosten binnen Nederland.

De VS heeft afgedwongen dat ze een beetje meer betalen voor post, maar het is nog steeds maar een schijntje vergeleken met post die we de andere kant op sturen.

We betalen er zelf voor zodat China onze economie kan slopen :) Echt snugger zijn we eigenlijk niet in Europa. Moet niet kunnen dat een pakketje dat de halve wereld over moet, nog geen 50cent verzendkosten heeft tegenover 5-10 euro die wij betalen om binnen Nederland pakketjes op de post te gooien.
+1Cergorach
@1stFox8 december 2020 09:50
Werkt dat ook retroactief? Dus mag Vietnam nog 388.000 ton dumpen in Amerikaanse bossen? Mag Japan nog twee Amerikaanse steden nuken? Etc. Lijkt me niet zo een goed idee...
01stFox
@Cergorach8 december 2020 10:13
Zie het als een toekomstig iets.
Wij hoeven ook niets van Engeland, Frankrijk en Spanje voor oorlogen in een ver verleden.
Als men na het invoeren van deze wetgeving aan beide kanten over de schreef gaan dan mag daar inderdaad wat voor tegenover staan ja.

Maar dat gezeur van "lang geleden in een land hier ver vandaan, daar gebeurde iets en doen we nog steeds heel moeilijk over ook al hebben we hier niets meer mee te maken en leeft er niemand meer die het heeft meegemaakt." daar krijg ik sowieso de kriebels van.
0Cergorach
@1stFox8 december 2020 10:34
Maar dat gezeur van "lang geleden in een land hier ver vandaan, daar gebeurde iets en doen we nog steeds heel moeilijk over ook al hebben we hier niets meer mee te maken en leeft er niemand meer die het heeft meegemaakt." daar krijg ik sowieso de kriebels van.
Wellicht dat het voor jou lang geleden zijn, maar er zijn nog miljoenen mensen die WW2 hebben meegemaakt. Laat staan de Vietnam oorlog. Maar zo zijn er zat recentere acties die men niet terug wil zien in eigen land. Daarnaast hebben die actie natuurlijk langdurige gevolgen. Kijk naar Afrika waar het naar honderden jaren in veel gebieden nog steeds een puinhoop is door acties van vele generaties geleden.

Als iemand nu je benen afhakt, jij niets terug kan doen en dan effe later roept van: "Vanaf NU mag ik alles terug doen wat jij bij mij doet!". Wat voor een mensenleven een lange periode is, kan voor een natie slechts een druppel in de emmer zijn, zeker als je China vergelijkt met de VS.

Wat een hoop mensen nog steeds lijken te vergeten dat een enorm deel van de producten die we gebruiken uit China komen. Dat gaat ons meer pijn doen dan dat China dat gaat voelen. Zeker voor een land als Nederland zou zoiets enorme schade veroorzaken aan de economie.

Laten we effe dwaze wetten die alleen maar zorgen dat het einde van de wereld dichterbij komt niet gaan implementeren.
+11stFox
@Cergorach8 december 2020 10:56
Wellicht dat het voor jou lang geleden zijn, maar er zijn nog miljoenen mensen die WW2 hebben meegemaakt. Laat staan de Vietnam oorlog. Maar zo zijn er zat recentere acties die men niet terug wil zien in eigen land. Daarnaast hebben die actie natuurlijk langdurige gevolgen. Kijk naar Afrika waar het naar honderden jaren in veel gebieden nog steeds een puinhoop is door acties van vele generaties geleden.

Als iemand nu je benen afhakt, jij niets terug kan doen en dan effe later roept van: "Vanaf NU mag ik alles terug doen wat jij bij mij doet!". Wat voor een mensenleven een lange periode is, kan voor een natie slechts een druppel in de emmer zijn, zeker als je China vergelijkt met de VS.
Gezien we niet meer in een 'Recht van de sterkste' wereld leven zoals vroeger tijdens de kolonisatieperiode en daarvoor, of in ieder geval proberen te leven, zal er toch eens een keer een 0 punt moeten komen. Als we elke keer maar weer naar het verleden gaan kijken zal er altijd iets blijven. Jazeker, leer er van en zorg dat je niet in de herhaling valt maar zorg er ook voor dat dit niet elke keer maar weer als een negatief punt terug komt.
Wat een hoop mensen nog steeds lijken te vergeten dat een enorm deel van de producten die we gebruiken uit China komen. Dat gaat ons meer pijn doen dan dat China dat gaat voelen. Zeker voor een land als Nederland zou zoiets enorme schade veroorzaken aan de economie.
Aan de andere kant als we er niets tegen doen worden we dadelijk te afhankelijk van landen zoals China, als we dat inmiddels niet al zijn, waardoor ze bij een meningsverschil bijvoorbeeld met een druk op de knop voor enorme economische schade kunnen veroorzaken. Lijkt me dat we dat ook niet willen.
+1cui bono
@1stFox8 december 2020 15:27
dat we afhankelijk zijn van China hebben we te 'danken' aan ons bedrijfsleven, ons 'eco'nomisch systeem en de steeds wisselende politici. Geen visie of een hoeveelheid van conflicterende eigen belangetjes. China heeft wél een lange termijn visie en (ver)slaat ons met 'ons eigen' systeem, die van de sterkste en slimste, om de oren. Ja maar China geeft staatssteun aan hun industrie! Ach......, nou hier wordt ook genoeg gesteund, gerommeld en gelobbyd. Zo nodig mbv handige accountants die de andere kant opkijken als ze weten wat er van ze verwacht wordt. Ontwijking tot op en over het randje Steeds lagere bedrijfsbelastingen en achterblijvende lonen maar ook door bezuinigingen op publieke taken en het geven van al of niet verkapte subsidies. Afschrijvingen, aftrek 'bedrijfs'kosten, belastingconstructies, gunstiger energie-voor de grootverbruikers. Ik zal er vast nog wel een paar overslaan.
0Bruin Poeper
@1stFox8 december 2020 09:58
Je zou dan een soort Eye-for-an-eye wetgeving kunnen maken.
Als een land beperkende maatregelen heeft dan mag ons land (of in dit geval de US) deze maatregel ook aannemen voor specifiek dat land. Dan is het geen discriminatie meer maar een reactie op het eigen handelen van het land waar het om gaat.
Daar hebben ze al wat voor: tit for tat.
0Anoniem: 143912
@1stFox8 december 2020 10:10
Je zou dan een soort Eye-for-an-eye wetgeving kunnen maken.
Als een land beperkende maatregelen heeft dan mag ons land (of in dit geval de US) deze maatregel ook aannemen voor specifiek dat land. Dan is het geen discriminatie meer maar een reactie op het eigen handelen van het land waar het om gaat.
Dus als NL bedrijf in China 50% belasting moet betalen dan moeten Chinese bedrijven in NL ook 50% belasting betalen en als een NL bedrijf in Ierland 12.5% moet betalen dan hoeven Ierse bedrijven in NL ook maar 12.5% belasting betalen? Dat is eye-for-an-eye wetgeving lijkt me en gaat dat werken?
01stFox
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 10:23
Zie het meer als een reactie.
Een land houd zijn eigen regels, stel in Ierland betaald een Nederlands bedrijf 12.5% belasting maar een Iers bedrijf betaald hier 30% (noem maar wat, geen idee wat het is). Dan hoeft NL dit niet naar beneden te halen maar begrijpen we het wel als Ierland het omhoog haalt voor NL.

Verplicht Ierland daar in tegen dat we ineens een samenwerkingsverband moeten hebben met een Iers bedrijf voordat we daar handel mogen voeren, dan staat NL in het gelijk als zij dat voor dit specifieke land ook invoeren. Hoeft niet, maar wettelijk mogen we het dan wel.
0Anoniem: 143912
@1stFox8 december 2020 10:34
Zie het meer als een reactie.
Een land houd zijn eigen regels, stel in Ierland betaald een Nederlands bedrijf 12.5% belasting maar een Iers bedrijf betaald hier 30% (noem maar wat, geen idee wat het is). Dan hoeft NL dit niet naar beneden te halen maar begrijpen we het wel als Ierland het omhoog haalt voor NL.

Verplicht Ierland daar in tegen dat we ineens een samenwerkingsverband moeten hebben met een Iers bedrijf voordat we daar handel mogen voeren, dan staat NL in het gelijk als zij dat voor dit specifieke land ook invoeren. Hoeft niet, maar wettelijk mogen we het dan wel.
Dat is bijna nergens zo en ook niet in China. Het is niet zo dat Chinese wetten alleen voor buitenlandse bedrijven gelden of alleen voor een bepaald bedrijf. Alle Chinese bedrijven moeten ook daaraan houden. Zou pas vreemd als buitenlandse bedrijven niet aan de Chinese wetgeving hoeven te houden en binnenlandse bedrijven wel.
Ierland, NL en China halen belastingtarieven niet omhoog als hun ingezetenen in een andere land hogere tarief geldt. Binnenlandse wetgeving geldt voor alle ingezetenen en is niet afhangkelijk van het buitenland.
En Tiktok heeft nu dus zo te zien gelijk gekregen. Als Tiktok aan de binnenlandse wetgeving houdt dan zijn dezelfde rechten en plichten van toepassing als voor alle andere bedrijven.
De USA en NL staat vrij om eigen wetten in te voeren. Zo is NL vrij om belastingtarief in te voeren van 12.5% en 50% maar die geldt dan wel voor iedereen en dat is lastig door te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 11:07]

+1Myaimistrue
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 11:07
Er gelden wel degelijk specifieke regels voor buitenlandse bedrijven in China, die er op gericht zijn kennis over te dragen, bedrijfsgeheimen te ontfutselen en eigen bedrijven te ontwikkelen die tot doel hebben de eer en glorie van de eenpartijstaat te bevestigen. Je moet niet doen alsof China op dat vlak een normaal land is.
+1Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 11:29
Er gelden wel degelijk specifieke regels voor buitenlandse bedrijven in China, die er op gericht zijn kennis over te dragen, bedrijfsgeheimen te ontfutselen en eigen bedrijven te ontwikkelen die tot doel hebben de eer en glorie van de eenpartijstaat te bevestigen. Je moet niet doen alsof China op dat vlak een normaal land is.
Dat zal vast wel zo zijn .. vertel eens. Welke zijn dat en waar staan ze? Anders kun je van alles beweren voor iedereen.
Wat ik wel weet is dat er bepaalde eigendomsregels gelden voor buitenlandse bedrijven in specifieke sectoren net als in de USA. Als jij doet alsof USA op dat vlak een normaal land is dan doe ik alsof China op dat vlak een normaal land is OK?
+1Myaimistrue
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 11:37
Blijkbaar weet je (moedwillig?) weinig over China's zeer bedenkelijke praktijken op dit vlak?

Ik zal je maar meteen naar wat wetenschappelijk onderbouwde papers doorverwijzen:
- https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3436974
- https://journals.library....andarts/article/view/4740
0devices
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 14:03
Een mooie linkdumb van een luttele 71 pagina's neergooien. Wat zijn de relevante secties om deze stelling te onderbouwen?
Er gelden wel degelijk specifieke regels voor buitenlandse bedrijven in China, die er op gericht zijn kennis over te dragen, bedrijfsgeheimen te ontfutselen en eigen bedrijven te ontwikkelen die tot doel hebben de eer en glorie van de eenpartijstaat te bevestigen.
0Myaimistrue
@devices8 december 2020 14:23
Het spijt me, maar niet alle stellingen laten zich in één tweet of een zin samenvatten. Soms moet je je in de problematiek verdiepen om ze te vatten. Bijvoorbeeld: "This Article provides an overview of the current IP debates between the two largest economies in the world. It illustrates the transformation of the Chinese government’s role from inactive IP law enforcer to active facilitator of access to and acquisition of foreign technologies." (ofte: de transformatie van China van een land dat nauwelijks optrad tegen namaak tot een land dat actief het verkrijgen van buitenlandse technologie nastreeft en faciliteert)

Maar als je de essentie wil horen: China probeert zeer actief, onder andere via verplichte samenwerkingsverbanden in China, maar ook via allerlei "slinkse" wegen (zoals bijvoorbeeld inspecties door regelgevers) actief IP te ontvreemden van buitenlandse bedrijven. De "efficientie" van die intellectuele diefstal zit hem niet in één wet of regel, maar in de ganse manier waarop China omgaat met de regels en de buitenlandse bedrijven die zulke eigendom hebben. Het is maw niet ontypisch Chinees om grotendeels onder de radar te blijven met uiteindelijk zeer alomvattende processen om op alle mogelijke manieren hun doel te bereiken (cf de zogenaamde "stille kracht").

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myaimistrue op 8 december 2020 14:25]

0Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 01:33
Het spijt me, maar niet alle stellingen laten zich in één tweet of een zin samenvatten. Soms moet je je in de problematiek verdiepen om ze te vatten. Bijvoorbeeld: "This Article provides an overview of the current IP debates between the two largest economies in the world. It illustrates the transformation of the Chinese government’s role from inactive IP law enforcer to active facilitator of access to and acquisition of foreign technologies." (ofte: de transformatie van China van een land dat nauwelijks optrad tegen namaak tot een land dat actief het verkrijgen van buitenlandse technologie nastreeft en faciliteert)

Maar als je de essentie wil horen: China probeert zeer actief, onder andere via verplichte samenwerkingsverbanden in China, maar ook via allerlei "slinkse" wegen (zoals bijvoorbeeld inspecties door regelgevers) actief IP te ontvreemden van buitenlandse bedrijven. De "efficientie" van die intellectuele diefstal zit hem niet in één wet of regel, maar in de ganse manier waarop China omgaat met de regels en de buitenlandse bedrijven die zulke eigendom hebben. Het is maw niet ontypisch Chinees om grotendeels onder de radar te blijven met uiteindelijk zeer alomvattende processen om op alle mogelijke manieren hun doel te bereiken (cf de zogenaamde "stille kracht").
Zo te zien heb je heel wat anders gelezen dan wat je zelf hebt gepost:
Essentie:is: China heeft in loop der jaren veel vooruitgang geboekt met beschermen van IP en de bescherming zal verder uitgebreid worden in de toekomst. De USA claimt heel veel maar bij rechtzaken is de USA op 'unforeseen Chinese strength has emerged in numerous legal fields' gestuit.
staat op blz 195 van Shifting IP Battlegrounds in the U.S.–China Trade War

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3436974
blz 4: 'Indeed, in an apparent effort to address foreign concerns and to reaffirm
its WTO commitments, China has adopted provisions in its new Foreign Investment Law
that explicitly prohibit administrative organs and their staff from disclosing or illegally
providing to others the trade secrets of foreign investors that become known to them
during their performance of duties.'
blz 8/9 : 'China’s FDI regime, however, will change dramatically when its new Foreign Investment
Law takes effect on January 1, 2020. Under the new Law, except for sectors identified on
the negative list,39 foreign investment projects will no longer require government
approval, thus reversing a basic FDI policy of 40 years. The new Law also explicitly
prohibits government agencies and their staff from “using administrative means to force the transfer of technology.”'
conclusie bevat vaak 'may' zinnen alles is mogelijk

https://journals.library....andarts/article/view/4740
een hoop claims die die China zijn afgewezen
blz 164/165 'Although China has denied most
of the United States’ claims, especially those of forced technology transfer for foreign investors seeking to enter the Chinese market, the country has gradually amended some laws and regulations under pressure from the United States in the past year'
met als conclusie: 'Consequently, an increasing demand to rethink, redesign, or reinterpret the law in light of unforeseen Chinese strength has emerged in numerous legal fields related to international economic relations—and IP is, evidently, no exception.'
0Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 00:51
Blijkbaar weet je (moedwillig?) weinig over China's zeer bedenkelijke praktijken op dit vlak?

Ik zal je maar meteen naar wat wetenschappelijk onderbouwde papers doorverwijzen:
- https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3436974
- https://journals.library....andarts/article/view/4740
Blijkbaar weet je (moedwillig?) ook weinig over fabels en mythes over China ?

Ik zal je ook maar wat links geven
https://www.japantimes.co...as-great-technology-grab/
https://webcache.googleus...&cd=3&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=nl
http://webcache.googleuse...=en&gl=nl&strip=1&vwsrc=0

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 9 december 2020 08:50]

0Myaimistrue
@1stFox8 december 2020 11:08
Je vergeet hier even de EU-regels :) .
+1drdelta
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 08:57
De VS heeft weinig problemen om regels te maken/toe te passen specifiek voor een land of een persoon in een land: Iran, Noord-Korea, Cuba, Syrië, Venezuela, Wit-Rusland, Burundi, Congo, Hong Kong, Irak, Libanon, Libië, Mali, Myanmar, China, etc etc

United States sanctions
0Anoniem: 143912
@drdelta8 december 2020 10:04
De VS heeft weinig problemen om regels te maken/toe te passen specifiek voor een land of een persoon in een land: Iran, Noord-Korea, Cuba, Syrië, Venezuela, Wit-Rusland, Burundi, Congo, Hong Kong, Irak, Libanon, Libië, Mali, Myanmar, China, etc etc

United States sanctions
Een land in het buitenland zijn geen ingezetenen die onder Amerikaanse wet vallen en er valt ook niks aan te procederen. Een Amerikaanse ingezetene (natuurlijke persoon of rechtspersoon) valt onder Amerikaanse wetgeving met alle rechten en plichten.
Tiktok inc https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/1401611D:US lijkt mij een Amerikaans rechtspersoon die onder Amerikaanse jurisdictie valt met alle rechten en plichten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 10:07]

+1Dauthi
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 09:56
Euh, De VS heeft zelfs sancties tegen medewerkers van het Internationale Strafhof in Den Haag, een wereldwijd erkend juridisch tribunaal.

Om over de The Hague invasion act maar te zwijgen.
Een wet waarin staat dat het Den Haag aangevallen kan worden, wanneer er Amerikaans legerpersoneel voor het strafhof wordt gedaagd.
Oftewel de VS heeft een wet waarin de invasie van een bondgenoot, NATO lid, en VN lid wordt geoorloofd.
0PhWolf
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 09:09
edit:niet goed gelezen

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhWolf op 8 december 2020 09:14]

0Myaimistrue
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 10:59
Ik weet niet wat je hier komt doen met de term “discriminatie”, dat is geen term die hier van toepassing is. Termen die er wel toe doen zijn “rechtstaat”, internationaal handelsrecht, “gelijk speelveld”, enzovoort. Doordat de VS een rechtstaat zijn, kan Tik-Tok in beroep gaan, en kan de rechter hen gelijk geven op basis van de wet (ook als de president dat niet leuk vindt). Of China zelf een rechtsstaat is, daar is meer dan discussie over, net als over het feit of ze zich wel aan het internationaal handelsrecht houden. Dat China geen gelijk speelveld creëert, dat is wel duidelijk.
0TheDragonNL
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 14:03
Misschien dat mijn idee van discriminatie anders is, maar als je één land anders gaat behandelen dan elk ander willekeurig land, is dat volgens mij discriminatie.

Voor de duidelijkheid, het gaat er dan om de situatie als Amerika de verplichting aan China zou stellen dat het niet zelfstandig mag opereren in Amerika. Wat andere landen wel mogen
0Myaimistrue
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 14:09
Het is evenveel discriminatie als het seksisme is.

Er zijn een heleboel uitstekende redenen om landen verschillend te behandelen: zo heeft een land met sommige landen afspraken gemaakt, en met andere niet. Zo zijn er landen die zich aan gemaakte afspraken houden, en andere niet. Zo kan het nuttig zijn sancties aan een land op te leggen, omdat ze zich niet aan afspraken houden, of gedrag vertonen dat in tegenspraak is met het internationaal recht, de mensenrechten enzovoort.

Dat de VS bedrijven uit China dezelfde voorwaarden kan opleggen als wat bedrijven uit de VS in China opgelegd krijgen, lijkt mij daarbovenop geen enkel probleem.
0stefanhendriks
@TheDragonNL8 december 2020 10:14
hoezo is discriminatie een "probleem" ? volgens mij kun je altijd nog zelf bepalen met wie je wel of geen zaken wil doen. Dat kan een land dus toch ook besluiten?

Dat het oneerlijke concurrentie in de hand werkt, dat is een gegeven.
0Anoniem: 143912
@stefanhendriks8 december 2020 11:00
hoezo is discriminatie een "probleem" ? volgens mij kun je altijd nog zelf bepalen met wie je wel of geen zaken wil doen. Dat kan een land dus toch ook besluiten?

Dat het oneerlijke concurrentie in de hand werkt, dat is een gegeven.
Jij mag altijd nog zelf bepalen met wie je wel of geen zaken wil doen. US government hoeft niks af te nemen van Tiktok of Ailibaba.
Als wetgever en/of wetsuitvoerder mag je inderdaad niet kiezen voor wie je wel of geen wetten laat gelden (mag wel maar moet generiek beschreven zijn)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 11:01]

0tinyme
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 13:48
Twee maten twee gewichten?

Overdracht van technologie mag wel maar een bedrijf voor de keuze stellen overgenomen worden of te sluiten mag dan niet?
Misschien zou het westen ook bepaalde websites moeten verbieden hier. Ik denk dan maar aan alibaba, tomtop, aliexpress,... je kan daar veel namaak kopen en men doet er niets aan,...
0tinyme
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 14:11
Aan je manier van reageren is het duidelijk dat je een Chinese trol bent. Waarom jij steeds op nul blijft staan of zelfs +1 snap ik niet. Wanneer er punten aangehaald worden en zelfs bronnen dan lees je enkel wat je wil lezen of draai je gewoon de inhoud zodat het je goed uitkomt.

Je weet goed genoeg dat vele westerse websites in China verboden zijn. Bovendien is namaak verkopen op Amazon en Ebay strafbaar. Op de door mij genoemde websites niet.
+1tinyme
@cui bono8 december 2020 16:07
Er zijn er meerdere die het over hem denken kijk even bij de persoonlijke opmerkingen. Hij verdraait constant tegenargumenten zoals het hem goed uitkomt. Hierboven gebruikt hij zaken waar vooral China zich schuldig aan maakt om de VS in diskrediet te brengen en ga zo maar door. Ik ben nieuwsgierig wat hij uit zijn mouwen gaat schudden over de mussen van Mao.
0tinyme
@Anoniem: 1439129 december 2020 10:31
Zelf heb ik het niet zo voor Trump zijn manier van stemmen winnen. Hij is inderdaad een populist. Waar ik het wel met eens ben met Trump is dat het westen te sterk leunt op Amerika voor hun bescherming alsook zijn harde maatregelen tegen bepaalde landen. Je kan geen zaken gedaan krijgen door lief te zijn tegen mekaar. Dus je vooroordeel als zijnde dat ik een voorstander ben van Trump is enkel gebaseerd op een paar punten dat ik aanhaal. Anderzijds ben ik ook geen Biden fan. Om oorlog te vermijden moet een tegenstander weten dat je tot oorlog bereid bent. Biden,....

Je moet niet ver zoeken nochtans.
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internetcensuur_in_China

Een Quote van u:
LOL: namaak verkopen op Aliexpress strafbaar. Op de door mij genoemde websites niet.

Dit waren mijn woorden:
Je weet goed genoeg dat vele westerse websites in China verboden zijn. Bovendien is namaak verkopen op Amazon en Ebay strafbaar. Op de door mij genoemde websites niet.
0tinyme
@Anoniem: 14391215 december 2020 11:05
Probeer eens iemand lief te vragen of hij minder geld wil uitgeven of wil stoppen met drugs ik betwijfel dat het zal werken.

Er is nog altijd een verschil tussen fake news en het internet volledig reguleren. Als je dat niet snapt dan ben je van slechte wil.

Er is een verschil tussen het in hun regels zetten en toepassen hé,... Je kan inderdaad sinds een paar maand niet meer zoeken op bijvoorbeeld lepin. Maar als je even verder zoekt https://nl.aliexpress.com...1842099040000350171_1&s=p

of ken je dit model nog?
https://nl.aliexpress.com...b201602_,searchweb201603_

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinyme op 15 december 2020 11:09]

0tinyme
@Anoniem: 14391216 december 2020 08:28
Er is weldegelijk een verschil. Bij de ene kan iedereen fake news plaatsen en bij de andere enkel het regime.

Heb je al eens gekeken wie de verkoper is?
Objectlocatie:
Shenzhen, China
0tinyme
@Anoniem: 14391217 december 2020 10:27
Hier zijn je woorden.

Er is zeker een verschil tussen fake news en het internet volledig reguleren. Ze zijn niet identiek. Dat is een feit en er is niemand die anders beweert. Helaas is dit ook niet informatief en heeft geen toegevoegde water zoals andere feiten, zoals water is nat, sneeuw is wit.

Dus eerst zeg je er is een verschil maar dan begin je alles te relativeren. Het verschil is dat in het westen IEDEREEN kan gebruik maken van vrije meningsuiting. Het helpt ook niet dat in het westen online kranten bepaalde artikelen gewoon klakkeloos overnemen zoals ik hier al eens een link geplaatst heb. De propaganda in het westen wordt dus teniet gedaan door propaganda uit de niet vrije wereld. Het enige antwoord daarop zou kunnen zijn om nieuws uit deze landen te verbieden alsook kranten verbieden om zich ervoor te laten betalen.

Ja. Heb je eigen bericht wel gelezen (zie onderstaand)

Ja dat heb ik. Weet je wel nog waar ik origineel heb op gereageerd? De reactie ging origineel over namaak en China wat ik hiermee wel aangetoond heb. Ebay kan niet iemand straffen die vanuit het buitenland zijn verkopen doet het enige wat ze kunnen doen is continue verkopers bannen. De dag erna staat er echter een nieuw profiel online.
0tinyme
@Anoniem: 14391218 december 2020 09:16
dan is ook geen vrije meningsuiting meer en dan gaan wij ook dezelfde kant op als Noord korea

Dat verbieden is inderdaad een beknotting maar de enige manier om onze vrije meningsuiting te beschermen. Nu wordt het tegen ons gebruikt.

Idem voor Aliexpress

Rare kronkel in je hersenen toch. Ik zeg net dat het origineel gaat over namaak in China. Ik toon aan dat zowel op ebay als op ali het product van China komt omdat je origineel zei dat namaak geen probleem is in China en toch blijf je je wentelen in je eigen gelijk.
+1watercoolertje
@R.Mats8 december 2020 08:21
Mijn mening is vanaf het begin hetzelfde gebleven: als buitenlandse bedrijven niet zelfstandig in China mogen opereren, zou het andersom ook niet mogen.
Is het dan niet handig dat er gewoon een wettelijke basis voor is ipv complete willekeur?

Dat jij nu ineens wordt opgepakt omdat specifiek jij niet meer naakt mag douchen zou toch ook van de zotte zijn zonder enige wettelijke basis?
0tinyme
@watercoolertje8 december 2020 13:50
Een wettelijk kader kan je enkel toepassen als beide partijen zich aan die wetten houden.
+1i-chat
@R.Mats8 december 2020 09:06
En dus wil je dat wij net zo slecht worden als china? Dat schept een gevaarlijk precedent

Mag ik jou doodslaan omdat jij mijn vader doodsloeg, en welke rechten om mij te vermoorden heeft jou zoon dan? En wie zal er vervolgens bloedwraak eisen voor mijn dood?

En héél gevaarlijk precedent


Als het werkelijk om de veiligheid ging dan los je dat op met wetten die het verzamelen van bepaalde gegevens verbieden of die de export van zulke gegevens zou verbieden

Maar ik weet zo goed als zeker dat het niet gaat over data die naar china gaat maar om geld.
0tinyme
@i-chat8 december 2020 14:23
Ik zie het eerder als volgende stelling:

Mag je iemand omleggen als hij een pistool tegen je hoofd zet.
+1WillySis
@R.Mats8 december 2020 12:13
Waarom zou je je als land met een vrije economie moeten verlagen tot dezelfde praktijken als die van een ander land?
Amerika heeft (op papier) een vrije economie. Elk bedrijf is (in theorie) vrij om zaken te doen met elk bedrijf, ongeacht waar dat is gevestigd. In de praktijk moet men zich natuurlijk aan een aantal regels en (inter)nationale sancties houden.
Het is heel goed dat een rechter decreten van een president kan toetsen aan bestaande regels en wetten en decreten ongeldig kan verklaren als die niet aan de bestaande regels en wetten voldoen, of gestoeld zijn op beschuldigingen die niet bewezen of zelfs aannemelijk gemaakt kunnen worden.
Er zit natuurlijk een kans in dat een hogere rechter anders beslist. De benoeming van rechters in Amerika heeft een duidelijke politieke beïnvloeding, dus als de hogere rechter en Trump adept is, dan gaat de uitspraak al snel die kant op, tenzij het echt niet anders kan.
0cui bono
@WillySis8 december 2020 16:10
Er is geen vrije economie. Het systeem zorgt voor intrinsieke dwang. Vrij ben je pas als je vooral aan kwaliteit kan werken en je geen last hebt van prijsdruk en goedkope of onwettige producten. Maar alleen zolang je een betrekkelijke monopoliepositie hebt. En dat mag nie he.
0WillySis
@cui bono8 december 2020 19:27
Amerika heeft in naam nog altijd een vrije economie. Dat kon bij de oprichting in 1776 misschien nog een leuk ideaal zijn, maar nu is een vrije economie een illusie geworden.
0Myaimistrue
@WillySis8 december 2020 16:52
Ook al zijn de hoogste rechters 'politiek benoemd', ze zijn verder onafhankelijk van de politiek en de wetgevende en uitvoerende macht (ze kunnen bijvoorbeeld niet ontslagen worden), en spreken nog altijd recht op basis van de wetgeving en de jurisprudentie (die een grote rol speelt in het Amerikaanse recht). Het hoogste gerechtshof behandelt in principe alleen zaken in beroep, en meer bepaald bij geschillen over de uitleg en grondwettelijkheid van handelingen en van wetten. De meest voorkomende uitspraak van het hof is overigens dat ze het verzoek tot behandeling afwijzen :).

De "gezindheid" van de rechters is in het bijzonder van belang bij zaken waar algemene en niet nauwkeurig omschreven principes (zoals rechten gegarandeerd aan de grondwet) moet getoetst worden, of ethische kwesties. Het gaat daarbij bijna altijd eerder om conservatieve / meer liberale interpretaties dan om zaken die direct met een politieke partij kunnen gelinkt worden.
+1iAR
@R.Mats8 december 2020 08:33
Dat is wel heel kort door de bocht. Amerika wordt gezien als vrij land (elke discussie met Trump daarover daargelaten). China is dat niet. Moeten vrije landen zich daarmee minder vrij maken?

Wel vind ik dat landen eisen mogen opstellen waaraan een app of dienst zich mag houden. In dit geval lijkt het me dat Amerika TikTok niet wil om min of meer dezelfde redenen die Facebook en Google praktiseren. Maar dat mag wel.
Als Europa hebben we de GDPR en daar moeten bedrijven zich aan houden. Ik vraag me overigens af of dat in het geval van Facebook of TikTok echt zin heeft: het graaien naar data gaat gewoon door.
+1erwn
@iAR8 december 2020 08:58
Het gaat ook om een gelijk speelveld. Ik weet niet wat de WTO bijvoorbeeld over governance zegt. Aan de andere kant is de VS niet echt een loyale vriend van internationale instituties op het moment; met o.a. het blokkeren van benoemingen in de WTO. (Al gebruiken ze diezelfde WTO om compensatie voor staatssteun aan Airbus af te dwingen.)

Nou rept het artikel inderdaad over het ontbreken van een wettelijke basis, dus dan zouden ze dat wettelijk moeten legitimeren. (Voor zover mogelijk binnen internationale regels.) Al kan ik me ook voorstellen dat het gewoon een van de vele acties is als deel van het onderhandelingsproces over het handelsconflict en geen doel op zich.
+1stefanhendriks
@iAR8 december 2020 10:16
volgens mij gaat het erom hoe de bedrijven gerund worden. Net zoals je goedkope Chinese zonnepanelen hebt die 'onze' markt overspoelen. Dat komt door het ongelijke speelveld binnen China zelf. Daar hebben wij geen invloed op, behalve door eea te blokkeren.

In die zin is TikTok blokkeren (welliswaar om andere redenen) net zo goed toch te verdedigen?
0Anoniem: 143912
@stefanhendriks8 december 2020 10:52
volgens mij gaat het erom hoe de bedrijven gerund worden. Net zoals je goedkope Chinese zonnepanelen hebt die 'onze' markt overspoelen. Dat komt door het ongelijke speelveld binnen China zelf. Daar hebben wij geen invloed op, behalve door eea te blokkeren.

In die zin is TikTok blokkeren (welliswaar om andere redenen) net zo goed toch te verdedigen?
Zonnepanelen worden niet geblokkeerd maar er worden anti dumping tarieven geheven.
Als Tiktok inc een Amerikaans rechtspersoon is dan heeft zij rechten en plichten net als andere Amerikaanse ingezetenen. Tiktok heeft de blokkering nu dus aangevochten in Amerikaanse rechtbanken onder Amerikaans recht. TikTok blokkeren is net zo goed toch te verdedigen als Tiktok niet aan de lokale wetgeving houdt.
0cui bono
@stefanhendriks8 december 2020 15:47
de Chinezen produceren zulke aantallen zonnepanelen voor de binnenlandse markt dat ze alleen al daardoor veel goedkoper kunnen produceren. Personeelskosten worden relatief steeds lager door meer automatisering. Met de elektrische auto's en bussen gaat het dezelfde kant op. De aantallen doen het 'm. Boeing deed dat ook al jaren met hun aantallen en alleen Airbus en een beetje Embraer, voor de kleinere vliegtuigen, hebben met steun en samenwerking voor iets meer concurrentie kunnen zorgen anders had Boeing al lang een monopoliepositie gehad.
0Myaimistrue
@Reinier 1828 december 2020 11:18
Heu, China is een totalitaire eenpartijstaat die als ambitie heeft elke burger elk moment van de dag te volgen, zodat de partij de volledige controle heeft over elk van zijn 1,4 miljard inwoners en de partij haar macht voor eeuwig kan beschermen, desnoods door mensen willekeurig op te sluiten omdat ze zich niet gedragen/uitdrukken/bewegen/denken als de model-Chinees die de partij voor ogen heeft.

Je kan veel zeggen over de VS, maar de individuele burger heeft er wel degelijk veel rechten (te veel wellicht in bepaalde gevallen, cf de ridicule warenwetgeving) die hij ook nog eens voor een rechtbank kan afdwingen ook al is een partij, een individu (al was het de president) het daar niet mee eens.
0Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 11:36
Heu, China is een totalitaire eenpartijstaat die als ambitie heeft elke burger elk moment van de dag te volgen, zodat de partij de volledige controle heeft over elk van zijn 1,4 miljard inwoners en de partij haar macht voor eeuwig kan beschermen, desnoods door mensen willekeurig op te sluiten omdat ze zich niet gedragen/uitdrukken/bewegen/denken als de model-Chinees die de partij voor ogen heeft.

Je kan veel zeggen over de VS, maar de individuele burger heeft er wel degelijk veel rechten (te veel wellicht in bepaalde gevallen, cf de ridicule warenwetgeving) die hij ook nog eens voor een rechtbank kan afdwingen ook al is een partij, een individu (al was het de president) het daar niet mee eens.
Heu, de USA is een feodale populistenstaat die als ambitie heeft alle burger over de hele wereld elk moment van de dag te volgen, zodat de machthebbers de volledige controle heeft over wereld. Desnoods gaan zo over to bombardementen. De huidige witte machthebbers willen kosten wat het kost aan de macht blijven desnoods door mensen met een andere huidskleur willekeurig op te sluiten of zelfs dood te schieten

Je kan veel zeggen over China, maar die heeft armoede bestrijding ten minste nog als een officieel regeringsdoel.
Freedom in beer not in speech. Een individuele burger kan voor 1 rmb (omgerekend EUR 0,12) wel een bustrip maken van 20km (te goedkoop wellicht in bepaalde gevallen). Ieder zijn eigen prioriteiten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 11:36]

+1tinyme
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 13:55
Je kan geen individuele acties toewijzen als een probleem van een overheid. (neerschieten zwarten)
Ook is openbaar racisme in China toegelaten in het westen niet.

Armoedebestrijding als in "de mussen van Mao?"

Heb je eigenlijk je tekst al eens zelf gelezen? Je bent de VS aan het beschuldigen van zaken waar het land dat je probeert te verdedigen zich nog veel schuldiger aan maakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinyme op 8 december 2020 13:57]

0Myaimistrue
@tinyme8 december 2020 17:11
De situatie van de zwarten in de VS (het zogenaamde systemische racisme waardoor je als zwarte niet altijd dezelfde kansen krijgt als een blanke, of veel vaker te maken krijgt met nadelige situaties), is uiteraard ook de verantwoordelijkheid van de overheid in de VS. En de overheid doet ook inspanningen, maar wellicht niet genoeg.

Maar de vergelijking tussen China en de VS qua handhaven van de rechten van hun burgers is uiteraard niet te vergelijken, zeker niet als je gaat focussen op een aantal bevolkingsgroepen waar China zich schuldig maakt aan zeer zware systematische schendingen van de mensenrechten. In de VS worden geen mensen opgesloten op basis van geloof, huidskleur of politieke overtuiging, laat staan dat dit massaal zou gebeuren in heuse concentratiekampen.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 17:35
Met aanpakken vanuit de overheid uit moet je altijd opletten. Voor je het weet promoot je juist racisme (dwingen heeft een averechtse werking). Als er bedrijven zijn die de beste kandidaat laten schieten puur omdat hij een andere kleur heeft dan is dat spijtig voor dat bedrijf. Wanneer ik een recruiter zou zijn neem ik de beste kandidaat voor de job ongeacht de huidskleur, geloof of politieke overtuiging. Uiteindelijk zal dit tot gevolg hebben dat kortzichtige mensen op de harde manier overtuigd zullen worden van hun ongelijk.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme8 december 2020 17:55
Als je echt iets aan racisme wil doen moet je als overheid toch op een bepaald moment maatregelen nemen, racisme bestrijden is ook het status quo actief bestrijden. Het is nogal kortzichtig om te denken dat racisme opgelost raakt als "iedereen de beste kandidaat kiest ongeacht de huidskleur". Het probleem is dat de kandidaat met de zwarte huidskleur er vaak niet zal zijn omdat zwarten veel minder opgroeien in een omgeving die hen de beste kansen geeft op goed onderwijs, op goede leeromstandigheden, op de nabijheid van goede scholen, omdat ze vaker dan blanken middelen ontberen om op goede scholen te komen, omdat ze onvoldoende rolmodellen hebben, enzovoort.

Kijk, ik ken een bedrijf (één van de meest succesvolle ter wereld), waar het topmanagement (de CEO is een vrouw) vond dat in het (midden)management onvoldoende vrouwen zaten. Men heeft toen de verantwoordelijken op één van de allerhoogste niveaus spécifieke én zeer agressieve persoonlijke targets gegeven voor de aanwezigheid van vrouwen in het management. Ze kregen 2 jaar om het aantal vrouwen op managementposities zo ongeveer te verdubbelen (dwz op het peil te brengen van de algemene populatie in het bedrijf). Ik kan je garanderen dat twee jaar later, de meeste business units hun target gehaald hadden. En het niveau van het management was zeker niet gedaald (integendeel wellicht)...

Ja maar, "wij kiezen altijd de beste kandidaat, wij zijn niet racistisch" is altijd een beetje een flauw argument als je bedrijf/organisatie geen min of meer evenwichtige representatie van de samenleving heeft, het duidt er op dat je het niet belangrijk vindt en er niet echt iets wil aan doen. Het duidt op systemisch racisme, in de organisatie of in de maatschappij, en vaak in beide...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myaimistrue op 8 december 2020 17:57]

0tinyme
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 18:31
Het is juist door dat type maatregelen te nemen dat je racisme in een samenleving gaat bestendigen. Je gebruikt immers racisme om racisme te bestrijden. Racisme kan je vooral bij "lagere" bevolkingsklassen terugvinden omdat dit ook de mensen zijn die het minst zeker zijn van hun job laat dat nu ook meestal de jobs zijn waar door migratie en dergelijke geen tekort is aan mensen. Het enige wat je als overheid zou moeten doen is opleidingen voorzien. Het laatste wat je wil is mensen tegen mekaar opzetten. Als jij denkt dat dit racistisch is dan is dat jouw goed recht maar wat je in werkelijkheid doet is mensen hun vooroordelen bevestigen en dat is echt wel het laatste wat je wil in een maatschappij.

Verder nog een uitspraak van een vriendin van mij:
Ik wil dat ze mij kiezen voor mijn kwaliteiten, het laatste wat ik wil is dat ze mij een job aanbieden omdat ik een vrouw ben.

Ze heeft ook nooit problemen gehad om aan werk te raken in een typische "mannenwereld" maar wel om haar kennis niet om haar geslacht.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme8 december 2020 18:52
Nope, dat heeft helemaal niets met racisme te maken. Racisme is mensen als minderwaardig beschouwen op basis van (vooroordelen gelinkt aan) huidskleur. Dat je op een bepaald moment bij een groep mensen waar je demografisch gezien een tekort aan hebt, actiever gaat rekruteren, om structurele ongelijkheid en impliciete minderwaardigheid te bestrijden is uiteraard geen racisme, het heeft immers niets te maken met het als minderwaardig beschouwen van de groep mensen waar je minder dan vroeger gaat rekruteren en het hoeft helemaal niet te betekenen dat je de recruteringscriteria die er toe doen moet veranderen. Het idee 'maar dan zal het niveau van de aanwervingen zakken' is vaak al een uiting van racisme. Het gaat er om om ongelijkheden en de oorzaken ervan (die zeer subtiel/'onschuldig' kunnen zijn) actief aan te pakken als deel van de doelstellingen, anders verandert er niets.

En niemand wordt in een serieus bedrijf aangenomen "omdat men een vrouw is". Maar als een bedrijf veel te weinig vrouwen heeft (je kunt discussiëren over de criteria, maar bij veel bedrijven zou 50/50 toch niet veraf moeten zijn - maar minstens procentueel evenveel vrouwen bij het management als bij de werknemers bijvoorbeeld is al een goed begin) moet het zich wel afvragen wat het verkeerd doet, want zeer waarschijnlijk is er echt wel een probleem.

Aan werk geraken is voor een vrouw uiteraard geen probleem meer vandaag. Maar even serieus genomen worden op een bepaald niveau als een man met gelijkaardige kwalificaties, dat is bij veel bedrijven - zeker zij die geen enkel actief beleid voeren om meer vrouwen te hebben in het bedrijf - als vrouw nog altijd een stuk moeilijker. Kijk eens hoe men vaak over vrouwelijke politici denkt en spreekt (ook en vooral in de samenleving): het seksisme druipt er vaak van af.

Nee, sorry, racisme en andere vormen van discriminatie aanpakken moet veel ambitieuzer: het is een probleem dat je actief moet bestrijden met maatregelen die de gediscrimineerde groep actief ondersteunen (niemand zegt dat je ze moet bevoordelen) anders verandert er nooit iets. En uiteraard moet je daarbij oog hebben voor iedereen, maar scheve situaties trek je nu éénmaal alleen maar recht door een zekere mate van tegengewicht...
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 19:07
Een van de definities volgens Van Dale:
discriminatie op grond van huidskleur; = rassendiscriminatie
Als jij dus om je quota te halen blanken gaat discrimineren om meer andere rassen in je bedrijf te hebben dan staat dit gewoon gelijk aan racisme.

50/50 voor vrouwen is gewoon belachelijk. Ik stel voor dat je dan ook gewoon de 50/50 regel gaat toepassen in de bouw en andere typisch mannelijke sectoren alsook in het onderwijs en andere typisch vrouwelijke sectoren.

Die vrouw waarover ik het had is een expert in haar vakgebied.

Vanaf je quota of iets dergelijk gaat opleggen ben je aan het bevoordelen.
Als je met de gevolgen later wil leven van dat type beleid,... In België heeft dat type beleid er enkel maar voor gezorgd dat het Vlaams-Belang erop vooruit is. Wanneer het in het parlement tot stemmingen kwam voor bepaalde zaken kwamen er politici met als argument "je gaat toch geen toegevingen doen aan het belang zeker?" Zoveel jaar later,....

Vergeet niet dat gewicht bijleggen in een weegschaal meestal ook tot gevolg heeft dat de schaal eens in de andere richting gaat overhellen. Ik wil maar zeggen dat situaties aanpakken meestal rare gevolgen heeft als dit niet op een natuurlijke manier gedaan wordt. Ik had daar Mao en de mussen aangehaald wel dat was ook een goede intentie maar met slechte gevolgen.

De weg naar is geplaveid met goede bedoelingen,... de gevolgen zijn echter niet wat je verwacht.

Nog een link als aanvulling,... ga je deze discriminatie dan ook aanpakken? Het verschil bij de geslachten zit hem dikwijls gewoon in de genen.

https://decorrespondent.n...engaat/200959704-336a29a4

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinyme op 8 december 2020 20:29]

0Myaimistrue
@tinyme8 december 2020 21:26
Ik pleit helemaal niet voor 50/50 vrouwen, zoals ik uitlegde hangt een normale verhouding af van de context en zelfs de ambities van de organisatie. Maar er niet over nadenken en denken dat je goed bezig bent omdat je denkt gewoon “de beste man/vrouw bij elke positie te kiezen”, is vaak gewoon de fouten uit het verleden bestendigen en de problemen niet willen zien.

En bij management posities van grote internationale topbedrijven lijkt 50/50 mij inderdaad een realistisch streefdoel,
dat wel. Bij de bouwvakkers niet, nee 8)7

Kijk, zoals de meeste mensen verwar je discriminatie met racisme. Discriminatie betekent gewoon “onderscheid maken”, het is a sich een neutrale term, het wordt pas een negatieve term als het doel van het onderscheid on-etisch is of een ongeoorloofd doel nastreeft.
Racisme betekent superieuriteit koppelen aan ras. Uiteraard is het geoorloofd dat we onderscheid maken tussen mensen van verschillend geslacht, ras enzovoort als dat geen minachting, achterstelling enzovoort impliceert. Daarom zijn er kleren voor mannen en andere voor vrouwen, en raden we blanken meer aan zich tegen de zon te beschermen dan mensen met een gekleurde huid.

Maar als je beweert niet racistisch te zijn, moet je ook durven ingrijpen op de gevolgen van racisme en dus ook historisch gegroeide of maatschappelijk verankerde benadeling aanpakken. Anders ben je gewoon een bestendiger van racisme of ongeoorloofde discriminatie.

Als je dat niet doet, bevestig je inherent het racisme en speel je in de kaart van racisten zoals het Vlaams Blok. Maar er is inderdaad vaak gewoon te weinig moed om uit te leggen wat er moet gebeuren om racisme te bannen, vooral in de politiek dan, want ik zie toch dat met name veel grote bedrijven wél actief de diversiteit van hun werknemers betrachten en zich daarbij niet laf verschuilen achter “welk garen het Vlaams Blok hier wel niet zou kunnen bij spinnen”. Ze pakken het gewoon aan en halen mooie resultaten.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 22:12
Hoe ga je dan discriminatie aanpakken tegenover mannen in het onderwijs? (zie link)
Hiermee probeer ik gewoon aan te tonen dat volledige gelijkheid niet bestaat. Zoals je in die tekst ook kan zien is prestatiedrang inherent gelinkt aan testosteron. Het is dus niet door discriminatie dat er bepaalde functies meer ingevuld zijn door mannen dan door vrouwen maar puur onze genen. Vrouwen kiezen gedurende hun leven ook meer voor het gezin wat hun goed recht is. Om dan achteraf alles af te schuiven op een patriarchale samenleving is wel serieus kort door de bocht.

En waarom zou je voor het ene wel quota invoeren en het andere niet? Om nog meer discriminatie in de hand te werken? Quota is quota en dan dien je ze ook consequent over de volledige lijn toe te passen.

Discriminatie is altijd onethisch er is altijd één van de groepen benadeeld. Op het moment dat jij een ander ras bevoordeelt is dit per definitie een achterstelling van het andere ras. Je beziet ze immers niet als gelijken op dat moment. Als je de indeling maakt op ras, man en vrouw,... dan eindig je uiteindelijk bij het individu. Iedereen is anders, ga je om iedereen tevreden te houden voor iedereen ook uitzonderingen maken? Ik zou als IT'er graag eens kerngeleerde worden voor een dag.

Zeg dat eens aan de persoon die een job aan zich ziet voorbij gaan omdat hij een andere huidskleur heeft terwijl hij wel de meest geschikte persoon was voor de job. Aangezien racisme in elk van ons zit (in onze genen)
https://www.tijd.be/opini...x-beteugelen/9794857.html
Lees de tekst en zie "dagelijkse ervaringen". Door positieve discriminatie toe te passen bestendig je dus het racisme van mensen die het al moeilijk hebben. Bovendien gaan mensen die het reeds moeilijk hebben in overlevingsmodus en vertrouw je meer op je instincten. Dat aangeboren racisme is er dus één van. Dat is ook de reden waarom racisme vooral in "lagere" klassen zichtbaar is. Dit is omdat "hogere" klassen de luxe hebben van minder zorgen te hebben om het eind van de maand te halen.

Die uitleg gaat er dus niets toe doen zolang een ander er ook nadeel van ondervind. De oplossing is dus niet een ander soort discriminatie maar de algemene welvaart omhoog krijgen.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme8 december 2020 22:37
Kijk, ik ben het totaal met je oneens. Je ontkent gewoon het bestaan van seksisme en racisme en je weigert er iets aan te doen. Je verbergt je achter de term "discriminatie", terwijl je de term niet eens begrijpt.

Uiteraard is discriminatie natuurlijk helemaal niet "altijd onethisch". We discrimineren voortdurend en vaak ook net om ethische redenen. We maken in het strafrecht onderscheid tussen volwassen en kinderen, en jij vindt dat onethisch? Risicogroepen en mensen die in de zorgsector staan bijvoorbeeld, zullen nu sneller het corona-vaccin krijgen. Dat is een discriminatie (er wordt onderscheid gemaakt en als zij het eerst krijgen en anderen krijgen het later) en jij gaat mij uitleggen dat dit onethisch is?

Je neemt gewoon het discours van het Vlaams Blok over: corrigeer vooral niet het bestaande structurele racisme, want dat is discriminatie. Door op positieve discriminatie in te zetten (op een intelligente manier, ik heb het hier niet over de karikatuur die jij er van maakt - recht uit de folders van het Vlaams Blok), kan je net vooroordelen en racisme bestrijden want zo kunnen mensen vaststellen dat hun vooroordelen vaak niet kloppen, kunnen kinderen rolmodellen krijgen enzovoort, je creëert een dynamiek.

Jouw oplossing is er één van "we doen niks" en we hopen dat het probleem zichzelf oplost. Quod non, integendeel: je bestendigt het racisme.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 10:20
Hoe kan ik racisme ontkennen als ik zeg dat het in ieders genen zit? Lees mijn uitleg nog eens goed voor je op de man begint te spelen. De term racisme begint de laatste tijd echt wel uitgehold te raken door de politieke correctheid. Dus enkel discriminatie tegen niet blanken staat voor u gelijk aan racisme? Deze is echt wel prachtig. Racist is net als fascist een dooddoener aan het worden. Het woord racisme wil tegenwoordig niet meer meer zeggen dan discriminatie door het misbruik ervan.

Zelf werk ik in een multiculturele omgeving en heb ik reeds genoeg gesprekken gevoerd erover. Laat het nu net een aantal moslims zijn dat de collega's zijn waar ik het het beste met kan vinden. Als jij me als racist wil bestempelen is dat uw goed recht maar getuigt dit van uw wereldvreemdheid.

Dat is nog altijd geen discriminatie op basis van ras. Als jij een ander ras bevoordeelt tegenover blanken is dit gewoon plat racisme.

Laat nu net het Vlaams-Belang de partij zijn waar ik NIET voor stem omwille van duidelijke redenen. Kijk eens even rond van wat voor soort dynamiek men door dit soort maatregelen aan het creëren is. Men is het racisme in de maatschappij aan het bestendigen net door dit type positieve discriminatie. De politiek correcte partijen hebben jarenlang inburgeringscursussen afgeschoten als zijnde racistisch en omdat het een standpunt was van rechts. Laat nu net de taal één van de belangrijkste oorzaken zijn dat België het slechter doet dan andere landen in Europa. Vervolgens krijg je dan als immigrant dagelijks te lezen in de pers dat racisme inherent verbonden is met onze cultuur en krijg je constant verwijzingen naar het verleden van de Vlaamse beweging. Door dat type karikaturen heb ik tijdens een vakantiejob ook ooit te maken gehad met discriminatie op basis van dat ik Vlaming ben Je kan gewoon geen discriminatie oplossen met discriminatie. Dat is hetzelfde als een metaalbrand bestrijden met water.

Probeer eens buiten te komen onder de gewone bevolking aub en luister eens naar die racistische opmerkingen in plaats van ze te proberen bestrijden met je oren dicht. Zelf hoor ik ze genoeg maar door mijn dagelijkse ervaringen met collega's weet ik wel beter.

Als jij inzetten op inburgering en welvaart niks doen noemt,... het is in ieder geval meer dan wat men ooit gedaan heeft. Rechts heeft jaren geroepen dat inburgering belangrijk is (niet het VB) terwijl anderen uit electoraal belang jarenlang dit standpunt als racistisch hebben zitten bestempelen nu zitten we inderdaad met de gebakken peren. Een andere maatregel dat ik misschien kan toevoegen is sociale woningen voorzien in rijke buurten. Dan komt het wildvreemde gedeelte van onze maatschappij ook eens in contact met normale mensen.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme9 december 2020 13:49
Je praat in cirkels, en je probeert mij ideeën toe te schuiven die niet de mijne zijn.

Benadeling rechttrekken ten voordele van benadeelden is geen onrecht ten opzichte van bevoordeelden. Het feit dat je inburgeringscursussen aanbiedt, is geen benadeling van mensen die niets hebben aan zulke cursussen. Maar volgens jouw is dat dus plat racisme. Geld uittrekken voor projecten ten voordele van minderbedeelden is geen benadeling van meerbedeelden die daar niet kunnen van genieten.

Over welke "positieve discriminatie" heb je het overigens eigenlijk? Je hebt je mond vol over positieve discriminatie en de problemen die het veroorzaakt, maar ik wed dat je niet eens een voorbeeld kan geven. Je creëert zelf een beeld over iets om het daarna met loze slogans aan te vallen. Er is geen probleem van positieve discriminatie - er is een gigantisch probleem van negatieve discriminatie, die helemaal niet begint of eindigt bij wie wel of niet een (goede) job kan krijgen, maar die voor veel mensen begint bij hun geboorte, en eindigt de dag dat ze sterven...

Je discours is dat van de NVA: inburgering en een grotere koek en dan komt het wel goed. Maar deze recepten gaan volledig voorbij aan de bestaande structurele problemen op het terrein: het feit dat er een grote groep mensen is die opgroeien in een context van armoede en kansarmoede, in huizen waar men veel te dicht op elkaar leeft, in wijken waar niets te doen is, waar de politie (grotendeels blank en met ongetwijfeld nu en dan wat echt rotte appels) grotendeels het contact met de bevolking verloren is en er dus almaar groeiend wederzijds wantrouwen is, met scholen waar men met veel te veel leerlingen (uit dezelfde moeilijke achtergrond) in een klas zit, in een maatschappij waar je als vuil wordt behandeld door een deel van de politiek, en een al minstens even groot deel van de maatschappij en de media.

Loop jij ooit wel eens rond in de buurten van bvb Brussel waar ik het over heb? Of ben je wereldvreemd? Of "kom je alleen onder normale mensen"?

Kijk nog maar eens naar het recente huuronderzoek in Antwerpen: er wordt door een belangrijke minderheid van de makelaars op basis van etnische gronden gediscrimineerd. Met inburgering of meer welvaart zal je dat probleem niet oplossen! Ik heb een neef (mijn zus is getrouwd met iemand - overigens perfect geïntegreerd - van Algerijnse afkomst), spreekt vier talen, universitair geschoold en een goede job, die maar geen huurwoning vond voor hemzelf en zijn vriendin. Toen hij uiteindelijk bedacht dat het aan zijn naam kon liggen, liet hij zijn vriendin informeren voor een appartement waar hijzelf net te horen had gekregen dat het niet meer beschikbaar was: ze hadden direct prijs...

Nee, sorry, de werkelijkheid is dat racisme alomtegenwoordig is en dat het gewoon veel harder bestreden moet worden. Met het type halfzachte maatregelen alleen (inburgering en "meer welvaart") komen we er niet, het zal alleen maar erger worden want wie aan de rand van de maatschappij is geduwd, krijgt het alleen maar moeilijker: het is de bestendiging van het recht van de sterkste. De rijken worden rijker en de armen worden armer. Zo gaat het als de overheid niet radicaler ingrijpt.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 15:32
Spreek voor jezelf je volgende paragraaf bevat er al één.

Dit zijn letterlijk mijn woorden: "De politiek correcte partijen hebben jarenlang inburgeringscursussen afgeschoten als zijnde racistisch"
Het was een voorstel van rechts om verplicht inburgeringscursussen te organiseren voor allochtonen die nieuw in het land waren linkse partijen hier in Belgïë hebben deze voorstellen steeds als racistisch en wereldvreemd afgevoerd tot de laatste jaren.

Het verplicht invoeren van quota is discriminatie en als je deze op basis van ras doet is dit racisme. Wees gerust ik weet waarover ik spreek ik weet dat bedrijven op dat vlak aan quota moeten voldoen. Dus je moet je niet beter voordoen dan je zelf bent door iets te onderlijnen.
En nogmaals discriminatie los je niet op met een andere vorm van discriminatie.

Er groeien ook autochtone Belgen op in kansarmoede en armoede deze groep ga je net door bepaalde quota op te leggen harder treffen en dat is de groep waarover ik het heb dat je hun racisme net aan het bestendigen bent. Niet iedereen heeft de luxe om elke maand zorgeloos door te komen. Ik draai dus niet in circels ik probeer je mijn visie op het probleem van positieve discriminatie uit te leggen.
Het discours van linkse partijen zit ook niet al te goed in elkaar blijkbaar. Met één van de hoogste belastingen in de wereld doen we het niet eens beter dan de VS als het op armoede aankomt. Het als vuil behandelen is een groot deel de verantwoordelijkheid van de pers en het steeds zoeken naar sensatie. Nuance is een woord dat tegenwoordig niet meer bestaat. Je kan onmogelijk een probleem benoemen zonder iemand tegen de schenen te schoppen maar dat lukt al zeker niet als men van elk standpunt een drama maakt. Het is dus niet het standpunt op zich dat het probleem is maar de uitvergroting maar ik zie dat je dat stuk wel vermeld.

Ik loop waarschijnlijk meer in Brussel rond dan u en dit op de meest ongepaste momenten (s'avonds, s'ochtends, 's nachts,...) al is dit nu wel minder dan voor corona. Ik werk al bijna men volledige leven in Brussel.

Racisme is zoiezo strafbaar daar gaat positieve discriminatie niets aan veranderen. Dus voor verhuurders die daar een inbreuk op plegen gewoon de racismewet toepassen. Controles hierop zou voor mij geen probleem vormen.

"De rijken worden rijker en de armen worden armer. Zo gaat het als de overheid niet radicaler ingrijpt."
Makkelijk te weerleggen als je kijkt naar communistische landen. Het is juist door contacten binnen een overheid te hebben dat je ervoor kan zorgen dat je de wetgeving in uw voordeel kan aanpassen.

Zoals je al opgemerkt heb stem ik inderdaad NVA. Ik durf zelfs te zeggen op wie ik ga stemmen bij de volgende verkiezingen. Onlangs heb ik het nog tegen mijn vriendin gezegd dat ik voor de eerste keer in mijn leven een voorkeurstem wil uitbrengen omdat haar promofilmpje over racisme identiteit en migratie me zo hadden aangesproken dat het me ontroerde.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lEU-IPFVGU
Voor je zegt dat dit opnieuw discriminatie is,... het is mijn vrije keuze om dat signaal te geven ik krijg het niet opgedrongen vanuit één of andere wetgeving.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme9 december 2020 16:15
Ik werk ook al mijn hele leven in Brussel, dus ik vrees dat we daar andere conclusies uit trekken.

En inderdaad, ik herken het discours van de NVA: vooral het probleem niet te duidelijk benoemen, want je zou eens iemand op zijn verantwoordelijkheid als mens kunnen wijzen! Kijk ik kan me best vinden in een aantal standpunten van de NVA, maar om hun (extreem)rechterkant af te dekken, zie je ze toch altijd weer krampachtig met halfslachtige oplossingen komen, of soms regelrecht het Vlaams Blok naar de mond praten.

Wat ik vaststel, is dat veel bedrijven (en zeker grotere, zeer professioneel gerunde bedrijven) wèl proactief racisme durven aanpakken, actief diversiteit van hun personeel nastreven, en daar zeer goede resultaten mee halen. En niemand voelt zich daarbij 'gediscrimineerd'. Jij maakt een karikatuur van diversiteitsbeleid, het reducerend tot de mythe dat dit betekent dat je op een sollicitatie iemand zult afwijzen "omdat hij de verkeerde huidskleur heeft"... Terwijl het (als het op aanwerven aankomt) natuurlijk eerst en vooral gaat om hoe je je als bedrijf presenteert, welk publiek je probeert aan te spreken, welke criteria je benadrukt, welke lange termijn doelen je stelt enzovoort... Veel bedrijven hebben een gebrek aan specifieke profielen bijvoorbeeld. Je kan dat op de traditionele manier benaderen en harder zoeken naar de profielen (en ze niet in voldoende mate vinden). Of je kan vaststellen dat er een groep mensen is die blijkbaar moeilijk aan de bak komt, en je afvragen hoe je daar kunt rekruteren en uiteindelijk de profielen te vinden (en desnoods te vormen...) die je zoekt. Zo is het bij sommige bedrijven ook gegaan ivm vrouwen: het management stelde vast dat vrouwen moeilijk doorstroomden naar managementposities. Dan kan je zoals jij deed je daarbij neerleggen en vaststellen 'dat het vast komt omdat vrouwen minder ambitie hebben', of je kan de vaststelling maken dat je daardoor ongetwijfeld veel talent laat verloren gaan en je ondergeschikten de opdracht geven er voor te zorgen dat ze dit probleem oplossen... Mag niet volgens jou, want discriminatie?

En als je het over inburgeringscursussen hebt, dan vergis je je vast van probleem: we hebben het hier in het bijzonder over mensen die in België geboren en getogen zijn...

En wat Assita betreft (iemand voor wie ik overigens best respect heb): ik vrees dat ze helaas weinig voeling heeft met de realiteit in sommige delen van Brussel, ze is op dat vlak wat jij zou noemen rijk en wereldvreemd vrees ik. Je kan niet alles alleen op de individuele verantwoordelijkheid afschuiven, als de context/achtergrond/maatschappij waar iemand opgroeit, hem/haar op alle mogelijke manier op achterstand zet.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 17:57
Werk je dan ook in een omgeving waar er meer "allochtonen" zijn dan autochtonen?

De maatregelen die men sinds de jaren zeventig in Brussel genomen heeft waren waarschijnlijk de goeie? Problemen zien maar vooral niet aanpakken? Wetten die niet geaccepteerd zijn door een bevolking werken contraproductief. Je moet mensen laten inzien dat ze verkeerd zijn. Laat mensen die zich schuldig maken aan racisme sociaal werk doen, laat mensen die werkloos zijn vrijwilligerswerk doen. Maar in godsnaam stop met die bepampering van de maatschappij. Indien men de (extreem) rechterkant zou willen afdekken dan stel je al zeker geen "allochtonen" te werk in je partij. Dit is voor mij de juiste stap om aan te tonen dat extremisten niet thuishoren bij hun partij. Andere partijen zal je er zeker niet op betrappen extreme uitspraken te doen?

Mooie verkooppraatjes om discriminatie gewoon te verbloemen. Waar het dus op zal neerkomen is dat je binnenkort het minste kansen zal hebben als je
1) blank bent
2) een man
3) laag geschoold

Laat dat net de groep zijn die het gevoeligst is om te discrimineren en laat dat nu ook de mensen zijn die het meest het vlaams belang stemmen.

Men heeft jarenlang inburgeringscursussen zitten verwaarlozen waardoor men de kansarmoede juist heeft zitten bevorderen (de PS was tevreden met nieuwe kiezers) . Nu komt men met een slechte oplossing af (quota) terwijl men deze problemen veel minder had gehad met verplichte inburgeringscursussen. Taal is immers in ons land één van de voornaamste oorzaken dat deze groep mensen moeilijker aan werk raakt en hierdoor ook het gevoel krijgen dat men hier racistischer is dan in andere landen. Ik vergis me dus niet van probleem. Dat gedeelte kan je nog steeds gedeeltelijk oplossen door taalcursussen. Als voorbeeld zie je dat meer en meer Brusselse jongeren naar Nederlandstalige scholen gestuurd worden omdat ze weten dat ze met Nederlands meer kans maken op de arbeidsmarkt en dat het Nederlandstalige onderwijs ook beter is.

Voor het gedeelte racisme dien je de racismewet toe te passen.

Ik denk dat ze veel dichter bij de realiteit staat dan ons. Ze zal meer goed doen voor het racismedebat dan die quota's. Ze zal waarschijnlijk ook meer geconfronteerd geweest zijn met racisme dan ons. Jongeren hebben rolmodellen nodig en hoop geen fatalisme. Voor mij mocht Assita voorzitter geworden zijn van NVA dat had een veel grotere impact gehad dan om het even welke wetgeving.
0Myaimistrue
@tinyme9 december 2020 18:40
"Mooie verkooppraatjes om discriminatie gewoon te verbloemen. Waar het dus op zal neerkomen is dat je binnenkort het minste kansen zal hebben als je"
1) blank bent ==> ja dat is de mythe van extreem-rechts, de werkelijkheid toont natuurlijk nog steeds het tegendeel
2) een man ==> ook dat is zo een mythe. Maar goed, er zijn domeinen waar mannen het moeilijk beginnen krijgen, en met name in het onderwijs is er een probleem omdat meisjes het vaak beter blijken te doen dan jongens, maar goed dat is een onderwijsprobleem in de eerste plaats.
3) laag geschoold ==> dat is natuurlijk al zo. En mensen met migratie-achtergrond zijn het meest vertegenwoordigd in deze categorie.

De grootste problemen zitten bij immigranten van de tweede of derde generatie, dat ga je niet met inburgeringscursussen oplossen. De discussie over inburgeringscursussen is trouwens door zowat alle politieke partijen van links en rechts gepolariseerd tot een discussie over culturele assimilatie, terwijl het natuurlijk zou moeten gaan over taal en wetten en praktische zaken.
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 19:27
1) Maar wat je wel zal bekomen met quota + zie 3
2) Zie link dat ik in één van mijn antwoorden heb geplaatst.
3) Laat dat nu net ook de category zijn die het al moeilijk heeft. Dat is ook waarom ik opleiding als mogelijk alternatief zie. Het is immers niet zo dat allochtonen gemiddeld minder capaciteiten hebben dan autochtonen waarom zijn ze dan bovengemiddeld vertegenwoordigt bij de laag opgeleiden? Ik veronderstel dat het verwaarlozen van de inburgering bij eerdere generaties daar voor iets tussen zit.

Edit: Als je hun capaciteiten niet ten volle gaat benutten wil dit zeggen dat ook de allochtonen met meer capaciteiten "concurrentie" zijn voor autochtone laaggeschoolden.

Dat ga je inderdaad niet meer kunnen aanpakken door inburgeringscursussen (daarvoor moest je bij de eerste generatie zijn) maar taalcursussen kunnen al een heel eind helpen. Ook is een gebrek aan perspectief een groot probleem bij deze jongeren. Dat gebrek aan perspectief ga je net versterken door constant het negatieve te bevestigen (constant hun slachtofferstatus bevestigen). De manier om dit op te lossen is dus eerder lezingen laten geven door slechte en goede voorbeelden of nog beter deze die van het ene uiterste naar het andere gegaan zijn. Dit bijvoorbeeld vind ik een prachtig voorbeeld. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2bFzK2EdIo&t=4007s

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinyme op 9 december 2020 19:34]

0Myaimistrue
@tinyme9 december 2020 21:41
Quota, indien objectief gezet, zijn absoluut geen discriminatie, ze geven een gediscrimineerde groep net waar ze recht op hebben. Quota voor vrouwen op kieslijsten, op regeringsposten, in beheerraden bijvoorbeeld zijn zeer efficiënt gebleken en hebben zeker het niveau niet doen dalen, integendeel zelfs.

Quota zijn (in sommige situaties) wel degelijk een zeer doelmatig en bovendien een rechtvaardig instrument om logge inflexibele structuren en organisaties een dosis moderniteit in te blazen.

Maar wie de problemen vooral niet wil oplossen is natuurlijk fel tegen...

En O, ik wacht nog altijd op je voorbeeld van problemen door positieve discriminatie. Ik vrees dat dit ook een imaginair probleem is...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myaimistrue op 9 december 2020 21:47]

0tinyme
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 22:33
Ik zal al een voorbeeld geven voor positieve discriminatie van vrouwen in bepaalde functies. Voor een aantal bedrijven kan je dit doen maar niet voor allemaal. Voor bepaalde functies zijn er gewoon niet genoeg gekwalificeerde vrouwen (ingenieurs bijvoorbeeld). Dit is net zo voor mannen voor bepaalde andere functies. Het feit dat jij dan een voorbeeld geeft van een organisatie dat werkt is gewoon omdat ze één van de eersten waren. Je zal die garantie niet blijven waarmaken. Je blijft negeren dat een deel van onze keuzes zijn bepaald door onze genen.

Er zijn bovendien zoveel antwoorden waar ik nog op wacht zoals het hoger aantal jongens dat slecht scoort in het onderwijs. Dit komt ook doordat jongens strenger aangepakt worden (krijgen sneller berispingen,...) Je kan het dus zien als discriminatie van het vrouwelijke geslacht tegenover mannen aangezien het onderwijs vooral vrouwelijk is.

Degene die het probleem op deze manier niet willen aanpakken zijn deze die al jaren roepen dat er een beter integratiebeleid moest komen.

Het modelvoorbeeld voor jouw model zou Zweden moeten zijn. Wat je in realiteit in Zweden ziet is dat de ongelijkheid net aan het groeien is (het sterkste van alle OESO landen). Je ziet dus dat niet alles te becijferen valt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinyme op 10 december 2020 09:56]

0Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 01:59
de VS worden geen mensen opgesloten op basis van geloof, huidskleur of politieke overtuiging, laat staan dat dit massaal zou gebeuren in heuse concentratiekampen.
de China worden ook geen mensen massal opgesloten op basis, huidskleur of mensen toevallig in het land bevivnden , laat staan dat dit massaal zou gebeuren in heuse concentratiekampen langs de Mexicaanse grens en in het midden oosten.
0Myaimistrue
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 11:46
Wel, de VS zijn een democratie, en dat betekent dus dat populisten verkozen kunnen worden (en ook dat ze verkiezingen kunnen verliezen zoals we nu hebben gezien). Net zoals in de VS ook zwarten kunnen verkozen worden, zoals we ook hebben gezien.

Ja, ik weet dat de Chinese dictatuur zich probeert te verantwoorden door de economische vooruitgang. Maar zoals je weet verlangt een mens naar andere dingen eens hij voldoende te eten en te drinken heeft (zie Hong Kong waar mensen tot hun ontzetting vaststellen dat ze recht naar de totalitaire dictatuur aan het gaan zijn - en velen intussen plannen maken om naar het buitenland te emigreren als ze dat al niet gedaan hebben).

Naarmate de Chinezen rijker worden zullen ze steeds meer de versmachtende invloed van de communistische partij ervaren - en dat beseft de partij ook, dus ze doet er alles aan om de totale controle over elke burger te hebben zodat iedereen die van de rechte partijlijn afwijkt onmiddellijk gedetecteerd en gecorrigeerd kan worden. En intussen worden grote groepen van miljoenen mensen al preventief "gecorrigeerd", cf de concentratiekampen voor de Oeigoeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myaimistrue op 8 december 2020 11:47]

+1Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 13:24
Wel, itt USA dictatuur streeft China ten minste nog naar verbetering levenstandaard en armoedebestrijding, zoals we ook hebben gezien. Als USA een democratie is dan zou Hillary de president zijn. Populisme is de norm geworden. De USA is al lang geen democratie meer, hooguit een oligarchische kleptocratie. Waar kennen we dit van? Yes good old Russia. Velel Amerikanen hebben dat door en maken plannen om naar het buitenland te emigreren als ze dat al niet gedaan hebben. Na het 1e debat tussen Trump en Biden was er een piek in zoekterm 'move to Canada'
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dictatuur
https://www.theatlantic.c...y-came-to-america/580471/.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-echochambers-27074746
https://www.theguardian.c...ionaires-big-money-series

USA is actief bezig om werelddominatie te behouden ten koste van alles. (zie Hong Kong die al helemaal kapot gemaakt door USA).
En intussen worden grote groepen vreemdelingen van miljoenen mensen in concentratiekampen gestopt langs de Mexicaanse grens en zelfs kinderen worden niet gespaard. Tegenstanders in het midden oosten worden gemarteld en op klaarlichte dag op een maffia wijze geliquideerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 8 december 2020 13:27]

+1Myaimistrue
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 14:05
Clinton is niet verkozen omdat ze volgens de regels die al meer dan 100 jaar gelden in de VS, niet genoeg stemmen had in voldoende staten en Trump wel. Biden is wel verkozen omdat hij volgens dezelfde regels wèl genoeg stemmen had, en Trump niet. Zo werkt democratie: leiders worden verkozen, en ze blijven niet aan de macht zonder democratische legitimatie, zoals in China (een voor het leven benoemde leider, hèt kenmerk van dictaturen overal ter wereld waar de machthebbers zich aan de macht vastklampen) of Rusland.

Tja, je hervalt weer in je oude propaganda-schema waarbij je gelijkenissen zoekt tussen de zware problemen in China en al of niet bestaande problemen in de VS.

Verder zijn de meeste van je pogingen om mistoestanden in de VS te vergroten tot ze de ernst van de dictatuur of de gruwelijke misdaden tegen de menselijkheid in China krijgen, natuurlijk te belachelijk om er veel woorden aan te verspellen.

Niemand zal hier beweren dat de VS een modelstaat zijn, of dat hun buitenlandse politiek altijd de juiste is, verre van, maar het is tenminste geen dictatuur, en een rechtsstaat waar individuen zwaar beschermde rechten hebben. En geen land dat ons bedreigt door zijn kille dictatuur op slinkse wijze over de ganse wereld te verspreiden. Het punt is niet meer veraf dat China zijn economische macht zal proberen te gebruiken om ook in Europa mensen de mond te snoeren. Ik mag hopen dat onze leiders daar een krachtig antwoord op formuleren...
0Anoniem: 143912
@Myaimistrue9 december 2020 00:30
Clinton is niet verkozen omdat ze volgens de regels die al meer dan 100 jaar gelden in de VS, niet genoeg stemmen had in voldoende staten en Trump wel. Biden is wel verkozen omdat hij volgens dezelfde regels wèl genoeg stemmen had, en Trump niet. Zo werkt democratie: leiders worden verkozen, en ze blijven niet aan de macht zonder democratische legitimatie, zoals in China (een voor het leven benoemde leider, hèt kenmerk van dictaturen overal ter wereld waar de machthebbers zich aan de macht vastklampen) of Rusland.

Tja, je hervalt weer in je oude propaganda-schema waarbij je gelijkenissen zoekt tussen de zware problemen in China en al of niet bestaande problemen in de VS.

Verder zijn de meeste van je pogingen om mistoestanden in de VS te vergroten tot ze de ernst van de dictatuur of de gruwelijke misdaden tegen de menselijkheid in China krijgen, natuurlijk te belachelijk om er veel woorden aan te verspellen.

Niemand zal hier beweren dat de VS een modelstaat zijn, of dat hun buitenlandse politiek altijd de juiste is, verre van, maar het is tenminste geen dictatuur, en een rechtsstaat waar individuen zwaar beschermde rechten hebben. En geen land dat ons bedreigt door zijn kille dictatuur op slinkse wijze over de ganse wereld te verspreiden. Het punt is niet meer veraf dat China zijn economische macht zal proberen te gebruiken om ook in Europa mensen de mond te snoeren. Ik mag hopen dat onze leiders daar een krachtig antwoord op formuleren...
LOL met zo'n drogredenering kan ik ook pleiten dat China een democratie is.. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elections_in_China
Wel truth hurts: Bestuurders in China is ook volgens decennia oude stelsel gekozen, met tot voor kort vaste regeer periodes. Met Xi Jingping is dat weer een achteruitgang. We moeten maar zien hoe het zal lopen.,
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dictatuur
Hèt kenmerk van dictaturen 'Een dictatuur of alleenheerschappij is een regeringsvorm waarin alle macht (het machtsmonopolie) bij één persoon (een dictator) of bij een kleine groep mensen, bijvoorbeeld een politieke partij, junta of familie, berust.'
Echt geschreven op de situatie in de USA: alle macht is geconcentreerd bij een select groepje olichargen en ze hebben eigen politieke dynastieën die om en om de wacht wisselen (Bush, Clinton, Trump). en als ze enorm puinzooi van maken (Bush, Trump) dan is het wel tijd voor een wisseling van wacht.

Tja, je hervalt weer in je napraten van Trump propaganda..

Niemand zal hier beweren dat de China een modelstaat zijn, of dat hun buitenlandse politiek altijd de juiste is, verre van, maar zijn bemoeit nauwelijks met interne gelegenheden van anderen en zij hebben al meer dan 4 decennia lang geen oorlogen meer gevochten.
En geen land dat ons bedreigt door massa surveillance. China zit helemaal aan de andere kant van de wereld en het laatste keer dat een Aziatische grootmacht (niet eens China) in de buurt kwam bij Europa met oorlogen was al 800 jaar geleden in 1220
Ik mag hopen dat onze leiders niet meegaat in alle propaganda praatjes en fake news

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 9 december 2020 00:32]

0stefanhendriks
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 19:13
Strawman argumentatie.

Hongkong is het voorbeeld voor het afbreken van een democratie. En laat het werkelijke autoritaire gezicht zien van China.

Mensenrechten zijn universeel, maar zoals China met haar bevolking omgaat die even niet in het plaatje passen (Oeigoeren?) is een andere orde dan wat de VS doet (in eigen land!).
0stefanhendriks
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 19:07
Lol alle mensen volgen op de wereld. Iets wat China al doet met zn bevolking...

Beiden even slecht.
0cui bono
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 16:04
geen land dat per inwoneraantal zoveel van haar eigen, en vooral zwarte, burgers in het gevang heeft zitten als de VS. Dat krijg natuurlijk wel als ook het gevangeniswezen een lucratief verdienmodel* is geworden.
Ja maar in China zitten heel veel Oeigoeren in kampen*. Alleen maar omdat een paar Oeigoeren wat Chineesjes overhoop hebben gestoken? Of ook omdat ze toch een beetje een eigen, moslim-staat willen hebben. Tja, dáór hoef je in China niet mee aan te komen. Dan hebben nog wel 60 andere bevolkingsgroepen die dat willen. Nee, geen Friezen, Groningers, Limburgers of grachtengordeldieren. En dan hebben we ook nog de onderdrukking van die Tibetanen! Schandelijk! Ze maken slaven van die arme mensen en dringen ze allerlei moderniteiten op. Smartphones, Tiktok, snelwegen, super snelle treinverbindingen, Alibaba en zijn rovers. Vroeger waren ze tenminste nog slaaf van hun eigen monniken. En een yak dus geen gejakker. Alles stond heerlijk stil.
*Stiekem zouden heel wat lieden in Nederland maar wat graag hier van dat soort inburgeringskampen hebben ;)
0Myaimistrue
@cui bono8 december 2020 16:37
Ik hoop voor jou dat je het allemaal (zéér) cynisch bedoelt...
0tinyme
@Myaimistrue8 december 2020 18:53
Ik vrees van niet.
0BeQuietAndDrive
@R.Mats8 december 2020 09:43
Dat is niet bepaald zeker. Er wordt niet gezegd dat het hele blokkeren niet mag, maar de wet die daarvoor werd gebruikt, mag daarvoor niet worden toegepast volgens de rechter. Een hogere rechter zal daar niet zomaar van afwijken (of de wettekst moet wel heel vaag zijn, en ruimte voor interpretatie over laten, maar daarvan lijkt nu dus geen sprake).
0Ted_W
@R.Mats8 december 2020 10:14
Wees blij dat wij (het Westen) niet zo zijn, dat oog om oog en tand om tand.

Het staat bedrijven vrij om te vertrekken uit China en geen zaken (meer) te doen met ze. Maar dan ook niet gaan zeuren dat alles duurder wordt. Maar een 'gelijk speelveld' eisen is een kinderachtige vorm van chantage omdat we wel zo graag de voordelen willen behouden van China als (goedkoop) productie land.
0tw_gotcha
@R.Mats8 december 2020 11:23
dan open je een postbus op een Caraibisch eiland. Op Dominica kun je voor 200k een citizenship kopen
+1Bozebeer38
@R.Mats8 december 2020 09:08
Totale onzin, al die bedrijven die gretig op China’s aanbod jaar op jaar weer ingaan, wat betreft goedkope grondstoffen en slaven voor de arbeid, hebben nul komma nul recht om te zaniken.

Stuk voor stuk gingen ze ermee akkoord.

Amerika en veel andere landen hanteren niet zulke voorwaarden zoals delen van technologie verplicht stellen, maar goed, dat wij zo dom zijn om dat te doen tja.. wij kunnen dan ook niets meer zelfstandig produceren blijkbaar.

Inmiddels streeft China iedereen voorbij en waar zij massaal overstappen op elektrische voertuigen, als eerste een kernfusie reactor aan het opstarten zijn en bij ons massaal hun troep zoals bepaalde motoren aan het dumpen zijn.. aka omgekeerde wereld dus.

Europa is te verdeeld en Amerika meer bezig met individuele winst te maken ten koste van al het andere, zet China landsbelang voorop.

Ze doen een hoop fout, maar dat niet.
+1Relief2009
8 december 2020 08:51
Moet hier "Microsoft" niet "Oracle" zijn?
0Jazco2nd
@Relief20098 december 2020 09:32
Precies, ik dacht zelfs dat de afspraak voor een gedeeltelijke overname door Oracle al vaststond..
0exorbitex
@Relief20098 december 2020 10:30
Het zou mooi zijn als deze verbetering ook aan het einde van het artikel wordt vernoemd. Soms krijg ik het idee dat ik Alzheimer heb als ik een artikel teruglees.

Waar kan ik dit verbeteridee indienen?
0Guerilla
@exorbitex8 december 2020 10:52
Geachte Redactie
0SuperDre
@Guerilla8 december 2020 12:19
Het feit dat het nodig zou zijn om daar iets te moeten melden is dus al een groot probleem, zeker als ze, zoals ik begrijp, dadelijk met premium artikelen gaan werken.
+1f4b14n
@aschja8 december 2020 08:09
Op zich is het niet heel raar dat Trump dit wil, Amerikaanse bedrijven kunnen ook niet zelfstandig opereren in China.
+1Dark Angel 58
@f4b14n8 december 2020 09:03
Op zich is het niet heel raar dat Trump dit wil, Amerikaanse bedrijven kunnen ook niet zelfstandig opereren in China.
En in Amerika ook niet omgekeerd? Alsof NSA en CIA niets te doen hebben :')
Helaas is hele planeet gewoon ziek en de ziekte heet paranoia!
Maar het menselijk ras heeft gewoon een grote domme fout gemaakt omdat er te veel verschillende landen, legers, geheime diensten enzovoort bestaan! Dat wekt niet bepaald goede vertrouwen tussen de landen!
0DigitalExorcist
@Dark Angel 588 december 2020 09:42
Het hele kiesstelsel in Amerika (hoe gek dat soms ook is met die kiesmannen...) toont aan dat Amerika nog steeds een behoorlijk vrij land is. Er kán een andere regering gekozen worden, je kúnt verandering afdwingen via rechters en democratie is heus nog wel een ding.

In China daarentegen...
0Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist8 december 2020 10:26
Het hele kiesstelsel in Amerika (hoe gek dat soms ook is met die kiesmannen...) toont aan dat Amerika nog steeds een behoorlijk vrij land is. Er kán een andere regering gekozen worden, je kúnt verandering afdwingen via rechters en democratie is heus nog wel een ding.

In China daarentegen...
In China daarentegen...freedom in beer not in speech
In China had tot voor kort haar eigen manier voor regering wissel (die 'verdient moet worden') na maximale regeer termijnen. Alleen meneer Xi heeft daar een einde aan gemaakt en het is maar te bezien hoe het zal lopen.
je kúnt in de USA na veroordeling via rechters je gewoon vrij kopen met een pardon van de president als je bevriend bent en democratie is inderdaad heus nog wel een ding ja
0DigitalExorcist
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 10:35
Ja maar met dat laatste in het achterhoofd kun je in China überhaupt de gevangenis niet in als je bevriend bent met de Partij.

Afijn, zo kunnen we nog wel even doorgaan ;)
+1Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist8 december 2020 10:39
Ja maar met dat laatste in het achterhoofd kun je in China überhaupt de gevangenis niet in als je bevriend bent met de Partij.

Afijn, zo kunnen we nog wel even doorgaan ;)
Je kunt in China prima de gevangenis in als je bevriend bent met de Partij als veroordeeld wordt.

En ja, zo kunnen we inderdaad nog wel even doorgaan als je hiermee wilt beginnen.
0DigitalExorcist
@Anoniem: 1439128 december 2020 18:13
https://twitter.com/zackw.../1336339604094390276?s=21
0Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist9 december 2020 00:03
https://www.theatlantic.c...nest-pas-une-cage/563072/
0DigitalExorcist
@Anoniem: 1439129 december 2020 07:20
Dat is ook zo fout als wat ja. Ik pleit Amerika ook niet vrij. Maar nog steeds is de schaal waarop China mensenrechten schendt eindeloos veel groter. Vraag het de Oeigoeren, Tibetanen, Hong Kongers, Taiwanezen....
+1Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist9 december 2020 23:06
Dat is ook zo fout als wat ja. Ik pleit Amerika ook niet vrij. Maar nog steeds is de schaal waarop China mensenrechten schendt eindeloos veel groter. Vraag het de Oeigoeren, Tibetanen, Hong Kongers, Taiwanezen....
Ik pleit China ook niet vrij. Maar nog steeds is de schaal van de hypocrisie van oorlogshitser USA veel groter.
Vraag wat Oeigoeren, Tibetanen, Hong Kongers, Taiwanezen?
0DigitalExorcist
@Anoniem: 14391210 december 2020 07:24
Over die mensenrechten-schendingen natuurlijk.
0Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist10 december 2020 08:47
Over die mensenrechten-schendingen natuurlijk.
Vraag het ook de Iraniers, Mexicanen, andere Latino's, zware bevolking in de USA....
0DigitalExorcist
@Anoniem: 14391210 december 2020 10:23
Ik word een beetje moe van dit geneuzel.

Zolang Mexicanen nog niet met honderdduizenden in "heropvoedingskampen" worden gezet en eigen landen onterecht bezet worden door Amerika en kritische journalisten chronisch vermoord worden vraag ik ze niks.

En nu klaar met die flauwekul.
0Anoniem: 143912
@DigitalExorcist10 december 2020 11:45
Ik word een beetje moe van dit geneuzel.

Zolang Mexicanen nog niet met honderdduizenden in "heropvoedingskampen" worden gezet en eigen landen onterecht bezet worden door Amerika en kritische journalisten chronisch vermoord worden vraag ik ze niks.

En nu klaar met die flauwekul.
Ik word nog veel meer moe van dit geneuzel.

Zolang Oeigoeren nog niet met honderdduizenden in martelkampen worden gezet waar zelfs kinderen niet gespaard worden en in kooien gezet en eigen landen onterecht bezet worden door China en geen sprake is van horde complotdenkers vraag ik ze niks.

En nu klaar met die flauwekul.

PS heel USA is gestolen land van native bewoners en van Mexico die weer stal van de native bewoners
https://www.youtube.com/w...mxKiG4LE&list=WL&index=64

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 143912 op 10 december 2020 11:47]

0Alex3
@DigitalExorcist8 december 2020 16:30
Door dit kiesstelsel is het juist geen vrij land. Het districtenstelsel zorgt ervoor dat andere dan de twee grote partijen kansloos zijn.
0cui bono
@DigitalExorcist8 december 2020 16:33
......heb je een hele grote communistische partij, de CCP, waarbinnen net zoveel verschillende meningen, facties en belangen bestaan als hier binnen het halve parlement.
Ja dan is het Amerikaanse 2-partijen systeem véél beter want als daar de ene ja zegt dan zegt de andere nee. En als die aan de macht komt moet weer alles veranderd worden omdat de andere dat gedaan heeft. Heel fijn zo'n 2 partijen systeem. Weten ze ook in de UK alles van.
Maar lees, om toch enigszins een indruk te krijgen, eens het boek van Ties Dams, 'De Nieuwe Keizer', Jinping Xi, zo zouden wij hem namelijk noemen en geen Rutte Mark. Maar dat terzijde. Ook terzijde, die Chinezen rijden tenminste rechts :)
0DigitalExorcist
@cui bono8 december 2020 17:20
Amerikanen rijden ook rechts...
0Daoka
@Dark Angel 588 december 2020 09:43
Ik denk dat het niet 1 ziekte is maar meerdere tegelijk. Hebberigheid, geen straf willen krijgen of verantwoording willen nemen, superieur voelen, denken dat hun manier de beste is, angst om macht te verliezen of altijd meer willen hebben, bang voor slechte reputatie, jaloezie en wraak.

Nu wil ik niet zeggen dat al die gevoelens altijd slecht zijn maar vooral bij personen met macht zullen de gevolgen vaak wel groot zijn.
+1watercoolertje
@f4b14n8 december 2020 08:18
Als de VS die verplichting ook wil dat ze altijd een vinger in de pap hebben moeten ze dat toch als wet toevoegen waarmee ze dat verplichten?

De reden/manier dat ze dat nu afdwingen lijkt iig niet op die van China (daar is het gewoon duidelijke taal), niet zo gek dat dat dus voor meer verontwaardiging zorgt...
+1K-aroq
@f4b14n8 december 2020 08:28
In een fatsoenlijk land maak je dan wetgeving die voor iedereen geldt.
+1anandus
@f4b14n8 december 2020 08:56
Klopt, maar daar heeft het verbod op TikTok niets mee te maken, natuurlijk.
Het TikTok-verbod is een persoonlijke vendetta van Trump.
+1J_van_Ekris

@f4b14n8 december 2020 10:25
Op zich is het niet heel raar dat Trump dit wil, Amerikaanse bedrijven kunnen ook niet zelfstandig opereren in China.
Om jezelf daarmee te verlagen tot het niveau van de ander. Dat wordt een race naar de bodem, waar uiteindelijk niemand wint. Je kunt beter als internationale gemeenschap (via de WTO) je beklagen over dit soort oneigenlijke beperkingen, en zelf het goede voorbeeld geven.
0tw_gotcha
@f4b14n8 december 2020 11:25
gelukkig kunnen ze dat ook niet zomaar in de EU, er zijn nou eenmaal lokale wetten (die niet leuk zijn maar toch)
0SuperDre
@f4b14n8 december 2020 12:17
Alleen is het in China wel dus ALLE bedrijven en niet bedrijf A wel en bedrijf B niet zoals Trump dat nu dus wel doet.
0Loller1
@f4b14n8 december 2020 12:53
Laten we niet vergeten dat dit hele gedoe begonnen is omdat enkele TikTokkers samenspande om een Trump rally in Tulsa vol te boeken zodat hij daar voor een lege zaal zou komen te staan. Dit is puur en alleen een ego-trip voor Trump.
0Levens Genieter
@aschja8 december 2020 08:33
Trump dit, Trump dat, Trump is geen Napoleon, zelfs al zou hij dat zelf geloven.
Biden heeft ook al aangekondigt om niet per direct de sancties tegen China aan te passen.
0IndoBoy
@aschja8 december 2020 14:43
Ik vraag mij alleen af of een Chinese rechter ook eenzelfde objectieve uitspraak zou maken als dit in China afspeelde.
0mutley69
@IndoBoy8 december 2020 20:57
Trump is dan ook fel uit de bocht gegaan met z'n blinde maatregelen. Het is belangrijk dat je bewijst wat je beweert. Trump kletst maar wat uit z'n nek - en is nu toegetreden tot de club van mass-killers dankzij dat virusje uit Tsjaina.

