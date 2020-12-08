Rechter VS verbiedt overheid om handel met TikTok te blokkeren

Een Amerikaanse rechter heeft de regering van de VS geblokkeerd in pogingen om handel met TikTok te verbieden. Eerder zei de rechter al dat TikTok in Amerikaanse downloadwinkels moest blijven staan, nu zijn ook de andere maatregelen van tafel.

Het ministerie van Handel wilde voorkomen dat Amerikaanse bedrijven nog handel zouden drijven met TikTok en moederbedrijf ByteDance, maar volgens de rechter is dat een ongeldige toepassing van de wet die dat mogelijk moet maken, schrijft The Verge. Eerder verbood dezelfde rechter al om TikTok vlak voor de presidentsverkiezingen uit downloadwinkels te halen.

Een verbod op handelen met TikTok zou er mogelijk voor zorgen dat Amerikaanse makers geen video's meer op het platform zouden mogen publiceren. Sommige bedrijven verdienen geld aan het publiceren van video's, terwijl andere bedrijven juist geld uitgeven aan TikTok met advertenties.

De deadline die de regering van de Amerikaanse president Trump had gesteld voor de verkoop van TikTok aan een Amerikaans bedrijf verliep vrijdag. ByteDance had een constructie voorgesteld dat Walmart en Microsoft in de VS een dochterbedrijf met de naam TikTok Global zouden beginnen.

De Amerikaanse regering vond dat aanvaardbaar, maar de Chinese regering blokkeerde daarop de export van bepaalde technieken rond kunstmatige intelligentie, waaronder waarschijnlijk ook TikToks algoritmes. Daardoor ging die deal niet direct door.