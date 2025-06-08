Ontwikkelaar forkt Xorg-displayserver naar Xlibre

Een programmeur die ontevreden is over het beheer van de displayserver Xserver, heeft daar nu een fork van gemaakt. Xlibre is een poging van Enrico Weigelt om de X11-displayserver in leven te houden, zelfs nu het alternatief Wayland steeds populairder wordt.

Het project heet Xlibre Xserver. Dit is een project van Enrico Weigelt, die het project nu openbaar heeft gemaakt. Weigelt heeft inmiddels ook een mailinglijst en een Telegram-kanaal geopend rondom de ontwikkeling.

Xlibre is een fork van Xserver, waarin volgens Weigelt 'veel opgeruimde code en verbeterde functionaliteit' zit, al noemt hij daar vooralsnog geen specifieke informatie over. Het doel van het project is volgens Weigelt om de X11-displayserver in leven te houden. Dat is enigszins opvallend, omdat die software langzaamaan aan het eind van zijn levenscyclus komt. Steeds meer grote en bekende Linux-distro's, waaronder Ubuntu en Raspberry Pi OS, stappen over naar het alternatieve Wayland, maar voor sommige ontwikkelaars zijn Xorg en X11 nog steeds favoriet.

De ontwikkelaar heeft het project geforkt uit frustratie over onder andere Red Hat, dat veel bijdraagt aan Xorg en het onder andere gebruikt in RHEL. Weigelt heeft al langer onenigheid met de ontwikkelaars en zegt nu dat Red Hat al zijn bijdragen aan Xorg heeft verwijderd, naar zijn zeggen vanwege zijn werk aan een X11-fork. In een e-mail zegt hij zich te ergeren aan het beheer van Red Hat en diens greep op de ontwikkeling van X11. "Ik wilde het project niet forken en ik heb mijn best gedaan samen te werken met het Xorg-team", zegt Weigelt. Hij beschuldigt Xorg ervan 'gevangen te zijn door Red Hat om concurrentie in de kiem te smoren'.