Ontwikkelaar forkt Xorg-displayserver naar Xlibre

Een programmeur die ontevreden is over het beheer van de displayserver Xserver, heeft daar nu een fork van gemaakt. Xlibre is een poging van Enrico Weigelt om de X11-displayserver in leven te houden, zelfs nu het alternatief Wayland steeds populairder wordt.

Het project heet Xlibre Xserver. Dit is een project van Enrico Weigelt, die het project nu openbaar heeft gemaakt. Weigelt heeft inmiddels ook een mailinglijst en een Telegram-kanaal geopend rondom de ontwikkeling.

Xlibre is een fork van Xserver, waarin volgens Weigelt 'veel opgeruimde code en verbeterde functionaliteit' zit, al noemt hij daar vooralsnog geen specifieke informatie over. Het doel van het project is volgens Weigelt om de X11-displayserver in leven te houden. Dat is enigszins opvallend, omdat die software langzaamaan aan het eind van zijn levenscyclus komt. Steeds meer grote en bekende Linux-distro's, waaronder Ubuntu en Raspberry Pi OS, stappen over naar het alternatieve Wayland, maar voor sommige ontwikkelaars zijn Xorg en X11 nog steeds favoriet.

De ontwikkelaar heeft het project geforkt uit frustratie over onder andere Red Hat, dat veel bijdraagt aan Xorg en het onder andere gebruikt in RHEL. Weigelt heeft al langer onenigheid met de ontwikkelaars en zegt nu dat Red Hat al zijn bijdragen aan Xorg heeft verwijderd, naar zijn zeggen vanwege zijn werk aan een X11-fork. In een e-mail zegt hij zich te ergeren aan het beheer van Red Hat en diens greep op de ontwikkeling van X11. "Ik wilde het project niet forken en ik heb mijn best gedaan samen te werken met het Xorg-team", zegt Weigelt. Hij beschuldigt Xorg ervan 'gevangen te zijn door Red Hat om concurrentie in de kiem te smoren'.

08-06-2025 12:29
08-06-2025 • 12:29

Travelan 8 juni 2025 14:35
Pfoe, als je kijkt naar de echte reden waarom 'Red Hat' zoveel van mijn MR's afwijst of terugdraait, dan kom je er achter dat het gewoon een slechte software engineer is, die zijn code niet test. Zie bijvoorbeeld: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/2007

Als je verder graaft zie je heel veel van dit soort opmerkingen. Nergens zie ik iets staan wat doet vermoedden dat Red Hat hem tegenwerkt buiten dat hij gewoon niet de kwaliteit levert die het wil leveren. En dat zegt waarschijnlijk genoeg over Xlibre. Ik denk dat daarmee de nieuwswaarde ook enorm instort; dit is de laatste keer dat we van Xlibre hebben gehoord.
mrtl 8 juni 2025 12:32
It's explicitly free of any "DEI" or similar discriminatory policies.
En we weten genoeg.
deadinspace @mrtl8 juni 2025 15:18
Oef, ik ben even een beetje verder gaan kijken, maar dit is wel de moeite van het opmerken waard. In de project description van de XLibre fork staat inderdaad:
It's explicitly free of any "DEI" or similar discriminatory policies.
En
Together we'll make X great again!
Maar dat is maar het topje van de ijsberg. Ik vind deze passage bovenaan in de project description misschien wel zorgwekkender voor het project:
That fork was necessary since toxic elements within Xorg projects, moles from BigTech, are boycotting any substantial work on Xorg, in order to destroy the project, to elimitate competition of their own products. Classic "embrace, extend, extinguish" tactics.
"Moles from BigTech" proberen Xorg te vernietigen? Dit klinkt gewoon als een complottheorie.
Hij postte ook dit op de Linux kernel mailing list (waarop Linus Torvalds hem in typische Linus-stijl vertelt dat hij op moet flikkeren):
And I know *a lot* of people who will never take part in this generic
human experiment that basically creates a new humanoid race (people
who generate and exhaust the toxic spike proteine, whose gene sequence
doesn't look quote natural). I'm one of them, as my whole family.

> So yes, sure, nobody can stop people that think the pandemic is over
> ("we are vaccinated") from meeting in person.

Pandemic ? Did anybody look at the actual scientific data instead of
just watching corporate tv ? #faucigate
En het wordt niet beter naarmate ik verder zoek. Hij is een Duitser, en hij lijkt van mening te zijn dat Duitsland in WW1 en WW2 meer slachtoffer was van "de imperialisten" dan iets anders. Selectieve quote:
WW1 was clearly *NOT* started by Germany - the only mistake of the Emperor was officially declaring a war, that was already going undeclared. And WW2 was forced upon Germany, and the allied rejected all the numerous peace offerings from the German side.
Andere juweeltjes in dat bericht zijn dat hij ontevreden is dat de extreem-rechtse AfD met Nazi's vergeleken wordt, en hij wil dat Holocaust-ontkenning legaal is.

 

Oef. Maar, terug naar XLibre, en het verhaal achter de fork. Hij klaagt dus dat "Redhat employees banned [...] so censored all my work" omdat "My most evil heresies probably were: a) forking Xorg and making *actual progress*".

Hij lijkt inderdaad te hebben bijgedragen aan Xorg; Zo'n 800 commits sinds februari 2024.

800 commits klinkt veel, maar bij het scrollen door die lijst viel me onder andere deze commit op met maar 6 gewijzigde regels:
os: unexport ClientIsLocal()
Not used by any modules, so no need to keep it exported.
Dat is niet heel groot, en lijkt ook niet al te belangrijk. Maar ok, cleanupje, mogelijk prima. Maar hij heeft 24 van dat soort "os: unexport Foo" commits. Zo kom je wel aan 800.

In zijn andere cleanups is het een aantal keer voorgekomen dat hij onbedoeld Xorg stuk maakte voor gebruikers, wat kritiek van andere Xorg ontwikkelaars opleverde. Het lijkt er nu op dat die verstandhouding inmiddels zo slecht is dat hij er uit gegooid is (of boos is opgestapt? Ik kon zo snel geen bewijs vinden dat hij echt geband is).

Het is moeilijk en veel werk om de precieze dynamiek uit te zoeken zonder honderden commits, bugreports en mails te lezen, maar ik vond de discussies in de volgende twee Xorg git issues de sfeer wel een beetje samenvatten.

In 1760: Xorg git broken again (oktober 2024, issue is nog steeds open?):
davidbepo: @metux i appreciate you maintaining and trying to improve Xorg but this is the second time you break it recently, you really should implement more testing...

Jasper St. Pierre: Honestly, I would strongly recommend just not merging anything @metux does from now on. I do not feel that their presence here has been a net positive -- I have seen zero actual bugs solved by any of their code changes. What I have seen is build breakage, ABI breakage, and ecosystem churn from moving code around and deleting code.
Xorg could use some actual maintenance, but that means fixing actual bugs and solving real problems.
In 1797: xrandr doesn't work anymore on xorg-git (februari 2025). Sommige comments zijn gericht aan Enrico Weigelt, sommige comments gaan over hem:
Peter Hutterer: bugs happen, that's normal, but the commit at fault here (c6f1b8a7) did nothing but shuffle code around. No bug fixed, no new feature added, just changing things around. And there are hundreds of other commits like this.

Michel Dänzer: Apologies for being blunt, but I'm afraid it's more like "everyone except you" by now. He's managed to fall out with pretty much every other active project member.
[...]
In general, a very small percentage of Enrico's commits have any user-visible effect. I honestly don't believe they truly benefit Xorg users, certainly not enough to make up for the churn and pain.

Peter Hutterer: I'm not sure why you think trash-talking code that's several decades old is useful. Rules, requirements and tools were different 20 years ago, and even more different 40+ years ago and you're ignoring the various user visible changes that have been fixed over decades. Or, IOW, you're apparently unaware or ignoring that dozens of people have also improved things before you came to your realization that the code is bad.

Some of the code you've been rewriting hasn't changed for decades and requiring others to review, build and test changes just to have e.g. different struct initialization style (like the commit set that triggered this regression) is not worth it. Easy to fix does not imply easy to review and certainly does not imply the result is bug-free.

I burnt myself out trying to review your flood of patches that shuffle things around and eventually gave up. For me this also meant I stopped looking at other MRs because everything else got drowned out.

Daniel Stone: And yet, as @whot says above, your changes are not helping. Changing calls pScreen->DestroyPixmap to dixDestroyPixmap doesn't meaningfully improve the code or make it easier to reason about. Moving byte-swapping of requests and events from one function to another doesn't make the code more robust. Cosmetic changes to the way length fields are written doesn't help with byte vs. word unit confusion, or keep you from writing the wrong amount of data. You're just moving the complexity from point A to point G, not reducing it.
[...]
The immense value X11 has - that it always had and will have for decades to come - is its backwards compatibility, still being able to run 40-year old apps. You correctly called the codebase 'fragile' - you've been finding this out as your changes repeatedly break things. If you're breaking apps, then what exactly is the value in a codebase which is 'cleaner' to your subjective standard but doesn't actually work? If you're trying to get to a multi-threaded xserver, have you read the classic MTX post-mortem where the people who actually did it discussed the problems they faced and why they discontinued it?

Jasper St. Pierre: @metux that you've had to fix this bug twice (!1844 (merged), !1845 (merged)) shows a lack of attention and care. This was a known regression, with clear reproduction steps, and at first glance, it does not look like you tested your PR at all.
De aard van zijn technische bijdragen en de kritiek van langer actieve Xorg developers geven me dan ook weinig hoop.

Alles bij elkaar zie ik twee goede redenen om XLibre niet al te serieus te nemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door deadinspace op 8 juni 2025 15:21]

trab_78 @mrtl8 juni 2025 12:35
Is die quote van X11 of van die fork?

[Reactie gewijzigd door trab_78 op 8 juni 2025 12:45]

mrtl @trab_788 juni 2025 12:37
Enrico Weigelt heeft een politieke mening. Hierdoor is hij overigens ook compleet verbannen van de FreeDesktop GitLab instance, waar Xorg op ontwikkeld wordt (of werd, hij was zo'n beetje de enige contributor).
GertMenkel
@mrtl8 juni 2025 13:08
Andere mensen werken wel degelijk aan X en hij is deze keer uit het project gezet omdat hij (weer) code heeft laten mergen die niet getest is waardoor X sterft als je xrandr draait. Geen exotische bug ofzo, gewoon basisfunctionaliteit die opeens niet meer werkt.

Hij leek bezig te zijn met grote codeherstructurering binnen X en had daarom een eigen branch met vele wijzigingen die allemaal tegelijkertijd werden getest, maar die niet tegelijkertijd worden gemerged. Die ongeteste code levert natuurlijk geheid crashes en problemen op en de rest was daar een beetje klaar mee.

Hij vindt zelf dat hij met het herschrijven en herordenen van fragiele eeuwenoude code een dienst doet en dat hij wordt tegengewerkt door Red Hat Ik zou hem het voordeel van de twijfel geven als de code die hij aanpast niet zo vaak voor crashes en instabiliteit zorgt die de rest dan weer terug moet draaien of moet debuggen om te vinden waar de oorzaak ligt.

X.org wordt nog wel degelijk ontwikkeld, en de reden dat zijn crashende code deze keer de gemoederen zo hoog deed oplopen is dat Xwayland binnenkort weer de X.org-code van diens master wil overnemen om de nieuwste X-ontwikkelingen mee te nemen, en een instabiele master dat schema natuurlijk overhoop gooit.

Ik ben benieuwd of dit ergens heen gaat, op basis van de omschrijving gaat het waarschijnlijk toch niet werken op mijn hardware (Nvidia) en met zo'n politieke slogan in z'n README heb ik ook niet bepaald veel vertrouwen dat het project veel normale ontwikkelaars aan zal trekken.
ari3 @GertMenkel8 juni 2025 13:35
Andere mensen werken wel degelijk aan X en hij is deze keer uit het project gezet omdat hij (weer) code heeft laten mergen die niet getest is waardoor X sterft als je xrandr draait. Geen exotische bug ofzo, gewoon basisfunctionaliteit die opeens niet meer werkt.
"laten mergen" veronderstelt dat anderen, vermoedelijk reviewers, de merge-knop indrukken? Zijn code bevatte dan wel bugs, maar die zijn kennelijk niet door anderen (tijdig) opgemerkt lijkt het.
GertMenkel
@ari38 juni 2025 13:48
Dat klopt, bij veel van dit soort projecten is het niet praktisch om alle code in een MR te reviewen en wordt er vaak gewerkt met een combinatie van vertrouwen dat je je eigen code goed getest hebt en natuurlijk het lezen van code om overduidelijke fouten te vinden. Je zet niet even een E2E pipeline op die een grafische kaart van 2007 emuleert om te kijken of je X server nog wel geaccelereerd wordt, dit soort dingen kosten óf een hoop handwerk óf zijn gebaseerd op goed vertrouwen. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan de Linuxkernel die soms miljoenen regels code van een GPU-fabrikant aangeleverd krijgt (het grootste gedeelte gegenereerd uit geheime databases met specificaties natuurlijk), men vertrouwt er op een gegeven moment op dat de lead engineer van AMD zijn zaken op orde heeft.

Uiteindelijk is het het pakkie-aan van iedereen in het project om na zo'n foute merge weer de boel stabiel te krijgen. Behalve irritatie jegens de persoon die de MR heeft ingediend waren er dan ook genoeg opmerkingen gericht aan de persoon die diens MR heeft geaccepteerd en op merge geklikt heeft, omdat de rest schijnbaar al wist dat code van deze auteur nogal wat stabiliteitsrisico's met zich meebrengt.
Blokker_1999
@ari38 juni 2025 13:50
Als je een merge doet ga je ook niet alles zomaar hertesten voordat je die goedkeurt. Je verwacht dat op zo een moment de meeste tests al zijn uitgevoerd en dat de code grotendeels stabiel is. Anders heeft heel het process weinig zin. En als je regelmatig een merge doet waarbij anderen heel veel tijd verliezen aan het oplossen van bugs, dan moet je misschien zelf ook eens leren van je code beter te testen voordat je een merge aanvraagt. Zeker als je zelf in je eigen branch een heel stuk verder loopt en dan slechts een deel van die aanpassingen gaat mergen met de main branch.
HollowGamer @GertMenkel8 juni 2025 15:27
X.org (X11) wordt niet meer ontwikkeld toch? Enkel XWayland dacht ik. Dat is niet hetzelfde, dat is namelijk alleen de laag ertussen.

Voor de Linux-wereld is dat ontwikkelaars en gebruikers overstappen naar Wayland. Het heeft namelijk ook concepten als portals (handig bij Flatpaks) en een window kan niet afkijken van de andere. Ook zijn de Wayland ontwikkelaars eindelijk protocols aan het mergen, waarschijnlijk omdat daar ook weer een fork was ontstaan.

Een voorbeeld daarvan is het cursor protocol (waardoor o.a. Qt/GTK dezelfde cursor hebben), en zo vergeet ik nog een paar die nog niet helemaal niet stabiel zijn. Daarmee wordt het meer Xorg, maar de opzet is anders. X was echt opgezet als server + client, die is meer client + client (in mijn optiek dan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 8 juni 2025 15:28]

Blokker_1999
@HollowGamer8 juni 2025 16:03
Er zal nog beperkte ontwikkeling zijn, maar zoals andere comments hier ook al beschreven hebben is deze ontwikkelaar ook niet echt bezig met het toevoegen van nieuwe functionaliteit, maar probeert hij vooral code gewoon te herstructureren naar moderne vormen om het voor zichzelf beter leesbaar en begrijpbaar te maken, maar maakt hij het daarmee moeilijker voor mensen die de codebase door en door kennen om er hun weg nog in terug te vinden.
rjd22 @trab_788 juni 2025 12:38
Staat in de omschrijving van de repo. Er staan wel meer bijzondere zinnen in. Het voelt voor mij niet helemaal veilig met zinnen als deze er tussen:

"Together we'll make X great again!"
NoUser @mrtl8 juni 2025 13:12
Wat zegt het jou dan ?

In theorie zou software vrij moeten zijn van politiek en welke discriminatie dan ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NoUser op 8 juni 2025 13:15]

Jeffrey2107 @NoUser8 juni 2025 14:02
Alleen mensen die zo DEI als ding gebruiken zijn juist de discriminerende partij en vinden iedereen die niet een blanke man is slecht.

Woke en DEI zijn zo van die dingen waar je meteen weet dat iemand best zielig is als ze er op deze manier mee strooien.
HollowGamer @Jeffrey21078 juni 2025 15:29
Zoals recent een game studio.. die niet discrimineerde, want dat kan niet als een bepaalde huiskleur hebt schijnt?

Ik vind dat we daar ook minder aandacht aan moeten besteden. Deze fork zal ook wel niet veel tractie krijgen, buiten Linux Mint, zit er niemand te wachten op X.
Han_Solo @NoUser8 juni 2025 14:02
Dan is het dus DEI
armageddon_2k1 @mrtl8 juni 2025 14:33
It doesn't matter which country you're coming from, your politicial views, your race, your sex, your age, your food menu, whether you wear boots or heels, whether you're furry or fairy, Conan or McKay, comic character, a small furry creature from Alpha Centauri, or just an boring average person. Anybody's welcomed, who's interested in bringing X forward.
En vervolgens beschrijft ie DEI.

[Reactie gewijzigd door armageddon_2k1 op 8 juni 2025 14:33]

kuurtjes @armageddon_2k18 juni 2025 15:18
In de Amerikaans rechtse stroming proberen ze DEI als een racistisch iets te definiëren omdat het zogezegd tegen witte mensen zou zijn.
Reageer
HollowGamer @kuurtjes8 juni 2025 15:32
Dat is niet zo? Just asking, want zo komt het namelijk wel over. Zeker toen ik laatst wat comments van die game-ontwikkelaar CEO heb gezien, die EA nu wel gelosten heeft.
thomas_n @HollowGamer8 juni 2025 15:42
Nee, dat is niet zo. DEI is het erkennen dat sommige groepen door de maatschappij op een achterstand gezet worden en vervolgens proberen daarvoor te corrigeren, om zo een gelijk speelveld te creëren, zodat mensen met gelijke capaciteiten dezelfde kansen krijgen.

Dat is niet racistisch, dat is het bestrijden van de effecten van institutioneel racisme en andere vormen van doorheen de generaties opgebouwde discriminatie.
Sissors @thomas_n8 juni 2025 15:56
Bij mijn werkgever wordt alleen in de VS huidskleur bijgehouden van werknemers. In andere landen vinden ze dat twijfelachtig. Daaruit bleek dat minderheden oververtegenwoordigd zijn daar op de werkvloer. En dus zijn er extra incentives gekomen om meer minderheden aan te nemen. Die dus al oververtegenwoordigd waren! Mag ik zeggen dat ik niet begrijp hoe dat op een positieve manier kan worden uitgelegd?
GertMenkel
@mrtl8 juni 2025 12:58
Dat is ook ongeveer mijn conclusie. Later kwam ik erachter dat deze gozer ook al eerder berucht werd tijdens de coronadagen toen hij het vaccin
this generic human experiment that basically creates a new humanoid race
noemde, gebaseerd op wetenschappelijke prietpraat die DNA en RNA door elkaar lijkt te halen.
HollowGamer @GertMenkel8 juni 2025 15:31
Ik voel mij soms wel anders en moe.. misschien zit er toch een kern van waarheid in? :+

Iedereen mag zijn mening hebben natuurlijk, maar het verbaast mij vaak bij software-developers. Meestal verwacht je een hoger niveau en meer 'diepe' manier van denken. Ik denk dat het komt door bubbels die heel veel zijn op het internet, iedereen is daar gevoelig voor.
Jack Flushell @mrtl8 juni 2025 12:37
Ik weet dat "DEI" wordt gebruikt door de Trump-aanhang om vrijuit te kunnen discrimineren, maar aan de andere kant staat dit ook op de github pagina:
It doesn't matter which country you're coming from, your politicial views, your race, your sex, your age, your food menu, whether you wear boots or heels, whether you're furry or fairy, Conan or McKay, comic character, a small furry creature from Alpha Centauri, or just an boring average person. Anybody's welcomed, who's interested in bringing X forward.
Dus snappen doe ik het nog niet.

Meer on-topic: volgens mij is dit een halfdood paard. Je hebt altijd mensen die in het verleden willen blijven leven en op zich is dat ook prima. De wereld draait door.
ocf81 @Jack Flushell8 juni 2025 12:53
Tja, Wayland is nu niet bepaald de gedroomde opvolger. Dat eindeloze geruzie bij de ontwikkeling en alle subspecificaties leidt tot een niet aflatende lijst van problemen die je in X11 niet hebt maar in Wayland wel. Wat mij betreft moet er eens een opvolger komen van Wayland die de lessen van de ontwikkeling van Wayland bundelt en alles in één specificatie stopt. En dan wel op een manier dat interoperabiliteit weer mogelijk wordt, want dat is in Wayland echt een draak van een verhaal.
Reageer
Blokker_1999
@ocf818 juni 2025 13:55
En dan krijg je weer exact hetzelfde probleem. Toen Wayland tractie kreeg, was het de opvolger van X11. Nu, meer dan 15 jaar later, is het nog altijd niet in staat om de rol van X11 over te nemen en blijven vele distributies vasthouden aan X11. En dan al die discussies van alle stakeholders door de jaren heen. Hoe ga je dat ooit oplossen met een nieuw project? Dan moet je weer van voor af aan beginnen.

Ik zeg niet dat het geen goed idee kan zijn, maar gezien de geschiedenis van ontwikkeling binnen heel de FOSS gemeenschap is het zo verdomd moeilijk om zo een kritiek stuk van heel de Linux stack te hervormen. Kijk naar andere projecten die het geprobeerd of gedaan hebben. Ja, een SystemD heeft het uiteindelijk overgenomen van sys-v-init, maar ook daar laaien de emoties nog altijd hoog op. En we zullen maar niets zeggen over de vele pogingen die Canonical door de jaren heen heeft ondernomen om bepaalde dingen te herbouwen, waaronder net Mir, hun eigen vervanger voor X11, die ze hebben opgegeven net vanwege Wayland en een discussie die helemaal uit de hand liep.
bzzzt @Blokker_19998 juni 2025 15:37
Nu, meer dan 15 jaar later, is het nog altijd niet in staat om de rol van X11 over te nemen en blijven vele distributies vasthouden aan X11.
Alle grote distributies gebruiken al minstens een jaar of 4 standaard Wayland.

Het zijn vooral veel mensen die maar vast blijven houden aan Wayland. X11 heeft ook wel een aantal interessante features, maar de manier waarop het werkt is echt een bootanker voor gebruik op een modern desktop systeem (case in point: moderne desktops als Windows (Vista en later), macOS en ook iOS/Android gebruiken allemaal een aanpak die veel meer lijkt op Wayland dan X11).

Als alle energie die door sommige mensen wordt gestoken in het zeuren over wat niet goed zou zijn zou zijn gestoken in het verbeteren van Wayland was er al lang een 100% feature parity geweest. In de praktijk zijn de klagers helemaal niet uit op het bouwen van een betere desktop, maar vooral op het niet hoeven veranderen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bzzzt op 8 juni 2025 15:42]

Zezura @ocf818 juni 2025 13:32
kan je dat verder uitleggen of bronnen geven want ik ben er wel geïnteresseerd in. Wayland was inderdaad de toekomst en ik dacht dat het ook echt een verbetering in vergelijking met het "oude" X11 is.
hcQd @Jack Flushell8 juni 2025 12:43
Schoppen tegen DEI is een hondenfluitje, al is het eentje die moeilijk te missen is.
SuBBaSS @hcQd8 juni 2025 13:12
Beetje simpele benadering wel.
Op wat @Jack Flushell post is toch weinig aan te merken?

DEI is ook nogal eens doorgeschoten waardoor het precies is wat het zegt te bestrijden.
Discrimineren bijv. Niet zozeer voor 'gelijke kansen' maar 'gelijke uitkomsten' gaan.

Het is niet 'het grote goed', er moet nog aardig aan gesleuteld worden en "schoppen" is misschien nog wel even nodig.
Pepperoni @SuBBaSS8 juni 2025 15:17
Wat voor voorbeelden zijn er dan van dat DEI zo ver is doorgeschoten?
t_o_c @Jack Flushell8 juni 2025 14:28
Even afgezien of het terecht of onterecht is heeft DEI een beetje het imago van mensen die een bepaalde positie (voornamelijk) hebben verkregen zodat een diversiteit quotum gehaald kon worden en niet vanwege hun competentie.

Dat je geen voorstander bent van DEI policies betekent nog niet automatisch dat je alleen maar met boze blanken mannen wil werken. Het is meer dat competentie de leidraad moet zijn en of je dan wit, zwart of pimpelpaars met een goud randje bent, dat doet er niet zo toe.

Het is een beetje alsof KLM mindere piloten of monteurs aanneemt alleen om een bepaalde quote te vullen of de personen met de beste skills. Ik laat het aan jou over om te beslissen in welk vliegtuig je liever stapt ;)
Cilph @djordy_8 juni 2025 14:33
Naja, dat is de mening van het MAGA volk. Die zien een zwarte werken in een winkel en hun eerste reactie, voordat ze de persoon kennen, zal zijn dat het een DEI-hire is die onbekwaam is. Of anders wel met luchtverkeersleiders of wat nu weer hip is om te haten. Dat is gewoon een hondenfluitje voor racisme.

DEI gaat om outreach, waarin minderheden dezelfde kansen krijgen om hun (zelfde) competenties te pronken als je "traditionele" wervingscirkel. Niet meer, niet minder.

Iedereen die een oppervlakkige totale anti-DEI mening heeft wat mij betreft teveel van de Kool-Aid gedronken, zoals ook deze Xorg fork auteur.
enetrati @ocf818 juni 2025 13:26
Er zijn talloze voorbeelden van politieke inmenging van links die open source projecten de das hebben omgedaan. Onder andere Godot, nixOS en alles rondom mozilla zijn daar voorbeelden van.
Redhat wordt er zelfs om aangeklaagd.
Je bedoelt de rechtzaak wat was aangespannen door een ex-adviseur van Trump die claimde dat Redhat last heeft van “white man bias”? Kweenie hoor. Maar dat is geen actie vanuit “links”. Als je wilt fraimen, doe het dan wel met feiten.
Ik kan mij goed voorstellen dat er groep van ontwikkelaars is die gewoon weer met de kern bezig willen zijn, zonder alle DEI nonsense die de laatste jaren zo de boventoon heeft gevoerd.
Want daarvan heb jij erg veel last van gehad. Hoe was het nou om te voelen dat je als witte man minder aandacht kreeg dan andere groepen?
Cilph @djordy_8 juni 2025 14:24
[Citation needed]. Ik hoor dat bedrijven die nu openlijk DEI droppen juist minder klandizie krijgen...

DEI gaat om outreach, niet om standaarden verlagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 8 juni 2025 14:24]

Cilph @djordy_8 juni 2025 14:39
Dat is wat partijen als Fox News vertellen maar kun je ook aantonen dat dit systematisch zo diepgeworteld zit dat je heel DEI hiermee naar de prullenbak kunt gooien? Ik weet dat een universiteit in opspraak kwam (Harvard?), maar US overheidsbeleid omtrent DEI spreekt namelijk helemaal nergens over het voortrekken. Dus er is 1 rotte appel en dat rechtvaardigt deze hele haat campagne van Trump?

Waar het om hoort te gaan is dat andere niet-"traditionele" mensen dezelfde kansen geboden krijgen. Dat je vacatures in andere bubbels gaat aanbieden. Dat je wat speelt met secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden of voorzieningen. Is dat werkelijk zo slecht?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 8 juni 2025 14:41]

stuiterveer 8 juni 2025 12:54
Als buitenstaander leest dit als iemand die met veel bombarie z'n eigen project in de spotlight probeert te gooien, goedschiks of kwaadschiks. Het bericht naar de mailinglijst, de git repository, alles is alleen maar een woordsalade over hoe slecht hij behandeld zou zijn. Ondertussen geen flauw idee wat ze hebben gedaan behalve dat er geen substantieel nieuwe zaken in komen? Maar hij is alleen maar bezig over "censuur" (terwijl hij ze keihard zit af te beulen in diezelfde teksten) en "belastingontduiking". Ok, en hoe heeft dit betrekking op de code?
Kazu @stuiterveer8 juni 2025 12:58
Dit is ook mijn impressie. Een hoop "old man yells at clouds" en ik ga er helemaal vanuit dat dit project over 2 jaar volledig dood is. Nergens wordt onderbouwd waarom al die "overbodige" code daadwerkelijk overbodig was, en het klinkt in mijn oren vooral als iemand die bijvoorbeeld vindt dat alle backwards compatibility maar onzin is, en beter verwijderd kan worden. Geen idee of dat hier aan de hand is, maar zo voelt het wel.
synoniem @stuiterveer8 juni 2025 13:01
Hij heeft vooral moeite met de manier waarop Red Hat de ontwikkeling van linux(-subsystemen) dicteert. En daar is wel wat voor te zeggen, de invloed van Red Hat is erg groot en we weten dat ze een commercieel belang nastreven en niet zozeer de belangen van free software.
bzzzt @synoniem8 juni 2025 15:47
Red Hat heeft een aantal mensen in dienst die aan de door hun gebruikte Linux componenten werken, maar dat doen Suse, Canonical, maar ook techreuzen als Google, Microsoft en Facebook ook. Hoe kan Red Hat 'dicteren' dan?

Daarnaast ben ik wel benieuwd wat je bedoelt met 'de belangen van Free software'. Voor zover ik weet is het nooit de gedachte geweest dat er niet aan software verdiend kan worden of om de invloed van specifieke bedrijven klein te houden.
markg85 8 juni 2025 13:24
Even los van politiek.
Dat is enigszins opvallend, omdat die software langzaamaan aan het eind van zijn levenscyclus komt. Steeds meer grote en bekende Linux-distro's, waaronder Ubuntu en Raspberry Pi OS stappen over naar het alternatieve Wayland, maar voor sommige ontwikkelaars zijn Xorg en X11 nog steeds favoriet.
Hoewel Wayland zeker steeds beter wordt heeft het nog steeds heel veel kleine problemen die in dagelijks gebruik toch best wel irritant zijn. Veel van de problemen hier bestaan nog steeds.

Ik zou zelf zeggen dat als je een gewone linux desktop gebruiker ben die bijna nooit (of niet) de terminal opent dat je dan nog even beter op X11/Xorg kan blijven. En zelfs liever dan 1 van die LTS versies aangezien desktops als KDE/Plasma inmiddels ook default op Wayland zitten en zeker nog niet alle foutjes hebben opgelost.

Zelf zit ik wel in een wayland omgeving met redelijk wat aangepaste configuratie en aparte programma's. Mijn 2 grootste problemen zijn (nog steeds) screenshots maken [1] en de muis verdwijnt niet altijd in fullscreen videos [2]

[1] Wayland is wat security paranoide dus "eigenlijk" mag dit niet. Er zijn protocol extensies die het wel toestaan en er is tooling waarmee het ook wel werkt. Een screenshot maken van een deel van je scherm is... even zoeken en configureren maar werkt uiteindelijk wel. Gebruiksvriendelijk is het zeker nog niet maar komt meer omdat zowel de tooling als de protocols hiervoor nog volop in ontwikkeling zijn.

[2] Deze is hardnekkig. In de browser - ook als je "ozone" op "wayland" zet voor chromium en varianten ervan - blijft op sommige sites bij het fullscreen afspelen van video de muis vrolijk altijd in beeld. Bij bijvoorbeeld NOS videos blijft de muis, bij youtube verdwijnt die netjes. Dit was overigens tot vrij recent ook in X11 nog een probleem maar in de laatste par jaren niet meer.
RobertMe @markg858 juni 2025 14:30
Wayland heeft dan wellicht wel nog steeds bugs, maar Wayland ondersteund ook zaken die Xorg weer niet doet.

Zo heeft mijn 13" laptop een hoog resolutie scherm, dus moet ik scalen (150%), maar mijn 32" 4K monitor gebruik ik gewoon op 100%. En die gemixte scaling is iets dat AFAIK Xorg niet ondersteund en ik meen ook niet kan ondersteunen. Terwijl dat met Wayland geen enkel issue is.

En v.w.b. het stuk screenshots dat je aanhaalt, is dat niet gewoon een DE / distro issue? In al die jaren dat ik nu Wayland gebruik heb ik daar nog nooit issues mee gehad, en ik maak best vaak screenshots (gemiddeld denk ik meerdere per week). En dat is dan in een KDE omgeving met Spectacle ("vanuit KDE") als screenshot tool. En ook screen recordings vanuit Spectacle werken prima.

En het is ook alleen maar aan te moedigen dat iets aan het security gebeuren gedaan wordt. Want bij Xorg kan bv elke applicatie op elk moment screenshots maken (van andere applicaties dus) en ook continu (mee) luisteren naar keyboard & muis events (key presses, muis kliks, beweging van muis). Letterlijk elke Xorg applicatie kan dus een keylogger zijn, "by design".
beerse 8 juni 2025 13:07
Misschien is het X11 protocol wel een te groot systeem. Misschien heeft het wel te veel hooi op de vork. Misschien wil het wel te veel kanten op.

Zoals de ontwikkelaar stelt heeft X11/Xorg/Xfree86/... al veel geschiedenis met verschillende richtingen die het op wil. Daarnaast zie ik ook dat er in de geschiedenis van de grafische computer interface ook heel veel is veranderd. En dat is ook in de mogelijkheden. Dan is het de vraag welke kant het allemaal op moet. En wie bepaalt dat dan.

Gezien de ontwillelingen naast X11 zoals wayland gok/denk/vermoed ik dat hier verschillende krachten ook verschillende kanten op willen. En in de opensource omgeving kan en mag dat ook. Wat mij, als gebruiker, betreft zie ik wel waar dat uit komt.
sympa @beerse8 juni 2025 14:53
X11 is ondertussen 41 jaar oud. 41 jaar oude software. In die tijd is er het een en ander veranderd aan computer, netwerken, hun relatieve snelheid en geheugen, eisen rond kleurweergave, architectuur van videokaarten...

De originele X11 had de fonts in de display server zitten. Een beetje zoals je ook printers had met ingebouwde fonts. Dat gaat tegenwoordig op een wat andere manier natuurlijk.

En dan heb je interactief gebruik via het netwerk. Heb je ook andere eisen aan tegenwoordig,, dan een "zo dom mogelijke terminal".

Dus het is heel logisch dat niet alle functies van X11 nog passen vandaag de dag. Net zoals Expanded Memory (XMM) voor de real mode van x86 niet echt meer een doel heeft.
The Zep Man
8 juni 2025 13:25
Steeds meer grote en bekende Linux-distro's, waaronder Ubuntu en Raspberry Pi OS stappen over naar het alternatieve Wayland, maar voor sommige ontwikkelaars zijn Xorg en X11 nog steeds favoriet.
Niet alleen voor ontwikkelaars. Probeer als gebruiker maar eens Wayland te gebruiken in een Optimus-configuratie met de Nvidia videokaart als primaire videokaart. Dat is de enige manier om fatsoenlijke desktop performance te hebben op meerdere monitoren door de beperkte bandbreedte tussen iGPU en dGPU. Dat lukt onder Wayland niet door een gebrek aan tooling/ondersteuning. Onder X.org kan dat wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 8 juni 2025 13:27]

HollowGamer @The Zep Man8 juni 2025 15:35
Dit is geen Wayland probleem, dit is NVIDIA die jaren niets gedaan heeft aan Wayland-ontwikkeling. Ze gaan dat nu inhalen, maar het is een beetje te laat. Ik dacht dat dit prima gaat met een Intel + AMD gpu combo.

Overigens raad ik deze constructie echt niet aan. Ik weet niet welk apparaat je hebt, maar soms kan je de BIOS 'hacken' en dan de dGPU als primary selecteren. Dit gaat ten wel ten kosten van energieverbruik.

Het is jammer dat Linux nog altijd dit niet automatisch kan, je moet dus echt zelf selecteren en de app restarten. :/

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 8 juni 2025 15:36]

desalniettemin 8 juni 2025 13:29
Wayland is de toekomst. Nog niet op alle desktop omgevingen. Voorlopig Gnome en KDE. De anderen nog experimenteel. En Nvidia en Wayland schijnt ook nog steeds niet goed samen te werken.
HollowGamer @desalniettemin8 juni 2025 15:37
Dat laatste klopt helaas. Ze gaan het nu wel aanpakken schijnt, want ze zetten ook volop in op hun open-source Linux drivers. Gok voornamelijk omdat ze AI willen pushen in (klein) enterprise en opensource projecten.
Zezura 8 juni 2025 13:48
Als ik zo door een aantal merge requests kijk, dan ben ik het er als low-level programmeur toch ook niet helemaal eens met zijn commits; hoe hij het aanpakt. Ik snap de intentie maar, jezus als het mijn game engine zou zijn en een van mijn programmeurs zou (goedbedoeld) dit gaan doen. Zou ik het ook terugdraaien en een gesprek aan gaan dat je dit niet in je eentje gaat besluiten te doen.

Dat moet je besluiten met heel het team, en al helemaal niet als het door een persoon gedaan wordt zonder fatsoenlijk te testen dan ook nog pushen richting productie code. Goede intenties, maar niet hoe de wereld werkt.

Je kan niet zulke veranderingen introduceren, zonder iedereen aan boort te hebben die mee helpt dit te herschrijven, enige andere optie is inderdaad een FORK, succes met deze fork en het niet breken van compatibility. Neem gewoon afscheid van X11 dude. dat ze 'int' gebruiken in plaats van 'typedef; is niet de einde van de wereld. Als je daar wel aan ergert moet je maar gaan helpen bij Wayland.
J_van_Ekris @Zezura8 juni 2025 15:18
Als ik zo door een aantal merge requests kijk, dan ben ik het er als low-level programmeur toch ook niet helemaal eens met zijn commits; hoe hij het aanpakt. Ik snap de intentie maar, jezus als het mijn game engine zou zijn en een van mijn programmeurs zou (goedbedoeld) dit gaan doen. Zou ik het ook terugdraaien en een gesprek aan gaan dat je dit niet in je eentje gaat besluiten te doen.

Dat moet je besluiten met heel het team, en al helemaal niet als het door een persoon gedaan wordt zonder fatsoenlijk te testen dan ook nog pushen richting productie code. Goede intenties, maar niet hoe de wereld werkt.
Ik ben zelf package maintainer van een kleine niche app, en zelfs als eindverantwoordelijke pak ik het zo aan. We hebben afgelopen jaar de architectuur helemaal omgegooid (vorige package maintainer had een veel beperktere use case in gedachten). Het team heeft eerst samen geconcludeerd dat we inderdaad een probleem hadden, vervolgens hebben eerst een jaar besproken wat de concepten zouden worden en in welke tussenstappen we er zouden komen. Pas toen we het eens waren hebben we vervolgens het in 2 maandjes omgebouwd. Er is letterlijk geen regel code onaangeraakt gebleven, maar dat kan als het hele team op een lijn zit. En dat is bij een kleine app.

In een omvangrijker product heb je echt niets aan lone rangers, hoe goed en gedreven ook. Het werkt gewoon niet op projectnivo.
Zezura @J_van_Ekris8 juni 2025 15:27
Ja precies, klinkt als wel overwogen en professionaliteit.

Je hebt 3 dingen nodig (doorgaans): passie; plezier & professionaliteit. Als je dat hebt haal je het beste uit jezelf.

ze zijn alle drie even belangrijk.
djordy_ @Zezura8 juni 2025 15:36
Ik denk niet dat je dit project kan vergelijken met jouw game engine. De maintainers van xorg werken ook aan wayland (het geen dat met xorg competeerd) en zien xorg het liefst van de aardbodem verdwijnen. Ze willen niet dat er nog serieus aan xorg gewerkt word omdat alle aandacht naar wayland moet gaan.
retrey 8 juni 2025 12:48
Werkt cinnamon inmiddels met wayland? Volgens mij zijn hun een van de weinige die aan X11 blijven vast houden.
Hydranet @retrey8 juni 2025 13:38
Cinnamon heeft tegenwoordig een experimentele Wayland sessie.
nieuws: Linux Mint 21.3 met Cinnamon 6.0 en experimentele Wayland-ondersteuni...
https://news.itsfoss.com/cinnamon-6-0-release
HollowGamer @retrey8 juni 2025 15:38
Vlak KDE ook niet uit hoor. De basis zit nu wel in Wayland, maar genoeg die iets heel graag willen op Wayland,

Global-menu's bijvoorbeeld, die werken dacht ik niet. Nooit gebruikt, vind het zelf niet zo handig ook, maar dat is dus wel een probleem voor sommige.
CAPSLOCK2000
8 juni 2025 14:33
Ik kan beide kanten wel begrijpen. Red Hat heeft al lang geleden besloten dat ze naar Wayland over willen stappen want X moderniseren is te lastig geworden. Ze onderhouden X nog omdat het zo belangrijk is, maar ze willen er eigenlijk niet meer investeren.
Deze programmeur wil X weer vernieuwen en zal daar grote en dus riskante veranderingen voor moeten maken. Ik kan me goed voorstellen dat Red Hat daar niet op zit te wachten.

Een fork is een prima oplossing, dan kunnen ze ieder hun eigen aanpak proberen en we zullen zien wat het beste werkt.
