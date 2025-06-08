Ontwikkelaar forkt Xorg-displayserver naar Xlibre

Oef, ik ben even een beetje verder gaan kijken, maar dit is wel de moeite van het opmerken waard. In de project description
van de XLibre fork staat inderdaad:
It's explicitly free of any "DEI" or similar discriminatory policies.
En
Together we'll make X great again!
Maar dat is maar het topje van de ijsberg. Ik vind deze passage bovenaan in de project description misschien wel zorgwekkender voor het project:
That fork was necessary since toxic elements within Xorg projects, moles from BigTech, are boycotting any substantial work on Xorg, in order to destroy the project, to elimitate competition of their own products. Classic "embrace, extend, extinguish" tactics.
"Moles from BigTech" proberen Xorg te vernietigen? Dit klinkt gewoon als een complottheorie.
Hij postte ook dit
op de Linux kernel mailing list (waarop Linus Torvalds hem in typische Linus-stijl vertelt dat hij op moet flikkeren
):
And I know *a lot* of people who will never take part in this generic
human experiment that basically creates a new humanoid race (people
who generate and exhaust the toxic spike proteine, whose gene sequence
doesn't look quote natural). I'm one of them, as my whole family.
> So yes, sure, nobody can stop people that think the pandemic is over
> ("we are vaccinated") from meeting in person.
Pandemic ? Did anybody look at the actual scientific data instead of
just watching corporate tv ? #faucigate
En het wordt niet beter naarmate ik verder zoek. Hij is een Duitser, en hij lijkt van mening
te zijn dat Duitsland in WW1 en WW2 meer slachtoffer was van "de imperialisten" dan iets anders. Selectieve quote:
WW1 was clearly *NOT* started by Germany - the only mistake of the Emperor was officially declaring a war, that was already going undeclared. And WW2 was forced upon Germany, and the allied rejected all the numerous peace offerings from the German side.
Andere juweeltjes in dat bericht zijn dat hij ontevreden is dat de extreem-rechtse AfD
met Nazi's vergeleken wordt, en hij wil dat Holocaust-ontkenning legaal is.
Oef. Maar, terug naar XLibre, en het verhaal achter de fork. Hij klaagt
dus dat "Redhat employees banned [...] so censored all my work" omdat "My most evil heresies probably were: a) forking Xorg and making *actual progress*".
Hij lijkt inderdaad te hebben bijgedragen aan Xorg; Zo'n 800 commits sinds februari 2024
.
800 commits klinkt veel, maar bij het scrollen door die lijst viel me onder andere deze commit
op met maar 6 gewijzigde regels:
os: unexport ClientIsLocal()
Not used by any modules, so no need to keep it exported.
Dat is niet heel groot, en lijkt ook niet al te belangrijk. Maar ok, cleanupje, mogelijk prima. Maar hij heeft 24 van dat soort "os: unexport Foo" commits
. Zo kom je wel aan 800.
In zijn andere cleanups is het een aantal keer voorgekomen dat hij onbedoeld Xorg stuk maakte voor gebruikers, wat kritiek van andere Xorg ontwikkelaars opleverde. Het lijkt er nu op dat die verstandhouding inmiddels zo slecht is dat hij er uit gegooid is (of boos is opgestapt? Ik kon zo snel geen bewijs vinden dat hij echt geband is).
Het is moeilijk en veel werk om de precieze dynamiek uit te zoeken zonder honderden commits, bugreports en mails te lezen, maar ik vond de discussies in de volgende twee Xorg git issues de sfeer wel een beetje samenvatten.
In 1760: Xorg git broken again
(oktober 2024, issue is nog steeds open?):
davidbepo: @metux i appreciate you maintaining and trying to improve Xorg but this is the second time you break it recently, you really should implement more testing...
Jasper St. Pierre: Honestly, I would strongly recommend just not merging anything @metux does from now on. I do not feel that their presence here has been a net positive -- I have seen zero actual bugs solved by any of their code changes. What I have seen is build breakage, ABI breakage, and ecosystem churn from moving code around and deleting code.
Xorg could use some actual maintenance, but that means fixing actual bugs and solving real problems.
In 1797: xrandr doesn't work anymore on xorg-git
(februari 2025). Sommige comments zijn gericht aan Enrico Weigelt, sommige comments gaan over hem:
Peter Hutterer: bugs happen, that's normal, but the commit at fault here (c6f1b8a7) did nothing but shuffle code around. No bug fixed, no new feature added, just changing things around. And there are hundreds of other commits like this.
Michel Dänzer: Apologies for being blunt, but I'm afraid it's more like "everyone except you" by now. He's managed to fall out with pretty much every other active project member.
[...]
In general, a very small percentage of Enrico's commits have any user-visible effect. I honestly don't believe they truly benefit Xorg users, certainly not enough to make up for the churn and pain.
Peter Hutterer: I'm not sure why you think trash-talking code that's several decades old is useful. Rules, requirements and tools were different 20 years ago, and even more different 40+ years ago and you're ignoring the various user visible changes that have been fixed over decades. Or, IOW, you're apparently unaware or ignoring that dozens of people have also improved things before you came to your realization that the code is bad.
Some of the code you've been rewriting hasn't changed for decades and requiring others to review, build and test changes just to have e.g. different struct initialization style (like the commit set that triggered this regression) is not worth it. Easy to fix does not imply easy to review and certainly does not imply the result is bug-free.
I burnt myself out trying to review your flood of patches that shuffle things around and eventually gave up. For me this also meant I stopped looking at other MRs because everything else got drowned out.
Daniel Stone: And yet, as @whot says above, your changes are not helping. Changing calls pScreen->DestroyPixmap to dixDestroyPixmap doesn't meaningfully improve the code or make it easier to reason about. Moving byte-swapping of requests and events from one function to another doesn't make the code more robust. Cosmetic changes to the way length fields are written doesn't help with byte vs. word unit confusion, or keep you from writing the wrong amount of data. You're just moving the complexity from point A to point G, not reducing it.
[...]
The immense value X11 has - that it always had and will have for decades to come - is its backwards compatibility, still being able to run 40-year old apps. You correctly called the codebase 'fragile' - you've been finding this out as your changes repeatedly break things. If you're breaking apps, then what exactly is the value in a codebase which is 'cleaner' to your subjective standard but doesn't actually work? If you're trying to get to a multi-threaded xserver, have you read the classic MTX post-mortem where the people who actually did it discussed the problems they faced and why they discontinued it?
Jasper St. Pierre: @metux that you've had to fix this bug twice (!1844 (merged), !1845 (merged)) shows a lack of attention and care. This was a known regression, with clear reproduction steps, and at first glance, it does not look like you tested your PR at all.
De aard van zijn technische bijdragen en de kritiek van langer actieve Xorg developers geven me dan ook weinig hoop.
Alles bij elkaar zie ik twee goede redenen om XLibre niet al te serieus te nemen.
[Reactie gewijzigd door deadinspace op 8 juni 2025 15:21]