OpenAI onthult tool om video's te maken van tekstinput, nog niet voor gebruikers

OpenAI heeft Sora onthuld, een tool om tekstprompts om te zetten in korte video's. De tool is vooralsnog alleen beschikbaar voor onderzoekers om zo feedback te verzamelen en de risico's van de tool in kaart te brengen.

Met de aankondiging van Sora wil OpenAI alvast laten zien wat eraan zit te komen. De video's kunnen tot maximaal een minuut lang zijn. De trainingsdata is van gelicenseerde bronnen en van 'openbare bronnen op internet', zegt OpenAI. In hoeverre OpenAI openbare bronnen mag gebruiken als trainingsdata, is nog de inzet van rechtszaken.

Sora kan video's genereren met meerdere karakters en elementen, zo zegt OpenAI. "Het model begrijpt niet alleen wat de gebruiker heeft gevraagd in de prompt, maar ook hoe die dingen bestaan in de fysieke wereld." Desondanks heeft het model nog beperkingen, zo zegt OpenAI zelf. "Het kan moeite hebben met het nauwkeurig simuleren van de fysica van een complexe scène en begrijpt oorzaak en gevolg mogelijk niet. Iemand kan bijvoorbeeld een hap nemen uit een koekje, maar daarna is het koekje bijvoorbeeld weer heel." Het is onbekend wanneer Sora uitkomt voor het grote publiek. Er bestaan al langer tools om tekstprompts om te zetten in video, zoals Runway.

Sora: “animated scene features a close-up of a short fluffy monster kneeling beside a melting red candle. the art style is 3d and realistic, with a focus on lighting and texture. the mood of the painting is one of wonder and curiosity, as the monster gazes at the flame with wide eyes and open mouth. its pose and expression convey a sense of innocence and playfulness, as if it is exploring the world around it for the first time. the use of warm colors and dramatic lighting further enhances the cozy atmosphere of the image.”