OpenAI onthult tool om video's te maken van tekstinput, nog niet voor gebruikers

OpenAI heeft Sora onthuld, een tool om tekstprompts om te zetten in korte video's. De tool is vooralsnog alleen beschikbaar voor onderzoekers om zo feedback te verzamelen en de risico's van de tool in kaart te brengen.

Met de aankondiging van Sora wil OpenAI alvast laten zien wat eraan zit te komen. De video's kunnen tot maximaal een minuut lang zijn. De trainingsdata is van gelicenseerde bronnen en van 'openbare bronnen op internet', zegt OpenAI. In hoeverre OpenAI openbare bronnen mag gebruiken als trainingsdata, is nog de inzet van rechtszaken.

Sora kan video's genereren met meerdere karakters en elementen, zo zegt OpenAI. "Het model begrijpt niet alleen wat de gebruiker heeft gevraagd in de prompt, maar ook hoe die dingen bestaan in de fysieke wereld."

Desondanks heeft het model nog beperkingen, zo zegt OpenAI zelf. "Het kan moeite hebben met het nauwkeurig simuleren van de fysica van een complexe scène en begrijpt oorzaak en gevolg mogelijk niet. Iemand kan bijvoorbeeld een hap nemen uit een koekje, maar daarna is het koekje bijvoorbeeld weer heel." Het is onbekend wanneer Sora uitkomt voor het grote publiek. Er bestaan al langer tools om tekstprompts om te zetten in video, zoals Runway.

Sora: “animated scene features a close-up of a short fluffy monster kneeling beside a melting red candle. the art style is 3d and realistic, with a focus on lighting and texture. the mood of the painting is one of wonder and curiosity, as the monster gazes at the flame with wide eyes and open mouth. its pose and expression convey a sense of innocence and playfulness, as if it is exploring the world around it for the first time. the use of warm colors and dramatic lighting further enhances the cozy atmosphere of the image.”

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 15-02-2024 20:32 61

15-02-2024 • 20:32

61

Lees meer

OpenAI brengt AI-videogenerator Sora uit, maar nog niet in de EU
OpenAI brengt AI-videogenerator Sora uit, maar nog niet in de EU Nieuws van 9 december 2024
Kunstenaars claimen OpenAI's Sora-videogenerator te hebben uitgelekt uit protest
Kunstenaars claimen OpenAI's Sora-videogenerator te hebben uitgelekt uit protest Nieuws van 27 november 2024
LumaLabs brengt tool om met tekstprompts video's te genereren publiekelijk uit
LumaLabs brengt tool om met tekstprompts video's te genereren publiekelijk uit Nieuws van 13 juni 2024
Sam Altman zetelt opnieuw in raad van bestuur OpenAI
Sam Altman zetelt opnieuw in raad van bestuur OpenAI Nieuws van 9 maart 2024
OpenAI: Musk was het eens met closed source en wilde ons samenvoegen met Tesla
OpenAI: Musk was het eens met closed source en wilde ons samenvoegen met Tesla Nieuws van 6 maart 2024
Google brengt Gemini 1.5 uit, maar nog niet voor consumenten
Google brengt Gemini 1.5 uit, maar nog niet voor consumenten Nieuws van 15 februari 2024
Gerucht: OpenAI werkt aan eigen zoekmachine
Gerucht: OpenAI werkt aan eigen zoekmachine Nieuws van 15 februari 2024
ChatGPT krijgt 'geheugen' om details over gebruikers en gesprekken te onthouden
ChatGPT krijgt 'geheugen' om details over gebruikers en gesprekken te onthouden Nieuws van 13 februari 2024
OpenAI gaat afbeeldingen die DALL-E genereert automatisch van watermerk voorzien
OpenAI gaat afbeeldingen die DALL-E genereert automatisch van watermerk voorzien Nieuws van 7 februari 2024
Meer producten en artikelen
Wetenschap Kunstmatige intelligentie OpenAI Video

Reacties (61)

-Moderatie-faq
61
61
25
2
0
30
Wijzig sortering
honey 15 februari 2024 23:01
Zijn jullie niet bang om straks te leven in een wereld waar elk beeld fake is, door AI gegenereerd, en ver weg van de werkelijkheid? Ik wel.

Het lijkt me verschrikkelijk (en gevaarlijk) om niet meer in staat te zijn om echt van nep te onderscheiden (nep nieuws), maar ook om elke dag gevoed te worden met perfecte of fantasierijke beelden, waardoor de werkelijkheid steeds meer gaat teleurstellen.
Daemon @honey16 februari 2024 08:34
Totaal niet: Nu kan alles wat je bv ziet op tv en leest in een krant ook al fake zijn, en er wordt al decennia belachelijk veel fake nieuws en berichtgeving de wereld in gebracht waarbij veel mensen voor zoete koek aannemen dat het waar is.
Mijn verwachting en hoop is dat mensen veel meer waarde gaan hechten aan interacties met andere mensen, meer gaan vertrouwen op informatie die tot ze komt door deelname aan de echte wereld via bv gesprekken met andere mensen die bv aanwezig zijn bij gebeurtenissen die normaal in het nieuws zouden komen.
We gaan zien wat de tijd brengt maar ik denk dat dit een enorme positieve ontwikkeling kan zijn mits op de juiste manier omarmt.
(+ wat betreft video generation: ik wil heel graag een paar nieuwe fatsoenlijke star wars films ipv de onzin die Disney de laatste jaren heeft uitgebracht. Laat die ai generators maar komen!)
honey @Daemon16 februari 2024 09:52
Misschien komt er een tegenbeweging en zullen mensen meer op zoek gaan naar het echte. Ik ben zelf bang dat mensen steeds verder een wereld in worden gezogen waarin het echte en het neppe met elkaar vervlochten zijn en nep niet meer te herkennen is als 'nep'. Ik zie nu al in mijn werk (als arts) dat mensen de grootste fantasieën geloven, omdat deze overtuigend op een website worden gepresenteerd. Ik snap het ook wel. Als je zelf de kennis niet hebt, hoe kun je dan juiste informatie onderscheiden van gefabriceerde informatie? Maar ook op andere vlakken merk ik dat de realiteit steeds lastiger te accepteren is. Perfecte lichamen, gegenereerd door AI, waaraan geen enkele vrouw of man kan voldoen. Nieuwsberichten uit Gaza, waarvan je nooit zult weten of ze echt zijn, omdat ze door alle partijen gefabriceerd kunnen zijn. Elk kunstwerk dat je wilt kopen, kan van een persoon zijn met talent, waar tijd, liefde en energie in is gestoken, maar het kan ook een nietszeggend product zijn.

Wat zegt een animatie nog waar je vele maanden of jaren aan gewerkt hebt, als een buurjongen zonder kennis het in 5 minuten ook kan maken met AI-software?
Terence(x) @honey16 februari 2024 12:16
Is niet het meeste wat we consumeren al fake, films, tv series etc. of ik nou zit te kijken naar een sci-fi film die mensen met VFX is gemaakt of door een computer maakt dan ook niet meer uit, en of een character uit een serie gespeeld word door een echt persoon of een computer gegenereerd iemand, uit eindelijk worden ze beide door een prompt aangestuurd of te wel het script.

Je kan natuurlijk zeggen een acteur kan improviseren, maar een AI doet niks anders dan improviseren :D
honey @Terence(x)16 februari 2024 12:57
Er zijn verschillende gevaren.

Ten eerste, door AI gegenereerde content zal gebruikt worden om de publieke opinie te beïnvloeden. Denk aan beïnvloeding door politieke partijen, extremisten, en kwaadwillende landen, zoals Rusland. Burgers zullen straks geen enkele mogelijkheid meer hebben om te verifiëren of iets waar is. Nu kun je er nog wel redelijk vanuit gaan dat er een oorlog gaande is in Gaza; we gaan er ook vanuit dat er burgerslachtoffers vallen, maar in de toekomst kan dit allemaal fictief zijn. Als Kim Jong-un straks verklaart dat hij Zuid-Korea de oorlog verklaart en binnen 48 uur een atoombom gaat gooien tenzij Zuid-Korea zich overgeeft, kan dit ook een grap zijn van een puber op zijn kamer.

Ten tweede zal vaardigheid, kunst, en talent steeds minder betekenen. Ik ben bezig met fotografie en cinematografie. Ik weet dus hoeveel talent en kunde er nodig is om een film, serie, etc. te maken. Je hebt enorm veel kennis nodig van veel experts. Als je AI-gegenereerde video gemakkelijk kunt maken, waarom zou je dan nog maanden of jaren van je tijd investeren om een vervolg te maken op 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' met stop-motion? Juist omdat het bijzonder is, maakt het waardevol. Voor mij is AI gegenereerde content zonder ziel, leeg en betekenisloos. Ik heb het dan nog niet eens over het verlies van enorm veel banen.

Als laatste zullen mensen steeds meer het contact met de realiteit verliezen. Nu al raken mensen teleurgesteld in het leven, omdat het echte leven niet zo mooi is met verzadigde kleuren, perfectie, en een achtergrondmuziekje. We staren als lege hulzen naar schermpjes en vragen ons af waar het mis is gegaan.

Maar misschien vergis ik me en is de toekomst altijd mooier. ;)
centr1no @Daemon16 februari 2024 10:38
Laat die ai generators maar komen!
Als Disney die AI generators bedient gaat er dezelfde rotzooi uit komen.
Het zou toch duidelijk moeten zijn dat projecten met historie, met canon, al dan niet met enorme nostalgische waarde en miljoenen fans zoals Star wars, Lord of the Rings, enz. die gemaakt worden door lichtelijk geobsedeerde geeks die er hun hart en ziel in leggen beter uit de verf komen dan de zielloos geschreven, met misplaatste moderne politieke ideologieën geïnjecteerde, 'alles moet anders' troep die theoretisch net zo makkelijk door een AI uitgespuugd had kunnen zijn.

Studio's hebben jaren lang bakken met statistieken voor ieder facet van een film gebruikt om te bepalen wat scoort en wat niet en dus wat gemaakt wordt en wat niet. Wat nu gecreëerd wordt is feitelijk ook niet veel meer dan een paar prompts waar het aan moet voldoen en met een slap verhaal aan elkaar geknoopte vooraf bepaalde plotpunten.

De reden dat de schrijvers in de industrie gingen staken was niet omdat de schrijvers bang waren dat AI de creativiteit van schrijvers kon vervangen. Het was omdat schrijvers nu feitelijk al opdrachtschrijvers zijn en niet heel ver van rudimentaire AI af zitten.

AI gaat de industrie niet redden. De industrie moet, bovenop de financiële klappen die ze al krijgen, nog net even wat harder geraakt worden tot ze weer in de gaten krijgen dat ze niet meer zijn dan een groepje mensen die het privilege hebben voor een dikke boterham met hun creatieve uitspattingen het volk te vermaken.
blorf @honey16 februari 2024 06:18
Dat waait wel over. Ik vind die hele AI-hype nog tegenvallen. Allemaal mooi, dat genereren van media, maar probeer eens technische vragen steekhoudend te beantwoorden zonder te "hallucineren", wat gewoon een vervangende term is voor het niet hebben van bepaalde informatie.
Yalopa @blorf16 februari 2024 06:33
Jou ervaringen zijn de jouwe natuurlijk, maar met de gewone modellen haal ik al heel wat tijdswinst door gebruik te maken van GitHub copilot en bing chat

Dit is imo toch wel indrukwekkend: https://www.theverge.com/...state-battery-material-ai

Dus tegenvallen, dat valt wel mee. We staan nog in de kinderschoenen…

Jammer dat ai bij de gemiddelde mens idd niet verder komt dat leuke prentjes die door anderen als fake bestempeld (of geloofd) worden. Er zit echt veel in. Dat er risico’s aan hangen is zeker, maar elke technologie is minstens even hard misbruikt als ingezet voor het goede, die keuze ligt nog steeds bij de mensen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yalopa op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

P_Tingen @Yalopa16 februari 2024 08:22
Ik ben enthousiast over wat AI ons nog gaat brengen, maar vraag me wel gelijk af waar de scheidslijn ligt. Het voorbeeld dat je noemt kende ik, maar ik vraag me af of dat nou een knap staaltje AI is of een knap staaltje brute rekenkracht
Yalopa @P_Tingen16 februari 2024 09:50
Het voorbeeld combineert beiden..

In dit geval zorgde AI er voor dat de grootse kanshebbers geselecteerd werden, op die 23 kanshebbers werd dan brute rekenkracht toegepast, ipv op 32M kanshebbers. Zonder AI hadden ze dus alle 32M materialen moeten testen met brute rekenkracht, wat schier onmogelijk zou zijn met de huidige compute.

Je kan dus zeggen dat zonder AI dit materiaal niet gevonden was voor deze toepassing..
wduizer @Yalopa16 februari 2024 14:25
computing is rekenen, ook AI.
Het selecteren van kanshebbers is kansberekening op vooraf gegeven criteria. Die criteria kan door mens gegeven of door AI berekend zijn. Ik zeg berekend omdat AI gaat "meten" welke criteria er nodig zijn voor de selectie. Dus hoe dan ook, het hebben van rekenkracht is nodig voor AI en liefst zoveel mogelijk
Zoop @Yalopa16 februari 2024 11:07
Ik hoor het wel vaker, "het is een hype", "waait wel over", "net zon bubbel als nft en crypto" etc, dat terwijl ik nu (terwijl het dus inderdaad nog in de kinderschoenen staat) er al zo veel winst uit haal. Zeker Visual studio code + Copilot is geweldig. Ik sta eigenlijk juist versteld hoever we al zijn.

Ik vraag me af hoe mensen als @blorf tot zo'n conclusie komen. Enkel eens een keer wat op chatgpt ingetikt (een slechte prompt dus) en hij gaf onzin informatie terug (garbage in, garbage out), dus het zal wel slecht zijn?

Dat hallucineren is zelden een probleem als je gewoon fatsoenlijk prompt. En dan nog moet je resultaten altijd controleren, er van uit gaan dat AI altijd gelijk heeft is wel zon beetje de grootste foute aanname die je kan maken. Het is een gereedschap, geen magie.
blorf @Zoop16 februari 2024 14:34
Het is in zoverre een hype dat het zijn eigen gebreken over het hoofd ziet of probeert te nuanceren. Wat is precies het voordeel van het gebruik van AI boven gewoon informatie zoeken mbt wat je aan het doen bent? Het is een knowledge base, maar die knowledge bestond al. Alleen de manier van presenteren is anders.
Wat ik er zelf van merk is dat sommige informatie efficienter geraadpleegd kan worden door nauwkeurigere selectie-criteria dan een zoekmachine. Het versnelt het ontwikkelen doordat informatie zoeken minder tijd kost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

Zoop @blorf16 februari 2024 15:06
Dan heb je echt geen idee hoe het gebruikt wordt, het is echt veel meer dan een knowledge base, het zijn predicatieve en reactieve suggesties, dat is zo veel meer krachtiger dan alleen naslagwerk. Het is niet eens zoeken van informatie, want dat stuk doet de bot dus al voor je, je hoeft niet eens te zoeken. Hij komt constant met suggesties voor wat je aan het bouwen bent, en je hoeft het dan alleen maar te accepteren of niet, en zo heb je binnen een paar seconde een flink stuk code dat ook gewoon werkt, waar alle variabelen, environments, namespaces noem maar op, gewoon kloppen.

Copy pasten vanaf stack overflow doe je gewoon 10x langer over, want dat dien je nog te verbouwen voor je je usecase, de bot regelt dat gelijk (of je kopieert een stuk van stackoverflow, gooit het in je document en zegt tegen de bot "maak dit eens werkend" en klaar). En zodoende hoef je alleen maar na te lopen wat hij voorstelt, hij zal zelfs suggesties / alternatieven doen waar je zelf niet eens aan gedacht had (iets wat je dus niet krijgt als je zelf gericht gaat zoeken op het internet). Waardoor de code ook nog eens efficiënter kan worden.

En wanneer je echt vast zit met een bug of probleem, kan je het direct aan de bot vragen wat daar mogelijk mis gaat, zonder nog uberhaupt de oorzaak te weten. Veel succes met informatie te vinden in je knowledge base over een probleem waarvan je (nog) niet eens weet waardoor het komt.

Zeggen dat alleen de manier van presenteren anders is, is echt veel ste kort door de bocht. Voor mij is het een onmisbare tool geworden waar echt geen alternatief voor bestaat (ja, andere bots) en zeker niet iets wat al eerder bestond.

Dus wat is precies het voordeel? Ik kan zo nog wel uren doorgaan over de voordelen, die zijn haast ontelbaar. Als je denkt dat het een veredelde zoekmachine is, dan zit je echt mis. Sterker nog, een bot moet je juist niet als een zoekmachine behandelen, daar zijn ze niet eens zo sterk in (want ze willen nog wel eens missende informatie aanvullen met onwaarheden).
blorf @Zoop16 februari 2024 15:20
Het "anders" moeten gebruiken is alleen maar nog een extra excuus voor niet-kloppende informatie. Hoezo anders? En die AI kan zelf niet vaststellen wat eraan mankeert?
Zoop @blorf16 februari 2024 15:36
Nee, want het is geen magie. Dat denken iets te veel mensen.

Vandaar dat er ook meerdere mensen op je reageren dat je prompten blijkbaar nog niet helemaal snapt.

Vraag je aan ChatGPT "maak een essay waarom trump slechtste president is" en dan krijg je daar netjes een document uit terug.
Vraag je hem "maak een essay waarom trump de beste president is" en je krijgt evengoed een document terug.

Dit is geen waarheid waar je conclusies uit kan trekken ofzo (en daarom dus niet als een zoekmachine te gebruiken), de bot heeft je simpelweg gegeven waar je om vroeg. Waarheid of niet. Jij trekt dan al je conclusies dat het allemaal niet zo bijzonder is, dat de bot zelf moet concluderen en je gedachtelezen om te weten dat het niet is wat je wilt. Maar dan weet je simpelweg niet hoe en waarvoor je een bot zou moeten gebruiken.
blorf @Zoop16 februari 2024 16:58
Huh, wat? Mijn punt is dat het grotendeels slechts een manier is van informatie verstrekken. Een niet echt gefundeerd verhaal verzinnen is geen kunst, net als het genereren van een fictieve kat. Dat is het hype-gedeelte. Zijn ze allemaal erg goed in omdat het niet zoveel specifieke informatie vereist maar enkel wat parameters.

Wat betreft AI bij het daadwerjkelijke ontwikkelen van zaken, ik denk niet dat het aantoonbaar verschil maakt. Al die informatie was er al. Alleen het vinden ervan is veranderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

Zoop @blorf16 februari 2024 18:27
En dan snap je het nog steeds niet. Denk je dat copilot gewoon wat op github googled voor je code? Dat hij gewoon een database raadpleegt voor wat code definities? Dat bestond al ja, dat noemen we een ide, is simpelweg wat slim opzoekwerk, heb je geen ai voor nodig.

Copilot interpreteert wat je probeert te bouwen en “denkt mee” terwijl je werkt en doet zodoende code suggesties die hij toch echt zelf bij elkaar “verzint”. Tis niet dat hij even een code example kopieert en plakt voor je. Dat gaat echt wel verder dan even wat informatie opzoeken.

Dit bestond niet, dit is nieuwe bruikbare technologie.

Als je denkt dat her geen aantoonbaar verschil maakt, dan heb jer duidelijk nog niet goed mee gewerkt. Code development gaat makkelijk 2/3x sneller puur omdat je al minder hoeft te tiepen. Of het opzetten van doorsnee teksten/vertalingen dat in een seconde gebeurt ipv een half uur voor een schrijver. Of her genereren van mockups/stock footage dat meer toegespitst is op een onderwerp dan wat voor stocksite je ooit zal kunnen verkopen. Noem maar op. Voorbeelden zijn eindeloos
Cobiwan @Zoop16 februari 2024 22:09
Bing weigert een essay te schrijven waarom Trump de beste president ooit is omdat dat in strijd met de waarheid en zijn veiligheidsregels zou zijn... :/
Pulletjen @Cobiwan18 februari 2024 15:14
En als je het probeert met slechtste president?
Cobiwan @Pulletjen18 februari 2024 18:25
Hmm vandaag lukt het wel. Althans hij antwoordt met hoe je een essay moet schrijven. Als ik gewoon vraag waarom Trump de beste president is krijg je nu ook weer antwoord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cobiwan op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

RobbieB @blorf16 februari 2024 07:51
Hallucineren wil niet persé zeggen dat de informatie er niet is. Die kan er wel zijn, maar de link met betrekking tot de lopende conversatie is mogelijk niet sterk genoeg in het model. Dit kan door verkeerd/gelimiteerd trainen komen, maar bv ook door poisoning attacks waarmee de modellen gemanipuleerd zijn om onjuiste informatie te geven.
bvdlaan @blorf16 februari 2024 10:16
Uh....dat zegt alleen maar iets over de manier waarop jij de informatie blijkbaar niet goed uit AI weet te halen. Juist het beantwoorden en uitleggen van technische vragen is de kracht van bijv. ChatGPT, Gemini en Perplexity. Maar de goede prompt geven is wel een vereiste.
blorf @bvdlaan16 februari 2024 14:45
Wat bij mij het best werkt is taaalkundig correcte vragen stellen. Afhankelijk van het onderwerp, werkt dat over het algemeen iets sneller dan Google. Maar daar tegenover kan informatie random ingevuld zijn. De uiteindelijke toegevoegde waarde is daardoor beperkt. Bij Google is het eindresultaat volgetrapt met niet-relevante punten die alleen maar uit commercieel belang worden weergegeven maar daar keek ik al doorheen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

cariolive23 @blorf16 februari 2024 16:24
Trek eens iemand van straat en stel hem of haar eens dezelfde vragen die je aan jouw AI hebt gesteld. Krijg je dan betere of slechtere antwoorden dan wat je van de AI hebt gekregen? En stel dat je iemand met jouw opleiding deze vragen zou stellen, en dan iemand die met 5jes en 6jes net is afgestudeerd, hoe zou deze persoon dan jouw vragen beantwoorden?

Mijn ervaring is dat AI heel goed in de breedte heel veel dingen kan beantwoorden, maar voornamelijk van het niveau 5jes en 6jes. Door de AI dan iets meer informatie te geven en goed door te vragen, krijg je antwoorden die een 7 of 8 waard zijn, die ook de diepte in gaan. Die stap van een 5 naar een 7, dat is jouw toegevoegde waarde doordat jij goed doorvraagt. Goede vraag + juiste informatie + doorvragen = AI Assistant. Door één van die drie ingrediënten weg te laten, zal een AI nauwelijks toegevoegde waarde hebben.

my2cents
Exirion @blorf16 februari 2024 19:11
Da's mijn ervaring ook. Mijn eerste experimenten met ChatGPT waren meteen heel specifiek op het wetenschappelijke en technische vlak. Ik ben eigenlijk vooral verontrust over de onzin die ChatGPT soms uitkraamt, maar het wordt wel zodanig aangekleed en met overtuiging gepresenteerd dat het gros van de niet zo kritische gebruikers geneigd is het klakkeloos over te nemen. Als je ChatGPT vervolgens confronteert met fouten, krijg je wisselende resultaten. Soms wordt de informatie beter, vaak ook niet. Ik denk dat voor heel veel AI op dit moment geldt: geweldig gemarket en gebouwd om te overtuigen. Natuurlijk kun je niks uitsluiten voor de toekomst, maar het is nu overduidelijk een hype om vooral heel veel investeringen los te peuteren.
blorf @Exirion16 februari 2024 21:12
Volgens mij moeten we vooral uitkijken voor een informatie-machtsgreep via de hardware-sector. Overheden gaan dit allemaal steunen. Het is nu al foute boel met ecosystemen als iOS en Android. Technisch gezien zijn dat compromised computers. Die gaan straks op een telefoon alleen maar hun eigen AI/cloud portal toestaan zodat je als eindgebruiker echt niks meer zelf kan bepalen.
Zynth @honey15 februari 2024 23:26
Ik ben daar niet zo bang voor.
Ook daar past de mens zich wel weer aan aan. Evolutie zal ook hier een rol spelen.
Het nadeel is dat de overgangsperiode wel eens heel "vervelend" kan gaan worden.
De games worden wel fantastisch overigens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zynth op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

Oon @honey15 februari 2024 23:38
Als je hier bang voor bent dan heb je al zeker een jaar of 10 niet opgelet, want deep fakes en écht goede handmatige fakes zijn er al een hele tijd. Het is alleen steeds makkelijker voor een leek om even snel te doen en het wordt steeds efficiënter, maar de onderliggende principes bestaan al langer
Akamatsu @honey16 februari 2024 09:54
Zijn jullie niet bang om straks te leven in een wereld waar elk beeld fake is, door AI gegenereerd, en ver weg van de werkelijkheid? Ik wel.
I.p.v. momenteel waar alles gefaket is door "influencers" op sociale media? Of de verspreiding van fake news door trolls? Niks nieuws, het is gewoon weer iets fakes in een wereld van fakeness.

Sterker nog, zelfs voor het internet bestond waren er al allemaal nep beelden en verhalen, denk aan het Loch Ness Monster of Big Foot, of wat dacht je van al die UFO sightings waar er steeds minder van zijn terwijl mensen constant een camera op zak hebben ;)
cariolive23 @honey16 februari 2024 01:06
In welke wereld leef jij dan? Wat jij omschrijft als "straks" is al vele jaren gaande. Foto- en video-montage is ook al bijna net zo oud als foto en film zelf.

Misschien een idee om de ogen eens te openen?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @cariolive2316 februari 2024 09:01
In welke wereld leef jij dan? Wat jij omschrijft als "straks" is al vele jaren gaande. Foto- en video-montage is ook al bijna net zo oud als foto en film zelf.
De dingen die je noemt zijn in de meeste gevallen van een totaal andere orde en daarom wat mij betreft gedeeltelijk irrelevant. Ten eerste is er een groot verschil in de benodigde tijd. Ten tweede zijn de huidige deepfakes van betere kwaliteit (en daar staan we momenteel nog maar aan het begin punt). We gaan naar een tijd toe waarbij je deepfakes near realtime kan maken die amper van echt te onderscheiden zijn, die de stem van een echt persoon gebruiken, waar je mee kan praten etc. Dat heeft toch vrijwel niets te maken met normale foto en video montage zoals we dat nu kennen en zeer weinig met de oude "hoax foto" waar je naar linked. Dit is echt van een totaal andere orde.
sdziscool @honey15 februari 2024 23:25
Je leeft er al in, al een paar jaar
Tintel
@honey16 februari 2024 10:03
De ellende is dat het vermoedelijk op het dit moment wordt ingezet in bijv. entertainment en dat het vervolgens enorm tegenvalt.
'fantasie die werkelijkheid wordt' was toch altijd een wens van de mens? Het punt is dat het nu alleen maar lijkt op de werkelijkheid. En on-echt is iets waar we niet zo blij van worden...
ericpronkcom @honey16 februari 2024 18:32
Misschien heb ik nog niet genoeg AI gegenereerde media gezien maar wat mijn opvalt is dat je het tot nu toe vrij duidelijk kan herkennen. Neem als voorbeeld die reels op youtube waarbij het altijd gaat om "make it more x,y,z" en dan daarna "make it the ultimate x,y,z" resulteert tot nu toe altijd in dezelfde op volgende stappen en je herkend zo dat het AI gegenereerd. Dat de plaatjes uniek zijn geloof ik wel maar de manier waarop het gepresenteerd word (het thema van de afbeelding) is altijd AI-achtig.
honey @ericpronkcom16 februari 2024 18:37
Heb je de voorbeelden gezien op hun website: https://openai.com/sora

Dit zijn nog de eerste babystapjes. Ik maak me vooral zorgen als AI volwassen gaat worden. Dat zou best wel eens sneller kunnen zijn dan we denken. Ik vind nu het tempo al erg hoog. (They grow up so fast ;)
ericpronkcom @honey16 februari 2024 19:17
Ja het gaat op dit moment erg snel maar toch zie je ook in deze video beelden (die ze als voorbeeld geven) duidelijk dat het AI is. Neem die oude vrouw die kaarsjes uitblaast. Met AI valt mij altijd op dat de modellen zo'n lege blik in het niets hebben (het zelfde zie je sterk met stil staande beelden van mensen) en bij deze voorbeelden zie je dat ook weer terug.

Maar wat je zegt, het kan snel gaan, misschien op een gegeven moment TE snel!
Wilfred86 @honey16 februari 2024 21:21
Helaas zitten we hier al een tijdje middenin. Het is eigenlijk niet relevant of beelden echt zijn of niet, want voorzien van misleidende commentaar worden echte beelden alsnog nep (wat je veel op sociale media ziet).

Voorbeeld: collega’s van mij zagen op TikTok een filmpje van een man die een munt op zijn blote schouder drukte, die vervolgens bleef zitten. Het verhaal erbij was dat je door vaccinaties magnetisch zou worden, wat ze ook geloofden. Toen ik vroeg wat ze nou eigenlijk echt zagen in het filmpje, keken ze me schaapachtig aan.

AI doet daar uiteraard nog een schepje bovenop en maakt het nog makkelijker om bagger op het internet te plaatsen, maar het is niet de kern van het probleem.

Ik denk dat heel belangrijk is om mensen te leren om kritisch naar informatie te kijken: leer ze over drogredenaties, logica, bronvermelding, hoor-en-wederhoor, etc. Helaas is het extreem moeilijk om weerstand te bieden aan suggestie en basale emoties als angst en woede. Een filmpje van een aantrekkelijk persoon met een emotioneel verhaal wordt gewoon meteen geloofd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wilfred86 op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

SamSid 15 februari 2024 21:36
Ik heb echt een inception gevoel hierbij.
Mic2000 @SamSid15 februari 2024 22:49
Ik ook, ik vind de beelden ook erg stabiel. Ik had verwacht dat we een 3d model als basis hadden moeten hebben van de wereld en karakters (uiteindelijk ook door een ai gegenereerd) die als een lijdraad gebruikt kan worden om een volgende ai consistente video's te laten genereren.

Net als in onze dromen heeft wat we dan ervaren geen grip... Het is input die binnen is gekomen maar in de fysieke wereld al weer vervlogen is. Terwijl als we waker zijn is alle input stabiel (net als een 3d model als basis waar ai / hersenen dan iets visueel van maken).
Stukfruit 15 februari 2024 21:04
Het grappige is dat de video's met (volgens OpenAI) problemen een beetje lijken op mijn nachtmerries.

Zie het voorbeeld op de releasepagina met "A grandmother with neatly combed grey hair ..." en kijk naar de mensen en hun handen op de achtergrond.
hanskroll 15 februari 2024 21:04
Weer een product van OpenAI die de wereld zal veranderen? Binnenkort pluggen mensen uit de realiteit en zijn dag en nacht neppe beelden aan het kijken op hun Apple Vision Pro.

En de kat met 3 voorpoten blijft altijd leuk https://openai.com/sora?video=cat-on-bed
cariolive23 @hanskroll16 februari 2024 00:57
En de kat met 3 voorpoten blijft altijd leuk https://openai.com/sora?video=cat-on-bed
Misschien een genetische variant op de 7 tenen per (voor-) poot?
xpsj 15 februari 2024 21:20
Hoe temporaal stabiel deze beelden zijn is echt bijzonder. Vergeleken met andere papers lijkt dit echt weer een zeer grote sprong te zijn in text to video. Natuurlijk kan er nog veel beter maar ik had verwacht dat dit niveau pas over 0.5 / 1 jaar mogelijk zou zijn.

Wel ben ik benieuwd hoeveel compute hiervoor nodig is en wat de yield precies is. Maar daar komen we pas achter als we er zelf mee kunnen spelen.

*Edit: Hoe enthousiast ik ook ben over de snelheid in vooruitgang is de keerzijde uiteraard iets waar we ons collectief zorgen over mogen maken. Dit is nog maar het begin. Net zoals prompt to image een jaar geleden daadwerkelijk goed genoeg was om grote groepen mensen op 't verkeerde been te zetten zal prompt to video een nog grotere impact hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xpsj op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

HansvDr @xpsj16 februari 2024 10:00
Mooi man, in de toekomst: Maak een film naar aanleiding van dit boek. Maak de volgende aanpassing: De hoofdpersoon, dat ben ik :-)
Orangelights23 15 februari 2024 21:33
Ben oprecht verrast over de voorbeelden. Het laat de potentie zien van een technologie dat enorme progressie heeft gemaakt de afgelopen 2 jaar.
rst77 15 februari 2024 22:05
Ergens superknap dat dit kan, maar ook heel eng. Wat kunnen we straks nog geloven? Bewegende beelden zijn geen bewijs meer.
BanglaRoad 16 februari 2024 03:36
Alleen maar angst lees ik.

Dat straks elk creatief brein middels text input een complete film of een game kan creeren zonder enorm budget, dat is toch wel iets om naar uit te kijken.

Eindelijk geen Hollywood monopolie meer vol sequels met belachelijke scripts. Power to the people.
Zorg @BanglaRoad16 februari 2024 08:39
Precies dit! Dit soort innovaties kan creativiteit enorm veranderen en wordt de groep mensen die iets kan maken veel groter. Ik heb zelf zonder enige (echte) kennis in een beetje tijd een api gateway kunnen opzetten die json files combineert met lambda functies. Ik kan niet programmeren en ken wel een beetje van aws algemeen.
Of blockchain, daar ben ik nooit echt mee bezig gegaan, wel eens een video gezien maar eerlijk gezegd nooit echt begrepen en veel (voor een expert misschien stomme) vragen. Met chatgpt zijn dat soort zaken toch vrij eenvoudig.

Probleem is meer de user die niet altijd de juiste prompts weten te geven en het systeem nog niet door kan vragen (tenzij je dit natuurlijk expliciet vraagt). Het is alsof mensen naar een architect stappen en zeggen ik wil een huis. Daar kan een architect natuurlijk helemaal niks mee.

Daarom dat het momenteel nog meestal beter wordt gebruikt door IT achtig profielen. Die hebben hier veelal meer mee te maken. Denk dat iedere supportmedewerker wel een boekje kan schrijven over user requests 😉
MvanS @BanglaRoad16 februari 2024 13:00
Geloof maar niet dat het allemaal gratis of goedkoop blijft. Straks kan je dik betalen per minuut film en een Pro abonnementje voor de extra opties, leuke dlc voor een x bedrag.
Basxt 16 februari 2024 08:55
Als cameraman/editor ben ik in mijn positie nog wel even zoet denk ik. Dit gaat vooral de stockfootage makers keihard beinvloeden, al dan niet volledig de das omdoen.
MightyFool 15 februari 2024 22:46
Jeetje. Geen enkel voordeel voor de mensheid, maar leuke technologie. Dit is ook het einde van videobewijs voor elke rechtzaak.
geerttttt @MightyFool15 februari 2024 23:03
Dat lijkt me niet. Alsof video montage tot nu toe onmogelijk was. Je kunt prima met kleine aanpassingen een video van een omhelzing eruit laten zien als een verwurging of andere agressie. En vergeet deepfakes niet.

Dit is vooral pijnlijk voor videografen, mensen die geld verdienen met beeldmateriaal, of 3d animaties.
lighting_ @geerttttt16 februari 2024 00:08
is altijd al zo geweest.
Met de opkomst van camera in smartphones is een nieuwe generatie opgestaan.
Je kan steeds meer met minder hoge investeringen.
Ik denk ook niet dat je bij Sora bekende mensen in je clip kan toevoegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @lighting_16 februari 2024 09:03
Ik denk ook niet dat je bij Sora bekende mensen in je clip kan toevoegen.
Dan zal dat waarschijnlijk een kunstmatig opgeworpen beperking zijn ipv een technische beperking waardoor je er op kan wachten dat er een alternatief opstaat waar dit wel kan.
geerttttt @lighting_16 februari 2024 09:58
Daar heb je dan weer deepfakes voor ;)
Bert2000 @MightyFool16 februari 2024 09:51
Hoezo geen voordeel? Nu is videomateriaal voor iedereen in handbereik, zonder hoge kosten te moeten maken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq